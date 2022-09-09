Cannons decision has been derided as ludicrous by serious legal experts, and predict that the appeals court (though 6 republican appointees & 5 democrat) will swiftly overturn it. The problem with the swiftly part being that they may take a while to actually take the case up. I assume that Trump could then further appeal, which is probably all he wants, following his time honoured pattern: delay, bully his legal opponents & try to run out time, settle if needs be. Im not sure thats gonna work with the federal government. However, I believe that the statutes of limitations have already passed on several potential crimes he committed during his campaign & presidency? The situation with lawmakers appointing judges really is not a good one. To say the least.