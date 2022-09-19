https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/21/dont-cheer-for-the-espionage-act-being-used-against-donald-trump-it-will-backfire



An interesting take on the use of the Espionage Act



Holding Trump accountable doesn’t mean we should all become cheerleaders for the often-abused law primarily used to prosecute whistleblowers and threaten journalists.



First, let’s get this out of the way: just because the law is called “the Espionage Act” doesn’t mean there is any evidence Trump committed “espionage” (more on that later). MSNBC hosts and their former CIA guests are even baselessly speculating that because Trump had these documents at his house, it is connected to the spate of deaths of CIA assets around the world.



No evidence that the documents fell into the wrong hands is needed to be guilty under the Espionage Act. As Lawfare points out, all that is required is that you retain government documents pertaining to national defense and don’t give them back. The primary target for the Espionage Act in recent years has not been government officials selling secrets to foreign governments, but patriotic whistleblowers who have handed journalists classified proof of wrongdoing inside the US national security apparatus.



From my quick skim, Timm appears to demonstrate some muddled thinking. He argues that - in his opinion - the Espionage Act has been abused to prosecute journalists. Well, that's arguable. But he then suggests that because the Act has been misused and is too expansive, it should not be used for its primary purpose to prosecute espionage. He also seems to presume Trump is innocent of wrong doing (re: espionage), despite evidence to the contrary.The author of the article, Trevor Timm, is executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, which was founded to support Wikileaks because of the 'Wikileaks financial blockade' in 2012. The foundation might have its good points, but support for Assange and Wikileaks is a very problematic position to take (there is little point in mi iterating then issues here - some will agree my view, and some won't).I am trying my best to not call Timm an idiot. But screw it - he's a fucking idiot.