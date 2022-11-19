« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

November 19, 2022, 12:53:22 pm
Red Berry
Kirschner was pretty pissed off. Appointing a SC because Trump is a presidential candidate is fair enough, but there was two fucking years where he WASN'T a presidential candidate, and the Mueller Report laying out ample evidence of wrong doing.
Yesterday at 10:29:57 am
John C
Allison Gill on the Daily Beans podcast clearly explained the situation which gave a positive emphasis on the appointment of a SC. I feel happier now after listening to her, in fact I now feel there's more of a chance of progressing towards some sort of indictment against Trump than ever :)
  Scottymuser
Yesterday at 04:16:56 pm
Too shit scared to do it himself. If Garland wanted a special counsel then he should have done it two fucking years ago.  How much more time is this going to waste?

Leaving it up to the states, like Georgia and NY to deal with the orange slimeball is an act of cowardice.

It certainly won't take any more time with a Special Counsel then leaving it to the AG/DOJ with all the other things he/they have to do, for one - it frees up the DOJ from being seen as "totally partisan" for another.  I know that it is unlikely that the GOP would care, but it will 100% help persuade the large independent swing voters. 

Whilst there is a lot of good prosecutors in the DOJ, with vast amounts of experience at federal prosecution - Merrick Garland as AG is actually one of the least experienced, with 10 years in corporate litigation, only 3 as a federal attorney (and an additional 4 as a Deputy AG), before 24 years as a judge.  Jack Smith is an outstanding prosecutor, with almost 30 years of experience (joined in 1994, never not been involved as some form of state of federal prosecutor, US Attorney role or similar). 
Yesterday at 05:08:43 pm
Red Berry
It certainly won't take any more time with a Special Counsel then leaving it to the AG/DOJ with all the other things he/they have to do, for one - it frees up the DOJ from being seen as "totally partisan" for another.  I know that it is unlikely that the GOP would care, but it will 100% help persuade the large independent swing voters. 

Whilst there is a lot of good prosecutors in the DOJ, with vast amounts of experience at federal prosecution - Merrick Garland as AG is actually one of the least experienced, with 10 years in corporate litigation, only 3 as a federal attorney (and an additional 4 as a Deputy AG), before 24 years as a judge.  Jack Smith is an outstanding prosecutor, with almost 30 years of experience (joined in 1994, never not been involved as some form of state of federal prosecutor, US Attorney role or similar).

My issue is that if you're going to appoint an SC, then why not do it two years ago?  What was the hold up? 
Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
KillieRed
My issue is that if you're going to appoint an SC, then why not do it two years ago?  What was the hold up?

They maybe wanted to get the easy prosecutions out of the way? Its has seemed glacial though, and just helped Trumps eternal stalling tactics on all things legal in the hopes other events come to save him. Not investigating potential presidential candidates is just ludicrous. I say do a deep dive on the all!
Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm
Red Berry
Whilst Garland spent the past two years spinning his wheels, the GOP house will spend the next two years investigating Hunter Biden's laptop, charging Pelosi with treason and trying to impeach the president every week. Fucking melts.
Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
John C
Allison Gill has emailed this to subscribers to her podcast:-


THREAD: THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MUELLER & JACK SMITH. So there's been a lot of reaction to the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith - both positive & negative - along with comparisons to all the bad things about the Mueller investigation. Let me outline the differences. 
First, Jack Smith won't be working under the constant threat of being fired by a hostile AG and a dipshit president. That sword of Damocles constantly forced Mueller to walk a fine line, and that won't be the case in this Special Counsel probe. 
Second, there's no Rod Rosenstein - a cowardly wisp of a man - to narrow the scope of this probe. Rod clipped the Mueller probe to a paper-thin investigation, and then promised to "land the plane" based on his curtailing of the breadth of Mueller's work.
Third, there is no longer a Bill Barr-type asshole to sit on the findings and spin them for weeks in favor of trump. Nor is there anyone to inappropriately redact the final report to hide the severity of Russia's involvement in the election.
Fourth, THERE IS NO OLC MEMO SAYING YOU CANT INDICT A FORMER PRESIDENT. Mueller felt he was bound by what most people see as an unconstitutional OLC memo that prohibited Mueller from indicting donald - and therefore - meant he couldn't even accuse him of a crime.
Fifth, the only OLC memo that was even discussed was one that said advisors to the president have blanket immunity, but DoJ has already declared in court filings that memo does not apply. There's also no executive privilege. That belongs to Biden and he's refused to invoke it.
Sixth, privilege arguments have largely been resolved with the court battle over the testimony of Pat Cipollone, Pat Philbin, Greg Jacob, and Marc Short. Probably also Eric Herschmann.
Seventh, Jack Smith does not need to take weeks to assemble a team as most of the prosecutors and agents working on the criminal probes now will move over to the Special Counsel's office. And both Garland and Smith have assured speed and urgency.
Eighth, DoJ already has testimony from dozens of witnesses, including the 40 or so subpoenas they issued before the 60 day election blackout in the fraudulent electors investigation, and folks like Kash Patel in the documents case.
Ninth, Smith has the advantage of a recent Special Counsel probe into donald for reference. He closer to his practical experience than Mueller was, and he has a low profile (he wasn't the FBI director for 12 years for example.)

So, there are many things that make this investigation different from the Mueller probe. Though if this Special Counsel uses prosecutorial discretion to decline to prosecute, I think we can all agree that will be the death knell of the rule of law in America. END/
Today at 09:53:57 am
Scottymuser
They maybe wanted to get the easy prosecutions out of the way? Its has seemed glacial though, and just helped Trumps eternal stalling tactics on all things legal in the hopes other events come to save him. Not investigating potential presidential candidates is just ludicrous. I say do a deep dive on the all!

Also - it gave them about 20 months to work on the issue internally, with the Deputy AG taking the lead (under Garland, and reporting to him) to solidify the evidence, before then bringing in the SC after to drive it home.  It's not like they have been "spinning their wheels" as some have suggested - they have had 1000s of hours of testimony from all sorts of people, they sent the FBI on a raid to Mar a Lago (which still being DOJ led might have been easier to swing even), etc. 
Today at 12:15:35 pm
Red Berry
"Some" meaning me, as I'm the only one who said it. ;)

I maintain an investigation could have been announced/launched years ago. The timing is deliberate, but the reasoning remains ambiguous.
Today at 09:31:42 pm
Boston always unofficial
I kinda glaze over with the numbers stuff.But this has gotta be a positive to getting the fuckhead?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63724223
