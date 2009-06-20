it's 'funny' for how all these years his business 'dealings' have been turned a blind eye to and now when suddenly their whole democratic system (how democratic it really is..well) is under threat and possibly their constitution, then they suddenly open their eyes to all the corruption and ill-doings



they are all complicit in trump achieving the 'impossible' of being president and now they all scurry around like frightened rats knowing he'll be after them again if he 'impossibly' gets in once more



of course he shouldn't be anywhere near the white house, but as i've said, where were they all when he was fucking everyone up the ass throughout his whole career? where were the people coming forward then?



trump would still be 'getting away with it' today if he wasn't interested in the presidency let's not forget that



he's not the only one who should be investigated