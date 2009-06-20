« previous next »
Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 06:16:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:24 pm
wtf does that crazy bitch know about Jesus?

Well apparently he had an AR15 and hated communists.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm

MTG kicking off the MAGAbullshit Bingo by comparing Trump to Jesus

Told ya!
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:24 pm
wtf does that crazy bitch know about Jesus?

About as much as anybody else for almost 2000 years - a bunch of apocryphal stories that they then use to support/justify/reinforce their beliefs, opinions and worldview.

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 06:35:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:24 pm
wtf does that crazy bitch know about Jesus?

He cleans her pool every Tuesday and then he cleans HER pool...
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 06:35:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm

MTG kicking off the MAGAbullshit Bingo by comparing Trump to Jesus

CNN reported she came, got her pics for social media, and fecked off again after 10mins. 
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm
short appearance as Trump gets led to the court. 

had to laugh coz the security guard ahead of him didn't bother holding the door for him, and it banged into him a bit.  LOL. 
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm
He seemed to do the black power salute which is a bold move for a racist.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:13:42 pm
Probably got it mixed up with the Hitler salute...
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm
He seemed to do the black power salute which is a bold move for a racist.


Orange is the new black?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:41:12 pm
Earliest trial date: Dec. 8.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
The charges seem to include a new $150k hush money deal?  Or is it one we knew about already?

All seems a bit meh to me otherwise
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:06:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
The charges seem to include a new $150k hush money deal?  Or is it one we knew about already?

All seems a bit meh to me otherwise

The Packer one ?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
The charges seem to include a new $150k hush money deal?  Or is it one we knew about already?

All seems a bit meh to me otherwise

Karen McDougall?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
Is he going to Prison though?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:04:29 pm
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
The charges seem to include a new $150k hush money deal?  Or is it one we knew about already?

All seems a bit meh to me otherwise

From what I can tell, It's the one we already knew about. And yes, as you've correctly pointed out, it is indeed all a bit meh. Painfully so. Still, I suppose it helps all the so-called "political experts" and "legal commentators" to keep their podcast viewers fed with content

My guess is he'll be convicted of misusing campaign finances, be slapped with a fine of a few million dollars, pay it by raising funds from his nut job voter base, spin it all as a deep state attempt to stop him from running for president, secure the republican nomination, and run again in 2024. And on we'll roll

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:04:29 pm
No
What do you mean "No"?   We should at least have a vote on it.    :P
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
The charges seem to include a new $150k hush money deal?  Or is it one we knew about already?

All seems a bit meh to me otherwise

From what I've seen, there's 3 pay offs and associated crimes he's been charged with. It's certainly unsexy, even if what the DA alleges is true. A crime is a crime though and the grand jury certainly thought there was enough evidence to go to a trial.

There's far more serious crimes that are being investigated though - the January 6th riots and election interference in Georgia and they seem like the ones that could really get him.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
What do you mean "No"?   We should at least have a vote on it.    :P

Cheese based poll?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm
From what I've seen, there's 3 pay offs and associated crimes he's been charged with. It's certainly unsexy, even if what the DA alleges is true. A crime is a crime though and the grand jury certainly thought there was enough evidence to go to a trial.

There's far more serious crimes that are being investigated though - the January 6th riots and election interference in Georgia and they seem like the ones that could really get him.

Isn't there also the handling classified documents at Mar A Lago and obstruction of justice
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
Isn't there also the handling classified documents at Mar A Lago and obstruction of justice

Yes, I knew I forgot one. All of those are far more serious than this one.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
Isn't there also the handling classified documents at Mar A Lago and obstruction of justice
There's a civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll starting in a couple of months for defamation.
Then yep he faces two more serious cases. The Jan 6 and documents case is being handled by Jack Smith and then there's the Georgia election case.

It's annoying that's all considering how corrupt he is, but at least a few people are prepared to try to hold him accountable which is all we want.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm
It's annoying that's all considering how corrupt he is, but at least a few people are prepared to try to hold him accountable which is all we want.

yep.  hopefully part of the ridiculous bubble "oh but he's an ex-President!" has burst.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm
Quote
Mediaite
Pro-Trump Interviewer Asks MTG Where The Rest of Trumps Backers Are: Why Dont We See Anyone Else Here?
Story by Tommy Christopher  4h ago


A pro-Trump interviewer asked Georgia Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene why there werent more GOP leaders showing up in New York to support former President Donald Trump.

Greene  recently the subject of a much-derided 60 Minutes interview  held a press conference in Manhattan Tuesday morning that was derailed by counter-protesters and a swarm of media who greatly outnumbered the relative handful of supporters who showed up to hear MTG rail against Trumps indictment.

She escaped the chaos into an SUV, where RSBNs Brian Glenn interviewed her as they drove through the streets of New York. At one point, Glenn felt compelled to remark o the dearth of prominent supporters, and MTG theorized they were all trying to avoid Antifa:

BRIAN GLENN: Does it surprise you that theres not more? I mean, you have George Santos earlier, but why arent more elected members of Congress, Senate, state representatives here in support of the president? Why is it someone from northwest Georgia, in Congressional District 14, now, you are one of the firebrands of the party, but why dont we see anyone else here?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I dont really know. And I think it always starts like this. Its a few that stand up. I would love to see more people stand up against this. But we are gathering tonight at Mar-a-Lago. When President Trump comes back home and we are all joining him there to support him and what hes going through and everything thats going to happen today, and Im really thankful for that. Im thankful for my colleagues and others that are coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight.

BRIAN GLENN: Perhaps they know how hard it is to get out there.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Yeah, they dont, they dont want to be the victims of Antifa like we just were standing here in the park! They dont want the whistles in their ear!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/pro-trump-interviewer-asks-mtg-where-the-rest-of-trump-s-backers-are-why-don-t-we-see-anyone-else-here/ar-AA19todf?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=d305cea53f064a1be4f8a0b09f56e6be&ei=28

Only her. Santos passed by.

Twin Turds.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 03:25:45 am
I haven't been following this, but what exactly is he charged with?, are the charges likely to stick?, and could he finally go took prison?
