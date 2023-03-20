« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 02:13:16 pm
DeSantis has a shot, until he opens his mouth. Most pundits say he cant function in social situations. Everything needs to be controlled as he cant think on his feet. Trump will call him mean names and hell crumble. Trump is a serial loser, but the rest are worse.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 03:32:43 pm
There is some suggestion that the Stormy Daniels indictment might be linked to more than a misdemeanour. But I stress, there is only a suggestion at this point, at least so far.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RhuDAry21K4&amp;t=148s&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RhuDAry21K4&amp;t=148s&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 04:35:32 pm
Seems like he's reaching a bit, but I'll allow it  :D. You'd think it has to be something a bit more significant than the Stormy Daniels payment. Prosecuting a former president is a huge deal; do you really want to open that pandora's box for a misdemeanour, around a couple hundred grand of campaign money being misused? Any little bit of public outrage this case might have stirred up has long faded away
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 04:59:39 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 20, 2023, 11:33:16 am
I saw the headline of Trump being arrested on Tuesday, the read on and see its about the Stormy Daniels thing from 7 years ago.

I'm like 'what' he's being arrested for that !, of all the shit that happened between 2016 and 2020 including a storming of the capital building and that's what he is being arrested for.

It just seemed a bit shit really.

Yep i figured it was Tax or trump organization stuff,guess it was a case of read before posting! Really not arsed about the porno woman stuff.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 05:10:36 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 20, 2023, 04:59:39 pm

Yep i figured it was Tax or trump organization stuff,guess it was a case of read before posting! Really not arsed about the porno woman stuff.

Still a crime, though. John Edwards, one time Democrat Presidential hopeful, was charged with (presumably) the same crime. He got off as they convinced a court that he made the payment to save his marriage, rather than to increase his election chances.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Edwards_extramarital_affair
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on March 20, 2023, 05:10:36 pm
Still a crime, though. John Edwards, one time Democrat Presidential hopeful, was charged with (presumably) the same crime. He got off as they convinced a court that he made the payment to save his marriage, rather than to increase his election chances.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Edwards_extramarital_affair
As I understand it, Milania know about the affair, so that defense should not wash.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 05:53:40 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March 20, 2023, 02:13:16 pm
DeSantis has a shot, until he opens his mouth. Most pundits say he cant function in social situations. Everything needs to be controlled as he cant think on his feet. Trump will call him mean names and hell crumble. Trump is a serial loser, but the rest are worse.


He's a prick but his writers aren't bad.

Quote
DeSantis responded to a possible Trump indictment this morningby taking a jab at the former president, saying: I dont know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over an alleged affair. I cant speak to that.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 07:01:42 pm
This is a good primer on why the Stormy case is important.

https://twitter.com/juddlegum/status/1637803066131873793?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 07:10:39 pm
Apparently theyre putting up the metal barriers outside the NYC courthouse. Didnt do much good on J6, lets hope the police have a bit of reinforcement this time.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 08:21:27 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March 20, 2023, 07:10:39 pm
Apparently theyre putting up the metal barriers outside the NYC courthouse. Didnt do much good on J6, lets hope the police have a bit of reinforcement this time.

They know what to expect this time, and Trump isn't president anymore, so he can't have his people quietly strip the area of security like he did on Jan 6th.

Trump has put himself in a stupidly vulnerable position with these calls to action. It's a carbon copy of his 2020 playbook and people will notice. If there's violence, it will be all on him, and could well lead to criminal charges (finally).
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 08:36:59 pm
Has fight of the year potential.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 20, 2023, 09:12:58 pm
And Trump might lose his lead lawyer... if someone is prepared to file a bar complaint.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u5i7QKltKgI&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u5i7QKltKgI&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 21, 2023, 03:14:01 pm

'New York prepares for possible unrest if Donald Trump is indicted':-

Grand jury investigating ex-president over hush money payment to an adult film star appears poised to complete its work soon

www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/21/new-york-prepares-for-possible-unrest-if-donald-trump-is-indicted




^ (from Monday) Meal Team Six is on the case, making America great again by wearing adidas gear. Though a few are now finally wearing a mask too. Funny, that...



'US police forces on alert ahead of possible Donald Trump arrest':-

Police in major US cities are preparing for potential unrest in case ex-President Donald Trump is arrested this week as part of a hush-money inquiry.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65022155

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 21, 2023, 04:59:51 pm
I wonder if they will shift the day, just to catch Trump's thugs flatfooted? It seems he's definitely going to be charged at this point.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 21, 2023, 10:41:05 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 20, 2023, 01:17:30 pm
trump is toast anyway

With viable republican candidates in Desantos and Nikki Haley, there is way too much shit on Trump for the middle ground Republicans to get behind him.

When he was elected there was so much anger from the regular joe and sally that he ends up getting elected. But he just doesn't carry that support long term. He lost three years ago and his stock has gone down since then.

Just watching BBC America news and has Trump with 54% of the vote for the nomination.  The rest of the divided by about 5 others. WTF, I had thought he was totally done. Not so apparently.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 06:10:42 am
House Reps apparently got his back to keep him out of jail

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/03/21/politics/republicans-trump-playbook/index.html
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 09:08:15 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 21, 2023, 10:41:05 pm
Just watching BBC America news and has Trump with 54% of the vote for the nomination.  The rest of the divided by about 5 others. WTF, I had thought he was totally done. Not so apparently.

Saw a poll the other day that showed 56% of Republican voters believe that Jan 6th was 'legitimate political discourse' which suggests that there's still large part of the Right refusing to engage with reality.

Potential Republican candidates have got largely the same Primaries problem now that they had in 2015 - Trump is making all the headlines and crowding them out, so they want him knocked out of the race whilst simultaneously pussyfooting around his base as it's still one of the largest blocs in the party. This time the law might do it for them, but even if it does it still means Trump dominating the news cycles, stopping any other candidate building momemtum.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 09:56:55 am
Quote from: Riquende on March 22, 2023, 09:08:15 am
Saw a poll the other day that showed 56% of Republican voters believe that Jan 6th was 'legitimate political discourse' which suggests that there's still large part of the Right refusing to engage with reality.



Scary innit?  :o
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 10:58:21 am
That 54% is probably just amongst Republican voters. Trump is counting on a broad field splitting the vote so he can slip in through the back door.

Everybody on that side hates him, but nobody will turn on him. Yes, he will always have his sycophants who hang on his every word, but the truth is many are forced to defend him because they have to covet the lunatic fringe.

Most of them are quietly praying he goes down. In any case, the Georgia stuff is the big issue.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 01:30:24 pm
One of the positives of the support Trump still has amongst Republicans is that there's a good chance of that fucking up their chances of winning the Presdidential elections. If Trump gets the nomination it will probably mean that most of the more reasonable Republicans won't be voting just because of what happened on January 6th. They might be in a minority in the party, but they are still out there. If someone else gets the nomination, I would imagine a lot of the Trump supporters won't be voting for them, because Trump will be going on about how he was cheated or whatever.

I have to say though, I'd like it, if Biden just decided to give another candidate a go and didn't go for another term. He has quite a bit of baggage now and that might keep some people from voting for him. There's questions about how fit he still is and he has his own issues with documents he wasn't supposed to have from his time as VP. I don't really think it's about how much truth or how severe those issues are, they'll just be brought up and some people will not vote for him as a result of that. Having said that, I don't really see anyone right now who I could see as a suitable candidate.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 02:23:57 pm
Quote from: stoa on March 22, 2023, 01:30:24 pm
One of the positives of the support Trump still has amongst Republicans is that there's a good chance of that fucking up their chances of winning the Presdidential elections. If Trump gets the nomination it will probably mean that most of the more reasonable Republicans won't be voting just because of what happened on January 6th. They might be in a minority in the party, but they are still out there. If someone else gets the nomination, I would imagine a lot of the Trump supporters won't be voting for them, because Trump will be going on about how he was cheated or whatever.

I have to say though, I'd like it, if Biden just decided to give another candidate a go and didn't go for another term. He has quite a bit of baggage now and that might keep some people from voting for him. There's questions about how fit he still is and he has his own issues with documents he wasn't supposed to have from his time as VP. I don't really think it's about how much truth or how severe those issues are, they'll just be brought up and some people will not vote for him as a result of that. Having said that, I don't really see anyone right now who I could see as a suitable candidate.

I see no way that Biden can run again. I think he and his administration have done a good job but he is just finished, he needs to be put out to pasture. You mention the documents thing, I hadn't heard about that in weeks - I think that's all forgotten now, they cancelled each other out so everybody moved on (or am I just projecting what I did?).

If the Dems had a good alternative candidate I'd feel very confident about the next election; as it stands I have no idea what will happen
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 03:41:13 pm
Biden is over the hill. Hes done better than expected to be honest, and has proven that he can beat Trump. If the elections are not gerrymandered and suppressed by Republicans to the nth degree then hell beat Trump again, purely because more people loathe Trump than dislike Biden. As said, theres a lack of viable democrat candidates, and running against a sitting president of your own party is career suicide anyway.

With regards to the documents cases: both of these now have Special Counsels investigating them. The difference being the sheer number and seriousness Trump had and the fact that Biden is cooperating with the investigation, as is Pence for that matter. Trump thinks the classified documents are his and wants them back!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 22, 2023, 06:04:53 pm
Some nice easy overtime for NYPD yesterday then.Trump's waco flag party is still on for saturday or not?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 12:24:10 pm
Quote
Slate
Another Prosecutor Is Apparently Racing Toward a Trump Indictment
Story by Dennis Aftergut  Yesterday 12:00 PM

On Wednesday, with unusual speed, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit swatted down an attempt by former President Donald Trump to block a lower court order that his lawyer, Evan Corcoran, immediately turn over documents subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smiths grand jury. Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court, but that wouldnt go anywhere either, and it appears he has already opted against it.

Smith is investigating Trumps potential national security law violations and obstruction of justice surrounding classified documents that Trump improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago, rather than comply with a May 2022 grand jury subpoena compelling their return.

The documents Corcoran was ordered to disclose Wednesday apparently included attorney notes of conversation between Corcoran and Trump, as well as audio files. Reports suggest that in June 2022, Trump instructed Corcoran to arrange to give the Justice Department a sworn affidavit falsely representing that no further classified documents responsive to the May 2022 subpoena remained at Mar-a-Lago.

Two months later, in August, a court-authorized search of Mar-a-Lago established the affidavits falsity. The FBI found more than 100 classified documents at Trumps country club home.

Few, if any, appellate rulings have ever come more swiftly than Wednesdays. It was only Friday that district court Judge Beryl Howell ordered Corcoran to hand over his notes and documents.

In closed-door hearings before Judge Howell, Smith had evidently provided enough evidence to convince her that Corcorans communications with Trump, and his notes of them, involved planning or concealing a crime. That allowed her to invoke the crime-fraud exception to cut through the ordinarily unyielding confidentiality of attorney-client communications

Here are five things that the rapid-fire appellate order brings into focus.

1. Courts are losing patience with Trump.

Judges have watched Trumps dilatory litigation tactics for years. They know the clock is ticking on Special Counsel Smiths investigations if he is to complete them before 2024s political season.

And so, the appellate court sent a signal Wednesday: Times up on legally unsound delaying tactics in this jurisdiction.

Theres meaning here for whats coming down the pike. If Trump is indicted in this case or others, expect him to file flurries of meritless motions aimed primarily at delay. The judges deciding such matters may have Wednesdays judicial impatience with the same defendant in their memory banks.

In the coming cases against Trump, the likelihood just increased for keeping justice from being denied by being needlessly delayed.

2. The evidence ordered disclosed may contain a smoking gun.

Like Judge Howell, the appellate judges who issued Wednesdays decision reviewed Corcorans documents and know their contents. If the evidence in them was unusually inculpatory, it may well have added to the courts urgency to get the materials to the Justice Department. That cant be comforting to the target of the investigation or the lawyers planning to defend him.

3. Jack Smith has changed the game.

Federal prosecutors attempts to pierce attorney-client communications are exceedingly rare. But its not just that Smith is willing to be aggressive. Its that he is smartly aggressive. He picks the battles he can win and that can help him build an overwhelming case. Hes on a path to do just that.

4. Corcorans troubles are Trumps troubles.

Although two courts have now found that Corcoran was in on discussions that involved the planning or concealing of a crime, we dont know whether he was an unwitting participant to whom Trump lied or a willing collaborator. Either way, the discussions in his presence eliminated his obligation to keep his clients communication confidential when subpoenaed by Smith to answer a grand jurys questions. 

To date, however, it appears that Corcorans gone to the mat for Trump and by-passed off-ramps to cooperation. Prosecutors notice such things and draw inferences about innocence or guilt.

If Corcoran was innocently involved, hes unlikely to want to take the fall for his client. If he became part of a scheme, he could invoke his 5th Amendment rights, but Smith could then grant him immunity and compel him to testify. Either way, Smith is getting the documents.

Corcorans options are narrowing. That isnt good news for himself, or his client.

5. Trumps legal headaches are now code red.

Grand jury investigations in Manhattan and Fulton County, Georgia, appear heading toward Trump indictments. Meanwhile, in Smiths Mar-a-Lago investigation, a lightning-speed court order that Trumps lawyer divulge his notes or audio to a smart, well-resourced prosecutor like Smith is cause for a throbbing migraine.

Evan Corcoran is scheduled to appear before Smiths grand jury on Friday. If he testifies fully against Trump, what already looks like a powerful case could become overwhelming.

Spring temperatures are rising at Mar-a-Lago. A former president is sure to be feeling the heat.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/another-prosecutor-is-apparently-racing-toward-a-trump-indictment/ar-AA18ZPRg?ocid=mailsignout&pc=U591&cvid=4ea17582595e442092dc452e34b06dba&ei=16
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 12:56:00 pm
So many cases its hard to keep track. Its not a witch hunt if you keep witching in plain sight.

The disgraced former presidents decision to run for office in the first place really was monumental hubris in keeping with his undeserving, inflated ego. He really thought he could get away with doing whatever he wants and the presidency would grant him lifetime immunity. I hope he goes down before he dies, but either option in the near future would be acceptable.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 01:39:14 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March 24, 2023, 12:56:00 pm
So many cases its hard to keep track.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 01:45:34 pm
He's managed to turn his arrest into a grift, and he's not even been arrested yet. Only Trump  :lmao
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 01:48:23 pm
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 02:09:38 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 22, 2023, 02:23:57 pm
I see no way that Biden can run again. I think he and his administration have done a good job but he is just finished, he needs to be put out to pasture. You mention the documents thing, I hadn't heard about that in weeks - I think that's all forgotten now, they cancelled each other out so everybody moved on (or am I just projecting what I did?).

If the Dems had a good alternative candidate I'd feel very confident about the next election; as it stands I have no idea what will happen

Looks like I was just projecting and this one is still in play then  :D

Jan 6 and the Georgia interference are the big ones, but maybe - and this thought just popped into my head so might be complete rubbish - this is a tactical thing. Get him on the smaller, impossible to deny because of clear-cut evidence, cases first to get everyone used to the seismic shift of charging a former president. Then get him on the big ones. Although if it ever came out that the various jurisdictions were working together to get the sequencing right there'd be hell to pay.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 02:22:48 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 24, 2023, 02:09:38 pm
Looks like I was just projecting and this one is still in play then  :D

Much more than "in play".

Basically, one of his lawyers, Evan Corcoran, is being compelled to testify/turn over his file. That's really unusual, normally lawyer/client privilege applies but not if the advice was in furtherance of the commission of a crime, which means the court was satisfied a crime had been committed.

Not only that but Trump appealed that decision, and the appeal was rejected in a matter of hours, which again is pretty unusual.

Quote
"You can't get better evidence than a defendant's attorney's file. Defendants have to be candid with their attorney so their attorney can do their job," attorney Andrew Lieb, of the Lieb at Law firm, told Newsweek.

"If there is smoking gun evidence that will convict Trump, Corcoran has it, and the fact that an appellate court panel applied the Crime Fraud Exception to Privilege in a matter of hours, after reviewing that smoking gun evidence, indicates that we are in for a doozy on this one."

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman tweeted: "Not to get too breathless or ahead of myself, but Howell ordered Corcoran to turn over materials inc 'transcriptions of personal audio recordings.' Think about what those transcriptions could reveal about an apparently unaware Trump. Could be the smoking gun that brings him down."
source

We've seen a few "final nails" before, though.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 02:44:59 pm
I hope Howells successor is just as bold as she was. Trump has an incredible talent for delay. Hes obviously just trying to run the clock until his next term in office.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 06:08:01 pm
Can't wait for the kung-fu fighting to start.


Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 09:18:48 pm
Degenerate Psychopath will be his epitaph. Theyll need to bury him at sea or Siberia.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 09:37:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 24, 2023, 06:08:01 pm
Can't wait for the kung-fu fighting to start.





The incorrect use of capital letters in more than annoying.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 10:40:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 24, 2023, 06:08:01 pm
Can't wait for the kung-fu fighting to start.





Sweating so hard his orange skin paint is running.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 10:46:45 pm
Nothing menacing about his latest post.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 24, 2023, 10:59:32 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 24, 2023, 09:37:37 pm

The incorrect use of capital letters in more than annoying.

It reads like one of those crank letters to the editor of a local newspaper, usually written in green ink.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3477 on: March 24, 2023, 11:33:44 pm »





Quote
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday ordered the former presidents lawyer to provide evidence to prosecutors under the crime-fraud exception.

Corcoran was seen by reporters entering federal court Friday morning, and McCabe said the Justice Department has since presented evidence to Howell implicating Corcoran and Trump in a crime or a cover-up, confirming that Trumps lawyer did in fact provide evidence to the grand jury Friday.


Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 09:21:00 am
The general odds on him securing the republican nomination seem to be hovering around 4/6, with DeSantis slightly further out around 6/4. Obviously there's still plenty of time and scope for that to change but I just don't see DeSantis having the nous to outfox him in the long-run. As fucked up as this sounds, and as repulsive as his style of politics is, Trump's playing a very calculated hand here, and he's playing it well  :-\

Personally, I think its only a matter of time before we have to accept that he'll be running again, and start bracing ourselves for what that shit storm is likely to entail.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 10:02:17 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 24, 2023, 10:46:45 pm
Nothing menacing about his latest post.



It's darkly ironic that this is also a crime. It's essentially an attempt to pervert the course of justice through threats and intimidation.  Bragg has already received one death threat. It's a crime under New York state law.
