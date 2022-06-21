« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 141982 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2680 on: June 21, 2022, 01:41:52 am »
Quote from: nozza on June 16, 2022, 10:46:50 pm
At the very least he won't be able to run again after these hearings. Today was a turning point for me, always thought he would get off without any accountability but the way they are laying this all out I am starting to beleive that their will be no alternative but to bring criminal charges.
You can run for president from jail or prison It happened before. House and/or Senate would have disqualify him from office
http://www.u-s-history.com/pages/h890.html
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2681 on: June 22, 2022, 08:49:42 am »
Would be gold if there's something hard in this footage and it destroys him.

Quote
Trump aides shocked by revelation of unseen documentary subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee: What the f*** is this?

Many of Mr Trumps top officials had no idea the documentary was being made

Former President Donald Trump's aides were reportedly blindsided when the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot revealed it had subpoenaed a documentary filmmaker who had extensive access to Mr Trump and his inner circle ahead of the January 6 insurrection.

British documentary filmmaker Alex Holden had been documenting Mr Trump and his family in the months leading up to the Capitol riot. Mr Holden revealed on Tuesday that his footage was requested by the House January 6 committee.

According to Politico, which first reported the story, the subpoena asks for his raw footage taken on 6 January, any raw footage from interviews he conducted between September 2020 and the present day with Mr Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner.

It also asks for raw footage "pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The subpoena reportedly caught Mr Trump's former aides off-guard.

"What the f*** is this?" a former top Trump 2020 official reportedly told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

According to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, a "very small group of people had knowledge of this documentary project, and a lot of Trump advisers were surprised to see it existed this morning ... senior campaign officials were unaware of the project, according to one former official."

Rolling Stone also reported that other senior officials were just learning of the documentary Tuesday morning as a result of the Politico story.

Mr Holder said he intended to cooperate fully with the select committee.

When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress, he said. "As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating."

According to Mr Holden, the documentary  titled Unprecedented  was bought last year by a major streaming service and will reportedly be released as a 3-part series this summer. He noted in his statement that he was not paid by Mr Trump, his family, or his staff and that he maintained total editorial control over the project.

The hearing continued today, with the House Select Committee advancing evidence that Mr Trump and his top officials attempted to use an "alternate electors" scheme to keep him in office.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-aides-shocked-documentary-subpoena-b2106297.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2682 on: June 22, 2022, 04:07:40 pm »
even if they had the most damning criminal things on tape, it wouldn't change the republicans position. they are way too far down the hole. theyll just ignore, downplay, and if all else fails yell conspiracy/deep fakes or some bullshit.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,548
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2683 on: June 22, 2022, 08:24:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 22, 2022, 08:49:42 am
Would be gold if there's something hard in this footage and it destroys him.

'top Trump' has a certain ring to it don't you think? Be interesting to see if Trump gets Trumped on this one.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2684 on: June 23, 2022, 03:42:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 22, 2022, 08:49:42 am
Would be gold if there's something hard in this footage and it destroys him.

I did raise an eyebrow at this news. The only hope that I see is something coming out that could be actionable by the judiciary which is a very dim hope. Nothing will happen to him in a political process regardless of the content of the documentary, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2685 on: June 23, 2022, 07:13:40 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on June 22, 2022, 04:07:40 pm
even if they had the most damning criminal things on tape, it wouldn't change the republicans position. they are way too far down the hole. theyll just ignore, downplay, and if all else fails yell conspiracy/deep fakes or some bullshit.

Most of them are already using the Tory card: its time to move on & draw a line under things, its in the past, why are we wasting tax payers money on this?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2686 on: June 23, 2022, 10:41:22 pm »
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2687 on: June 23, 2022, 11:02:15 pm »
Just going to get harder and harder for GOP leadership to ignore and keep the lie up.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,514
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2688 on: June 23, 2022, 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: nozza on June 23, 2022, 11:02:15 pm
Just going to get harder and harder for GOP leadership to ignore and keep the lie up.


Not really, they can just keep saying it's a witch hunt and one sided. It's up to the voters though, if the hearings can turn a few people away from trump then it's a win. But again that depends on how many people are actually watching the hearings.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2689 on: July 7, 2022, 04:58:56 am »
https://twitter.com/WUTangKids/status/1544775253636825089

Rudy getting some vitriol from native New Yorkers.    :D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2690 on: July 11, 2022, 01:43:04 pm »
Bannon now agreed to appear before the Jan 6th Hearing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-62117137

He's bound to be planning something dirty. Hope the Senators on the panel are prepared.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2691 on: July 11, 2022, 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 11, 2022, 01:43:04 pm
Bannon now agreed to appear before the Jan 6th Hearing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-62117137

He's bound to be planning something dirty. Hope the Senators on the panel are prepared.

It's marvellous that subpoenas are voluntary. Lindsey Graham also refused his
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,606
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2692 on: July 11, 2022, 03:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 11, 2022, 02:46:07 pm
It's marvellous that subpoenas are voluntary. Lindsey Graham also refused his

Isn't Bannon being pursued on contempt charges?

And doesn't the Graham subpoena relate to the happenings in Georgia?  That's separate from Jan 6th, although his lawyers are trying to link the two I believe.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2693 on: July 11, 2022, 03:39:02 pm »

Bannon is due to stand trial for Contempt of Congress. MSNBC suggest this move cooked up by him & Trump (who is waiving his non-existent presidential privilege) is a "hail mary" to get the case dropped. Apparently it doesnt work like that though and the case will proceed. I can only imagine that Bannon will either take the 5th on everything whilst pretending to respect the subpoena or he`ll go full Trump in an attempt to muddy the waters. That at least would be entertaining.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,606
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2694 on: July 11, 2022, 04:05:22 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 11, 2022, 03:39:02 pm
Bannon is due to stand trial for Contempt of Congress. MSNBC suggest this move cooked up by him & Trump (who is waiving his non-existent presidential privilege) is a "hail mary" to get the case dropped. Apparently it doesnt work like that though and the case will proceed. I can only imagine that Bannon will either take the 5th on everything whilst pretending to respect the subpoena or he`ll go full Trump in an attempt to muddy the waters. That at least would be entertaining.

Didn't Bannon receive a pardon on that "build the wall" scam where he pocketed the money and was arrested on his mate's yacht? Maybe he's concerned that his 5th Amendment rights might have been waived when he accepted the pardon, so it's little wonder he'd have been anxious to avoid the committee. But yeah, he's probably got something planned. I'm glad the trial is still going ahead though.

Hope he blurts something out about Frottage.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2695 on: July 11, 2022, 04:17:44 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 11, 2022, 03:39:02 pm
Bannon is due to stand trial for Contempt of Congress. MSNBC suggest this move cooked up by him & Trump (who is waiving his non-existent presidential privilege) is a "hail mary" to get the case dropped. Apparently it doesnt work like that though and the case will proceed. I can only imagine that Bannon will either take the 5th on everything whilst pretending to respect the subpoena or he`ll go full Trump in an attempt to muddy the waters. That at least would be entertaining.
I think Bannons contempt trials a week today, 18th July.
Bannon and Trump must have another dastardly plan for his u-turn appearance before the Jan 6th investigation committee. painting it as a good thing for America. his appearance is behind closed door for now so I imagine he will come out as though he wiped the floor with them while taking the 5th to most of the questions.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,606
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2696 on: July 11, 2022, 04:35:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 11, 2022, 04:17:44 pm
I think Bannons contempt trials a week today, 18th July.
Bannon and Trump must have another dastardly plan for his u-turn appearance before the Jan 6th investigation committee. painting it as a good thing for America. his appearance is behind closed door for now so I imagine he will come out as though he wiped the floor with them while taking the 5th to most of the questions.

Well we've seen from the public hearings that footage from the closed doors hearings can be aired, so Bannon might not want to get too cocky. He may find himself quickly put on his considerable arse.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2697 on: July 11, 2022, 08:27:03 pm »
Yeah, the closed door hearings are still filmed. Apparently Pat Cippilone was in there for 8 hours.

Im not an expert on pardons or the 5th Amendment, but Id expect Bannons right to it was only stripped by admitting the fraud crime  when he accepted Trumps pardon. No doubt theyre up to some dime store gangster shenanigans though.
« Last Edit: July 11, 2022, 08:28:35 pm by KillieRed »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2698 on: July 12, 2022, 02:59:44 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 11, 2022, 04:35:36 pm
Well we've seen from the public hearings that footage from the closed doors hearings can be aired, so Bannon might not want to get too cocky. He may find himself quickly put on his considerable arse.
Yeah, the Committee has shown some of the interviews behind close doors already but that I wouldn't be surprised if Bannon + Trump have already worked out the spin to con the fans who don't even bother watching the televised hearings.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 03:47:55 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm »
You know Josh Hawley was selling these mugs?



Wonder if he's now selling these mugs?

Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:57:03 pm
You know Josh Hawley was selling these mugs?



Wonder if he's now selling these mugs?


  :lmao Watched the video of him sprinting down the corridor to safety. walks out into the open behind police protection waving his first in support of the rioters.
Jury should be sent out today to deliberate Steve Bannons contempt trial. minimum mandatory 30 day jail if found guilty.
Rudy Giuliani must be shitting himself right now. he came out of last night hearing very badly.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 08:05:27 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 