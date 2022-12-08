Was rolling some thoughts around in my head recently, about Trump apparently not wanting a conventional campaign manager, and has jettisoned most of the "smart" people he had left and replaced them with sycophants.



Because he's so stupid, but also quite cunning, it's hard to know what his angle is. We all think he wants the presidency to try and avoid jail time, but equally we're not sure how far his delusion extends to. I dunno whether he genuinely thinks he can win in 2024, or is just in love with the power of having the GOP by the balls, but what if he fired all these people because he doesn't actually want to win?



We all know his win in 2016 was an accident; whatever Putin or Republicans wanted, Trump did not want to win. It was supposed to be just another grift. He wanted to cry foul from the sidelines to rinse his supporters. Of course, once he got the job he didn't want to let it go, and my blood runs cold thinking what he might currently be doing had he won in 2020, but maybe he wants to avoid a repeat of this "accident" by making sure his campaign never really gets off the ground?



He'd not been seen for a month since he threw his hat in the ring; not so much as a rally. And when he does pop up, it's an NFT scam using stolen images. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he just wants his campaign to be a grift vehicle, knowing he can weaponise his base against the GOP and whichever candidate they pick. We know a loss would just energise his base into giving him ever more money. Maybe he's lost sight of how much legal trouble he's actually in and still feels untouchable? What lawyer of Trump's is going to tell him he's screwed?



I'm not saying he's playing 4D chess; I'm saying when it comes to making money he's very calculated, but it skewers whatever passes for perception with him.