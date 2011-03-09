Some good points on CCN over the committee voting to subpoena Trump.

They don't expect him to turn up but they still had to do it for the History books.

They've called hundreds of witnesses who have give damming evidence against Trump so History would want to know why they never called Trump so he had the opportunity to defend himself by giving his evidence.



One of the reporters on ABC news said that he thinks that it could actually be tempting for Trump to turn up just because of the publicity he'd receive and I kind of see his point. He also made it clear that he thinks that the chance of that happening is very slim, but looking at Trump's personality it's there. Not that you'd actually get any good information out of him, but it would also be an opportunity for the committee to directly confront Trump with everything they've uncovered about Jan 6th and the weeks/months before and after.Having said that, it's insane what has been uncovered so far by the committee and I have to say, I'd love to see all the material they have (like all the secret service messages and stuff or videos like the ones of what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were doing).