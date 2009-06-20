It's really important to remember that this is likely only the first of many indictments to come, and could be seen as an important litmus test.



The Republicans are trying to make this out to be some kind of kangaroo court, with pre-picked judges and juries all primed to hate Trump, and a pre-determined verdict. So, as Trump tried to create distrust in the electoral system, his flunkies now try to create distrust in the judiciary.



Do we turn a blind eye because we're scared of his supporters kicking off or his allies threatening retribution? That's the path to dictatorship. It might already be too late, but at least people are finally fighting back now. The rich and powerful cannot be shown to be above the law, or have the law variably applied to them.



Remember - Trump is merely the figure head for the deep rot within the conservative movement. The giant, swollen, orange head of a Clicker - that cannot see and hears only what it wants to.



Which came first. the investigations into many of Trumps illegal activities or Trump announcing he's running for President.?Trump knew these prosecutions were coming. everyone knew they were coming years ago. afair, the Grand jurys started sitting long before Trump announced his intention to run for the Presidency again. he left it until the charges started to roll in so he could claim they are trying to stop him from being President. Rubbish, these charges were coming regardless of whether he ran or not.I remember Manhattan DA saying a lot of the evidence into his real estate frauds have been put in folders and filed away until the day Trump isn't president. so that's at least 4 years ago.Lots of confusion over whether a sitting president can be prosecuted, Muller said the same thing when delivering his report. well he isn't president now and he's lost that protection.IMO. the devastation I saw in Trump the day after losing the election was more down to knowing all these prosecutions were invertible as he had no protection, that was on his mind that day, he knew he was in for some serious jail time. that must of been more devastating than a knock to his pride.Trump is using the same simple arguments for 2 of these prosecutions.Other presidents took documents home but no action taken against them. Witchunt.So he paid hush money, no crime, its a witchhunt.Both aren't serious crimes, covering them up involved more serious crimes, they are the crimes he will be prosecuted for.