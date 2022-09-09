« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 160857 times)

Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3120 on: September 9, 2022, 09:08:21 am »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3121 on: September 9, 2022, 10:03:04 am »
Poor.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3122 on: September 9, 2022, 10:38:36 am »
"Mar-Go Fuck Yourself. " :lmao
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3123 on: September 9, 2022, 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2022, 11:50:15 pm
"Come at me Bitch"


https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/1567893032023769088



Youre impotent, just ask Melania

They know the right buttons to press

I still marvel at him using a televised convention to deny having a small cock.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3124 on: September 9, 2022, 10:55:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  7, 2022, 08:09:04 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/07/steve-bannon-to-be-indicted-on-fresh-charges-over-border-wall-sources


"Steve Bannon to be indicted on fresh fraud charges over border wall  sources
Former Trump strategist to face state charges over fundraising for the wall that likely mirror a federal case in which he was pardoned



From BBC today (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-62841761)

Quote
Handcuffed as he walked past reporters into court, the right-wing podcaster vowed to fight back.

"This is what happens in the last days of a dying regime," he said. "They'll never shut me up. They'll have to kill me first."

Tweeted in response (https://twitter.com/stuartpstevens/status/1568075512005726208):

Quote
Im no expert on prisons, but a guy likely headed to Rikers demanding  they will have to kill me first might just be seen as ordering ahead for delivery.

 :wellin
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3125 on: September 9, 2022, 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September  9, 2022, 07:55:13 am
Except it wasn't treason

Incitement of a riot and endangerment yes, but I wouldn't call it treason, no

Sorry Billy, I was referring to the theft & loss of classified documents. I kinda agree about the Jan 6th assault. Hard to prove it was a coup attempt whether we think so or not.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3126 on: September 9, 2022, 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  9, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
Sorry Billy, I was referring to the theft & loss of classified documents. I kinda agree about the Jan 6th assault. Hard to prove it was a coup attempt whether we think so or not.

A Republican who was at the riot in a position of leadership just got barred from office under the 14th Amendment because the presiding judge decided it was an insurrection.

Of course there will be a lot of legal wrangling on the matter, but it's well known now that Trump wanted to personally lead the protestors. We can quibble on definitions, but this was an act of violence directed at the United States government, intended to inhibit or stop altogether the conducting of government business, and interfere with the electoral process and the peaceful transfer of power.

Might not qualify as treason, but it was definitely more than just a run of the mill riot.

The coup aspect is apparent in places like Georgia with the fake electors scheme, and it's arguably still going on as Republicans continue to undermine democracy by claiming any result that goes against them is rigged.
Offline nozza

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3127 on: September 10, 2022, 05:09:16 am »
Offline TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3128 on: September 10, 2022, 11:38:43 am »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3129 on: September 14, 2022, 09:10:20 am »
From StruthSocial.



Hopefully, traditional GOP supporters see this as a negative.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3130 on: September 14, 2022, 11:05:49 am »
I assume the Q pin is photoshopped.  ???

I still cant get my head round people seeing his image & thinking hes absolutely the guy for them. All sorts of alarm bells go off when I see him: everything about his carefully (laughably) cultivated appearance is about deception. And thats before he opens his mouth or without knowing anything about his personal or business history. People who ignore their instincts or even their own senses are very, very strange.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 08:22:42 am »

John Kelly bought Bandy Lee`s book to help him understand the Orange Oaf:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/sep/15/john-kelly-dangerous-case-donald-trump-peter-baker-susan-glasser-divider

Lee subsequently lost her job as a professor at Yale over tweets about Trump. She says that she did not flaunt the Goldwater Rule about not diagnosing public figures remotely, but she ( myself and a billion others ) obviously did. It would be difficult not to draw obvious conclusions from his long life of extreme behaviour and rhetoric.
Offline Zlen

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 am »
Nothing much happening, even after he blatantly stole and misused confidential documents. In the long run I strongly believe historians will look at the way Democrats held back from prosecuting Trump as one of the last chances missed to save their democracy. It's truly mind boggling this man is still free.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:10 am
Nothing much happening, even after he blatantly stole and misused confidential documents. In the long run I strongly believe historians will look at the way Democrats held back from prosecuting Trump as one of the last chances missed to save their democracy. It's truly mind boggling this man is still free.

I didn't know it was all over?
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 am »
Democrats, or rather the DoJ, is trying to investigate crimes that will hopefully lead to indictments. The two-bit mob boss is using his usual delaying tactics, with the aid of political allies in the hope that he walks. Amazing how it works when you are born rich. Trump is the very definition of the guy born on third base who thinks he hit a triple.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 11:58:27 am »
The only reason any of us know about the Mar A Lago stuff is because the Orange Asshole went public with it. If he hadn't, the DOJ would be quietly doing its work and the first we would hear is when charges were brought.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 12:13:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 14, 2022, 09:10:20 am
From StruthSocial.



Hopefully, traditional GOP supporters see this as a negative.


What does WWGIWGA mean? It's not very catchy...
Online stoa

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 12:18:15 pm »
Where we go one we go all, I think. It's the Qanon motto or something like that.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 12:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:13:01 pm

What does WWGIWGA mean? It's not very catchy...

Where we go one we go all.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 12:21:18 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:18:15 pm
Where we go one we go all, I think. It's the Qanon motto or something like that.

Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 12:18:29 pm
Where we go one we go all.



Thanks, couldn't figure it out


(suspected it wasn't 'We're wankers! Got it? Wankers! Go America!')
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:18:15 pm
Where we go one we go all, I think. It's the Qanon motto or something like that.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/B5T7Gr5oJbM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/B5T7Gr5oJbM</a>
Quote
Decades after White Squall's release, believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory have developed an affinity for the film because its original trailer emphasizes several phrases ("Where we go one, we go all," "Anonymous," and "The calm before the storm") which feature prominently in the conspiracy's lore. - Wikipedia

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 01:25:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Decades after White Squall's release, believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory have developed an affinity for the film because its original trailer emphasizes several phrases ("Where we go one, we go all," "Anonymous," and "The calm before the storm") which feature prominently in the conspiracy's lore. - Wikipedia


I cannot even begin to fathom what goes through a Qanon whopper's mind.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:25:21 pm

I cannot even begin to fathom what goes through a Qanon whopper's mind.

Think the name of the movie is the giveaway. 'White' as in white folks. 'Squall' as in a loud outcry.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 03:34:37 pm »
I see the DoJ just dumped a load of subpoenas, and took the My Pillow guy's phone. Fun times. ;D
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 05:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:10 am
Nothing much happening, even after he blatantly stole and misused confidential documents. In the long run I strongly believe historians will look at the way Democrats held back from prosecuting Trump as one of the last chances missed to save their democracy. It's truly mind boggling this man is still free.
It depends what news sources you're following Zlen.
There's bits of news and slow progress every day. I can't promise it will the outcome we all desire but as Corky says, this is far from over.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 05:29:37 pm »
Stuff is happening,Doj quietly working away & they've just returned to Washington after Sumer recess,they've already stated that they're going to produce even more evidence from multiple sources.
Offline Zlen

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:21:31 pm
It depends what news sources you're following Zlen.
There's bits of news and slow progress every day. I can't promise it will the outcome we all desire but as Corky says, this is far from over.

Ok fair enough, let's wait a while longer.
It will down the line come down to poltiical courage to ignite the bucket of shit that is Trump's base and prosecute him properly.
That stage is what concerns me most.

Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3147 on: Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:10 am
Nothing much happening, even after he blatantly stole and misused confidential documents. In the long run I strongly believe historians will look at the way Democrats held back from prosecuting Trump as one of the last chances missed to save their democracy. It's truly mind boggling this man is still free.
How can the Democrats be blamed?
They've Impeached Trump twice. destroyed him with some brilliant speeches but the Republicans refused to find him guilty, the Democrats did all they could so I don't think any blame should be laid at the Democrats for backing down politicaly.
The Separation of Powers means the Democrats shouldn't be forcing the DOJ to prosecute but they have tried to investigate the insurrection by setting up the  Jan 6th Committee. they have shown they mean business by Subpoenaing witness, prosecuting witnesses who refuse to obey the Subpoenas. I think it's a bit harsh to blame the Democrats if Trump walks away free to stand for President again and I can't see History being harsh on them over it, the blame lies with the Republicans and am sure many of them know history will be harsh on them but they only care about the money and power they have now not what happens when they are long gone.
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3148 on: Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm
How can the Democrats be blamed?
They've Impeached Trump twice. destroyed him with some brilliant speeches but the Republicans refused to find him guilty, the Democrats did all they could so I don't think any blame should be laid at the Democrats for backing down politicaly.
The Separation of Powers means the Democrats shouldn't be forcing the DOJ to prosecute but they have tried to investigate the insurrection by setting up the  Jan 6th Committee. they have shown they mean business by Subpoenaing witness, prosecuting witnesses who refuse to obey the Subpoenas. I think it's a bit harsh to blame the Democrats if Trump walks away free to stand for President again and I can't see History being harsh on them over it, the blame lies with the Republicans and am sure many of them know history will be harsh on them but they only care about the money and power they have now not what happens when they are long gone.

Excellent points, this should be noted Zlen and all other sceptics :)
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 08:35:32 am »
Trump appointed corrupt judge denies the DoJ a stay over the Mar-a-lago probe.
https://www.axios.com/2022/09/15/trump-doj-special-master
Don't forget he went judge shopping to get this particular one.
DoJ likely to appeal.

For anyone wanting further info on the Trump appointed judges listen to Michael Cohen's Monday podcast with David Corn
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/shady-maga-judge-cant-save-trump-doj-is-ready-to-pounce/id1530639447?i=1000579147464

I still find some of the US news fascinating, but there may be a time, like Chakan, when it really needs to be avoided. It's fucking depressing.

However, today's Daily Beans does contextualise some of the background work going on to eventually indict the fat corrupt c*nt.
(it might not be available to non-subscribers yet)


Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 08:42:50 am »
Cannons decision has been derided as ludicrous by serious legal experts, and predict that the appeals court (though 6 republican appointees & 5 democrat) will swiftly overturn it. The problem with the swiftly part being that they may take a while to actually take the case up. I assume that Trump could then further appeal, which is probably all he wants, following his time honoured pattern: delay, bully his legal opponents & try to run out time, settle if needs be. Im not sure thats gonna work with the federal government. However, I believe that the statutes of limitations have already passed on several potential crimes he committed during his campaign & presidency? The situation with lawmakers appointing judges really is not a good one. To say the least.
Offline Machae

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:35:32 am
Trump appointed corrupt judge denies the DoJ a stay over the Mar-a-lago probe.
https://www.axios.com/2022/09/15/trump-doj-special-master
Don't forget he went judge shopping to get this particular one.
DoJ likely to appeal.

For anyone wanting further info on the Trump appointed judges listen to Michael Cohen's Monday podcast with David Corn
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/shady-maga-judge-cant-save-trump-doj-is-ready-to-pounce/id1530639447?i=1000579147464

I still find some of the US news fascinating, but there may be a time, like Chakan, when it really needs to be avoided. It's fucking depressing.

However, today's Daily Beans does contextualise some of the background work going on to eventually indict the fat corrupt c*nt.
(it might not be available to non-subscribers yet)




Trumps team asked for this specific Special Master (appointed by Reagan), who will oversee the process. DoJ recommended others, but ultimately had no issue with Dearie

So nice that Trump gets what he wants, if everyone could be afforded the same special privilege too please
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 12:24:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:35:32 am
Trump appointed corrupt judge denies the DoJ a stay over the Mar-a-lago probe.
https://www.axios.com/2022/09/15/trump-doj-special-master
Don't forget he went judge shopping to get this particular one.
DoJ likely to appeal.

For anyone wanting further info on the Trump appointed judges listen to Michael Cohen's Monday podcast with David Corn
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/shady-maga-judge-cant-save-trump-doj-is-ready-to-pounce/id1530639447?i=1000579147464

I still find some of the US news fascinating, but there may be a time, like Chakan, when it really needs to be avoided. It's fucking depressing.

However, today's Daily Beans does contextualise some of the background work going on to eventually indict the fat corrupt c*nt.
(it might not be available to non-subscribers yet)
The only positive thing about the judges ruling is that the chosen Special Master appears to meet with the DoJ's approval - let's hope they do not end up being disappointed. The rest of the ruling (and having a Special Master appointed at all) is just terrible.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm »
Plenty of Trump appointed Judges have thrown his wild cases out. The fact that this one has been open to him has led Trump to want to funnel just about everything through her. She ought to be careful, as that kind of obvious bias will eventually come back to haunt her.
