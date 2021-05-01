So, his defence is that that when he took files home, he considered them declassified by default .







Fucking hell



Trump has always completely misread the power of the presidency. He could never get his head around the constraints on presidential power.Trump might have a vague idea that he's in trouble, but he's such an oaf it will take awhile longer yet before he realises just how much jeopardy he is in. This comes from a lifetime of playing fast and loose and getting away with it: he can't perceive the consequences. With that in mind, I don't think he will try to cut a deal with the authorities - not until all other avenues of escape are exhausted. Those avenues will involve violence, unfortunately.Dictatorships are typically a majority cowed by the threats of a minority; a minority that can and will do a lot of damage if they don't get their own way, so you either acquiesce for peace of mind, or have to roll up your sleeves and get ready to fight. Trump's got people willing to fight and die for him, and he's effectively a mob boss. He'll try to hold the federal government to ransom: "that's a pretty nice USA you have there. Would be a shame if something... happened to it."Trump is reckless with the lives of others, and desperately careful of his own skin. He'll throw everything at this to avoid jail, pulling all the old tricks that have worked for him in the past. Talking it through and accepting the situation is just not something he's capable of doing.If the FBI has any sense, they'll arrest him now whilst he and his allies in the media and the GOP are still reeling, before their "conspiracy!" narrative can gain any traction.