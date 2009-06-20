« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 198645 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm »
Jamie Raskin gave a incredible speech explaining the purpose. the reasoning etc behind the Constitutions "Separation of Powers" during Trumps last Impeachment.
Legislative.(Congress) Executive (President) Judiciary (Supreme Court etc)
How it's whole purpose is to protect the US from tyrants seizing power.
If a Tyrant President goes rouge then Congress and the Judiciary can step in and stop them, if the rouge President has the backing of a rouge Congress which Trump had during his Impeachment then the Judiciary can step in and stop them.
It's a brilliant system as long as at least 1 branch is prepared to protect the constitution when the country is under threat.

I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.

Isn't the way, the people claiming to be patriots who are throwing shit at the Judiciary for playing politics ignore the whole purpose of the Separation of Powers so they can defend a Tyrant.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,655
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm »
The trouble is, this is a case fraud case.  Its not a massive tax fraud case either not on the scale of businesses like Trumps were talking $2/3hundred k.
So isnt the most likely outcome a fine?? (If guilty)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 12:04:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm
The trouble is, this is a case fraud case.  Its not a massive tax fraud case either not on the scale of businesses like Trumps were talking $2/3hundred k.
So isnt the most likely outcome a fine?? (If guilty)

Maybe it's been specifically picked as a case to see what happens? If anything can get done (conviction?) and then go all guns blazing?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,490
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 12:11:35 pm »
It's important to remember that, as Hillary Clinton was been grilled and investigated for alleged crimes and security breaches, Trump was committing ACTUAL crimes to boost his electoral chances. He was still signing these checks after assuming office.

He's done worse stuff before, during and since leaving office, but this is an important first step. And remember,  he can't be pardoned for state level crimes.

I hope they get the bastard on the stand. He sticks his foot in his mouth when Hannity is chucking him softball questions. A prosecutor will make mincefat out of him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm
I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.

Rogue.

Rouge is either:

- French for red

- Something people use to colour their cheeks red

- The bat from Sonic the Hedgehog
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
I think , generally speaking, this has to be the case, or there's not incentive not to cover-up (assuming we've already thrown morals out of the window).

Does a conviction prevent him becoming president?  Can he be president from jail? Can they build a jail in the whitehouse?
There is nothing within the Constitution to prevent this. But I did hear one TV lawyer suggest that he feels that being unable to vote as a prisoner might be interpreted as also barring the prisoner from receiving votes. I am unsure of the logic - but presumably there is some.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm
Rogue.

Rouge is either:

- French for red

- Something people use to colour their cheeks red

- The bat from Sonic the Hedgehog
Perhaps oldfordie was referring to the possibility of a Khmer Rouge Government in the US, lead by Pol Pot-bellied Trump.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,490
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Perhaps oldfordie was referring to the possibility of a Khmer Rouge Government in the US, lead by Pol Pot-bellied Trump.

"Pol Pot-Belly". I like it!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,162
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 12:46:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm
It's a brilliant system as long as at least 1 branch is prepared to protect the constitution when the country is under threat.


Just to note this isn't an exclusively American thing, many democracies have the same model.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Separation_of_powers
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm
Rogue.

Rouge is either:

- French for red

- Something people use to colour their cheeks red

- The bat from Sonic the Hedgehog
You live and learn, thanks. sorry my post must have been confusing for you.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm
You live and learn, thanks. sorry my post must have been confusing for you.

It's just a personal annoyance I've had for about 25 years, since starting at my very first job. I asked for the password 'Rogue2' inspired by the Empire Strikes Back. Went to log in, didn't accept it. Sent my chosen password through to the IT bod again, was told it was set, still didn't work. Went round and round until it transpired he didn't know how to spell the word. It is quite a common mispelling, but one I'm especially attuned to...
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm
It's just a personal annoyance I've had for about 25 years, since starting at my very first job. I asked for the password 'Rogue2' inspired by the Empire Strikes Back. Went to log in, didn't accept it. Sent my chosen password through to the IT bod again, was told it was set, still didn't work. Went round and round until it transpired he didn't know how to spell the word. It is quite a common mispelling, but one I'm especially attuned to...
:) ive never had a problem with my Pisswords  :)
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,061
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm

If a Tyrant President goes rouge

What if he goes very orange?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm
You live and learn, thanks. sorry my post must have been confusing for you.
Na. Riquende was surely being a pedant. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote
Business Insider
Trump wants to sit out his next court appearance. The judge presiding over his case says all defendants have to show up and he's no different.
Story by hgetahun@insider.com (Hannah Getahun,Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert,Jacob Shamsian) • Yesterday 7:46 PM


Donald Trump's lawyers asked if he could skip future court date appearances.
His request was denied by the judge overseeing the case.

Trump faces 34 felony counts after a probe into a 2016 "hush-money" payment to Stormy Daniels.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer asked the judge overseeing his Manhattan criminal case during Tuesday's arraignment if he really needs to come to New York again for the next hearing.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told the Trump lawyers that he expects that "all other defendants to appear in court, even high profile defendants" and would not be making an exception for the former president.

Todd Blanche, one of three attorneys representing Trump, who faces 34 felony counts for first-degree falsifying business records, argued that Trump's appearances in court were "extraordinarily burdensome and expensive on the city."

"All of lower Manhattan was shut down today," Blanche told Merchan, according to transcripts of the hearing.

Trump Tower, as well as the area near the Manhattan courthouse, had barricades and "Do Not Park" signs placed by authorities ahead of the former president's appearance in court.

The judge agreed that securely getting Trump to the Manhattan court was a "huge undertaking today for everyone involved" and said that lawyers could consult him in the future should something unexpected come up that would make Trump unable to attend court.

"I think in the interest of transparency and assuring the rules of law evenhandedly, at this time I'm going to deny your application," Merchan said in court.

Merchan scheduled the next hearing in the case for December 4, where he will hear arguments to decide whether to dismiss any of the charges.

The timing could present problems for Trump's presidential campaign, which will be entering the final stretch before the Iowa caucuses.

The case is the result of a years-long investigation into the former president's finances and business dealings as he was running for office in 2016.

Prosecutors allege that Trump authorized Michael Cohen, his personal attorney at the time, to pay the adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 "before the election to prevent her from publicizing a sexual encounter" with Trump. Daniels has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, an allegation the former president has consistently denied.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to arranging the payment and received a three year prison sentence. He was released early due to COVID-19 concerns.

Trump on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty for each of the 34 charges against him.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-wants-to-sit-out-his-next-court-appearance-the-judge-presiding-over-his-case-says-all-defendants-have-to-show-up-and-he-s-no-different/ar-AA19tO2B?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=cfd837bbb4514d788d02d59f7dc67316&ei=15

He could take the subway.

The 4 train, Downtown.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:36:35 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:17:30 pm
What if he goes very orange?
The Constitution is clear. all men are equal including the orange ones.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 02:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm
Na. Riquende was surely being a pedant. :)
you say that like it's a bad thing.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 02:45:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:56:23 am
Weve been boring each other for pages about this.

Short story: he paid off women who might tell tales against him & damage his electoral prospects. Not a major crime, however falsifying his business records is (its essentially fraud) which rise to a felony level because that deception was to cover up the bigger crime of the misuse of campaign funds. Once more the cover-up is worse than the original crimes.


Thing is, if he'd paid the money out of his personal bank account, there would have been no legal comeback.

But the greedy chiseller had his business pay for it, then claim it as a tax deductable under a false expense.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:45:34 pm

Thing is, if he'd paid the money out of his personal bank account, there would have been no legal comeback.

But the greedy chiseller had his business pay for it, then claim it as a tax deductable under a false expense.
Be interesting if his defence use it as a argument as I think it's a bit more serious than tax evasion.
I imagine he still would have been committing a crime even if he had paid the money out of his own personal account as he paid the hush money to help his presidential campaign, all money spent on a presidential campaign has to be declared by law. in this case he hid the payment as a business expense.
Seems the offence of not declaring the payment to help his Presidential campaign is far more serious than avoiding tax on a couple of hundred thousand dollars.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,321
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 03:19:54 pm »
The lawyers on a podcast I listened to suggested that Bragg had blown Trumps potential defence that he was paying off Daniels to spare the potential hurt to his family. However, theres evidence (I assume through Cohen) that he wished he could wait until after the election so that he didnt have to pay anything. And as mentioned he had to go and make Cohens reimbursement tax deductible because hes so cheap. Which is another potential crime.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
 Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm »
A gag order is prob what Chump wants.  Then he could claim his free speech rights have been violated.

The more he talks, the deeper his foot.

Meanwhile, the only pols who showed at Mar-El-Arsehole were MTG & Gaetz.

So great that their leading candidate is gonna get trounced and everyone knows it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm


I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.



Thought he was orange?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,047
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm »
Its funny, some maga loon tweeted why don't they go after those in Epsteins book until it was pointed out to them that Trump was in his book!
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,061
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 05:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm
Its funny, some maga loon tweeted why don't they go after those in Epsteins book until it was pointed out to them that Trump was in his book!

I did not read the book, never read it, never picked it up, gone for some covfefe
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
This should add some more laffs to the thread.
Quote
Who could it be?
Trump's Secret Love Child Revealed  Twitter Users React with Savage Humor
Story by Dolores Quintana  5h ago

A New York City grand jury has formally charged former President Donald Trump with thirty-four felony counts of falsifying business records. Among those charges is brings up a story that had surfaced before but was treated as a rumor and buried by Trump's friends at American Media Incorporated, publisher of The National Enquirer. Trump pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in a courtroom today.

The story came from one of the doormen who once worked at the Trump Tower, Dino Sajudin. Sajudin had a story to tell, and it was 2015, five months into Trump's successful presidential run. He knew the name of Trump's alleged mistress and the child that Trump allegedly fathered with the anonymous woman.

This Is Big
In all the frenzy surrounding this historical event, the first time a former President of the United States had been formally charged with a crime, people debated the tough issues. But one person on Twitter noticed the charge related to the child Trump fathered out of wedlock, and Twitter was ground zero for hilarity after she did.

User Qondi Ntini posted this meme of Vice President Kamala Harris gleefully sipping a drink through a straw. I'm in awe of how expressive this meme is. Who knew you could telegraph that much joy in one photo? The tweet also references the soap opera All My Children, where someone always finds out about someone else's secret love child. Perfect.

Here Are the Facts
Ntini quote tweeted this tweet from reporter Katie Phang that told the facts about this part of the indictment. Trump paid thirty thousand dollars to silence the doorman who allegedly had information about the child.

Which Soap Opera Is This?
User Miceltaz believed Days Of Our Lives might be a more fitting soap opera analogy but that the character Stefano DiMera was a nicer person than Trump.

Who Can It Be Now?
Those responding to the thread suddenly began jokingly speculating about the child's identity. Let's say they had some interesting ideas. Awais asked if it might be the U.S. Representative of the Third District of New York, George Santos, who has a similar laid-back attitude towards laws. He is also an ally of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The next candidate is CNN commentator and political advisor Van Jones. Jones has worked with former Presidents Obama and Trump, so both sides of the political divide are getting dinged here. User Lov2game posted a smiling photo of Jones, and no one could contain their laughter.

Seriously, they couldn't.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/trump-s-secret-love-child-revealed-twitter-users-react-with-savage-humor/ar-AA19vnFS?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=714bd058db6e4ba88a5bb35dfba66d52&ei=7

Good thing there was no abortion, he'd lose 3% of his base.

He was dating a beautiful young black chick.  You don't suppose............
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote
The Atlantic
Depraved, Deranged, and Doing Real Damage
Opinion by Peter Wehner  2h ago

In his speech last night to his supporters at Mar-a-Lago, made several hours after he was arraigned in Manhattan on 34 felony counts, Donald Trump took aim at Juan Merchan, the judge in the case.

I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it, Trump said. He also compared the conduct of Merchan, who presided over the Trump Organizations tax-fraud trial, to something right out of the old Soviet Union.

Earlier in the day, two of Trumps sons, Don Jr. and Eric, attacked the judges daughter as well, with the former tweeting a picture of her. This came a few days after Trump posted a fake image of himself swinging a baseball bat at the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom Trump referred to on his Truth Social platform as an animal.

I recently wrote that Trump was behaving like a mob boss. That comparison turns out to have been insulting to mob bosses everywhere. Andrew Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor in Robert Muellers Special Counsels office, was asked on MSNBC about Trumps attack on Judge Merchan and his family. Noting that he had prosecuted Mafia cases in the past, Weissmann said, You do not have this behavior from a mob boss. There is a rule in organized crime. You do not do this with respect to prosecutors. You dont do this with respect to the judge. You certainly dont go after their families. Its bad business to do that. Leave it to Donald Trump to go where Mafia dons will not.

On the day Trump was arraigned, the RealClearPolitics average of polls showed him far ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 50.8 percent to 24.6 percent, with no other Republican drawing above 5 percent. In recent weeks, Trump has been surging in the polls, including since the indictment was announced.

Sarah Longwell, who has been doing focus groups with two-time Trump voters, reports that in her most recent groups, everyone supported Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, which hasnt been the case for months and months.

Almost all elected Republicans who have spoken out have rallied to defend Trump. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to be on the verge of tears as he begged people to send money to support Trump. Even those positioning themselves to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination are rising to the defense of the indicted ex-president. In listening to them, you would think Trump has never done anything wrong, ever. He is a victim, a persecuted martyrand, as Marjorie Taylor Greene reminded us, he is in good company: Jesus was arrested too. (This was a particularly nice touch during Holy Week.)

Two things are happening at once: Trump, depraved and deranged, is lashing out, more venomous than ever. As my colleague David Graham notes, in last nights speech, Trump described Special Counsel Jack Smith as a radical-left lunatic known as a bomb thrower; the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor Fani Willis as a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta; and New York Attorney General Letitia James as a racist. All three are investigating Trump.

Republican officials, whether they appreciate and admire Trump or are fearful of and submissive to him, continue to stand by him. They recognize that he is the most dominant and popular figure in the Republican Party. And they are stuck with him.

They have had countless opportunities over the years to take the exit ramp, from the release of the Access Hollywood tape, to Trumps first impeachment, to his attempt to overthrow an election, to the violent insurrection at the Capitol. They have refused every time. More criminal charges of an even more serious nature are unlikely to change that. Were witnessing the political equivalent of abuse victims struggling to break with their abusers. Having long failed to part ways with Trump, they now feel like they can never break with him. Privately, many Republicans hope that someone else, anyone else, including prosecutors, will do what they were too craven to do, and free them of Trump. But publicly, they are, almost to a person, on his side. The tribe demands no less of its members. To do otherwise is to suffer the fate of the intrepid Liz Cheney.

Republican leaders never grasped how, at every juncture, their willingness to go along with Trump even when they knew bettertheir willingness to defend his misdeeds, to attack his critics, to bite their tongue, to engage in whataboutismincreased Trumps hold on the party and further radicalized the base. As that happened, the normies became more passive, more compliant, less influential, and more willing to accept and defend a man who is, by any reasonable standard, crazed and unstable. And so, here we are.

The Trump era has been illuminating in this regard. In the past, wondering just how far a party would go in defense of its leader was a matter of speculation. But Trump has moved this question from the realm of speculation to the realm of reality. The GOP has hitched its wagon to Trump, and he is leading them to places even they never imagined. A grotesque man presides over a grotesque party.

In January 2016, when Trump said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters, people thought it was hyperbole. It turned out to be prophecy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/depraved-deranged-and-doing-real-damage/ar-AA19vNHm?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=23e487057c8b407b9383239f44b378c2&ei=7
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm »
Quote
The Independent
Trump deejayed until 2am at a private Mar-a-Lago arraignment party before paranoid calls to staff
Story by Oliver O'Connell  49m ago

There is an endless fascination with what goes on behind closed doors when the rich and powerful (and criminally charged) are out of the glare of the cameras.

Documentaries, biopics, and streaming dramas based on imagined realities are always popular entertainment fodder.

Thanks to reporting by The Washington Post we got a little glimpse behind the curtain at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night following former President Donald Trumps grievance-laden speech to supporters after his arrest and arraignment in New York.

Having spoken for not much more than 20 minutes, Mr Trump ended his dull, dull, dull remarks somewhat abruptly after lashing out at the judge and prosecutor and their families and taking a quick tour of the various investigations into his actions while president.

Accustomed to rambling speeches that drag on for well over an hour, Trump-watchers speculated that the slightly hoarse-sounding 76-year-old former president may have been tired after his big day in court.

Not the case, according to reporting by the Post: After the speech, Trump had a late dinner and then stayed up until about 2am deejaying for a small group of aides and guests. He woke up around 6am and started calling associates to ask about the coverage, according to a Trump campaign official.

It continues: In private, advisers say, Trump spends much of his time meeting and talking with lawyers and worrying about various investigations, particularly the documents probe. Advisers say he keeps close tabs on who is testifying and asks a lot of questions about it.

Mr Trumps rallies and other events are known for their eclectic playlists of the former presidents favourite pieces of music, so perhaps it is not such a surprise that, buoyed by the lack of any significant surprises from the indictment against him, he wanted the party to continue.

Before the speech in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, the crowd was warmed up by a mixture of songs by Johnny Cash, David Bowie, and the Broadway cast of Phantom of the Opera among other artists, before Mr Trumps traditional entrance to God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood.

Among those in attendance were sons Don Jr, Eric, and Baron; Dons partner Kimberly Guilfoyle; Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos; Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz; Trump mainstays Roger Stone and Mike Lindell; and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

There was no sign of former first lady Melania Trump. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were also not seen.

The confusing party-like atmosphere  after Mr Trump had become the first-ever former president to face criminal charges  was somewhat defused by the low-energy, complaint-filled nature of the speech, though the ebullient crowd did their best to boo and laugh at the right moments.

As the Post notes: The split-screen highlighted the two worlds Trump is spanning as he makes a third straight bid for the presidency: one in which he is a defiant political hero and early polling leader for the 2024 Republican nomination, and another in which he is in increasing legal peril.

It is not known who was invited to the after party to listen to the former presidents favourite tunes.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-deejayed-until-2am-at-a-private-mar-a-lago-arraignment-party-before-paranoid-calls-to-staff/ar-AA19wmfg?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=c6f8a3907bac44d5b9bd6ad67b6f828d&ei=8


DJ Trump.  He's already got the brand.

Planning his next career move?

What a candidate.

Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3707 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm »
Pence has said that he won't appeal against having to appear before the Grand Jury.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 03:25:57 am »
Quote
Raw Story
Former Trump lawyer says Jack Smith has slam-dunk evidence on documents case
Story by Matthew Chapman  31m ago

Special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is compelling, and a bigger legal threat to former President Donald Trump than the Manhattan Stormy Daniels hush payment prosecution, argued former White House lawyer Ty Cobb on CNN Wednesday evening.

"There is so much attention on the Alvin Bragg indictment," said anchor Erin Burnett. "I do know, though, that you think that there is another and a bigger charge more significant charge about to come in the special counsel's investigation into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and that you think that Jack Smith will charge Trump with obstruction, and he's going to do that likely within 60 days. Why that specific charge and why that, at this point, accelerated timeline?"

"I think ... the evidence is falling into place so neatly on those offenses," said Cobb. "On the false statements to the FBI, to the Department of Justice on the attempts to conceal documents both in connection with the grand jury subpoena and in connection um what with the post search events. So I think that case is coming together rapidly and in a way that is virtually unassailable, and it may well overtake, I think it will well overtake, the January 6th investigation. Keep in mind, there are two different grand juries on those two matters, and there's no obligation that they be brought at the same time."

"So I think that case is accelerating," Cobb continued. "I think the evidence, you know, it's coming over the transom in waves, and it's all falling neatly into place. And it should not be difficult, given the fact that ever since the government noticed big gaps in the documents that Trump had left at the White House and what he had previously known to have, including the letters from his, you know, friends in North Korea ever since they started trying to get those documents and retrieve the classified documents, there has been false statement after false statement. There have been, you know, failures to cooperate. There has been an attempt to have employees lie to people. So the evidence is building brick by brick, and there isn't a good brick in there for the former president."

"You think all this could happen, just to be clear, within the next 60 days charge?" asked Burnett.

"I do," confirmed Cobb. "I think the evidence has come together fast enough to that that could be easily charged. And if it is charged that quickly, I think it could, you know, quickly overtake the Bragg case as the lead case, most likely to get to trial before November of 2024."

"So just to be clear, you think this one could end up being finished by then?" Burnett pressed him."So it is possible, given the way you see the evidence, that Trump could be convicted before the election and actually could be sentenced to jail time," said Cobb. "But the key word there being 'possible.' It's, you know, it's not likely and nobody can say with certainty, but I think there is certainly a possibility at this stage of the game, given the strength of the evidence that Jack Smith has collected and is pursuing, that that easily could be charged within the next 60 days."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-trump-lawyer-says-jack-smith-has-slam-dunk-evidence-on-documents-case/ar-AA19wAZI?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=44ace693e6a74bcea5f9fa3642bec963&ei=6
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 08:06:17 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm
Jamie Raskin gave a incredible speech explaining the purpose. the reasoning etc behind the Constitutions "Separation of Powers" during Trumps last Impeachment.
Legislative.(Congress) Executive (President) Judiciary (Supreme Court etc)
How it's whole purpose is to protect the US from tyrants seizing power.
If a Tyrant President goes rouge then Congress and the Judiciary can step in and stop them, if the rouge President has the backing of a rouge Congress which Trump had during his Impeachment then the Judiciary can step in and stop them.
It's a brilliant system as long as at least 1 branch is prepared to protect the constitution when the country is under threat.

I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.

Isn't the way, the people claiming to be patriots who are throwing shit at the Judiciary for playing politics ignore the whole purpose of the Separation of Powers so they can defend a Tyrant.

you're forgetting - some people may want to be ruled by a tyrant

(this is america)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,759
  • Never Forget
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 09:06:31 am »
Im done with Trump as a politician but to be fair to him this is much ado about little. Its about a tax dodge to hush up a porn star over an affair that is a bit more complicated as it involves campaign finances.

Given what senior politicians and business leaders get away in the US including profiteering from recent wars and career politicians who are multi millionaires on what appears to be insider trading. None of those people appear to get a second look.

He has gained $5M in recent contributions from this and now has a whole new platform to lecture on. He has taken band width away from his competition and his is the only name on the news. Im not sure what the final outcome from these accusations at least will be. If the outcome is a felony and a fine then the upside is probably bigger than the downside for Trump.

Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 10:08:33 am »
Meanwhile our pound shop version of Trump has done much the same stuff and yet faces no investigation or criminal proceedings.
Vote leave literally broke campaign funding law and he used public money as mayor to pay for his affair.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,321
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Perhaps the democrats want to run against Trump because hes so loathed across the political spectrum? He energises voters to come out.

This case isnt nothing and has been routinely prosecuted by Bragg. Why should the disgraced former president get a free ride? The other cases, if brought, are much more perilous for Trump and could lead to prison time. The hush money case I expect, as Rachel Maddow said, to take months and will probably end in a fine. I have doubts that Bragg can make the felony stick. Itll be a Win/Lose that Trump will claim as a total exoneration in the way that is fashionable with crooked politicians these days.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
 Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,490
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3713 on: Today at 10:32:34 am »
It's really important to remember that this is likely only the first of many indictments to come, and could be seen as an important litmus test.

The Republicans are trying to make this out to be some kind of kangaroo court, with pre-picked judges and juries all primed to hate Trump, and a pre-determined verdict. So, as Trump tried to create distrust in the electoral system, his flunkies now try to create distrust in the judiciary.

Do we turn a blind eye because we're scared of his supporters kicking off or his allies threatening retribution? That's the path to dictatorship. It might already be too late, but at least people are finally fighting back now. The rich and powerful cannot be shown to be above the law, or have the law variably applied to them.

Remember - Trump is merely the figure head for the deep rot within the conservative movement. The giant, swollen, orange head of a Clicker - that cannot see and hears only what it wants to.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3714 on: Today at 11:29:15 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:32:34 am
It's really important to remember that this is likely only the first of many indictments to come, and could be seen as an important litmus test.

The Republicans are trying to make this out to be some kind of kangaroo court, with pre-picked judges and juries all primed to hate Trump, and a pre-determined verdict. So, as Trump tried to create distrust in the electoral system, his flunkies now try to create distrust in the judiciary.

Do we turn a blind eye because we're scared of his supporters kicking off or his allies threatening retribution? That's the path to dictatorship. It might already be too late, but at least people are finally fighting back now. The rich and powerful cannot be shown to be above the law, or have the law variably applied to them.

Remember - Trump is merely the figure head for the deep rot within the conservative movement. The giant, swollen, orange head of a Clicker - that cannot see and hears only what it wants to.
Which came first. the investigations into many of Trumps illegal activities or Trump announcing he's running for President.?
 Trump knew these prosecutions were coming. everyone knew they were coming years ago. afair, the Grand jurys started sitting long before Trump announced his intention to run for the Presidency again. he left it until the charges started to roll in so he could claim they are trying to stop him from being President. Rubbish, these charges were coming regardless of whether he ran or not.
I remember Manhattan DA saying a lot of the evidence into his real estate frauds have been put in folders and filed away until the day Trump isn't president. so that's at least 4 years ago.
Lots of confusion over whether a sitting president can be prosecuted, Muller said the same thing when delivering his report. well he isn't president now and he's lost that protection.
 IMO. the devastation I saw in Trump the day after losing the election was more down to knowing all these prosecutions were invertible as he had no protection, that was on his mind that day, he knew he was in for some serious jail time. that must of been more devastating than a knock to his pride.

Trump is using the same simple arguments for 2 of these prosecutions.
Other presidents took documents home but no action taken against them. Witchunt.
So he paid hush money, no crime, its a witchhunt.
Both aren't serious crimes, covering them up involved more serious crimes, they are the crimes he will be prosecuted for.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:21 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3715 on: Today at 11:33:44 am »
Quote
Huff Post
Can You Hear That Noise? It's The Sound Of The GOP Falling From Grace
Opinion by Bruce Maiman  43m ago

Take Donald Trump out of the picture for a moment. No names. No political inferences. Just a simple, blank slate without fear or favor. How would most people respond to the concept that no one is above the law? Can you imagine anyone disagreeing with that? Most anyone of any political stripe would say the rule of law is paramount to the maintenance of a democratic society.

But when we throw in a name and political affiliation, all bets are off.

Republicans have found themselves in a familiar role: defending Donald Trump after being accused of illegality or wrongdoing. They did so by attacking the district attorney who filed an indictment against him.

Meanwhile, Democrats have spent the last several days defending the concept of law and order and the processes of a legal system available to every citizen, doing so without attacking Donald Trump or passing judgment.

The uniformity is remarkable. Sometimes I think a person stands behind a counter giving out talking points: Folks, since youre of this party, heres what you will say ― and you folks in the other party, youll be saying the opposite. Republicans, perhaps because they have always been better at messaging, always stick to the same script. Meanwhile, Democrats, at least in this particular case, are uniform in the more objective sense: no names, no political inferences. Just a fundamental principle upon which anyone of any political stripe would agree.

Sometimes I wish we had a parallel universe where whatever is happening here, the opposite is happening there, and then see how everyone reacts. Id like to think, and largely believe, that if a Democrat were under indictment, Republicans wouldnt be talking about the rule of law: Theyd be out for blood, while Democrats would continue to be more statement-like, maintaining that the legal process has to play out. Maybe well get to test that theory if and when Republicans do their Lets Go Brandon theatrics. (What is it with people who brand bumper stickers and banners saying, Lets go Brandon? Do they really think liberals care? You just look like an idiot.)

Within days of Trump predicting his arrest, the outrage kicked into high gear, Trump leading the charge with his same old grievance tweets. GOP lawmakers cranked out predictable tropes. Angry supporters, his Storm Trumpers, swamped the Manhattan District Attorneys office with hundreds of calls parroting Trumps rhetoric, spewing racial slurs and multiple death threats. Conservative media outlets bellowed terms like constitutional crisis, compared it to Stalinist Russia or to what third-world countries do. Tucker Carlson, the preeminent liar on a network of liars, suggested that viewers keep their AR-15s ready.

It is as if the rule of law is no longer an abiding principle but an annoying impediment.

Essentially, the party of law and order found itself defending a person who has repeatedly been accused, legally or otherwise, of breaking the law, and often prodding people to break it. The party of traditional values and moral integrity again found itself defending a person who has repeatedly violated those ethical traditions.

Weve seen this movie before. Well see it again with the three more investigations waiting in the wings.

·       Election interference in Georgia

·       Inciting a crowd to riot on Jan. 6

·      The Mar-a-Lago document scandal

None of this had to happen, but Republicans are the reason why it has. Are some Republicans complicit in attempting to subvert our constitutional republic and help Trump stay in power? Yes.

Did the vast majority of Republicans continue to support Trump after Jan. 6, proving politics is more important than the Constitution? Yes, which makes them an accessory after the fact.

Has the Republican party ever rebuked Trump? No. Exactly the opposite.

Republicans wouldnt even impeach Trump for the Capitol assault despite him being the reason those same lawmakers scrambled for their lives to get to a secure location.

Goodness, when HSNO (House Speaker in Name Only) Kevin McCarthy said the indictment irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election, I wanted to ask, Dude, did you forget about Jan. 6?

The GOP problem is entirely the fault of Republicans who thought they could use the Storm Trumper hoard for their own purposes and then discovered they couldnt control it. They could have stopped supporting Trump at any time but were so desperate to hang onto his base that they continued to endure his increasingly decrepit self-serving insanity.

Frankly, I dont think there is a Republican party anymore. It is certainly not the party of Lincoln, the party of Eisenhower, or even Ronald Reagan. It has been consumed by a group who, even in the House and some in the Senate, dont know the first thing about governing, the rule of law, or common decency. Is this why the party has failed to win the popular vote in every presidential election since 1988?

Who are these people? At what point does it occur that you are backing the wrong horse? At what point do Republicans get the message? I suspect Republican lawmakers knew that message long ago but put job security at a premium for fear the base voters would dispatch them to the ranks of the unemployed. For them, it was a Faustian bargain, a deal with the devil.

For Republican voters, however  real Republicans and not the base voters putting fear into the hearts of GOP lawmakers  there is a more seminal question: What does the Republican Party stand for, and does it represent you?

Pondering that may be uncomfortable and disconcerting for many conservatives as it requires comparisons with what the party represented when those conservatives first began voting Republican.

While on vacation a few years ago, I met a couple from Tennessee. Registered Republicans. Delightful people. Politics isnt exactly vacation conversation, but over dinner one evening, when they learned I was a talk radio host, the conversation turned somber. The couple expressed frustration, even pain, over what had happened to their party. Friends had gone down the MAGA rabbit hole. Candidates surfaced whom they could no longer support. The values they cherished were no longer being championed. They knew their party wasnt perfect  what party is?  but this was something different, something ugly, and they were deeply disappointed in the partys transformation.

Had anyone predicted 20 years ago, let alone 40, that we would see such a seismic shift today on so many things central to Republican values, youd have been banished to one of those prepper bunkers with a book on Mayan calendar prophecies. And yet, thats the party we have today: A national party dedicated to stoking rage and grievance in lieu of governing. Never mind calling for accountability, justice, and applying the rule of law to Trump. That just gets you a ticket out of town on the Liz Cheney express.

The Republican Party is now the party of criminality and duplicity. The issue isnt a weaponization of the legal system. Its that they dont like it when its pointed at them. Then again, there isthat T-shirt saying what you can do with your feelings. Right back at the whole lot of you.

Nor is salvation for the Republican voter likely in the alternative. There is no essential difference between the GOP and the Trumpist mob. DeSantis and the other wannabees are carbon copies. Their suits just fit better. They may want to replace Trump at the head of the table, but they all plan to do it riding a wave of rage and grievance. It is all theyve got.

Is that all Republican voters want now? I dont believe it. It would be wrong to claim that most Republicans are bigots, though probably accurate to say that if you are a bigot, you probably call yourself a Republican. Hate to break it to you, pal, but youre not a Republican, youre just a bigot whose identity is defined through the hideous prism of Donald Trump.

Im not sure whats worse: the bigoted Storm Trumpers dressed in MAGA regalia and Trump pool floaties shouting incessantly from some street corner; or the agonizing howls of Republicans in Name Only who enthusiastically support a creature whose only talent is using grievance and victimhood to stoke racial and ethnic resentments, or attacking the other, or the Republicans who tolerate all these ignoble indignities in silence, in fear, without dissent, which is to say, they give consent.

If thats the case, if you are a conservative who can relate to that couple from Tennessee or a Democrat who can empathize with them, do you no longer recognize what the Republican Party now stands for? And if so, why has there been no effort to form a third political party that actually represents you?

Some, particularly conservatives, may find my rhetoric a little too strong, and even offensive. But surely, you cant believe people like Trump and the MAGA contingent represent who you are as a human being, can they? Or do they?

Confusion must end here.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/can-you-hear-that-noise-it-s-the-sound-of-the-gop-falling-from-grace/ar-AA19xjfa?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=e24e27bc8755401a9d1cd5644c29150e&ei=14
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3716 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm »
Quote
Mediaite
Alan Dershowitz Warns Trump Probably Will Be Convicted in Hush Money Trial
Story by Alex Griffing  Yesterday 3:56 PM

High-profile defense attorney and regular media contributor Alan Dershowitz joined pro-Trump podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday to discuss the former presidents arrest and indictment on 34 felony counts the day before.

At one point during the lengthy conversation, Kirk asked Dershowitz about possibly joining former President Donald Trumps defense team. I dunno if youve been asked this if you were personally called by President Trump to join his legal team, is that even something youd entertain because you did that in the impeachment? I think you could. I think you could get this case dismissed very quickly. Is that something youd be open to? Kirk asked.

Well, I have a policy of only representing somebody once, and so Im not his lawyer, but I would certainly be happy to participate in the court of public opinion, Dershowitz replied, adding:

I dont think I could get this case dismissed so easily. I dont think thatif  you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge, would dismiss this case because that New York City judges life would be over. Everybody would point to him the way they pointed to me when I defended Trump. Oh, my God, theres the man who helped Trump get free. So I dont think its going to be easy.

I think he probably will be convicted by a New York jury who voted for Bragg and voted for get Trump, Dershowitz concluded, adding, It will be reversed on appeal. It will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court. But Braggs going to be popular. Hell be reelected and and hell probably win this case unless there is a change of venue.

I mean, thats cynical yet honest, and I totally agree because this is its so politicized there. Should he plea then? Kirk asked in response.

No, he should fight it. You cant get fair justice in Manhattan. I could not win a case in Manhattan for Donald Trump, and Im a pretty darn good lawyer, concluded Dershowitz.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/alan-dershowitz-warns-trump-probably-will-be-convicted-in-hush-money-trial/ar-AA19wfcU?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=caf81c9c3ab9460987d6e172b8fc8fce&ei=31
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,490
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3717 on: Today at 10:04:01 pm »
This is the dangerous bullshit being peddled. They complain about a partisan, political judicial system - then maybe you should no longer have judicial appointments made by fucking politicians?

*sighs*

Setting aside the differences between Federal and State appointments, it's really worrying how the GOP are trying to push this as a Kangaroo Court where the verdict is pre-determined because the state doesn't like someone. We know what would happen if the circumstances were flipped.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 