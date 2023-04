We need an auto correct Trump, something along the lines of "Disgraced Defeated Indicted Corrupt Former President Trump"



There's over 30 charges in this unsealed indictment. Thirty! That can't all be just because he paid off a porn star.



There has to be something else in play. Maybe it connects up to the lawsuit being run by AG Letitia James; or maybe Bragg decided to resurrect the indictments prepared under his predecessor which he decided to jettison on assuming office.



Maybe Bragg took offence to the threats and piss-rants Trump made towards Bragg and his people, and the dog whistles to his supporters to come trash NYC on his behalf.