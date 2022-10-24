That's pretty much why the Georgia investigation has also gone silent - but indictments were promised afterwards.



It is only policy, a 'rule' which might be broken - not law. But it probably does not apply in regard to Trump anyway, since he is not running for any office. However, prosecutors seem to be playing it extra-safe.Yep. And if Comey could ignore the rule for a presidential candidate, when the decision had been to take no legal action her, I have no idea why the rule should be respected for Trump when he is not running for office and is clearly guilty of numerous felonies.I do actually understand why Garland is playing this so carefully - the country is a powder keg. But let's drop all pretense that all US citizens treated equally under the law.