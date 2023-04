Just as a hypothetical - let's say in 2006 Obama had had the affair with Stormy instead of Trump (she would be happier with this at least). Then in October of 2012 before the election with Romney, Obama had used his campaign funds for hush money. Then in 2019, a few years into the Trump presidency, charges were filed against Obama. I think we'd all be going spare and saying verbatim the stuff the Republicans are saying now. I'd be acknowledging a crime was committed, but I'd be railing against using the govt's resources to prosecute it, for something so petty, seven years later.



It would only be an ‘apples with apples’ comparison if Obama had also attempted to instigate an insurrection against the elected government. If Obama or anyone had done so then throw the key away.In reality of course it was Trump alone who done that.That ultimately may be the one that lands him in jail, and if not, then one or more of the other criminal investigations may do it. There are enough of them. Just need one to land to at least finish him politically.