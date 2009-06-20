The charges seem to include a new $150k hush money deal? Or is it one we knew about already?



All seems a bit meh to me otherwise



From what I can tell, It's the one we already knew about. And yes, as you've correctly pointed out, it is indeed all a bit meh. Painfully so. Still, I suppose it helps all the so-called "political experts" and "legal commentators" to keep their podcast viewers fed with contentMy guess is he'll be convicted of misusing campaign finances, be slapped with a fine of a few million dollars, pay it by raising funds from his nut job voter base, spin it all as a deep state attempt to stop him from running for president, secure the republican nomination, and run again in 2024. And on we'll roll