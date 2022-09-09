« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 159833 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,932
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3120 on: September 9, 2022, 09:08:21 am »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,884
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3121 on: September 9, 2022, 10:03:04 am »
Logged
Poor.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,072
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3122 on: September 9, 2022, 10:38:36 am »
"Mar-Go Fuck Yourself. " :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3123 on: September 9, 2022, 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2022, 11:50:15 pm
"Come at me Bitch"


https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/1567893032023769088



Youre impotent, just ask Melania

They know the right buttons to press

I still marvel at him using a televised convention to deny having a small cock.
« Last Edit: September 9, 2022, 10:48:20 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3124 on: September 9, 2022, 10:55:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  7, 2022, 08:09:04 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/07/steve-bannon-to-be-indicted-on-fresh-charges-over-border-wall-sources


"Steve Bannon to be indicted on fresh fraud charges over border wall  sources
Former Trump strategist to face state charges over fundraising for the wall that likely mirror a federal case in which he was pardoned



From BBC today (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-62841761)

Quote
Handcuffed as he walked past reporters into court, the right-wing podcaster vowed to fight back.

"This is what happens in the last days of a dying regime," he said. "They'll never shut me up. They'll have to kill me first."

Tweeted in response (https://twitter.com/stuartpstevens/status/1568075512005726208):

Quote
Im no expert on prisons, but a guy likely headed to Rikers demanding  they will have to kill me first might just be seen as ordering ahead for delivery.

 :wellin
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,609
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3125 on: September 9, 2022, 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September  9, 2022, 07:55:13 am
Except it wasn't treason

Incitement of a riot and endangerment yes, but I wouldn't call it treason, no

Sorry Billy, I was referring to the theft & loss of classified documents. I kinda agree about the Jan 6th assault. Hard to prove it was a coup attempt whether we think so or not.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,072
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3126 on: September 9, 2022, 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  9, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
Sorry Billy, I was referring to the theft & loss of classified documents. I kinda agree about the Jan 6th assault. Hard to prove it was a coup attempt whether we think so or not.

A Republican who was at the riot in a position of leadership just got barred from office under the 14th Amendment because the presiding judge decided it was an insurrection.

Of course there will be a lot of legal wrangling on the matter, but it's well known now that Trump wanted to personally lead the protestors. We can quibble on definitions, but this was an act of violence directed at the United States government, intended to inhibit or stop altogether the conducting of government business, and interfere with the electoral process and the peaceful transfer of power.

Might not qualify as treason, but it was definitely more than just a run of the mill riot.

The coup aspect is apparent in places like Georgia with the fake electors scheme, and it's arguably still going on as Republicans continue to undermine democracy by claiming any result that goes against them is rigged.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3127 on: September 10, 2022, 05:09:16 am »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3128 on: September 10, 2022, 11:38:43 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
From StruthSocial.



Hopefully, traditional GOP supporters see this as a negative.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 