« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 190829 times)

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3480 on: March 26, 2023, 11:58:08 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 26, 2023, 09:21:00 am
As fucked up as this sounds, and as repulsive as his style of politics is, Trump's playing a very calculated hand here, and he's playing it well 

The only thing Trump has ever played well is appealing to racists, gun folk and general crazies but time will tell I guess.  Think theres a bit of mileage yet re the ongoing criminal investigations into him.  Think he knows same, hence his violence inducing rhetoric.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,978
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3481 on: March 26, 2023, 06:15:17 pm »
Trump is a nasty individual.

Very much in the Johnson mould.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,002
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3482 on: March 26, 2023, 07:03:30 pm »
Trump's continued raging on his own platform:

"The new weapon being used by Democrats to cheat on Elections is criminally investigating a candidate... (more waffle)"

Trump's first impeachment was literally for attempting to get Ukraine to announce a criminal investigation into Biden ahead of 2020 by witholding aid if Zelenskyy didn't agree to do it. So cheatign, by his own words.

Bored of this now, can we just move onto the exciting hand-cuffy bit now please?

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,400
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3483 on: March 26, 2023, 08:05:06 pm »
Nah. Trump wants a perp walk, so he can a) be a martyr to his base, so b) he can grift even more money from them.

Don't give him what he wants. Bundle him into the back of an SUV in the middle of the night and bring his makeup artist so he looks passable for his mugshot.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,400
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3484 on: March 26, 2023, 09:33:40 pm »
Manhattan DA claps back against Republicans.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/272xEk8-VsM&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/272xEk8-VsM&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,288
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3485 on: March 27, 2023, 09:26:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 26, 2023, 06:15:17 pm
Trump is a nasty individual.

Very much in the Johnson mould.

Hes an oxygen thief. It wont solve all of the worlds problems when his heart finally explodes, but it will be a good start.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,154
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3486 on: March 28, 2023, 01:54:25 pm »
Quote
How Trump's own lawyer may have cooked his goose in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Story by Norman Eisen & Joshua Stanton & Fred Wertheimer  3h ago

There was already a strong case against former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, in the form of evidence that he intentionally concealed over 100 classified and top-secret government documents, even after he was repeatedly asked and even subpoenaed to return them. But if Trump was in trouble before, testimony and documentation from his own lawyer, Evan Corcoran, could turn out to provide the final evidence necessary to charge Trump  and soon.

CNN's reporting indicates that prosecutors will focus on a series of critical events in May and June 2022. They plan to ask Corcoran about his conversations with Trump regarding the May subpoena for documents, the search that followed, the drafting of a June statement signed by Christina Bobb saying there had been a diligent search and, finally, the call between Corcoran and Trump on the day last June when the DOJ subpoenaed surveillance footage that showed boxes being moved out of the storage location at Mar-a-Lago (which a witness later said was done at Trump's direction).

The common thread involved here is Trump's intent. It has been reported that after the subpoena was received, Trump ordered materials moved to conceal them from his own lawyers and the government  which would show intentional concealment. If Trump then lied to Corcoran, that would be more proof of intentional misconduct. And if Trump was hiding documents, that would have caused the search to be incomplete and the statement made to the government to be false. The government had some of this evidence already, as we explained in our Model Mar-a-Lago Prosecution Memo, but now Corcoran is likely going to hammer the case home.

Here it appears that Trump was engaged in a pattern of obstruction of justice  that is, he was intentionally covering up his possession of these documents and being dishonest with a government investigator, and potentially his own lawyers. It also appears that Corcoran may have been used by Trump to advance that alleged obstruction. Indeed, to get the Mar-a-Lago search warrant in the first place, there was previously been a probable cause finding of obstruction under 18 U.S.C. § 1519, as well as for the Espionage Act violations under 18 U.S.C. § 793(e) and concealing government records under 18 U.S.C. § 2071.

Proof of intent goes to those offenses as well. Each requires a showing of willfulness for Trump to be convicted (or, in the case of obstruction, an intent to obstruct or impede). That proof of intent is often hard to come by in prosecutions of complex statutes. Attempts to conceal the truth from investigators, however, are powerful proof toward demonstrating a consciousness of guilt. We expect that will ultimately be persuasive evidence to a jury.

It was apparently also powerful evidence for the federal judges who considered whether to pierce Trump's privilege over communications with his lawyer. In American law, that is no small thing. The attorney-client privilege is sacrosanct and cannot be easily overcome. In this case, that required proof that the "crime-fraud exception" applied.

To get the Corcoran testimony and documents, the courts likely went past finding mere probable cause that Trump committed a crime. We don't have the exact details of the district court decision and the D.C. Circuit appellate docket, which remain under seal. But under the law, to pierce the attorney-client privilege, the government must prove a prima facie case and prove that communications were made to further a fraud or crime. That's exactly what U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell ruled in a sealed order that reportedly found "compelling preliminary evidence" that Trump had "knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys."

The extraordinary speed with which this has moved from Judge Howell's district court decision (on March 17) to the overnight briefing schedule in the D.C. Circuit (on March 21), to Corcoran's testimony on Friday makes clear that special counsel Jack Smith is bringing significant urgency to the documents case. Smith is certainly working the Jan. 6 case hard, with the just-revealed news that last week a federal trial court set aside executive privilege for eight top Trump aides. (Trump has said he will appeal that decision.) But in this case we got the trial court decision, the appeal and its resolution within five days. Smith seems to be applying extra urgency to the Mar-a-Lago documents case, which tells you something about Trump's peril. DEFCON going up.

For Trump, legal peril seems to exist at every turn. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is apparently on the verge of indicting the former president for his role in a hush-money scheme dating from the lead-up to the 2016 election. And prosecutors in Atlanta are apparently considering racketeering charges against the former president in connection with reported attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Such charges would entail very stiff sentences.

Recent efforts by Trump and House Republican extremists to intimidate and obstruct the Bragg investigation, which are likely to occur in the other criminal investigations into Trump as well, can be expected to have zero effect on the will of those prosecutors to do their job, except perhaps to make it all the stronger.

Although the outcome of any one of the four potential criminal cases focused on Trump remains unclear, Trump appears to be in hot water  with the temperature rising to a rapid boil.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/how-trump-s-own-lawyer-may-have-cooked-his-goose-in-mar-a-lago-documents-case/ar-AA19aHvp?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=be96cc3e9a2c41ceb259c51333c5d657&ei=11

Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,154
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 12:26:55 pm »
Quote
Newsweek
Allen Weisselberg Might Have Just Flipped on Donald Trump
Story by Ewan Palmer  1h ago

Speculation is increasing that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg may have turned on Donald Trump as he is no longer represented by lawyers paid for by the former president's company.

Weisselberg, who is currently serving five months in the infamous Rikers Island jail in New York after pleading guilty to 15 felony counts relating to a tax evasion scheme carried out by The Trump Organization, is said to have parted ways with his lawyers, Nick Gravante and Mary Mulligan, WNBC reported.

There are suggestions that Weisselberg could face further charges in connection to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigation into the hush money Trump allegedly asked his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an affair she allegedly had with the former president a secret ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors are probing whether the payment may have amounted to a campaign violation.

Investigators are also looking into whether any records were falsified when Cohen was reimbursed for the $130,000 sum he paid Daniels, which was listed by The Trump Organization as legal fees.

The timing of Weisselberg parting ways with his Trump lawyers has resulted in suggestions he may have been about to, or already has, flipped on the former president, so the 75-year-old doesn't end up spending more time in prison. Weisselberg already agreed to testify in The Trump Organization fraud trial in exchange for his potential jail sentence being reduced from 15 years to five months, but he didn't implicate the former president.

Karen Agnifilo, former chief assistant district attorney of the Manhattan D.A.'s office, told MSNBC she is "very intrigued" that Weisselberg is no longer represented by Gravante and Mulligan.

"It can mean one of two things. Number one, the case is over and doesn't need lawyers anymore, they were just representing them on that one case," Agnifilo said. "Or, more likely, is there was this pressure campaign put on him saying while he's in Rikers, 'do you like being there? Because we're about to bring other charges.'

"If he testified in the grand jury, you wouldn't necessarily know it because he'd be brought into the backdoor because he's incarcerated," Agnifilo added. "So unlike the other people Michael Cohen, or [attorney] Bob Costello, who told people that testified and we know about them because we see them going in and out of the building. You wouldn't necessarily see Allen Weisselberg. So it's possible he's already testified, we just don't know."

The Twitter account for left-wing political blog the Palmer Report also speculated that Weisselberg may be cooperating with prosecutors, and that's why the Manhattan grand jury hasn't yet voted on whether to indict Trump over the hush money.

"Weisselberg is currently sitting behind bars. It's a short prison sentence but he is an elderly man. And it's possible the DA threatened to bring broader charges against him, with additional prison time, to motivate him to flip," the account tweeted.

"If Weisselberg has flipped on Trump, it would explain why the DA didn't meet with the grand jury and indict Trump today [Wednesday]. Weisselberg would need to be prepped to testify, which takes time."

In response, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman tweeted: "Offhand hard to think of a better explanation. And yes it does square, with all of the puzzling data."

The Daily Beast is reporting that Weisselberg is now being represented by defense lawyer Seth L. Rosenberg, who previously served as chief of the Rackets Bureau at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office under Robert M. Morgenthau. Newsweek has contacted Rosenberg for comment via email.

Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist based in New York, previously suggested that despite Weisselberg's loyalty to Trump stretching back decades, it is not unlikely he would flip on the former president while in custody.

"He's a family man, very private, and he's had this one major job in his entire life, which is being the day to day operator with the Trump Organization," Sheinkopf told Newsweek.

"Now he's going to be put in a place that he never dreamed about, which is prison. So the possibilities of Weisselberg turning on Trump are not not small."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/allen-weisselberg-might-have-just-flipped-on-donald-trump/ar-AA19giBr?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b25cb870773c408695ae7a6235d8a4f0&ei=23
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,288
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 01:07:55 pm »
Fingers crossed, but its probably just the imfamous cheapskate Trump withdrawing the legal services now that his minion has been a good little patsy for him.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:07:55 pm
Fingers crossed, but its probably just the imfamous cheapskate Trump withdrawing the legal services now that his minion has been a good little patsy for him.


Doubtful mate,having his lawyers rep them is a form of control for the senile fat prick,plus he hasn't paid for a single lawyer since he won the nomination.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,400
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 20, 2023, 03:32:43 pm
There is some suggestion that the Stormy Daniels indictment might be linked to more than a misdemeanour. But I stress, there is only a suggestion at this point, at least so far.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RhuDAry21K4&amp;t=148s&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RhuDAry21K4&amp;t=148s&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>

Quoting this from the previous page. I've no idea if this folds into the above article but it certainly seems to be a piece that fits the puzzle.

If prosecutors have been able to tie Weisselberg into more criminal activity that's not been dealt with through his previous conviction, then they can essentially throw him in jail again. Maybe he can't face the prospect of that all over again. Maybe this was the whole point of resurrecting the Stormy Daniels case in the first place?

On its own, it's a misdemeanour. But if it's the back door to Trump by breaking Weisselberg through the threat of more jail time, because it's a relatively simple and straightforward case, then it could reap huge rewards.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,288
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 01:37:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:19:21 pm

Doubtful mate,having his lawyers rep them is a form of control for the senile fat prick,plus he hasn't paid for a single lawyer since he won the nomination.

I hope you and JB are right .
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 27, 2023, 09:26:25 am
Hes an oxygen thief. It wont solve all of the worlds problems when his heart finally explodes, but it will be a good start.

This or one of the mad arsed 2A/white power followers finally see thru his scam and takes him out for being a traitor to their cause.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,154
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote
Raw Story
Karen McDougal hush money a component that kills Trump's defense: legal expert
Story by Sarah K. Burris  29m ago

For those watching the New York grand jury dealing with the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the revelations that more hush money payments are being explored in the case isn't new information.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump allegedly got his close friend David Pecker at the National Enquirer to run a scheme to buy Playboy model Karen McDougal's story and hire her to write fitness articles. Neither that story nor any fitness articles were ever published, and the payment was supposedly a "catch and kill" agreement to bury the matter.

Former FBI general counsel and NYU law professor Andrew Weissmann claims Pecker was being brought in to the grand jury to reveal the second piece of the Daniels story.

NBC's Vaughn Hillyard explained that the Southern District of New York had already laid out the details in the Pecker case. In fact, they laid out the argument not only in the 2018 sentencing memo for Michael Cohen, but also in describing what Pecker and his company already admitted to.

"There is a litany of statements that are important," said Hillyard. "One of those here: 'In or about Aug. 2015, David Pecker, the chairman is CEO of AMI, met with Michael Cohen, an attorney for a presidential candidate and at least one other member of the campaign that is Donald Trump's campaign. At the meeting, Pecker offered to help deal with negative stories about that presidential candidate's relationships with women, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided.'"

The Manhattan DA has brought in two former Trump campaign staffers, Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks.

Hillyard explained that these details are important because it's a court document with Pecker's company admitting the purpose of paying McDougal was to suppress her story and prevent such stories from influencing the election.

"If prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney's office are trying to get to the point of making the case of an election law violation here, the parent company of the National Enquirer, which bought Karen McDougal's story at the behest of Michael Cohen, and as federal prosecutors have alleged, Donald Trump's directive, then, therefore, this particular company has already admitted they did it for the purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential election," he explained.

Weissmann explained all of these facts were recorded and confirmed by the SDNY that Trump was not only a witness to the negotiations for McDougal and Daniels but it was at the behest of Trump.

"The reason, as Vaughn laid out, this is important is for two reasons: one, because you have David Pecker saying that Donald Trump was in on the scheme to do a catch and kill and that there were direct conversations with David Pecker, Michael Cohen, and the former president," Weissmann said. "So that's one incredibly important piece of evidence, and the other is the defense that Donald Trump may have, which is, 'I did this because I was concerned about Melania, my wife, finding out'  the so-called John Edwards defense."

"'I wasn't doing this related to the campaign,' is also something that is directly refuted by David Pecker, assuming he's going to repeat what he said to the southern district of New York, and it is laid out directly," Weissmann continued. So, those two things are really important pieces that the Manhattan District Attorney could be not just pursuing but really have in the pocket to present a strong case to the grand jury and then, of course, ultimately if there's an indictment, to a trial jury."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/karen-mcdougal-hush-money-a-component-that-kills-trump-s-defense-legal-expert/ar-AA19hShF?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=682e9151bc124af6a66c19e18bd863d3&ei=7
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,543
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 10:32:57 pm »
Finallly its taken 5 long years!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 