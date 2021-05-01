I agree with most of that. My only quibble is your comment about Trump's only possible defense is to claim ignorance. He might do that, but since this would be akin to admitting that he is/was wrong and stupid, I think it unlikely. And even if he did go down this route, it surely would not ring true to most people. These are not random documents - many of them are of the most sensitive variety, which are surely a tiny subset of all the documents that even a present would view. Further, as I posted earlier, SCI documents are highly controlled, even at the presidential level. Trump stole them - he secreted them away. They weren't just lying around in the Oval Office.



Well I'm not saying it's a GOOD defence.I've watched a fair few videos on the various investigations Trump is under, and frankly he has pretty dumb lawyers who are offering tissue-thin arguments in court. I think the lawyers will try anything they can think of, if only to try and slow this down. For example, Trump's repeatedly tried the "Executive Privilege" argument, which is patently false as there is only one Executive and that's the current President.If I were to hazard a guess, I'd say Trump views himself as a king in exile, looking to return. As such, he continues to try and assert the power and influence of the presidency when he is a private citizen. But that in itself is irrelevant to the crime at hand, which as I said is fairly straightforward.