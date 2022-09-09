Nothing much happening, even after he blatantly stole and misused confidential documents. In the long run I strongly believe historians will look at the way Democrats held back from prosecuting Trump as one of the last chances missed to save their democracy. It's truly mind boggling this man is still free.



How can the Democrats be blamed?They've Impeached Trump twice. destroyed him with some brilliant speeches but the Republicans refused to find him guilty, the Democrats did all they could so I don't think any blame should be laid at the Democrats for backing down politicaly.The Separation of Powers means the Democrats shouldn't be forcing the DOJ to prosecute but they have tried to investigate the insurrection by setting up the Jan 6th Committee. they have shown they mean business by Subpoenaing witness, prosecuting witnesses who refuse to obey the Subpoenas. I think it's a bit harsh to blame the Democrats if Trump walks away free to stand for President again and I can't see History being harsh on them over it, the blame lies with the Republicans and am sure many of them know history will be harsh on them but they only care about the money and power they have now not what happens when they are long gone.