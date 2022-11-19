« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 175443 times)

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3320 on: November 19, 2022, 12:53:22 pm »
Kirschner was pretty pissed off. Appointing a SC because Trump is a presidential candidate is fair enough, but there was two fucking years where he WASN'T a presidential candidate, and the Mueller Report laying out ample evidence of wrong doing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3321 on: November 21, 2022, 10:29:57 am »
Allison Gill on the Daily Beans podcast clearly explained the situation which gave a positive emphasis on the appointment of a SC. I feel happier now after listening to her, in fact I now feel there's more of a chance of progressing towards some sort of indictment against Trump than ever :)
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3322 on: November 21, 2022, 04:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 18, 2022, 08:23:22 pm
Too shit scared to do it himself. If Garland wanted a special counsel then he should have done it two fucking years ago.  How much more time is this going to waste?

Leaving it up to the states, like Georgia and NY to deal with the orange slimeball is an act of cowardice.

It certainly won't take any more time with a Special Counsel then leaving it to the AG/DOJ with all the other things he/they have to do, for one - it frees up the DOJ from being seen as "totally partisan" for another.  I know that it is unlikely that the GOP would care, but it will 100% help persuade the large independent swing voters. 

Whilst there is a lot of good prosecutors in the DOJ, with vast amounts of experience at federal prosecution - Merrick Garland as AG is actually one of the least experienced, with 10 years in corporate litigation, only 3 as a federal attorney (and an additional 4 as a Deputy AG), before 24 years as a judge.  Jack Smith is an outstanding prosecutor, with almost 30 years of experience (joined in 1994, never not been involved as some form of state of federal prosecutor, US Attorney role or similar). 
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3323 on: November 21, 2022, 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 21, 2022, 04:16:56 pm
It certainly won't take any more time with a Special Counsel then leaving it to the AG/DOJ with all the other things he/they have to do, for one - it frees up the DOJ from being seen as "totally partisan" for another.  I know that it is unlikely that the GOP would care, but it will 100% help persuade the large independent swing voters. 

Whilst there is a lot of good prosecutors in the DOJ, with vast amounts of experience at federal prosecution - Merrick Garland as AG is actually one of the least experienced, with 10 years in corporate litigation, only 3 as a federal attorney (and an additional 4 as a Deputy AG), before 24 years as a judge.  Jack Smith is an outstanding prosecutor, with almost 30 years of experience (joined in 1994, never not been involved as some form of state of federal prosecutor, US Attorney role or similar).

My issue is that if you're going to appoint an SC, then why not do it two years ago?  What was the hold up? 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3324 on: November 21, 2022, 09:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 21, 2022, 05:08:43 pm
My issue is that if you're going to appoint an SC, then why not do it two years ago?  What was the hold up?

They maybe wanted to get the easy prosecutions out of the way? Its has seemed glacial though, and just helped Trumps eternal stalling tactics on all things legal in the hopes other events come to save him. Not investigating potential presidential candidates is just ludicrous. I say do a deep dive on the all!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3325 on: November 21, 2022, 09:46:02 pm »
Whilst Garland spent the past two years spinning his wheels, the GOP house will spend the next two years investigating Hunter Biden's laptop, charging Pelosi with treason and trying to impeach the president every week. Fucking melts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3326 on: November 21, 2022, 10:47:27 pm »
Allison Gill has emailed this to subscribers to her podcast:-


THREAD: THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MUELLER & JACK SMITH. So there's been a lot of reaction to the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith - both positive & negative - along with comparisons to all the bad things about the Mueller investigation. Let me outline the differences. 
First, Jack Smith won't be working under the constant threat of being fired by a hostile AG and a dipshit president. That sword of Damocles constantly forced Mueller to walk a fine line, and that won't be the case in this Special Counsel probe. 
Second, there's no Rod Rosenstein - a cowardly wisp of a man - to narrow the scope of this probe. Rod clipped the Mueller probe to a paper-thin investigation, and then promised to "land the plane" based on his curtailing of the breadth of Mueller's work.
Third, there is no longer a Bill Barr-type asshole to sit on the findings and spin them for weeks in favor of trump. Nor is there anyone to inappropriately redact the final report to hide the severity of Russia's involvement in the election.
Fourth, THERE IS NO OLC MEMO SAYING YOU CANT INDICT A FORMER PRESIDENT. Mueller felt he was bound by what most people see as an unconstitutional OLC memo that prohibited Mueller from indicting donald - and therefore - meant he couldn't even accuse him of a crime.
Fifth, the only OLC memo that was even discussed was one that said advisors to the president have blanket immunity, but DoJ has already declared in court filings that memo does not apply. There's also no executive privilege. That belongs to Biden and he's refused to invoke it.
Sixth, privilege arguments have largely been resolved with the court battle over the testimony of Pat Cipollone, Pat Philbin, Greg Jacob, and Marc Short. Probably also Eric Herschmann.
Seventh, Jack Smith does not need to take weeks to assemble a team as most of the prosecutors and agents working on the criminal probes now will move over to the Special Counsel's office. And both Garland and Smith have assured speed and urgency.
Eighth, DoJ already has testimony from dozens of witnesses, including the 40 or so subpoenas they issued before the 60 day election blackout in the fraudulent electors investigation, and folks like Kash Patel in the documents case.
Ninth, Smith has the advantage of a recent Special Counsel probe into donald for reference. He closer to his practical experience than Mueller was, and he has a low profile (he wasn't the FBI director for 12 years for example.)

So, there are many things that make this investigation different from the Mueller probe. Though if this Special Counsel uses prosecutorial discretion to decline to prosecute, I think we can all agree that will be the death knell of the rule of law in America. END/
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3327 on: November 22, 2022, 09:53:57 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 21, 2022, 09:41:17 pm
They maybe wanted to get the easy prosecutions out of the way? Its has seemed glacial though, and just helped Trumps eternal stalling tactics on all things legal in the hopes other events come to save him. Not investigating potential presidential candidates is just ludicrous. I say do a deep dive on the all!

Also - it gave them about 20 months to work on the issue internally, with the Deputy AG taking the lead (under Garland, and reporting to him) to solidify the evidence, before then bringing in the SC after to drive it home.  It's not like they have been "spinning their wheels" as some have suggested - they have had 1000s of hours of testimony from all sorts of people, they sent the FBI on a raid to Mar a Lago (which still being DOJ led might have been easier to swing even), etc. 
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3328 on: November 22, 2022, 12:15:35 pm »
"Some" meaning me, as I'm the only one who said it. ;)

I maintain an investigation could have been announced/launched years ago. The timing is deliberate, but the reasoning remains ambiguous.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3329 on: November 22, 2022, 09:31:42 pm »
I kinda glaze over with the numbers stuff.But this has gotta be a positive to getting the fuckhead?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63724223
Logged

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3330 on: November 22, 2022, 10:39:38 pm »
^^ ^
with no dissent either, interesting.

I think it's always been stated that this info was never supposed to be for public consumption but as the article says a teeny weeny leak may occur in due course.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3331 on: November 22, 2022, 10:57:39 pm »
They've got two months to do something with it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3332 on: November 22, 2022, 11:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 22, 2022, 10:57:39 pm
They've got two months to do something with it.
Worse. More like 6 weeks. 3rd Jan is when the Republicans take over.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3333 on: November 22, 2022, 11:09:37 pm »
Just to go all conspiracy theorist, is this a move from the GOP to take trump out of the running for president? An arrest for trump not only stops him running, but the GOP can use it to fire up his base against the dems. Whereas, if he runs, he could take down the party when he (inevitably) loses the primaries.
Logged

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3334 on: November 22, 2022, 11:19:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 22, 2022, 11:09:37 pm
Just to go all conspiracy theorist, is this a move from the GOP to take trump out of the running for president? An arrest for trump not only stops him running, but the GOP can use it to fire up his base against the dems. Whereas, if he runs, he could take down the party when he (inevitably) loses the primaries.
No mate, its a Dems congressional committee that is responsible for presidential oversight. They are entitled to see his tax returns and he refused.
I think so anyway :)
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,984
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3335 on: November 22, 2022, 11:27:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 22, 2022, 11:19:50 pm
No mate, its a Dems congressional committee that is responsible for presidential oversight. They are entitled to see his tax returns and he refused.
I think so anyway :)

But it's a GOP Supreme Court  ;)
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3336 on: November 23, 2022, 09:03:30 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 22, 2022, 11:27:56 pm
But it's a GOP Supreme Court  ;)

SCOTUS agreed largely because there's barely any time left for the Democrats to make anything of them before Republicans bury the whole thing.

This way saves them from having to set an awkward precedent; ruling in favour of a Republican president now would necessitate some mental and legal gymnastics to justify ruling against a Democrat president in the future. :)

Yes. I AM that cynical.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,984
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3337 on: November 23, 2022, 09:09:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 23, 2022, 09:03:30 am
SCOTUS agreed largely because there's barely any time left for the Democrats to make anything of them before Republicans bury the whole thing.

This way saves them from having to set an awkward precedent; ruling in favour of a Republican president now would necessitate some mental and legal gymnastics to justify ruling against a Democrat president in the future. :)

Yes. I AM that cynical.

Pretty much a favourite past-time of the GOP right there.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3338 on: November 23, 2022, 09:10:44 am »
Quote from: John C on November 22, 2022, 11:19:50 pm
No mate, its a Dems congressional committee that is responsible for presidential oversight. They are entitled to see his tax returns and he refused.
I think so anyway :)

Oh yeah, I know. But I meant the Supreme Court ruling. It was unanimous- including Trumps plants on the court. Not a single conservative judge voted against.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3339 on: November 23, 2022, 09:30:26 am »
If the Democrats had held the house things might have been different.  We'll never know though.

Expect Biden to be impeached at least five times over the next two years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3340 on: November 23, 2022, 09:35:12 am »
Nothing will come of it, that much was clear as soon as Garland took over office and proceeed to twiddle his fucking thumbs relentlessly.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3341 on: November 23, 2022, 10:10:01 am »
My main hope is that the returns are turned over to the new SC. Let's see.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3342 on: November 23, 2022, 11:13:00 am »
Biden should ignore all House subpoenas and just issue a statement: the precedent has been set.

As for the fabled tax returns I look forward to them being leaked. Theres not enough time to do anything with them.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3343 on: November 29, 2022, 10:26:55 pm »
Some good news, two Oath Keepers, including Stewart Rhodes, have been convicted of seditious conspiracy.
Rot you gobshite :)

https://edition.cnn.com/politics/live-news/oath-keepers-trial-verdict/index.html
Logged

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3344 on: November 29, 2022, 10:28:08 pm »
All 5 on trial convicted of disrupting an official proceeding.

Tick tock orange kipper.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 10:57:53 pm »
Quote
Appeals court says FBI can use all documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search and ends special master review

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has reversed a Florida federal judges ruling that has prohibited the FBI from using nearly all documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago club to further the criminal probe into the ex-president.

In an unsigned opinion, Chief Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant wrote that Judge Cannon never had the authority to hear a civil case Mr Trump filed with the aim of stopping the use of the documents as the FBI and Justice Department investigated whether hed violated criminal laws against unlawful retention of national defence information and obstructing justice.

The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so, they wrote. Either approach would be a radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-maralago-documents-fbi-ruling-b2237341.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,998
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 11:00:05 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:57:53 pm


Nice!!

Hopefully sanctions to follow Judge Cannon
Logged

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 11:01:18 pm »
Can they impeach Judge Cannon now, please.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 11:03:05 pm »
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 11:13:37 pm »
Big news considering SC Jack Smith. In theory, he could issue indictments almost immediately.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 