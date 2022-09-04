« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 157970 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3080 on: September 4, 2022, 06:46:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  4, 2022, 06:08:50 am
"It was not just my home that was raided it was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I've been fighting for since the moment I came down the golden escalator in 2015, wanting to represent the people,"  Trump.

I love the ridiculous imagery of the Everyman, representing the people, coming down a golden escalator.

To his followers the golden escalator represents his success. Something they aspire to be.

In other news, he's come out and called Biden an 'Enemy of the State'. Let's wait and see how long it takes sub nutjob supporter to take some sort of action to 'protect' the State.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3081 on: September 4, 2022, 08:32:40 am »
Sounds like he's getting desperate. Lovely.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3082 on: September 4, 2022, 08:43:41 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  4, 2022, 06:08:50 am
"It was not just my home that was raided it was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I've been fighting for since the moment I came down the golden escalator in 2015, wanting to represent the people,"  Trump.

I love the ridiculous imagery of the Everyman, representing the people, coming down a golden escalator.

Surprised he didnt mention his golden shower.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3083 on: September 4, 2022, 09:26:27 am »
Means little with all the current legal issues swirling around Trump, but it's hilarious that his most-hated predecessor Obama has now won an Emmy, something that eluded Trump for his time on the Apprentice.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3084 on: September 4, 2022, 12:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September  4, 2022, 09:26:27 am
Means little with all the current legal issues swirling around Trump, but it's hilarious that his most-hated predecessor Obama has now won an Emmy, something that eluded Trump for his time on the Apprentice.

That will hurt Trump the most. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3085 on: September 5, 2022, 05:01:59 pm »
Quote
JUST IN: Judge Aileen Cannon grants Trump's motion to appoint a special master "to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney client and/or executive privilege."

He's gonna get away with it again isn't he?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,902
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3086 on: September 5, 2022, 05:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 05:01:59 pm
He's gonna get away with it again isn't he?
She has shit herself, what a fucking joke.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3087 on: September 5, 2022, 05:12:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  5, 2022, 05:11:25 pm
She has shit herself, what a fucking joke.

I'm so tired John. It's actually physically draining to get my hopes up again and again, I really need to stay out of politics and twitter.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3088 on: September 5, 2022, 05:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 05:01:59 pm
He's gonna get away with it again isn't he?


No,not unless you believe that the FBI didn't follow procedure to the letter in what was always going to be one of their biggest moves in history.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3089 on: September 5, 2022, 05:22:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2022, 05:21:52 pm

No,not unless you believe that the FBI didn't follow procedure to the letter in what was always going to be one of their biggest moves in history.

It's not about that though, it's about someone else besides the FBI and DOJ deciding his fate.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3090 on: September 5, 2022, 05:35:10 pm »
Anyway i'm done with it. Whatever happens happens.

John will be happy to know I won't post in this thread again.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3091 on: September 5, 2022, 05:36:56 pm »
The Judge made it clear she was going to grant the request before the DoJ had even presented a defence. She's a Trump appointee so it's not surprising.

After her announcement last week, the DoJ made its own announcement that they had already screened the documents for potential client privilege etc. This muddies the waters somewhat, but it doesn't stop the investigation. It also means that if charges follow Trump's people have one less peg to hang a paper-thin argument from because they got their way on this.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3092 on: September 5, 2022, 05:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 05:35:10 pm
Anyway i'm done with it. Whatever happens happens.

John will be happy to know I won't post in this thread again.

I'm with Terry Bellefleur on this

 "I can't listen to politicians no more. I get a seizure."
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3093 on: September 5, 2022, 06:34:04 pm »
My take is still that the Trump team is throwing every possible obstacle in the way of every investigation, trying to squeak every possible week's delay in there. The early interviews from the select committee were full of people pulling out of being interviewed at the last moment. Now this. It doesn't matter to them whether it will make a material difference to proceedings, the aim is simply to run out the clock - We're now perilously close to the midterm elections and a potential shift in the balance of power in congress, including changes to committee chairs to bring them back under R control.

Sure, a DoJ criminal indictment technically has nothing to do with congress. But if I'm Trump and his lawyers then I'd be a lot happier having influence over two branches of the goverment rather than just one, and it would likely lead to an announcemnt over a 2024 candidacy. And you're then essentially daring Biden to be the figurehead for a conviction against his political rival whilst dealing with a hostile House & Senate & a Republican-backed Supreme Court. Things could get... spicy.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,902
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3094 on: September 5, 2022, 08:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 05:12:34 pm
I'm so tired John. It's actually physically draining to get my hopes up again and again, I really need to stay out of politics and twitter.
I was just about to reply in sympathy to this and then I saw this ...
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 05:35:10 pm
Anyway i'm done with it. Whatever happens happens.
John will be happy to know I won't post in this thread again.
That's not the case. I/we welcome your views sincerely, that is when you express your views. You know exactly what I mean Chak :)

It will be interesting to hear what they have to say on the Daily Beans and Clean up on Aisle 45 tomorrow and PSA if that hasn't already been recorded.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3095 on: September 5, 2022, 08:33:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  5, 2022, 08:02:10 pm
I was just about to reply in sympathy to this and then I saw this ...That's not the case. I/we welcome your views sincerely, that is when you express your views. You know exactly what I mean Chak :)

It will be interesting to hear what they have to say on the Daily Beans and Clean up on Aisle 45 tomorrow and PSA if that hasn't already been recorded.

Ok one more post then i'm done.

I know what you mean John, really I do. But for my mental health i'm gonna try stay out of the politics of the US. It really really does get to me cause I can't understand the mentality of the right. How do they choose Donald trump as the hill to die on, I don't get it.

I have to stay away, it just too depressing thinking he'll just get away with it again.

I'm going on a 2 week vacation soon, so that will help a lot.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3096 on: September 5, 2022, 09:22:48 pm »
I'm watching MSNBC, with a small panel including Glenn Kirschner. They will continue after the break. This decision to appoint a Special Master promises some very dangerous consequences. This might be the most worried I've been about how the US will progress post Trump's presidency.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,902
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3097 on: September 5, 2022, 09:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 08:33:11 pm
But for my mental health i'm gonna try stay out of the politics of the US.
A couple of weeks ago I was thinking the same, if the GOP take both houses in November. It will be unbearable. And although I don't need to protect myself from US politics I may decide I really don't want to interest myself in it. The country is fucked and over 50% the population isn't aware.

Where are all the fucking adults in US politics?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3098 on: September 5, 2022, 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  5, 2022, 09:34:59 pm
Where are all the fucking adults in US politics?
We could ask the question of British politics. Of course there some grownups, but one major party both in the US and one in the UK are bereft of them. I would say, though, that as bad as it is in the UK, the voters are not quite dangerous. Yes, high levels of ignorance, but relatively few complete nutters.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,902
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3099 on: September 5, 2022, 09:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  5, 2022, 09:41:04 pm
We could ask the question of British politics.
Oh indeed. But at least we've just witnessed several dozen Tories resign and turn on Johnson, you haven't even got more than 3 in the US.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,705
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3100 on: September 5, 2022, 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  5, 2022, 05:35:10 pm
Anyway i'm done with it. Whatever happens happens.

Sounds like you've reached the point that I reached about 2 years ago mate. It's my belief that if you stripped away the partisan sensationalism of American media, and actually examined U.S. political "scandals" purely on factual merit, then you'd come to the conclusion that most of them are actually nothing more than idle misdemeanours, blown out of all proportion for the purpose of TV ratings and political point scoring. That's all it really is.

As someone who has lived in the States, I know first hand just how intoxicating American media can be. Even when you think you're analysing things objectively, you're still being lubed up and subconsciously finger fucked without even realising it. I gradually found that once you actually step away from it, and remove its ability to emotionally charge you, then you'll eventually have what I call a "Dorothy moment", where you just pull back the curtain and go "hang on a second, this was a load of bollocks all along"

Don't get me wrong, I've no doubt Trump's a crooked fucker who has done some seriously shady shit in his time. But he ain't in half as much legal jeopardy as some sections of the media make out. Most of the so-called legal "experts" and "commentators" who say that he is are just as bad as the news anchors if you ask me. "Oh but these things take time". Yeah, my big freckly ball sack they do.

You're better off giving no more fucks mate. Take it all with a pinch of salt

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3101 on: September 5, 2022, 10:06:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  5, 2022, 09:34:59 pm
A couple of weeks ago I was thinking the same, if the GOP take both houses in November. It will be unbearable. And although I don't need to protect myself from US politics I may decide I really don't want to interest myself in it. The country is fucked and over 50% the population isn't aware.

Where are all the fucking adults in US politics?

There are adults in both UK & US politics, a lot of them have just chosen to be bad people for personal gain. Some of them are just naturally bad.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3102 on: September 5, 2022, 10:09:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  5, 2022, 09:34:59 pm
A couple of weeks ago I was thinking the same, if the GOP take both houses in November. It will be unbearable. And although I don't need to protect myself from US politics I may decide I really don't want to interest myself in it. The country is fucked and over 50% the population isn't aware.

Where are all the fucking adults in US politics?

They won't take both houses. It's true that somehow Herschel Walker is now leading in the polls, but odds are the Democrats will strengthen their grip on the senate; and there's an outside chance they'll retain control of the house.

The GOP have no policies. Their only platform is to punish people that have opposed them. It's just not sustainable, despite the cretins willing to vote Republican.

No point being negative, but it's wise to only dip in when one feels able to.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3103 on: September 5, 2022, 10:09:57 pm »
As far as Trumps latest crime goes , Billy, treason is a hell of a misdemeanour to let someone walk on. If they do, the republic will be finished as a democracy. I dont think Im being melodramatic either.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 08:09:04 am »

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/07/steve-bannon-to-be-indicted-on-fresh-charges-over-border-wall-sources


"Steve Bannon to be indicted on fresh fraud charges over border wall  sources
Former Trump strategist to face state charges over fundraising for the wall that likely mirror a federal case in which he was pardoned


Hugo Lowell
Wed 7 Sep 2022 05.39 BST
Top former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is expected to be indicted on Thursday on state fraud charges connected to his role in a fundraising scheme to build a border wall, according to two sources familiar with the matter, years after he received a presidential pardon in the federal case.

The expected move by the Manhattan district attorneys office was quietly communicated to Bannon in recent days, the sources said of the sealed indictment, and indicated the state charges will likely mirror the federal case in which he was pardoned.

Bannon and three others were charged in that case by federal prosecutors in Manhattan with falsely claiming that they would not take compensation in the private We Build the Wall fundraising effort to underwrite part of the construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border.


The architect of Trumps 2016 election campaign and later White House adviser was accused of personally taking more than $1m from what people had donated to the fundraising push that promised to secure funding in order to ensure the completion of the border wall.

Bannon  alongside disabled veteran Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea  raised more than $25m in the online crowdfunding effort, which also promised donors that all of the proceeds would go towards constructing the wall.

Though Bannon pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in August 2020, two others, Kolfage and Badolato, pleaded guilty to siphoning off money from the scheme and defrauding others for their own gain.

Bannon received a last-minute pardon in the final days of the Trump administration that expunged the federal indictment. But presidential pardons do not apply to state-level charges.

The Manhattan district attorneys office started examining whether to pursue a case against Bannon almost immediately after he received the pardon, one source with knowledge of the matter said, and several close Bannon allies were subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in recent months.

In a statement, Bannon decried the expected indictment as a partisan prosecution that was aimed to hurt Trump politically by going after a political operative involved in uniting the former presidents base months before the 2022 midterm elections.


The Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue phoney charges against me 60 days before the midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the Maga grassroots movement, Bannon said, referring to his far-right conservative show War Room.

The SDNY did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election. It didnt work then, it certainly wont work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system.

I am proud to be a leading voice on protecting our borders and building a wall to keep our country safe from drugs and violent criminals, Bannon said. They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself. I am never going to stop fighting.

The expected indictment by the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, earlier reported by the Washington Post, comes weeks after Bannon was convicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack."



He accepted Trump`s pardon, am i not right in thinking that that is also an acceptance of guilt?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 08:13:47 am »
He has to go down. I believe he`s a traitor. The best you could say of him is that he`s dangerously incompetent and unfit for office. But, i think, he stole these documents to use for his own purposes against his own country.


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/06/donald-trump-mar-a-lago-documents-nuclear-weapons-report


"FBI found document on foreign nuclear defenses at Mar-a-Lago  report
Recovered records include material even senior Biden officials were not authorized to view, Washington Post reports

Dani Anguiano in Los Angeles and agencies
Wed 7 Sep 2022 02.58 BST
The FBI recovered a document describing a foreign governments nuclear capabilities during its search of Mar-a-Lago, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post, citing unnamed sources, did not identify the foreign government named in the document describing the countrys military defenses.

The content of the more than 11,000 government documents and photographs FBI agents recovered from Donald Trumps Florida estate last month has not been revealed, but previous reporting from the Post indicated classified documents about nuclear weapons were among the items federal authorities were looking for.


Some of the records seized from Donald Trumps Florida estate are typically closely guarded, the newspaper reported, and have a designated control officer to monitor the documents location.

Among the records recovered by the FBI were documents detailing top-secret US operations that require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, beyond a top-secret clearance, according to the Post report. Some of the Biden administrations most senior national security officials were not authorized to review some of the documents because they are so restricted, the Post said.

Trump is under investigation by the justice department for his unauthorized removal of highly sensitive government records from the White House and for allegedly improperly storing them at Mar-a-Lago.

The findings are the latest twist in a weeks-long saga that began when US government agents conducted an unprecedented search of the former presidents Florida home. Trump has attacked the department, including at a weekend rally where he called the FBI and DOJ vicious monsters. Many others, including Trumps former attorney general, William Barr, have defended the investigation into his retention of government records, saying that it posed a major national security risk.

A federal judge recently granted Trumps request for the appointment of a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago on 8 August. The decision by Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, temporarily prevented the justice department from reviewing records for its criminal inquiry until after the the special masters review."


Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 08:34:28 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:09:04 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/07/steve-bannon-to-be-indicted-on-fresh-charges-over-border-wall-sources


"Steve Bannon to be indicted on fresh fraud charges over border wall  sources
Former Trump strategist to face state charges over fundraising for the wall that likely mirror a federal case in which he was pardoned


He accepted Trump`s pardon, am i not right in thinking that that is also an acceptance of guilt?
Lock the fucker up!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 10:38:03 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:09:04 am
He accepted Trump`s pardon, am i not right in thinking that that is also an acceptance of guilt?

I don't know how fully that's been tested, legally. It's more proper to say that a pardon isn't an assumption of innocence.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 11:21:13 am »
Something very broken in the States where Trump can shop around and can get one of his judge (who has no jurisdiction?) temporary reprieve on his case.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 