

Bannon is due to stand trial for Contempt of Congress. MSNBC suggest this move cooked up by him & Trump (who is waiving his non-existent presidential privilege) is a "hail mary" to get the case dropped. Apparently it doesnt work like that though and the case will proceed. I can only imagine that Bannon will either take the 5th on everything whilst pretending to respect the subpoena or he`ll go full Trump in an attempt to muddy the waters. That at least would be entertaining.