« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 153935 times)

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3000 on: August 16, 2022, 08:28:16 am »

Looks like Capone`s Trump`s money man didnt flip this time. He`s apparently willing to go to jail for him!


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/15/allen-weisselberg-trump-organization-tax-evasion-case


Trump Organization chief expected to plead guilty in tax evasion case
Allen Weisselberg has been accused of taking more than $1.7m from the company, including rent, car payments and school tuition


Tue 16 Aug 2022 02.42 BST
Donald Trumps longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former presidents company, three people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, was scheduled to be tried in October on allegations he took more than $1.7m in off-the-books compensation from the company, including rent, car payments and school tuition.


The judge overseeing the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, scheduled a hearing for Thursday but did not say why. The people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the purpose of Thursdays hearing was for Weisselberg to enter a guilty plea, but cautioned that plea deals sometimes fall apart before they are finalized in court.


Weisselbergs lawyer, Nicholas Gravante Jr, told the New York Times on Monday that Weisselberg has been engaged in plea negotiations to resolve the case, but did not specify terms of a potential plea deal. Reached by the AP, Gravante declined to comment.

The Times, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, said Weisselberg was expected to receive a five-month jail sentence, which would make him eligible for release after about 100 days. The deal would not require Weisselberg to testify or cooperate in any way with an ongoing criminal investigation into Trumps business practices.

Trumps company, the Trump Organization, is also charged in the case but did not appear to be involved in the plea agreement talks. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty.

The Manhattan district attorneys office declined comment. A message seeking a comment was left with a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

News of Weisselbergs plea negotiations came days after the judge denied requests by his lawyers and the Trump Organization to throw out the case.

Weisselberg, who turned 75 on Monday, is the only Trump executive charged in the years-long criminal investigation started by Cyrus Vance Jr, the former Manhattan district attorney, who went to the supreme court to secure Trumps tax records. Vances successor, Alvin Bragg, is now overseeing the investigation.


Prosecutors alleged that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization schemed to give off-the-books compensation to senior executives, including Weisselberg, for 15 years. Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny, carried a potential penalty of five to 15 years in prison. The tax fraud charges against the company are punishable by a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is larger.

Trump has not been charged in the criminal investigation probe, but prosecutors have noted that he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. Trump, who has decried the New York investigations as a political witch hunt, has said his companys actions were standard practice in the real estate business and in no way a crime.

Last week, Trump sat for a deposition in the New York attorney general Letitia James parallel civil investigation into allegations Trumps company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values. Trump invoked his fifth amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3001 on: August 16, 2022, 08:32:57 am »


Meanwhile the only man in America who may be dumber than Trump may also be going to prison for him. And lapdog Lindsey Graham has a hissy fit about having to testify too.


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/15/rudy-giuliani-target-criminal-investigation-georgia-election



Rudy Giuliani informed he is target of criminal investigation in Georgia
The former New York mayor has been identified as a key figure in Donald Trumps attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election


Hugo Lowell in New York
Tue 16 Aug 2022 01.02 BST
Donald Trumps former attorney Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation in Georgia that has been examining efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state by the former president and his allies, a source briefed on the matter confirmed on Monday.

The move to designate Giuliani, 78, as a target  as opposed to a subject  raises the legal stakes for the ex-New York mayor, identified as a key figure in the attempt to reverse the former presidents electoral defeat to Joe Biden in the state.

It also raises the legal pressure on Trump, who is himself facing increased legal exposure amid a justice department investigation over his unlawful retention of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, along with a state investigation in New York over his business practices.

The notice that Giuliani was now a target of the Georgia investigation came on Monday from the office of Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis, the source said. Being identified as a target means only that a person may be a defendant in the event of an indictment.

Still, the disclosure, earlier reported by the New York Times, presents Giuliani with difficult choices, including whether to invoke his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination in a deposition or cooperate in the hope of earning leniency at sentencing.

Giuliani is scheduled to testify before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday, where he is expected to invoke attorney-client privilege if asked about his discussions with Trump about efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, the source said.

The target designation came after a Fulton county judge said informing Giuliani about his status would give some clarity on what impact that has on the extent of his time in front of the grand jury, given he is expected to take a lengthy road trip to Georgia from New York.

Giuliani is under scrutiny by the special grand jury because of his integral role in the former presidents potentially unlawful scheme to pressure Republican legislatures to send to Congress fake electoral certificates for Trump in states  like Georgia  actually won by Biden.

That effort, coordinated in part by Giuliani alongside the Trump campaign and Trump White House officials, is also the subject of the congressional inquiry into the Capitol attack being conducted by the House January 6 select committee, as well as a separate justice department investigation.

Giuliani is additionally understood to be under investigation for propagating false claims about fraud in the 2020 election, including that thousands of underage teenagers had voted illegally in Georgia  a claim disproven in an audit conducted by the secretary of state.

The latest legal development for Giuliani came the same day that a federal judge rejected an attempt by another prominent Trump ally, the Republican senator Lindsey Graham, to avoid testifying in the same investigation before the special grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the ruling against Graham, US district court judge Leigh Martin May said that prosecutors showed there was a special need for Mr Grahams testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgias 2022 elections.

Graham is scheduled to testify on 23 August, though he has said he will appeal. Graham  a subject in the investigation, according to his lawyers  is a person of interest because he placed two calls to the Georgia secretary of state in 2020 and asked about ways to invalidate certain mail-in-votes.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3002 on: August 16, 2022, 10:48:07 am »
Glenn Kirschner reports today that Trump's passports being seized is not necessarily about him being a flight risk, at least not over the Espionage investigation.

According to Glenn, a passport is typically only handed over during court proceedings where someone has been charged, likely as part of bail negotiations. He also says that the passports were seized under a separate warrant to the classified documents.

Glenn believes the passports may have been seized as evidence, although evidence relating to what we can only speculate. Kirschner's speculation is that it may be January 6th related; that Trump may have had plans to flee the country in the aftermath.

We don't really know, but this is an interesting insight.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3003 on: August 16, 2022, 11:25:41 am »
Rachel Maddow show had an ex DoJ prosecutor on he suggested that the passports were on the list: one was a diplomatic passport Trump had refused or neglected to return, one was expired but still part of the presidential records trawl because it belongs to the American people. Any personal, legitimate passport would be returned unless the target was indicted.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3004 on: August 16, 2022, 12:57:49 pm »
Seth Abramson with an epic twitter thread (which doesn't go into a huge amount of supporting detail because it's advertising some e-book he's hawking) around Trump's twin plans to push both potential foreign election interference and a potential national emergency leading to martial law as his two planks for calling the military in to seize voting machines (which was otherwise impossible by a civilian federal government).

https://twitter.com/sethabramson/status/1558931981202870272

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,045
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3005 on: August 16, 2022, 04:05:40 pm »
Why Did Trump Take Classified Documents in the First Place?

(Extract)

I think there are three likely reasons Trump wanted to keep all that top-secret paperwork and classified paraphernalia to himself  even if we still dont know exactly what he had stashed in his safe, closets and socks at Mar-a-Lago.

Reason One seems relatively harmless. Trump is a seven-year-old grown old, and he liked some of the cool doodads you get your hands on as president. He reportedly wanted to keep an Air Force One model displaying a bespoke paint job he had commissioned for the presidential jet and resented restrictions against hanging on to such stuff. Among the disputed documents at Mar-a-Lago was a meteorological map of Hurricane Dorian that he had infamously marked up with a black Sharpie. Who knows why that map was so important to him? Who cares?

The second and third reasons arent harmless at all. Theyre deeply damaging and troubling.

So, Reason Two: Money. Unfettered greed has motivated Trump his entire life. He didnt get into the casino business to beautify Atlantic City. He didnt propose a mega-development on Manhattans West Side because it would have made New York more livable. He didnt start Trump University to educate students, and he didnt host The Apprentice to tutor entrepreneurs. He didnt originally run for president to revitalize democracy. Money, money, money.

Other graduates of the Trump administration have cashed in in ways that should raise national security concerns. Former White House adviser Jared Kushner (Trumps son-in-law) and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to seed their nascent money-management firms. Those deals still look like influence peddling, but to Trump they undoubtedly looked like huge and enviable paydays. It had to occur to him that if hangers-on such as Kushner and Mnuchin could rake in billions because of their proximity to him, he could sell himself  or, possibly, state secrets  for even higher prices.

Recall that Trumps businesses have been in difficult straits. When Trump left the White House, his operations were saddled with about $1 billion in debt, $900 million of which comes due relatively soon. He personally guaranteed repayment of about $421 million of that debt. And his businesses  concentrated in urban real estate and leisure  were pummeled by the economic downturn that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump and his firm, the Trump Organization, also face civil and criminal fraud investigations in New York that could put him out of business.

Thats a lot of financial pressure, especially for someone already prone to be a money-grubber. It should also raise alarms for any rational observer concerned that Trump might have been inspired to use the powers and access to records that his presidency provided to rake in lucre by peddling classified information after he left the White House. Perhaps that wont prove to be the case  and I hope it doesnt  but extreme vigilance around that particular problem would be well advised.

Reason Three: Reputational damage. Trump reportedly held on to letters he exchanged with North Koreas dictator, Kim Jong Un. Perhaps vanity inspired that move because Trump has referred to such correspondence as love letters. But what other communications are contained in the documents Trump kept? Anything with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping? How about documents pertaining to Trumps phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy from that time when Trump was trying to strong-arm Zelenskiy into digging up dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden. Those communications led to the first of Trumps two impeachment proceedings.

Again, maybe theres nothing of this sort, either, in the documents Trump kept. But its not unreasonable to worry that his communications with foreign leaders  and anything disreputable or possibly illegal that took place in connection with those  could have been something he felt compelled to hide.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-08-15/why-did-trump-take-classified-documents-to-mar-a-lago

I personally think it's reason #2 and for fleeing as well as bare money reasons. In other words, as I said before, he may need the stuff to peddle his way into a cushy safe haven somewhere foreign, not necessarily just to pay off debts or make money.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3006 on: August 16, 2022, 04:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on August 16, 2022, 04:05:40 pm
Why Did Trump Take Classified Documents in the First Place?

(Extract)

I think there are three likely reasons Trump wanted to keep all that top-secret paperwork and classified paraphernalia to himself  even if we still dont know exactly what he had stashed in his safe, closets and socks at Mar-a-Lago.

Reason One seems relatively harmless. Trump is a seven-year-old grown old, and he liked some of the cool doodads you get your hands on as president. He reportedly wanted to keep an Air Force One model displaying a bespoke paint job he had commissioned for the presidential jet and resented restrictions against hanging on to such stuff. Among the disputed documents at Mar-a-Lago was a meteorological map of Hurricane Dorian that he had infamously marked up with a black Sharpie. Who knows why that map was so important to him? Who cares?

The second and third reasons arent harmless at all. Theyre deeply damaging and troubling.

So, Reason Two: Money. Unfettered greed has motivated Trump his entire life. He didnt get into the casino business to beautify Atlantic City. He didnt propose a mega-development on Manhattans West Side because it would have made New York more livable. He didnt start Trump University to educate students, and he didnt host The Apprentice to tutor entrepreneurs. He didnt originally run for president to revitalize democracy. Money, money, money.

Other graduates of the Trump administration have cashed in in ways that should raise national security concerns. Former White House adviser Jared Kushner (Trumps son-in-law) and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to seed their nascent money-management firms. Those deals still look like influence peddling, but to Trump they undoubtedly looked like huge and enviable paydays. It had to occur to him that if hangers-on such as Kushner and Mnuchin could rake in billions because of their proximity to him, he could sell himself  or, possibly, state secrets  for even higher prices.

Recall that Trumps businesses have been in difficult straits. When Trump left the White House, his operations were saddled with about $1 billion in debt, $900 million of which comes due relatively soon. He personally guaranteed repayment of about $421 million of that debt. And his businesses  concentrated in urban real estate and leisure  were pummeled by the economic downturn that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump and his firm, the Trump Organization, also face civil and criminal fraud investigations in New York that could put him out of business.

Thats a lot of financial pressure, especially for someone already prone to be a money-grubber. It should also raise alarms for any rational observer concerned that Trump might have been inspired to use the powers and access to records that his presidency provided to rake in lucre by peddling classified information after he left the White House. Perhaps that wont prove to be the case  and I hope it doesnt  but extreme vigilance around that particular problem would be well advised.

Reason Three: Reputational damage. Trump reportedly held on to letters he exchanged with North Koreas dictator, Kim Jong Un. Perhaps vanity inspired that move because Trump has referred to such correspondence as love letters. But what other communications are contained in the documents Trump kept? Anything with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping? How about documents pertaining to Trumps phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy from that time when Trump was trying to strong-arm Zelenskiy into digging up dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden. Those communications led to the first of Trumps two impeachment proceedings.

Again, maybe theres nothing of this sort, either, in the documents Trump kept. But its not unreasonable to worry that his communications with foreign leaders  and anything disreputable or possibly illegal that took place in connection with those  could have been something he felt compelled to hide.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-08-15/why-did-trump-take-classified-documents-to-mar-a-lago

I personally think it's reason #2 and for fleeing as well as bare money reasons. In other words, as I said before, he may need the stuff to peddle his way into a cushy safe haven somewhere foreign, not necessarily just to pay off debts or make money.
Sounds right. I still think the most devastating effect of loosing the election for Trump wasn't pride, it was knowing he had lost the protection from prosecution the presidency gave him. he looked a broken man straight after the result was declared. he had plenty of time to think about what he could do to save his skin when the net closed in after he left the White House.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3007 on: August 16, 2022, 04:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on August 16, 2022, 12:57:49 pm
Seth Abramson with an epic twitter thread (which doesn't go into a huge amount of supporting detail because it's advertising some e-book he's hawking) around Trump's twin plans to push both potential foreign election interference and a potential national emergency leading to martial law as his two planks for calling the military in to seize voting machines (which was otherwise impossible by a civilian federal government).

https://twitter.com/sethabramson/status/1558931981202870272

Sadly, there was always going to be people in authority willing to take such steps, knowing their greatest advantage was that there were too many people who wouldn't/couldn't believe it was happening - even as it was happening.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3008 on: August 16, 2022, 06:31:39 pm »
Sometimes violence is the only correct answer and in this case the answer should be repeated several times.


Quote
On Monday, a Florida appellate court affirmed an order prohibiting a parentless 16-year-old from getting an abortion on the grounds that she is not mature enough to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy. Instead, the state will force her to have a child.

The teenager petitioned the court to bypass a Florida law that requires a minor to get parental consent before undergoing an abortion. In a letter to the court, she wrote that she was not ready to have a baby because she doesnt have a job, is still attending high school, and doesnt have a reliable partner.

According to the law, a health care provider cannot legally administer an abortion to a minor without written consent from a parent or legal guardian, although some exceptions have been made in the case of a medical emergency. A minor can petition a judicial waiver to circumvent the parental consent requirement, but the court must find them sufficiently mature to allow them to move forward with the procedure.

In the initial ruling, a lower Florida court ruled that the unidentified teenageer was not ready to make the decision to terminate her pregnancy. When she filed an appeal, the appellate court upheld the lower courts decision.

"The trial court found, based on the non adversarial presentation below, that Appellant had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy. Having reviewed the record, we affirm the trial courts decision," the appellate court wrote.

At least 36 states require parental involvement in a minors decision to have an abortion, the Guttmacher Institute reported. Florida is one of six states that requires a parent or guardian to both be notified of a teen's intent to get an abortion and to consent to the procedure.

Many abortion rights advocates argue that parental consent abortion laws can put a teenagers health and safety at risk and could exacerbate an already volatile or dysfunctional family situation," according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Based on a national survey of more than 1,500 unmarried minors having abortions in states without parental involvement laws, 61% of young women discussed the decision to have an abortion with at least one of their parents. But that number does not take into account the percentage of teens living in unhealthy family environments. Parental involvement laws cannot transform these families into stable homes nor facilitate productive communications," says Advocates for Youth
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3009 on: August 17, 2022, 09:17:03 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-is-rushing-to-hire-seasoned-lawyers-e2-80-94-but-he-keeps-hearing-e2-80-98no-e2-80-99/ar-AA10JX90



Trump is rushing to hire seasoned lawyers  but he keeps hearing No
Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany, Rosalind Helderman - 8h ago


Former president Donald Trump and close aides have spent the eight days since the FBI searched his Florida home rushing to assemble a team of respected defense lawyers. But the answer they keep hearing is no.


The struggle to find expert legal advice puts Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal exposure from a records dispute with the National Archives that escalated into a federal investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and other statutes.

Everyone is saying no, said a prominent Republican lawyer, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations.

Trump is no stranger to legal proceedings, and his scramble to hire lawyers in the face of an ominous federal probe recalls his predicament in the summer of 2017, when he was under scrutiny from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in the Russia probe. Once again, Trump is struggling to find a veteran criminal defense lawyer with a strong track record of dealing with the Justice Department in a sprawling, multipronged investigation.

Longtime confidants and advisers of Trump have grown extremely worried about Trumps current stable of lawyers, noting that most of them have little to no experience in cases of this type, according to two people familiar with the internal discussions.

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesman, defended the quality of the former presidents legal team in a statement Tuesday night, pointing to former federal prosecutors Evan Corcoran and James Trusty.

The Presidents lead counsel in relation to the raid of his home, Jim Trusty and Evan Corcoran, have decades of prosecutorial experience and have litigated some of the most complex cases in American history," Budowich said. President Trump is represented by some of the strongest attorneys in the country, and any suggestion otherwise is only driven by envy.

Jon Sale, a prominent Florida defense attorney who worked on the Watergate prosecution team and said he turned down representing Trump last week because he did not have enough time to devote to the case, said the Trump team needs a first-rate, highly experienced federal criminal practitioner.

You have to evaluate whether you want to take it, Sale said. Its not like a DUI. Its representing the former president of the United States  and maybe the next one  in whats one of the highest-visibility cases ever.

Ordinarily, the prestige and publicity of representing a former president, as well as the new and complex legal issues at stake in this case, would attract high-powered attorneys. But Trumps search is being hampered by his divisiveness, as well as his reputation for stiffing vendors and ignoring advice.

In olden days, he would tell firms representing him was a benefit because they could advertise off it. Today its not the same, said Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Trump who was convicted of tax evasion, false statements, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress in 2018. Hes also a very difficult client in that hes always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally.

One lawyer told a story from early in Trumps presidency of his legal team urging him against tweeting about the Mueller probe, only to find hed tweeted about it before they got to the end of the West Wing driveway. Several people said Trump was nearly impossible to represent and that it would be unclear if they would ever get paid.

People familiar with the search for legal help said the effort includes Susie Wiles, a close adviser to Trump, and attorney Christina Bobb, who was present at Mar-a-Lago during the search and signed for the list of documents taken. Former campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn is taking a prominent role, and former White House aide Kash Patel is advising informally. Patel is raising money for a legal offense fund by selling merchandise such as tank tops and beanies emblazoned with the logo K$H.


You get these guys who just live to be around him, and mistakes get made, a lawyer who isnt part of the team said. These guys just want to make him happy.

Bobb was previously a host on the far-right, pro-Trump television network One America News. At OAN, Bobb covered the Arizona Republican Partys review of 2020 ballots  which ultimately confirmed Joe Bidens win in the state  while also raising money for the effort and conferring with Trump advisers, The Washington Post has reported.

Bobbs prior legal experience at the federal level consists mainly of a handful of trademark infringement cases on behalf of CrossFit during a stint at a San Diego law firm. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Trumps other lawyer currently based in Florida is Lindsey Halligan, whose practice, according to a professional biography, focuses on insurance claims at residential and commercial properties. She was admitted to the Florida bar in 2014. A search of federal court records found no filings under her name. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump is also being represented in the records dispute by Alina Habba, who leads a three-attorney firm with an office near Trumps golf club in Bedminster, N.J. Her professional experience includes serving as general counsel to a parking garage company. Last year, Habba started representing Trump in several cases including defending him from a defamation claim by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of a decades-old sexual assault; suing the New York Times and Trumps niece, Mary L. Trump; and suing 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and other perceived enemies, alleging a conspiracy to harm Donald Trump through the Russia scandal. Habba did not respond to requests for comment.

Others on the team have relatively more experience with federal criminal probes. Trusty formerly served in the Justice Departments criminal division and headed the organized crime and gang section. He has recently represented clients accused of financial fraud, defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture and trading in counterfeit military uniforms. He referred questions to Trumps spokesman.

Corcoran is a former federal prosecutor viewed by Trump aides as a serious and experienced attorney. His recent clients include a former Capitol Police officer accused of obstructing the Jan. 6 investigation by telling a riot suspect to remove Facebook posts, and a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to participating in the riot and was sentenced to 60 days in prison. Corcoran also represented former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon in his contempt trial for defying a House subpoena in the Jan. 6 probe. Bannon was convicted in July.

Some of Trumps interactions with the Justice Department have also been handled by John Rowley, another former federal prosecutor now at his own firm, Politico has reported. Rowley didnt respond to requests for comment.

In another potential complication, any lawyer who made assurances to the FBI on Trumps behalf could have their own legal exposure or become a witness in the case. One letter signed by a lawyer on Trumps team was sent to the Justice Department in June suggesting that all classified material had been turned over, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The existence of the letter was first reported by the New York Times.

Either the attorney acted in good faith on what turned out to be false factual representations made by Mr. Trump or someone else communicating on his behalf, in which case Mr. Trump or his proxy would have criminal jeopardy for false statements or obstruction of justice, or the attorney knowingly gave false assurances to the government, said David Laufman, the former Justice Department chief of the counterintelligence division, which is now investigating the classified records kept at Trumps home. And its hard to believe that a lawyer knowingly would have lied to the government about the continued presence of classified documents.


The universe of experienced federal practitioners is not actually that extensive, and the case would likely monopolize their time to the exclusion of all other clients. Possible candidates and their firms may be further deterred by the controversy that would attach to defending Trump.

Good lawyers should have been working on this case for months, said Alan Dershowitz, the former Harvard Law School professor who has advised Trump in the past and said he hasnt been asked to get involved now. He needs a big and good and very experienced defense team with experience trying cases.

Dershowitz said he recommended Harvard colleague Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., the faculty director of the Harvard Criminal Justice Institute and the Harvard Trial Advocacy Workshop. Sullivan said he hasnt heard from Trumps team.

Agents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago seized 11 sets of classified documents, court filing shows
They clearly need someone with federal trial experience, and someone familiar with high-profile cases who can stay on task and not be distracted by the media glare, Sullivan said. The case itself presents a range of issues that would be of interest to a lot of good lawyers. Some lawyers may reasonably feel as though the public will conflate Mr. Trumps policy aims and positions with the lawyers. In that way, many lawyers may be disinclined to expose themselves to the public opprobrium that would follow that sort of representation.

Trump has long been a notoriously high-maintenance client. When he was trying to make his mark in Manhattan real estate as a young man, Trump had an especially demanding cadence with his lawyer, the late Roy Cohn. Donald calls me 15 to 20 times a day. He is always asking, What is the status of this ... and that? Cohn was quoted as saying in a Vanity Fair story about their attorney-client relationship.

Many of the presidents former lawyers, such as Pat Cipollone, Pat Philbin and Justin Clark are not expected to be involved in the investigations defense, people familiar with the matter said. Cipollone has been interviewed already, one of these people said, a detail first reported by the New York Times.

Two longtime Trump top legal advisers during the Mueller investigation, Jay Sekulow and Jane Raskin, are still close to the former president but not involved in his current legal team. Among other alumni of the defense to the Mueller investigation, Ty Cobb has become publicly critical of Trump, and former White House counsel Donald McGahn is no longer close with the former president. McGahn represented Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who is fighting a subpoena in a separate investigation into Trump and his allies in Georgia. Another former Trump lawyer, Emmet Flood, is now representing Marc Short, adviser to former vice president Mike Pence.

This is not good, one Trump confidant said of the presidents lack of a high-profile white-collar defense lawyer. Something big is going to pop. Somebody needs to be in charge.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3010 on: August 17, 2022, 10:22:45 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 17, 2022, 09:17:03 am
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-is-rushing-to-hire-seasoned-lawyers-e2-80-94-but-he-keeps-hearing-e2-80-98no-e2-80-99/ar-AA10JX90



Trump is rushing to hire seasoned lawyers  but he keeps hearing No
Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany, Rosalind Helderman - 8h ago


Former president Donald Trump and close aides have spent the eight days since the FBI searched his Florida home rushing to assemble a team of respected defense lawyers. But the answer they keep hearing is no.


Where's the A-Team?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3011 on: August 17, 2022, 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2022, 10:22:45 am
Where's the A-Team?

Can we make sure to leave a spot somewhere in the trial for that drunk woman who started ranting in court?

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,954
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3012 on: August 17, 2022, 12:16:37 pm »
No surprise lawyers are saying no, when you constantly refuse to pay your lawyers fees and bills, people twig on.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3013 on: August 17, 2022, 12:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August 17, 2022, 12:16:37 pm
No surprise good lawyers are saying no, when you constantly refuse to pay your lawyers fees and bills, people twig on.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,954
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3014 on: August 17, 2022, 12:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 17, 2022, 12:43:55 pm


Yeah you're always gonna get the glory hunters who want to try make a name for themselves.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3015 on: August 17, 2022, 01:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August 17, 2022, 12:45:18 pm
Yeah you're always gonna get the glory hunters who want to try make a name for themselves.

Bill Oakley is suddenly free...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3016 on: August 17, 2022, 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August 17, 2022, 12:45:18 pm
Yeah you're always gonna get the glory hunters who want to try make a name for themselves.

The biggest problem for Trump's lawyers is that the usually end up needing lawyers themselves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • Believer
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3017 on: August 17, 2022, 01:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 17, 2022, 01:27:10 pm
The biggest problem for Trump's lawyers is that the usually end up needing lawyers themselves.

.....and know they won`t get paid for what they do
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3018 on: August 17, 2022, 01:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 17, 2022, 01:29:52 pm
.....and know they won`t get paid for what they do

They work pro bone spur.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3019 on: Yesterday at 05:14:26 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,954
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3020 on: Yesterday at 05:16:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:14:26 pm
It' starting to get good.






https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20982370-indictment-final-unsigned

"hardly knew him, I think he got me coffee once"

That's trumps defense.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3021 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm »
No doubt.





Fifteen guilty pleas & the Judge just told him that if he doesn't tell the truth,he will be going to prison for between 5-15yrs.

Trump Org is toast.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,800
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3022 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 pm »
Fingers crossed this is the start of not a trickle but a reasonably sized avalanche of successful cases against Trump, his org, his family and friends.

Absolute scum the lot of them.

It will be interesting to hear what Michael Cohen has to say tomorrow on his podcast unless he recorded it too early.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3023 on: Yesterday at 06:44:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:16:41 pm
Fingers crossed this is the start of not a trickle but a reasonably sized avalanche of successful cases against Trump, his org, his family and friends.

Absolute scum the lot of them.

It will be interesting to hear what Michael Cohen has to say tomorrow on his podcast unless he recorded it too early.

He'll probably need 20 minutes just to stop laughing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3024 on: Yesterday at 07:30:58 pm »
Quote
The scheme Weisselberg just admitted to lasted from 2005 through 2021. For most of that time  through 2017  Donald Trump was president and owner of the Trump Organization./twitter


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3025 on: Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:30:58 pm


Seems promising but he's still not cooperating against Trump specifically, just the Trump Org. What would happen if Trump Org is found guilty in this case? Just fines, maybe some properties getting seized? A quick google didn't turn up much
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3026 on: Yesterday at 08:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm
Seems promising but he's still not cooperating against Trump specifically, just the Trump Org. What would happen if Trump Org is found guilty in this case? Just fines, maybe some properties getting seized? A quick google didn't turn up much

Perhaps the guy is trying to tread a fine line. This way he can say he didn't betray Trump - but if his co-operation turns up anything that could be used, say, against Trump's adult kids, or someone else who might potentially flip on Trump, then it might still reap rewards.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3027 on: Yesterday at 08:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:10:52 pm
Perhaps the guy is trying to tread a fine line. This way he can say he didn't betray Trump - but if his co-operation turns up anything that could be used, say, against Trump's adult kids, or someone else who might potentially flip on Trump, then it might still reap rewards.

This was what the BBC reported, which after getting my hopes up, sounded a bit deflating to me:

Quote
Weisselberg, who is seen as one of Mr Trump's most loyal business associates, worked for the former president for almost 50 years. He left his job as chief financial officer which he had held since 2005 when he was arrested last year.

The Trump Organization is also a defendant in this case and its lawyers have entered a not guilty plea.

Weisselberg must now testify against the company at a criminal trial later this year, after agreeing to a plea deal that was first reported by The New York Times.

But he refused to co-operate with prosecutors in their wider investigation into Donald Trump and his business practices, reports say.

That means any testimony he provides at the trial - which is scheduled for late October - will only relate to this case and will not implicate the former president directly.

Weisselberg had faced intense pressure from prosecutors to co-operate against Mr Trump, The New York Times reported, but resisted and accepted jail time instead.

I'm sure Trump Org gets found guilty, but Trump will just do the usual ignorance defence

Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3028 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:18:05 pm
This was what the BBC reported, which after getting my hopes up, sounded a bit deflating to me:

I'm sure Trump Org gets found guilty, but Trump will just do the usual ignorance defence

I get what you're saying. But at the end of the day, people run Trump Org, and as much as Weisselberg might be willing to take the fall, there's no way the buck will stop with him. Anybody else who might be implicated in his testimony may prove a better prospect for flipping.

He can't be doing this out of loyalty. Something else must be driving him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3029 on: Yesterday at 09:25:32 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bj843PdxWa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bj843PdxWa8</a>


Quote
Weissmann noted that Weisselberg will have to testify at the Oct. 24th trial of the Trump Organization.

"It seems very, very hard to testify truthfully in that case and not implicate Donald Trump," the former prosecutor explained. "We're not talking about a huge company like Exxon or JPMorgan, we're talking about a small family-owned company and the scheme was so rampant with signatures by Donald Trump himself, I think that he has very reputable lawyers who are going to tell him if you want your five-month deal, you have to be truthful in front of the judge who is ultimately going to sentence you."

"So i think it would be very hard not to implicate Donald Trump," Weissmann continued.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,800
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3030 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:25:32 pm

Weismann's account is fascinating, really really fascinating. He's briliant.

What I don't understand is that not much was concluded today except a guilty plea? Despite people saying Weisselberg didn't flip, there seems to be a lot more to discuss and possible exposure from the insistence he tells the truth on 24 October.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3031 on: Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:25:32 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bj843PdxWa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bj843PdxWa8</a>

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3032 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm
Seems promising but he's still not cooperating against Trump specifically, just the Trump Org. What would happen if Trump Org is found guilty in this case? Just fines, maybe some properties getting seized? A quick google didn't turn up much

As with his foundation & universityapparently the Trumps can be stopped from operating in certain business sectors. If hes banned from real estate deals in Manhattan & greater New York it may kill him 🤞
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3033 on: Today at 08:30:55 am »


Just listened to the latest Michael Cohen Mea Culpa podcast. It`s really quite out there, but wildly entertaining. His tone and delivery remind me very much of the "Hush, Hush" magazine editor (Danny DeVito as) Sid Hudgens from L.A. Confidential and various Ellroy books.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3034 on: Today at 08:44:51 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:30:55 am

Just listened to the latest Michael Cohen Mea Culpa podcast. It`s really quite out there, but wildly entertaining. His tone and delivery remind me very much of the "Hush, Hush" magazine editor (Danny DeVito as) Sid Hudgens from L.A. Confidential and various Ellroy books.
The guy demonstrates real chutzpah. I mean, he led a life of criminality (while operating as a lawyer), without regard to consequences. He's caught and found guilty, and there is no real doubt this was for just a fraction of his illegal activities. He then flips his apparent loyalties and reinvents himself as an ardent opponent of Trump. and darling of liberals. He appears regularly on MSNBC, runs a successful podcast, and is widely liked (I can't help but like him too). But I would not trust him as far as I could throw his former obese orange boss.

Having said all that, I'm now off to listen to that podcast - sounds like it will be a good one! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,295
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3035 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 01:32:48 pm
They work pro bone spur.

I don't know how long you've been hanging on to use that one.  But it was worth the wait!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 