Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 148988 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Indeed, you've still got two unanswered questions for this forum which you swerved Liny. We 'definitely' need answer please.

I plead the fifth John ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm
I agree with most of that. My only quibble is your comment about Trump's only possible defense is to claim ignorance. He might do that, but since this would be akin to admitting that he is/was wrong and stupid, I think it unlikely. And even if he did go down this route, it surely would not ring true to most people. These are not random documents - many of them are of the most sensitive variety, which are surely a tiny subset of all the documents that even a present would view. Further, as I posted earlier, SCI documents are highly controlled, even at the presidential level. Trump stole them - he secreted them away. They weren't just lying around in the Oval Office.

SCI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information

SCIF: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information_facility

Well I'm not saying it's a GOOD defence. ;D 

I've watched a fair few videos on the various investigations Trump is under, and frankly he has pretty dumb lawyers who are offering tissue-thin arguments in court. I think the lawyers will try anything they can think of, if only to try and slow this down.  For example, Trump's repeatedly tried the "Executive Privilege" argument, which is patently false as there is only one Executive and that's the current President.

If I were to hazard a guess, I'd say Trump views himself as a king in exile, looking to return. As such, he continues to try and assert the power and influence of the presidency when he is a private citizen. But that in itself is irrelevant to the crime at hand, which as I said is fairly straightforward.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm
Did my post get deleted?

Anyway you know its bad when the onion predicted this in 2017

https://www.theonion.com/mar-a-lago-assistant-manager-wondering-if-anyone-coming-1819579801?fs=e&s=cl
:wave  I'm happy to acknowledge one of your 84,000 one liners was deleted by me.

Sometimes discussion occurs without needing your one line, repetitive, non-observational input. No offense like :)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm »
The Macron file would be interesting. Maybe there's intelligence to suggest that he actually is a member of RAWK and controls the Libertine account? ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
:wave  I'm happy to acknowledge one of your 84,000 one liners was deleted by me.

Sometimes discussion occurs without needing your one line, repetitive, non-observational input. No offense like :)

Nah fair enough, thought I was going insane or posted it in another thread. I dunno every time it seems like the walls are closing in on his something happens somewhere and off he goes to cause more trouble. I mean honestly I hope with all my being that the c*nt finally gets whats coming to him, but history tells me otherwise
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 12:08:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
Does accepting a presidential pardon actually disqualify a person from holding office?  I've done a quick google and seen nothing to suggest so. Trump can certainly be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, but that relates to the insurrection.

I think it's mostly likely that if Trump is tried and convicted, Biden would commute the sentence rather than outright pardon Trump. That way the crime stays on his ledger and otherwise Trump's supporters are largely too dumb to realise accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.

Did a quick google as well and found this: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/05/can-trump-run-for-president-from-prison.html

Looks like there's only three things necessary to run for president. You need to be a US citizen, at least 35 years old and must have lived in the US for at least 14 years. No other clauses about  not having been convicted of crimes or anything. The article even says he could run, if he was in state prison. Biden giving him a pardon wouldn't change the situation. Trump could still run for president. There's not way the pardon could make it harder for him, as the pardon gives you back all the rights as a citizen, i.e. you can run for public office again (I think that's for state andd local level, where there might be other prerequisites to run for office like not having a criminal record). For the presidency it doesn't matter, if you're a criminal though as far as I understand it...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 12:29:51 am »
So assuming this is the silver bullet that finally takes down trump, what are the chances of him being a flight risk?
