Paper is harder to hack, unless some dumbfuck ex president takes them to his hotel that he rents out to Saudi's and russians.



Paper is even harder to hack when you are surrounded by secret service agents 24/7. And it's also highly available in the event of a crisis, you can't just knock a server offline and deny access to anything critical. Presidents have different threat models to the rest of us so you see some practices that look a bit odd from time to time. Kamala Harris and her headphones for example.There's a reason that they pay someone to follow the president around with the nuclear codes in a briefcase rather than put them up on a server somewhere.