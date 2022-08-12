This just got very interesting.Trump gave a lot of stuff back a few months ago, but now a whistle blower at Mar A-Lago tips of the authorities that he still has a stash of highly sensitive, secret documents in his possession?There are any number of reasons why he might have them. In his addled brain, he might still consider himself president in some form, and therefore entitled to them. Or, because he's an arrogant fuck who is punch drunk on his own perceived power, and this is just the way he has been and acted his entire life as a businessman. He's always taken without permission.Whether he planned to sell them is debatable. More likely he would use them as some kind of leverage for future business deals, using them as a bragging point and to show off how important and influential he is, like a private art collection. If he sold them, then they're gone, but this way he could use them again and again.Either way, this might be his "Al Capone" moment - a man we know has done far more heinous crimes, done over by something that is relative small change because he just can't help but overextend himself.