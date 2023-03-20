One of the positives of the support Trump still has amongst Republicans is that there's a good chance of that fucking up their chances of winning the Presdidential elections. If Trump gets the nomination it will probably mean that most of the more reasonable Republicans won't be voting just because of what happened on January 6th. They might be in a minority in the party, but they are still out there. If someone else gets the nomination, I would imagine a lot of the Trump supporters won't be voting for them, because Trump will be going on about how he was cheated or whatever.



I have to say though, I'd like it, if Biden just decided to give another candidate a go and didn't go for another term. He has quite a bit of baggage now and that might keep some people from voting for him. There's questions about how fit he still is and he has his own issues with documents he wasn't supposed to have from his time as VP. I don't really think it's about how much truth or how severe those issues are, they'll just be brought up and some people will not vote for him as a result of that. Having said that, I don't really see anyone right now who I could see as a suitable candidate.