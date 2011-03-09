« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Hazell:
Just saw that. What happens if doesn't testify?

My understanding is the House will hold a vote to decide if he's in contempt of congress.

Republican's will then probably pull their usual strokes until Democrats back down like the pussies they are

He'll get a wrap on the knuckles and then go run for President again. That's probably the height of it
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm
I imagine he'll appeal the subpoena, if he can. But Kevin McCarthy ignored his subpoena and hasn't been prosecuted, so I'm not sure what the committee stands to gain on this unless they're actually prepared to issue a warrant for Trump's arrest if he refuses.

This article from back in May:

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/kevin-mccarthy-january-6-subpoena/index.html

Quote
In addition to McCarthy, the panel subpoenaed four other House Republicans: GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Jordan, Biggs and Perry have also pushed back on subpoenas the committee has issued them.

Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Thanks all. The cynic in me thinks he won't turn up and nothing will happen. Although I didn't expect anything to happen to Alex Jones either so here's hoping,
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm
Country is absolutely fucked. Why don't we all break the law?  May as well, seems like you can do fucking anything and just keep kicking a case down the road, or obstruct, or use the fifth or just simply not turn up. Roger Stone/Flynn/Meadows and their ilk sitting at home laughing like  fuck at the telly. Yet the knob head Oath keepers/proud boys and the like all going to do time ...Fucking mugs! All while the glorious leader Trump still holding rallies talking shite for hours.... millions of trumpers everywhere donating and supporting. Its more than likely he will run again too...and probably get in...What a crazy place this is.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:26:38 pm
Red Berry:
Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.
'Equal application of the law', or 'equal treatment under the law', or some such. I heard Glenn Kirschner make reference to it a while back.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:37:10 pm
nozza:
Country is absolutely fucked. Why don't we all break the law?  May as well, seems like you can do fucking anything and just keep kicking a case down the road, or obstruct, or use the fifth or just simply not turn up. Roger Stone/Flynn/Meadows and their ilk sitting at home laughing like  fuck at the telly. Yet the knob head Oath keepers/proud boys and the like all going to do time ...Fucking mugs! All while the glorious leader Trump still holding rallies talking shite for hours.... millions of trumpers everywhere donating and supporting. Its more than likely he will run again too...and probably get in...What a crazy place this is.

That's my worry. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump committed treason and attempted a coup. History will have no difficulty identifying Trump as a criminal and Republican senators and others as co-conspiractors. But the country is so fucked and divided that all it needs is the Republicans to win the house and or Senate and it all goes away. The American public are now so tribal it's entirely possible that the next President could be a Republican, either de Santis or Trump. 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Red Berry:
I imagine he'll appeal the subpoena, if he can. But Kevin McCarthy ignored his subpoena and hasn't been prosecuted, so I'm not sure what the committee stands to gain on this unless they're actually prepared to issue a warrant for Trump's arrest if he refuses.

This article from back in May:

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/kevin-mccarthy-january-6-subpoena/index.html

Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.
Recently I've started wishing Trump will just die very soon (yep I said it out load, he's a specimen of evil and RAWK will have a thread to celebrate it) rather than us waiting to see if he's held to account. But based on what you & I have advocated - be patient, etc etc and all that boring shite :) - the vote may be strategic. Will he fuck turn up, but the committee has been very careful to ensure there's some consequences to many of the actions or inactions from those summoned. For people who have listened to decent podcasts they'll know Watergate took longer than this has.

One of my concerns is Trump unfortunately lives more than a few months and he'll be declared senile before he'll be convicted. And don't forget he'll never go to prison anyway, that's impossible, but any guilty verdict would be magnificent.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm
The condiments will be flying: the Supreme Court refused to take up his appeal in the stolen documents case that the nut Aileen Cannon allowed the full examination by a special master. Hes just delaying of course hoping circumstances change is his favour. No dissents from the court.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
John C:
Recently I've started wishing Trump will just die very soon (yep I said it out load, he's a specimen of evil and RAWK will have a thread to celebrate it) rather than us waiting to see if he's held to account. But based on what you & I have advocated - be patient, etc etc and all that boring shite :) - the vote may be strategic. Will he fuck turn up, but the committee has been very careful to ensure there's some consequences to many of the actions or inactions from those summoned. For people who have listened to decent podcasts they'll know Watergate took longer than this has.

One of my concerns is Trump unfortunately lives more than a few months and he'll be declared senile before he'll be convicted. And don't forget he'll never go to prison anyway, that's impossible, but any guilty verdict would be magnificent.


Yeah, John. The committee has been very tactical up until now; and restarting these hearings right on top of the midterms is part of that, as is, I suspect, subpoenaing Trump.

I'm of the mind that there must be a plan behind this, otherwise why leave it so late in the day? This whole thing has to be wrapped up in a handful of months, so they must have an angle.

If they're hoping the American public will judge Trump by his refusal to co-operate, then that sounds a tad naive. Maybe they're hoping to spook him into declaring his candidacy for 2024? Or maybe they really are looking for a solid pretext on which to arrest him?

In other news, the Georgia investigation has gone silent for the midterms, but has promised indictments in December. Maybe that's another case that's about to get into the nitty-gritty?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:08:13 pm
KillieRed:
The condiments will be flying: the Supreme Court refused to take up his appeal in the stolen documents case that the nut Aileen Cannon allowed the full examination by a special master. Hes just delaying of course hoping circumstances change is his favour. No dissents from the court.

That's very interesting. I heard earlier today or yesterday that the DoJ basically warned SCOTUS not to get involved in that case - something Judge Cannon should also have done. The special master has been rinsing Trump's lawyers too, so it's not going well for him at all.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Alan_X:
That's my worry. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump committed treason and attempted a coup. History will have no difficulty identifying Trump as a criminal and Republican senators and others as co-conspiractors. But the country is so fucked and divided that all it needs is the Republicans to win the house and or Senate and it all goes away. The American public are now so tribal it's entirely possible that the next President could be a Republican, either de Santis or Trump.
Some good points on CCN over the committee voting to subpoena Trump.
They don't expect him to turn up but they still had to do it for the History books.
They've called hundreds of witnesses who have give damming evidence against Trump so History would want to know why they never called Trump so he had the opportunity to defend himself by giving his evidence.
I suppose we will get a good idea where the US is after the Mid terms.
Republican nutters went too far on abortion issue, silent majority may come out in force.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
oldfordie:
Some good points on CCN over the committee voting to subpoena Trump.
They don't expect him to turn up but they still had to do it for the History books.
They've called hundreds of witnesses who have give damming evidence against Trump so History would want to know why they never called Trump so he had the opportunity to defend himself by giving his evidence.

One of the reporters on ABC news said that he thinks that it could actually be tempting for Trump to turn up just because of the publicity he'd receive and I kind of see his point. He also made it clear that he thinks that the chance of that happening is very slim, but looking at Trump's personality it's there. Not that you'd actually get any good information out of him, but it would also be an opportunity for the committee to directly confront Trump with everything they've uncovered about Jan 6th and the weeks/months before and after.

Having said that, it's insane what has been uncovered so far by the committee and I have to say, I'd love to see all the material they have (like all the secret service messages and stuff or videos like the ones of what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were doing).
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Trump's ego would certainly want to get up close and personal against the likes if Liz Cheny. His lawyers will likely have to tie hi. To a chair and duct tape his mouth shut.

I hope they call him a coward, just to rile him up.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm
stoa:
One of the reporters on ABC news said that he thinks that it could actually be tempting for Trump to turn up just because of the publicity he'd receive and I kind of see his point. He also made it clear that he thinks that the chance of that happening is very slim, but looking at Trump's personality it's there. Not that you'd actually get any good information out of him, but it would also be an opportunity for the committee to directly confront Trump with everything they've uncovered about Jan 6th and the weeks/months before and after.

Having said that, it's insane what has been uncovered so far by the committee and I have to say, I'd love to see all the material they have (like all the secret service messages and stuff or videos like the ones of what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were doing).
I can't see him turning up, answering questions under oath is a different ball game. imagine the committee would keep the questions simple at first. as you say all the things he said before and after the election.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 04:41:04 am
What the fuck is wrong with us humans?  We may be too smart for our own good....or too fuckin stupid. History keeps repeating itself and we don't learn. Trump has single handed fucked the this country over. Absolute idiot...like fucking village idiot. How can so many be taken in ? ...Hitler....Mussolini ..Putin..Trump..Saddam ..this list is never ending...all fuckin mad yet a good chunk of the population are takin in by absolute bollocks....and fear.
 I had me hair cut this morning in the middle of Texas ( Dallas) ...number 1....not much left so i get it shaved...old school barbers...one arl fella came in spouting shite straight away ....took his jacket off and he had a gun with him in a holster...wild fuckin west. He was fuckin hateful...I was sitting there thinking what the fuck is wrong with people...it's like the twilight zone.  Am coming home for the the City and West ham games tomorrow....i can't fuckin wait to get back to some solid ground.
