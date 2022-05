Scared of what?



Scared of the words "political witch hunt".He seems to harbour the same, naive belief of Biden that the current crop of Republicans can be reasoned with if you play nice with them. Garland is probably concerned that if he goes after Trump, a future GOP President might exploit the "precedent" to use the DoJ unethically.The reality is that the Republicans will do all of these things regardless, And by not using a special prosecutor he's just kicking the can down the road for someone else to deal with.