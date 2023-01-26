Billy.

John, John, John, you've completely misread my words good sirI hate Trumps guts mate. Always have. I'm sure if I took the time to dig through this thread I could find at least 10 to 15 posts where I've outlined my disdain for the man. As you've rightly pointed out, the guy is an unscrupulous cretin with a wrap list the length of your arm. None of that I dispute mate. I'm actually in complete agreement with you there. The thing is though, it's now coming up on 8 years since Trump came down the escalator to do his "They're rapists and I'm building a wall" routine and announce his run for president.Within that time frame we've endured an endless shit storm of scandals, frauds, allegations, law suits, hearings, trials, and investigations. All of which has been compounded with moronic MAGA hat wearing idiots bickering with equally insufferable leftist fanny-arses. It's all the same boring bag of shite now mate. To me, the knuckle-dragging rally goers deserve just as much ridicule as the Maddows, O'Donnell's, Meyers, and Colbert's of this world, all of whom use the same brand of rehashed bollox to underpin things that WE ALREADY KNOW!!!!It is there where I think our viewpoints diverge mate. It's not that I've chosen to forgive or ignore Trump's crimes. It is simply that my fucks reserve has now reached depletion, and instead of making Trump the target of the ridicule, I feel it is the people who perpetuate the Trump shit storm who now deserve it. In closing mate, I've been on these boards long enough to know that derailment of threads and provocation of other users is frowned upon in the mod staff room. I assure you my jibe about handcuffs and jump suits was not an attempt to do that. It was simply a little poke at what I now see to be the folly of it all.P.S. to those who view my opinions as shite, or those with a preference for using the ignore button when the viewpoints of others don't coincide with their own, try growing the fuck up some time. Just because you get a kick out of hearing your viewpoints echoed in your favourite YouTube videos doesn't mean that your view of the world is sacrosanct. Tally ho gentlemen. As you were