Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 186733 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3400 on: January 26, 2023, 12:00:23 am »
Let the grift continue
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3401 on: January 26, 2023, 04:35:25 am »
Trumpists are the only ones left on Facebook, this will make no difference whatsoever.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3402 on: January 26, 2023, 08:38:32 pm »
12 years later and we establish once again Nick Clegg has no moral compass. What a gobshite of a specimen of shite he is.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3403 on: January 26, 2023, 08:43:54 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January 25, 2023, 11:30:37 pm
smh.com.au is a fitting web address for that piece of news. You can only shake your head at such a stupid decision. They should be making an effort to get rid of all the stupid, ignorant, lying and toxic c*nts on their platform and instead the decide to let the biggest c*nt of them all back on it. Fucking idiots.

They all love the poorly educated.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3404 on: January 26, 2023, 09:32:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 26, 2023, 08:38:32 pm
12 years later and we establish once again Nick Clegg has no moral compass. What a gobshite of a specimen of shite he is.
Yeah. I watched him being interviewed earlier today. He's not even very good at his job. I don't know why FB have employed him. Except for, as you say, his possession of no moral compass.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3405 on: January 27, 2023, 08:38:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 25, 2023, 11:05:13 pm
Meta allowing him back on board.

You know it's strange... as someone who once absolutely loathed the guy, I'm actually glad he's back on Facefuck. I don't know if it's desensitisation, middle aged apathy, or the fact that I've completely run out of fucks to give when it comes to American politics, but somehow, within this inner vacuum of complete emotionless, I've developed a devilish fondness for watching grown adults get their twat whiskers in a twist every time this guy brain farts all over cyber-space

Shout out to the flame bearers of this thread. Hang in there gang! He'll be in handcuffs and a jump suit soon enough. Any day now ;D   
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3406 on: January 27, 2023, 09:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 27, 2023, 08:38:50 pm
You know it's strange... as someone who once absolutely loathed the guy, I'm actually glad he's back on Facefuck. I don't know if it's desensitisation, middle aged apathy, or the fact that I've completely run out of fucks to give when it comes to American politics, but somehow, within this inner vacuum of complete emotionless, I've developed a devilish fondness for watching grown adults get their twat whiskers in a twist every time this guy brain farts all over cyber-space

Shout out to the flame bearers of this thread. Hang in there gang! He'll be in handcuffs and a jump suit soon enough. Any day now ;D   
Billy.
Billy, Billy, Billy.
A fondness for a man that spent all of his live ruining other peoples lives. Decades, not years, decades - more than half a century of lying and cheating, depriving contractors of recompense, litigating everything and contributing nothing. From fake injuries to avoid conscription to fake degrees and tax evasion. The man is riddled with a streak of an inhumane disease.
Maybe he won't be found guilty of anything ever, but he's a specimen that should never be admired and always despised.

We always knew you were an indictment sceptic billy mate, but please, please, please we all beg you not to drink the corrupt bastards cool aid.

You of all people on this site, fml Billy lad.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3407 on: January 27, 2023, 10:00:15 pm »
The problem with blocking people is that if they get quoted you still have to glance at some right shite.  8)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3408 on: January 27, 2023, 10:02:39 pm »
Billy is the same guy who said Andrew Tate wasn't so bad not that long ago.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3409 on: January 27, 2023, 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 27, 2023, 10:02:39 pm
Billy is the same guy who said Andrew Tate wasn't so bad not that long ago.

Ooh, shall we cancel him?!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3410 on: January 27, 2023, 10:11:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 27, 2023, 09:46:50 pm
Billy.
Billy, Billy, Billy.
A fondness for a man that spent all of his live ruining other peoples lives. Decades, not years, decades - more than half a century of lying and cheating, depriving contractors of recompense, litigating everything and contributing nothing. From fake injuries to avoid conscription to fake degrees and tax evasion. The man is riddled with a streak of an inhumane disease.
Maybe he won't be found guilty of anything ever, but he's a specimen that should never be admired and always despised.

We always knew you were an indictment sceptic billy mate, but please, please, please we all beg you not to drink the corrupt bastards cool aid.

You of all people on this site, fml Billy lad.

A fondness for watching people get their knickers in a twist about what shite Trump says, not Trump himself.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3411 on: January 27, 2023, 10:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 27, 2023, 10:05:25 pm
Ooh, shall we cancel him?!

You do you.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3412 on: January 28, 2023, 02:02:03 am »
Trump vs Biden in 2024 will be an apt image of a superpower in decline two OAP's struggling to finish their sentences and rambling incoherently.
America desperately needs new generational representation in congress.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3413 on: January 28, 2023, 08:25:16 am »
Quote from: John C on January 27, 2023, 09:46:50 pm
Billy.
Billy, Billy, Billy.

John, John, John, you've completely misread my words good sir :)

I hate Trumps guts mate. Always have. I'm sure if I took the time to dig through this thread I could find at least 10 to 15 posts where I've outlined my disdain for the man. As you've rightly pointed out, the guy is an unscrupulous cretin with a wrap list the length of your arm. None of that I dispute mate. I'm actually in complete agreement with you there. The thing is though, it's now coming up on 8 years since Trump came down the escalator to do his "They're rapists and I'm building a wall" routine and announce his run for president.

Within that time frame we've endured an endless shit storm of scandals, frauds, allegations, law suits, hearings, trials, and investigations. All of which has been compounded with moronic MAGA hat wearing idiots bickering with equally insufferable leftist fanny-arses. It's all the same boring bag of shite now mate. To me, the knuckle-dragging rally goers deserve just as much ridicule as the Maddows, O'Donnell's, Meyers, and Colbert's of this world, all of whom use the same brand of rehashed bollox to underpin things that WE ALREADY KNOW!!!!

It is there where I think our viewpoints diverge mate. It's not that I've chosen to forgive or ignore Trump's crimes. It is simply that my fucks reserve has now reached depletion, and instead of making Trump the target of the ridicule, I feel it is the people who perpetuate the Trump shit storm who now deserve it. In closing mate, I've been on these boards long enough to know that derailment of threads and provocation of other users is frowned upon in the mod staff room. I assure you my jibe about handcuffs and jump suits was not an attempt to do that. It was simply a little poke at what I now see to be the folly of it all.

P.S. to those who view my opinions as shite, or those with a preference for using the ignore button when the viewpoints of others don't coincide with their own, try growing the fuck up some time. Just because you get a kick out of hearing your viewpoints echoed in your favourite YouTube videos doesn't mean that your view of the world is sacrosanct. Tally ho gentlemen. As you were
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
Trump saying he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and is calling for protests.

This is the campaign funding / Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:15:29 pm
Trump saying he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and is calling for protests violence.

This is the campaign funding / Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm »
Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York law enforcement prepares for possible indictment

Washington, CNN
 
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney next week and called for protests as New York law enforcement prepares for a possible indictment.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump, referring to himself, said the leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

Protest, take our nation back, he wrote.

CNNs John Miller reported that meetings have been going on throughout the week between city, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New York City about how to prepare for a possible indictment of Trump.

While Trump offered no details on why he expects to be indicted, his legal team has been anticipating that it will happen soon and has been preparing behind the scenes for the next steps. The former president is expected to present himself in Manhattan following the formal charges and has expressed interest in making a speech after, though whether he ultimately does remains to be see

The Manhattan District Attorneys office, New York Police Department, and representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to CNNs request for comment Saturday.

Trump has complained privately that he believes he is only going to being indicted because he thinks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hates him, according to a source familiar with what Trump has said.

His call for a protest in response to a potential arrest echoes his final days in office when he repeatedly urged his supporters to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Some of Trumps advisers had urged him privately not to call for protests, concerned about the optics of a mass protest in the streets of Manhattan growing out of control or resembling the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 01:47:17 pm »
For your perusal, this is his 'Truth' (in block caps, just like your racist grandad on Facebook). Spelling & grammatical errors are all his:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS AND LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE. NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 02:08:03 pm »
He seems fairly relaxed about it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:47:17 pm
For your perusal, this is his 'Truth' (in block caps, just like your racist grandad on Facebook). Spelling & grammatical errors are all his:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS AND LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE. NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!
the American dream
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm »
What's his problem like?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 05:27:55 pm »
I wonder if the power fascists are gonna stand with his clown show or they'll see it as a time to cut him loose and go full desantis?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 05:49:10 pm »
Nothing will happen.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 05:56:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:19:31 pm
What's his problem like?
Hes a narcissistic baby who has never been told NO!, who thinks hes a genius because he was born rich, failed at everything hes done and blames everyone else for it. Ran for president as a way of getting a Get Out of Jail Free card for life and has been disappointed that people have not in fact ignored his criming.
