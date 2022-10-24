It is only policy, a 'rule' which might be broken - not law. But it probably does not apply in regard to Trump anyway, since he is not running for any office. However, prosecutors seem to be playing it extra-safe.
That's pretty much why the Georgia investigation has also gone silent - but indictments were promised afterwards.
Yep. And if Comey could ignore the rule for a presidential candidate, when the decision had been to take no legal action her, I have no idea why the rule should be respected for Trump when he is not running for office and is clearly guilty of numerous felonies.
I do actually understand why Garland is playing this so carefully - the country is a powder keg. But let's drop all pretense that all US citizens treated equally under the law.