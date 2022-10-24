« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 170433 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 08:34:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 24, 2022, 09:58:07 pm
Merrick, you little tease.

You can console yourselves knowing that Trump was probably shitting himself for a few hours beforehand.  :D
I might have imagined it, but i think Trumpy has been given til the 15th of November to respond to the Jan 6th Committee subpoena. So Garland couldnt have been advancing with charges. Of course, with Trump it could be any manner of other potential crime. I hope i live long enough to see that fat fuck dead and disgraced.
Offline Zlen

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 09:30:22 am »
Garland is a wet fucking sock.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:34:47 am
I might have imagined it, but i think Trumpy has been given til the 15th of November to respond to the Jan 6th Committee subpoena. So Garland couldnt have been advancing with charges. Of course, with Trump it could be any manner of other potential crime. I hope i live long enough to see that fat fuck dead and disgraced.

Indeed. It could just as easily have been related to the documents scandal.

But yeah, Garland has so far underperformed, to put it mildly.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 12:51:38 pm »
With Garland the hope is hes getting everything just right. This would not be an easy case to get a win in despite how it looks. From the outside, however, it does seem hes terrified of indicting the disgraced former president.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 03:44:56 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:51:38 pm
With Garland the hope is hes getting everything just right. This would not be an easy case to get a win in despite how it looks. From the outside, however, it does seem hes terrified of indicting the disgraced former president.

I don't blame him. It's hugely disappointing and frustrating, but man, if Trump got indicted that would be a firestorm like we've never seen. Just a monumental move that would have repercussions for decades. The Big Lie has only grown stronger since Jan 6 - you have a sizeable, very vocal and well represented portion of the population living in an alternate reality.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 08:36:57 pm »
I guess we'll have to wait until after the midterms. An indictment prior could blow some wind into Republican sails.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:36:57 pm
I guess we'll have to wait until after the midterms. An indictment prior could blow some wind into Republican sails.
Quote
Under long-standing department policy, prosecutors are barred from taking investigative steps or filing charges for the purpose of affecting an election or helping a candidate or party, traditionally 60 days before an election. This year, that would be by Sept. 10, which makes it unlikely anything would be announced until after Nov. 8, said people who asked to remain anonymous speaking about potential Justice Department actions.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 09:44:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm


That's pretty much why the Georgia investigation has also gone silent - but indictments were promised afterwards.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:44:25 pm
That's pretty much why the Georgia investigation has also gone silent - but indictments were promised afterwards.

Comey didn't have any problems announcing further investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails 11 days before the 2016 Presidential Election.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm
It is only policy, a 'rule' which might be broken - not law. But it probably does not apply in regard to Trump anyway, since he is not running for any office. However, prosecutors seem to be playing it extra-safe. ::)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:44:25 pm
That's pretty much why the Georgia investigation has also gone silent - but indictments were promised afterwards.
Yep. And if Comey could ignore the rule for a presidential candidate, when the decision had been to take no legal action her, I have no idea why the rule should be respected for Trump when he is not running for office and is clearly guilty of numerous felonies.

I do actually understand why Garland is playing this so carefully - the country is a powder keg. But let's drop all pretense that all US citizens treated equally under the law.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm
Comey didn't have any problems announcing further investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails 11 days before the 2016 Presidential Election.

Because Comey is a dick.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm

I do actually understand why Garland is playing this so carefully - the country is a powder keg. But let's drop all pretense that all US citizens treated equally under the law.

I remain to be convinced as to whether Garland is playing carefully or is just weak. They already abandoned prosecuting Gaetz. If they can't bring themselves to go after him, why should I believe they will go after Trump?
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 08:00:57 am »
Comey wasn't the DoJ though was he?
I think he's tried to explain his dilemma and how he would have been criticised either way about his announcement or delaying it, nonetheless the outcome was disastrous (for the planet), so yeah he was a knobhead. A bad knobhead.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 08:32:28 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:00:57 am
Comey wasn't the DoJ though was he?
I think he's tried to explain his dilemma and how he would have been criticised either way about his announcement or delaying it, nonetheless the outcome was disastrous (for the planet), so yeah he was a knobhead. A bad knobhead.
I thought the doctrine applied to all law enforcement? Georgia DA Fani Willis is not DoJ either. Hasn't she too suspended all (public)actions in her investigation leading to the mid-terms?
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:32:28 am
I thought the doctrine applied to all law enforcement? Georgia DA Fani Willis is not DoJ either. Hasn't she too suspended all (public)actions in her investigation leading to the mid-terms?

She's still working, but yeah nothing public. But action has been promised in December.
