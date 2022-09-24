« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 166606 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3200 on: September 23, 2022, 10:23:43 am »
The ability to declassify things with your mind has to be the shittiest superpower ever.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3201 on: September 23, 2022, 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 23, 2022, 10:23:43 am
The ability to declassify things with your mind has to be the shittiest superpower ever.

Did he declassify the planted documents before or after they arrived at Mar-a-Lago? Its hard for even him to keep track of his lies.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3202 on: September 23, 2022, 11:39:35 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 23, 2022, 10:23:43 am
The ability to declassify things with your mind has to be the shittiest superpower ever.

When you're  the target of a witch hunt  it's probably not the best time to announce magical powers.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,828
  • Believer
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3203 on: September 23, 2022, 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 23, 2022, 10:23:43 am
The ability to declassify things with your mind has to be the shittiest superpower ever.

Maybe one of those documents contained the instructions for some sort of super suit ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,412
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3204 on: September 23, 2022, 11:53:08 am »
The man who abhors leaving a paper trail but willingly explains his crimes on TV.  ;D

Governments love to audit, and civil servants love their forms, paperwork and procedures. Trump just considers himself a King with the power to do whatever the hell he likes - and as most of it involves breaking the law, the fewer records the better. This is how he runs his business. Dumbest mob boss in history.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3205 on: September 23, 2022, 02:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 23, 2022, 10:23:43 am
The ability to declassify things with your mind has to be the shittiest superpower ever.

 ;D

Quote
"Omg he's actually invoking the Secret Telepathic Unilateral Preemptive Irreversible Declassification (S.T.U.P.I.D.) defense,"
https://twitter.com/AshaRangappa_/status/1572765808333553664
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3206 on: September 23, 2022, 02:40:53 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on September 23, 2022, 11:39:35 am
When you're  the target of a witch hunt  it's probably not the best time to announce magical powers.

 :wellin
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,538
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3207 on: September 23, 2022, 02:50:30 pm »
It's ok, Biden used his mind powers to reclassify them once he took office.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,062
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3208 on: September 23, 2022, 03:22:08 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on September 23, 2022, 11:39:35 am
When you're  the target of a witch hunt  it's probably not the best time to announce magical powers.

Very good.
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3209 on: September 23, 2022, 05:31:15 pm »
😆
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,412
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3210 on: September 23, 2022, 05:40:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September 23, 2022, 02:50:30 pm
It's ok, Biden used his mind powers to reclassify them once he took office.

I hope he does this during a press conference. Trump will go apeshit at the mockery, and hopefully Sean Hannity will have an aneurysm because of the disrespect.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3211 on: September 23, 2022, 05:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 23, 2022, 05:40:41 pm
I hope he does this during a press conference. Trump will go apeshit at the mockery, and hopefully Sean Hannity will have an aneurysm because of the disrespect.


He should say that the first thing he did after taking office was put on his favourite cape,stand in front of the WH and say reclassified.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3212 on: September 23, 2022, 06:16:25 pm »
Most are prob wondering why this idiot wasnt put behind bars ages ago, but hes currently suffering death by a thousand cuts and I like to think its a deliberate strategy by Biden as Trump slowly loses his tiny mind.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,412
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3213 on: September 23, 2022, 08:00:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2022, 05:53:22 pm

He should say that the first thing he did after taking office was put on his favourite cape,stand in front of the WH and say reclassified.

And then Tucker Carlson will go on his show that very night and say: "Is this the kind of man we want in the White House? A man who mocks his predecessor?  A man who engages in silliness; needless, frivolous insults against his political opponents, instead of doing his job - running the country!?" without any hint of irony or self awareness.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3214 on: September 25, 2022, 08:03:37 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on September 23, 2022, 11:39:35 am
When you're  the target of a witch hunt  it's probably not the best time to announce magical powers.

 :thumbsup :thumbsup
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3215 on: October 4, 2022, 02:02:12 am »
So Trump is suing the 'Enemy of the People' (no malice there)

Quote
Trump sues CNN for defamation, saying network fears hell run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation, accusing the network of smearing him  including with frequent comparisons to Adolf Hitler  to undermine a potential run for re-election in 2024.

CNN has tainted Trumps image by using ever-more scandalous labels to describe him in broadcasts, including racist, Russian lackey, and insurrectionist, culminating in false comparisons to the late Nazi leader, according to a suit filed on Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Comparing Trump to arguably the most heinous figure in modern history is evidence that CNN had actual malice toward him  the required threshold for proving defamation against a public figure, Trumps lawyers claim.

Trump, who has long clashed with CNN over its reports on his behaviour and policies, is seeking at least $US475 million ($668 million) in damages.

Trump hasnt shied away from suing his perceived enemies since leaving office, though hes had limited success. His suit accusing his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton and dozens of others of conspiring against him with allegedly fake Russia claims was tossed out by a Florida judge last month.

The time has finally come to hold CNN responsible and legally accountable for their willful deception and defamatory statements made about me and both, directly and indirectly, my strong, devoted, and patriotic supporters, Trump said in an emailed statement.

CNN declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The former presidents false claim that the 2020 election was rigged  and a subsequent violent attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters  led to widespread comparisons of Trump to authoritarians like Hitler, while Trumps regular criticism of immigrants has led to claims that he is racist. Notably, Trump has also drawn criticism for accusing other people of being racist, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, both of whom are black women investigating him.

The complaint points to several examples of Trump allegedly being compared unfairly to Hitler, including a special report called The Fight to Save Democracy by CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria that aired on January 9, 2022, about a year after the January 6 insurrection.

America has vanquished demagogues before. So how do we do it now? Zakaria said in a promotion for the report, according to the complaint.

Trump alleges the report went too far because a focal point of the report is a discussion of the ascendancy of Hitler and comparisons to the plaintiff, interspersing discussion of Hitler and Nazi Germany with footage of the plaintiff.

Zakaria said in the report: Lets be very clear. Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler, according to the complaint.

Bloomberg

https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/trump-sues-cnn-for-defamation-saying-network-fears-he-ll-run-in-2024-20221004-p5bn0s.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3216 on: October 7, 2022, 08:40:19 am »
As much as I detest Trump, CNN have kind of brought this on themselves

That's what you get for wilfully degenerating the standard of your reporting in a desperate attempt to outfox Fox

You lie down with dogs.....
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3217 on: October 7, 2022, 10:47:30 am »
Intriguing at the time that new ownership want to move CNN to the right, sorry centre. It would be funny if they lost & he had to pay up. I suspect a settlement & fulsome apology for the crimes of the previous leadership.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3218 on: October 7, 2022, 11:31:08 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  7, 2022, 10:47:30 am
Intriguing at the time that new ownership want to move CNN to the right, sorry centre. It would be funny if they lost & he had to pay up. I suspect a settlement & fulsome apology for the crimes of the previous leadership.
There must be zero chance of Trump winning such a lawsuit. As a public figure, the bar is incredibly high. CNN would have to be systematically spreading actual lies, and do it maliciously.

'Racist' - there is clear evidence for making such a statement.

'Russian lackey' - is clearly opinion.

'Insurrectionist' - again, there is clear evidence to support such a statement.

Further, if Trump actually went ahead with this lawsuit, discovery would be a nightmare for him. For this reason, I expect that the suit will be quietly dropped by him because he has no chance of winning and cannot (legally speaking) afford to go through discovery.

IANAL.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3219 on: October 7, 2022, 12:43:23 pm »
I hope you are right.

Isnt the bar for proving damage actually higher in the states than it is here, with 1st amendment rights thrown in the mix? Trump himself has been saying whatever he wants for most of his life protected by his rich guy armour.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3220 on: October 7, 2022, 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  7, 2022, 12:43:23 pm
I hope you are right.

Isnt the bar for proving damage actually higher in the states than it is here, with 1st amendment rights thrown in the mix? Trump himself has been saying whatever he wants for most of his life protected by his rich guy armour.
If Musk can get way with accusing that (ordinary citizen) diver of being a pedophile, with absolutely no evidence to support such a claim, then I can't see how calling Trump a racist could cause a legal problem (when there is ample evidence to support such a claim/opinion). Indeed, given Trump's racist base, how would you even prove that he has been damaged by these comments?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3221 on: October 7, 2022, 09:40:12 pm »
I reckon the lawsuit is purely Trump playing politics. His base will see it as him standing up against fake news and anytime CNN report on him or at his rallies hell call them. Hell use the optics of it as Im fighting them for you.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,990
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3222 on: October 7, 2022, 10:35:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  7, 2022, 09:40:12 pm
I reckon the lawsuit is purely Trump playing politics. His base will see it as him standing up against fake news and anytime CNN report on him or at his rallies hell call them. Hell use the optics of it as Im fighting them for you.
He's been doing exactly that for 6 years Crocky mate. He's always been a litigious maniac as well.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,412
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3223 on: October 8, 2022, 09:29:03 pm »
So Trump tried to "trade" his stolen documents with NARA in return for everything they had on the Russia investigation into him.

Everything is a transaction to this fella.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3224 on: Yesterday at 08:47:21 am »
From todays Grauniad. Corcoran appears to have stitched up his fellow attorney.
MAGA: Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.


Trump lawyer told to certify Mar-a-Lago document search she did not conduct
Christina Bobb told justice department on Friday that she signed supposedly complete list of documents at direction of another lawyer, Evan Corcoran


Hugo Lowell in Washington
Mon 10 Oct 2022 19.07 BST
Donald Trumps lawyer Christina Bobb was instructed to certify to the justice department that all sensitive government documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort subpoenaed by a grand jury had been returned, though she had not herself conducted the search for the records.

The certification of subpoena compliance appears to be at the center of a criminal investigation into obstruction of justice surrounding the former US president after the assurance was proved to be untrue when the FBIs search of the property turned up more than 100 more documents marked classified.


The saga around the Mar-a-Lago documents has become increasingly fraught in the courts as Trump has repeatedly claimed the FBI search and resultant investigation is politically motivated. Meanwhile, the justice department and Democrats have portrayed the taking of the documents as a potentially serious national security breach.



Bobb signed the certification as the custodian of records at the direction of another Trump lawyer, Evan Corcoran, and only later added caveats to make the declaration less ironclad since she had not conducted the search herself, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The certification was drafted by Corcoran, who also searched Mar-a-Lago for documents demanded by the subpoena, and sent it to Bobb before the justice departments counterintelligence chief, Jay Bratt, arrived on 3 June to collect a folder of responsive records, the sources said.

But unsure as to whether the subpoena had been fully complied with, Bobb told Corcoran to amend the certification to say that based upon the information that has been provided to me all documents responsive to the subpoena were being returned after a diligent search, the sources said.

It was not clear why Bobb was willing to sign the declaration  as required by the subpoena in lieu of testimony  as the custodian of records when she never fulfilled such a role, the sources said, and appeared to know there was risk in attesting to a search she had not completed.

And it was also not clear why Corcoran, who had been liaising with the justice department for weeks over government records at Mar-a-Lago, according to court filings, did not himself sign the certification  as well as whether he had asked for Bobbs signature.



Bobb testified to the justice department about the 3 June episode on Friday, detailing Corcorans role and additional contacts with Trumps in-house counsel Boris Epshteyn, one of the sources said. NBC News earlier reported Bobbs testimony.

The circumstance surrounding the subpoena certification has become of special interest to the justice department as it conducts a criminal investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and the retention of government records.

At issue for the obstruction line of inquiry, according to the partially redacted search warrant affidavit and recent court filings, is whether the letter signed by Bobb was wilful misrepresentation so Trump could hide other documents marked classified at Mar-a-Lago.

Efforts were likely taken to obstruct the governments investigation, federal prosecutors alleged in an August court filing.

But the previously unreported details behind the certification  and accepted as sufficient by the justice department on 3 June  could change the dynamics of the obstruction investigation and minimise Bobbs potential legal exposure if she was misinformed, former justice department officials said.

The justice department appears to view Bobb and Corcoran as witnesses instead of potential defendants, even if that can change without warning: in a motion to the US appeals court for the 11th circuit, prosecutors wrote that Trumps lawyers might be witnesses to relevant events.

Corcoran did not respond to requests for comment. Bobb and her criminal defense attorney also did not respond to requests for comment, though Bobb has told associates since the FBIs search of the property on 8 August that the certification she signed was truthful, the sources said.

Bobb is considered as in-house counsel on Trumps legal team, but was not involved in the Mar-a-Lago documents case in the run-up to the FBI search of the property in Florida and signed the certification as the custodian of records in name only, the sources said.

The distinction is important: in signing the statement as a custodian rather than as a lawyer, Bobb might not be subject to attorney-client privilege protections and thus could be able to speak more freely.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3225 on: Yesterday at 09:32:18 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:47:21 am
From todays Grauniad. Corcoran appears to have stitched up his fellow attorney.
MAGA: Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.


Trump lawyer told to certify Mar-a-Lago document search she did not conduct
Christina Bobb told justice department on Friday that she signed supposedly complete list of documents at direction of another lawyer, Evan Corcoran

SNIP

Sounds like they'll use this as an excuse. Throw the junior lawyer who didn't do their job properly. Probably end up with a small 'x' on their CV but will end up with a cushy job for life from some pro-Trump supporting legal firm.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3226 on: Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:47:21 am
The distinction is important: in signing the statement as a custodian rather than as a lawyer, Bobb might not be subject to attorney-client privilege protections and thus could be able to speak more freely.


This bit interests me  :D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,194
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3227 on: Yesterday at 06:13:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:32:18 am
Sounds like they'll use this as an excuse. Throw the junior lawyer who didn't do their job properly. Probably end up with a small 'x' on their CV but will end up with a cushy job for life from some pro-Trump supporting legal firm.

On the contrary, as killiered says, she's saying there's no client/attorney priviledge to prevent her for testifying and she's apparently in discussions with the DoJ. It's likely that she will say she was doing as she was told and will testify against whoever told her everything had been returned. 
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,412
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3228 on: Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm »
It came out recently that a lawyer who is (unsurprisingly) no longer on Trump's legal team was asked to sign such a document by, I think, Trump himself. Said lawyer refused on the grounds there was no way to verify the document. They were let go not long after.

Trump doesn't want lawyers. He wants fall guys who will keep him out of jail.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3229 on: Yesterday at 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:32:18 am
Sounds like they'll use this as an excuse. Throw the junior lawyer who didn't do their job properly. Probably end up with a small 'x' on their CV but will end up with a cushy job for life from some pro-Trump supporting legal firm.

She's hardly a junior.Bobb is right in the thick of it.
https://www.businessinsider.com/christina-bobb-profile-trump-lawyer-former-oan-presenter-2022-9
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,412
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3230 on: Yesterday at 07:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:51:23 pm

She's hardly a junior.Bobb is right in the thick of it.
https://www.businessinsider.com/christina-bobb-profile-trump-lawyer-former-oan-presenter-2022-9

She's canny enough to throw everyone else she can think of under the bus first.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3231 on: Yesterday at 07:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:51:23 pm

She's hardly a junior.Bobb is right in the thick of it.
https://www.businessinsider.com/christina-bobb-profile-trump-lawyer-former-oan-presenter-2022-9
It seems we need to use a VPN for the above if outside of the US. Or, use this link instead:

https://archive.ph/cEihM
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3232 on: Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:37:29 pm
It seems we need to use a VPN for the above if outside of the US. Or, use this link instead:

https://archive.ph/cEihM

Works fine in the UK
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3233 on: Yesterday at 08:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Works fine in the UK
For me, it redirected to an alternate URL and the page would not scroll. With the VPN, it worked fine. I assumed it was GDPR thing - I guess that's not the case.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3234 on: Today at 08:42:14 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:44:58 pm
For me, it redirected to an alternate URL and the page would not scroll. With the VPN, it worked fine. I assumed it was GDPR thing - I guess that's not the case.
Perhaps a browser issue? (He said pretending to know what he was talking about).
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3235 on: Today at 11:34:02 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:42:14 am
Perhaps a browser issue? (He said pretending to know what he was talking about).
I assume not because of the redirect. Maybe it is my location/jurisdiction.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 