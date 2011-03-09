Recently I've started wishing Trump will just die very soon (yep I said it out load, he's a specimen of evil and RAWK will have a thread to celebrate it) rather than us waiting to see if he's held to account. But based on what you & I have advocated - be patient, etc etc and all that boring shite - the vote may be strategic. Will he fuck turn up, but the committee has been very careful to ensure there's some consequences to many of the actions or inactions from those summoned. For people who have listened to decent podcasts they'll know Watergate took longer than this has.
One of my concerns is Trump unfortunately lives more than a few months and he'll be declared senile before he'll be convicted. And don't forget he'll never go to prison anyway, that's impossible, but any guilty verdict would be magnificent.
Yeah, John. The committee has been very tactical up until now; and restarting these hearings right on top of the midterms is part of that, as is, I suspect, subpoenaing Trump.
I'm of the mind that there must be a plan behind this, otherwise why leave it so late in the day? This whole thing has to be wrapped up in a handful of months, so they must have an angle.
If they're hoping the American public will judge Trump by his refusal to co-operate, then that sounds a tad naive. Maybe they're hoping to spook him into declaring his candidacy for 2024? Or maybe they really are looking for a solid pretext on which to arrest him?
In other news, the Georgia investigation has gone silent for the midterms, but has promised indictments in December. Maybe that's another case that's about to get into the nitty-gritty?