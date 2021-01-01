« previous next »
He's uneducated.

Never attended class, never sat for tests.

He's always the dumbest and loudest in the room.

If he's tried by a jury of his peers they'll all be lazy rich kid grifter bullies.

Well Trump does love the poorly educated.

Plus, we still have potential indictments from Georgia and the Special Prosecutor to look forward to - oh, and the sexual assault defamation lawsuit, amongst many others.
Popcorn's Art

Something specific? Or are you just making a general statement!? :)

I'd say both. He's clearly a horrible c*nt in general, but there's also this from the BBC:
Quote
Kevin McCarthy has just released a blistering statement indicating he will go after New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg using the power of Congress.

The Republican Speaker of the House writes on Twitter: "Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election.

"As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorise the public, he weaponised our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.

"The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."
Divorce papers being served next would be delicious.

What would be even more delicious would be him getting sent to prison, and keeping in mind his horrific fascist alignment with white supremacists, being placed in a cell with a very large and angry black fella who is only in there for having tried to defend himself against fucking lunatics like him.

He will turn all this into a complete circus. It will appeal to his lunatic fringe, but in terms of a general election will totally sink whatever chance he had. God I detest this fella.
Divorce papers being served next would be delicious.

He was already wanking all over Ivanka.
If the divorce papers get served, I am sure he will find a 30 year old Ivanka look-alike.
