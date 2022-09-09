Sorry Billy, I was referring to the theft & loss of classified documents. I kinda agree about the Jan 6th assault. Hard to prove it was a coup attempt whether we think so or not.



A Republican who was at the riot in a position of leadership just got barred from office under the 14th Amendment because the presiding judge decided it was an insurrection.Of course there will be a lot of legal wrangling on the matter, but it's well known now that Trump wanted to personally lead the protestors. We can quibble on definitions, but this was an act of violence directed at the United States government, intended to inhibit or stop altogether the conducting of government business, and interfere with the electoral process and the peaceful transfer of power.Might not qualify as treason, but it was definitely more than just a run of the mill riot.The coup aspect is apparent in places like Georgia with the fake electors scheme, and it's arguably still going on as Republicans continue to undermine democracy by claiming any result that goes against them is rigged.