Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 114781 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2440 on: January 11, 2022, 10:55:58 pm »
I had the impression that Trump had always got away with stuff by lawyering up so bigly that he could cow his smaller opponent into submission, and using out-of-court settlements and NDAs when all else fails. Not sure how he'd manage that with the weight of NY state or federal governments against him. Well, it's America c. 2022,so probably the same way, come to think about it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2441 on: January 11, 2022, 11:18:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 11, 2022, 10:55:58 pm
I had the impression that Trump had always got away with stuff by lawyering up so bigly that he could cow his smaller opponent into submission, and using out-of-court settlements and NDAs when all else fails.
He did mate, he has a massive reputation for it.
I'm desperate for someone to be lashed in the clink, I'm sick of US politics.

Two things that keep getting repeated by like-minded people is that Watergate took about two years; and the prosecution of one person involved (don't forget Nixon was pardoned) was rushed and she won on appeal.

There's still time for indictments, we must hope.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2442 on: January 12, 2022, 02:31:51 am »
Talking Points Memo
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas More Trump-World Operatives, Revealing Deepening Investigation
Josh Kovensky - 4h ago

The Jan. 6 Committee issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three people purportedly involved in discussions with Trump administration officials and rally planners on Jan. 6.

The panel issued subpoenas to Arthur Schwartz, Andy Surabian, and Ross Worthington, all Republican political operatives who worked in support of the Trump administration.

Worthington, the panels subpoena says, helped draft the speech that Trump gave on the Ellipse on the morning of Jan. 6, in which he urged the crowd to go to the Capitol and fight.

According to the subpoena, Worthington may have focused on voter fraud issues that Trump raised during the speech in support of the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

Schwartz, a friend of Donald Trump Jr. known for screaming at reporters, received a subpoena asking him about how the Ellipse rally was organized. Surabian, another Trump Jr. associate and deputy to Steve Bannon while he was in the White House, received a similar subpoena.

In both cases, the committee asked about communications that the men had with organizers of the rally as well as with speakers, which included Trump, Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), and others.

The panel also wants to know about potential concerns around having Infowars emcee Alex Jones and far-right provocateur Ali Alexander appear, appearance fees for certain people who did speak at the rally, and follow-up media coverage.

The committee says that, based on its own investigation, it has reason to believe that Schwartz and Surabian communicated with each other, Trump Jr., Katrina Pierson, Kimberley Guilfoyle, and rally financier Julie Fancelli before Jan. 6.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jan-6-panel-subpoenas-more-trump-world-operatives-revealing-deepening-investigation/ar-AASG2O7?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2443 on: January 12, 2022, 02:35:26 am »
A little-known Trump supporter and billionaire heiress of Publix is facing a federal investigation for her alleged role in financing the coordinated efforts to storm the U.S. Capitol.

According to The Washington Post, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots has indicated that an investigative probe is being focused on Julie Fancelli the 72-year-old daughter of Publix grocery store chain founder, George W. Jenkins and her financial influence which contributed to the Capitol riots coming to fruition.

Fancelli, who reportedly lives a relatively quiet like in Florida, is said to have quietly donated a total of $650,000 to three different right-wing organizations that participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Initially, investigators calculated approximately $300,000 that Fancelli allegedly wired to the organizations. But, now that suspected amount has more than doubled. The timeline of her donations has also been revealed:

December 29, 2020 - Women for America First, a non-profit that helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally, received $300,000 from Fancelli.

On the same day, she allegedly sent $150,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association, an organization that covered the cost of a robocall encouraging Trump supporters to call on Congress to stop the steal.
The State Tea Party Express also received $200,000 that day, according to tax filings from the group that day, per a report published by Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington.

During the time leading up to the "Stop the Steal" rally and the insurrection, Fancelli reportedly shared reports from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with her friends and family members. One day before Fancelli's donations were wired out, Jones discussed the baseless claims of election fraud during one of his Infowars segments.

I dont want Trump to step down, Jones said during a segment of his online platform Infowars platform on Dec. 28. Either by overturning the election and showing its a fraud and getting Congress to act on Jan. 6 to not certify for Biden, or whether we end up impeaching Joe Biden or getting him arrested as a Chi-Com agent, one way or another, he will be removed.

In wake of the reports of Fancelli's donations, Publix has released a statement to The Washington Post addressing the situation. We are deeply troubled by Ms. Fancellis involvement in the events that led to the tragic attack on the Capitol on January 6, Publix said.

https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/julie-fancelli/
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2444 on: January 12, 2022, 08:53:44 am »
The bit in bold is what I was emphasising yesterday.


A Georgia district attorney has claimed that a decision will soon be made over whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump for his alleged pressuring of state officials to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential election.

During an interview conducted with the Associated Press on Sunday, Fulton Countys District Attorney, Fani Willis, attempted to give a rough timeline on when a decision would be made.

I believe in 2022 a decision will be made in that case, Ms Willis told the AP. I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decisions will be made.

This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the elections administration, Ms Willis previously said in a letter to state leadership, according to The Hill.

While declining to discuss the specifics of the case, Ms Willis explained: Were going to just get the facts, get the law, be very methodical, very patient and, in some extent, unemotional about this quest for justice.
I just think the public should be patient  you know, go on, lead your lives  trust that theyve elected a district attorney that knows that this is a serious issue, takes it seriously and were doing our job here, she added.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/georgia-da-trump-election-interference-b1990668.html
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2445 on: January 13, 2022, 09:12:06 am »
The Daily Beast
Hannity Has Old Pal Manafort on for a Prison Pity Party
William Vaillancourt - Yesterday 11:55 PM

In his first television appearance since being pardoned by then-President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort ran to good friend Sean Hannity to complain about what happened to him.

The Fox News host on Wednesday introduced the former Trump campaign chairman, who was convicted in 2018 of lying to federal investigators about his role in Russian election interference in 2016, by launching into what sounded like a greatest hits spiel from the early Trump years. Hannity began with special counsel Robert Muellers witch hunt and the deep states effort to destroy Trump and his allies.

Mueller and his team wanted Manafort to die in jail, an angry Hannity began, and they tried hard, and they also put him in solitary confinement for nearly a year. Why? To break him.

Manafort was jailed in June 2018 after his bail was revoked for violating conditions of his house arrest. He remained incarcerated until May 2020, when he was released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prisoners were never an issue with me. The special prosecutor was. They are the ones who put me into view of harms way. Solitary is a terrible thing, Manafort griped.

They said it was to protect me. I never believed that for a minute. It didnt protect me. What it did was it put me into a situation [where] Im in an 8-by-10 room with no windows, with no access to people, no access to outside, and limited ability to communicate with my lawyers.

Manafort continued, noting that he discusses his imprisonment in his forthcoming book, Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced.

I talk about how, you know, its inhumane what they call solitary confinement. Then, they tried to get me to go to Rikers Island and be in solitary, which fortunatelydue to the Department of Justicedidnt happen because there was an issue of safety for me in that context there.

Its no surprise that the convicted felon found a sympathetic ally in the Fox News host. After all, the two communicated frequently in 2017 and 2018, with Manafort claimingand Hannity agreeingthat he was being set up by corrupt, anti-Trump prosecutors in the Justice Department. Hannitys incredible reporting on the Russia probe, the former Trump campaign chairman wrote, warranted a Pulitzer. And after Roger Stone appeared as a guest on his Fox News show one night, Hannity texted Manafort, We r all on the same team.

Memos from the Russia investigation also show that Manafort said he used Hannity as a backchannel to Trump while under investigation for financial crimes. That tight relationship came up Wednesday.

They didnt understand that there was no way I was going to lie, Manafort said of prosecutors in Muellers office. There was no way that they could force me into giving up the president, you know, and I never felt uncomfortable talking to them because I knew that as long as I told the truth, I had nothing to fear. But I was wrong.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/hannity-has-old-pal-manafort-on-for-a-prison-pity-party/ar-AASIMIp?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2446 on: January 13, 2022, 11:26:27 am »
They didnt understand that there was no way I was going to lie,

This is the same Manafort who pretended to cooperate with Mueller's people so he could feed information to Trump, right? Just checking. ::)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2447 on: January 14, 2022, 08:12:55 am »
11 members of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
by The Associated Press | January 13, 2022 at 3:59 p.m.

WASHINGTON  Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Bidens 2020 election victory, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges levied in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

It marked a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Departments history  more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes  and highlighted the work that has gone into piecing together the most complicated cases. The charges rebut, in part, the growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly challenged the seriousness of the insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.

The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. They repeatedly wrote in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, to scare the s--- out of Congress. And on Jan. 6, the indictment alleges, they entered the Capitol building with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.

Authorities have said the Oath Keepers and their associates worked as if they were going to war, discussing weapons and training. Days before the attack, one defendant suggested in a text message getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their waiting arms, prosecutors say.

On Jan. 6, several members, wearing camouflaged combat attire, were seen on camera shouldering their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation, authorities say.

The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or stacks, that entered the Capitol. The first stack split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two quick reaction forces that had guns in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.

Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege. He and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The nine others were already facing criminal charges related to the attack.

Sedition charges are difficult to win and rarely used, but defendants face steep prison time of 20 years if convicted, compared with five for the other conspiracy charges. The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didnt, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.

Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.

Most of the hundreds of people charged in the violence are facing lower-level crimes. More than 150 people have been charged with assaulting police officers at the Capitol. Over 50 have been charged with conspiracy, mostly people linked to the far-right Proud Boys and anti-government Oath Keepers. There have been no sedition charges brought against the Proud Boys.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence. Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who said he represented Rhodes, said Rhodes was supposed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in a deposition but it got called off.

He has been subject to a lot of suspicion to why he wasnt indicted, so far in the Jan. 6 riot, Moseley said. I dont know if this is in response to those discussions, but we do think its unfortunate. Its an unusual situation.

A second attorney representing the group, Kellye SoRelle, said she was issuing a statement later and said Mosley did not represent Rhodes.

Rhodes has said in interviews with right-wing hosts that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that the members who did so went rogue. But he has continued to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, while posts on the Oath Keepers website have depicted the group as a victim of political persecution.

Other defendants in the conspiracy have argued in court that the only plan was to provide security at the rally before the riot or protect themselves against possible attacks from far-left antifa activists.

Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. The right-wing extremist group recruits current and former military, police and first responders. Several of those arrested are veterans.

Rhodes has appeared in court documents in the conspiracy case for months as Person One.

Authorities say he held a GoToMeeting call days after the election, telling his followers to go to Washington and let then President Donald Trump know that the people are behind him. Rhodes told members they should be prepared to fight antifa and that some Oath Keepers should stay on the outside and be prepared to go in armed if necessary.

Were going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you dont guys, youre going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war, and a bloody  you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight, Rhodes said, according to court documents.

Authorities have said Rhodes was part of an encrypted Signal chat with Oath Keepers from multiple states leading up to Jan. 6 called DC OP: Jan 6 21 and it showed the group was activating a plan to use force that day.

On the afternoon of the 6th, authorities say Rhodes told the group over Signal: All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. Theyve had enough.

Around 2:30 p.m., Rhodes had a 97-second phone call with Kelly Meggs, the reputed leader of the groups Florida chapter, who was part of the military-style stack, authorities say. About 10 minutes later, Rhodes sent a photo to the group showing the southeast side of the Capitol with the caption, South side of US Capitol. Patriots pounding on doors. Around that same time, those in the stack formation forcibly entered the Capitol, prosecutors say.

He was expected in court on Friday in Texas.

More than 70 defendants remain detained on riot charges. At least 183 defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Jan. 11. At least 78 of them have been sentenced, including 35 people who received jail or prison sentences or time already served.

https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2022/jan/13/11-members-of-oath-keepers-charged-with-seditious/
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2448 on: January 14, 2022, 08:29:14 am »
Newsweek
Jim Jordan Mocked as Trump's 'Mar-a-Lago Mutt' in Cartoon by Ohio's Largest Newspaper
Jason Lemon - Yesterday 3:33 PM

Ohio's largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer, mocked Representative Jim Jordan in an opinion cartoon this week, describing the Republican congressman as "Trump's national champion" dog and "Mar-a-Lago mutt."

Jordan, who has represented Ohio's 4th congressional district since 2007, is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. He has rejected cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, which sought more information about his communication with Trump on the day of and prior to the U.S. Capitol assault carried out by the former president's supporters.

The Plain Dealer, a Cleveland-based newspaper and the largest in the state by circulation, published a Wednesday opinion cartoon taking aim at Jordan and his loyalty to the former president. The newspaper makes its content available online at Cleveland.com.

The image featured what is apparently Trump's hand holding the end of a red tie functioning as a leash around the neck of a dog representing the congressman. In a speech bubble, the dog describes himself as "Trump's national champion," while wearing a large button that says, "voted no on 1/6 testimony."

Below the image, the cartoonist, Jeff Darcy, wrote: "Buckeye Bulldog, Rep. Jim Jordan still claims Donald Trump is the true National Champion. The Mar-a-Lago mutt also barked back at a request by the Jan. 6 Committee to speak to him about his Jan. 6 phone calls to Insurrection instigator Donald Trump and plotters meeting at the Willard Hotel on Jan 5."

Mar-a-Lago is Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president regularly spent time at his residence there while he was still serving in the White House. He officially transferred his residency from New York to Florida in October 2019.

Jordan in a Sunday letter to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6 signaled that he would not cooperate after he was asked to provide information. "I have no relevant information that would assist the select committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose," the Republican wrote.

The GOP congressman has helped promote misinformation about the 2020 election, which was a key driver of the mob that assaulted the Capitol on January 6 of last year. Like more than 140 other Republican members of Congress, Jordan voted against formal certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory just after the assault occurred.

Trump and his allies continue to claim that the 2020 election was "rigged" or "stolen" through widespread voter fraud. They have not provided evidence substantiating the extraordinary allegation. Despite numerous ballot audits and more than 60 failed legal challenges to the election, no evidence has emerged corroborating the conspiracy theory.

Nonetheless, Jordan drew substantial controversy in December when it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laying out a strategy to keep the then president unconstitutionally in office ahead of the Capitol attack. Some have described the Republican lawmaker as a "traitor" for sending that message.

"Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor. He's a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for quite a while, and now we actually have it in text," Representative Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, told MSNBC in mid-December.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jim-jordan-mocked-as-trump-s-mar-a-lago-mutt-in-cartoon-by-ohio-s-largest-newspaper/ar-AASKNge?ocid=undefined
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2449 on: January 14, 2022, 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 13, 2022, 11:26:27 am
They didnt understand that there was no way I was going to lie,

This is the same Manafort who pretended to cooperate with Mueller's people so he could feed information to Trump, right? Just checking. ::)

The same one who was admonished by the judge at sentencing

Quote
It is hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved, she said.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2450 on: January 15, 2022, 01:40:09 am »
John Oliver got his way.

[quote]DirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative Channel

(Bloomberg) -- DirecTV, one of the largest U.S. pay-TV providers, plans to drop One America News Network, dealing a major blow to the conservative channel thats been criticized for spreading misinformation and had a loyal fan in former President Donald Trump.

The satellite-TV provider has notified OANs owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it plans to stop carrying the companys two channels when their contract expires. Herring Networks also owns AWE, a lifestyle channel that stands for A Wealth of Entertainment.

We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires, the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

DirecTVs contract with Herring Networks expires in early April, according to a person familiar with the matter. Herring Networks didnt immediately respond to a request for comment.

OAN depends heavily on DirecTV, its largest distributor, to reach its audience. The channel is still carried on Verizon FiOS and smaller pay-TV providers, according to its website. The broadcast can also be streamed via an online-TV service called KlowdTV. OAN has never been carried by Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. or Dish Network Corp., three other major providers.


DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T Inc. and TPG via a joint venture, has offered OAN to customers since April 2017 after Herring Networks won a lawsuit that forced the satellite-TV provider to carry the channels.

OAN became one of Trumps favorite channels while he was president. In 2020, he gave OAN a boost by tweeting one of its stories that maligned an elderly protester who was knocked down and injured by police on TV during a protest in Buffalo.

Critics have called on TV distributors to stop carrying the network. In a November blog post, John Bergmayer, legal director at the advocacy group Public Knowledge, said that OANs support for the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen and the fact that its consistently giving airtime to conspiracy theories and misinformation on COVID-19, moves it from a participant in the marketplace of ideas to a peddler of toxic lies.

Pay-TV providers like DirecTV have been dropping channels to lower their programming costs at a time when consumers are increasingly replacing traditional TV with lower cost streaming services.

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/directv-to-drop-one-america-news-in-blow-to-conservative-channel-1.1707990[/quote]

AT&T funding the OAN - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 11 Oct
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-arYEVuI26U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-arYEVuI26U</a>
« Reply #2451 on: January 15, 2022, 09:07:21 am »
Quote from: John C on January 11, 2022, 10:41:07 pm
:) By me & RB?

I think we're probably encouraging exercising patience, that's all mate.

I hear you John. I fully appreciate that the legal process requires time to play out. I'm also mindful that in dealing with an evasive character like Trump, additional time may be needed to ensure the prosecution is well measured. I'm not arguing with any of that. My overriding point is that a lot of anti-Trump people seem to have it in their heads that Trump is some senile old moron with a trail of crimes just waiting to be found and prosecuted. That's a view that I just don't share mate - and I say that as someone who absolutely detest the guy

I think the thing that has to be remembered when it comes to Trump (particularly the way he's portrayed) is that American media (on both sides of the political spectrum) is not geared towards objectivity. It's just not part of the business model. Everything (and I mean literally EVERYTHING) that makes it onto American television is neatly curated to ensure it panders to specific audiences. Added to that is the fact that the culture of American entertainment (particularly comedy and late night TV) relies heavily on the lampooning of political figures for cheap laughs

I guess what I'm trying to say is that when you take the likes of Colbert and Meyers, and mix them together with the likes of Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell, and put them on TV almost every night of the week, then you're going to wind up with a somewhat biased view of reality. I think it's useful to stop and remind oneself of that, particularly when you find yourself getting too involved with Trump and the stories that surround him. It can be quite intoxicating at times. The Mueller report being the perfect case in point. What an absolute load of complete and utter fucking bollox that whole furore turned out to be

When I say I don't believe the SDNY indictment will harm Trump, its not because I lack faith in the system of justice. It's because I lack faith in the objectivity of American media. I just don't believe that Trump is as idiotic as he is portrayed, nor do I believe he's as guilty as some "legal commentators" suggest. Objectively speaking, he'll more than likely walk away with a hefty fine and a slap on the wrist. I also think anyone who was desperate to see him go down during the Mueller probe and impeachment trials are likely to wind up disappointed again.

But as you you say, there's only one way to find. Let's be patient and see

   
« Reply #2452 on: January 16, 2022, 01:32:00 am »
Batshit Crazy Mike Lindell on point again.

Quote

Mike Lindell tells MAGA rally there will be 'no computers or machines' used in 2022 elections

Speaking at Donald Trump's rally in Arizona on Saturday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed no computers or voting machines will be used in 2022 midterm elections.

Lindell told the crowd that things have actually gotten better for Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was stolen during the last year.

"The reason I say that is because everybody now is out there with no fear, and we all know what happened, and it's all going to get corrected, and it's been on God's timing, not our timing, and I will promise you this: There's not going be any election done with any machines or any computers in 2022," Lindell said.

In an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network after his speech, Lindell claimed he's preparing to launch "a replacement for the machines," which he called "paper on steroids."

"Its the most awesome paper you've ever seen," he said. "You cant copy it. Its better than money."

https://www.rawstory.com/mike-lindell-2656414551/
« Reply #2453 on: January 16, 2022, 01:34:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 16, 2022, 01:32:00 am
Batshit Crazy Mike Lindell on point again.


Hahah he competes with Rudy on the batshit crazy scale, it's lovely.
« Reply #2454 on: January 19, 2022, 07:10:30 pm »
Matt Gaetz's ex-gf has officially been given immunity from prosecution after her testimony in front of a grand jury. It may be in relation to an 18 yo woman Gaetz was having sex with, but who may have been younger when the sexual relationship began.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2455 on: January 20, 2022, 02:44:50 am »
« Reply #2456 on: January 20, 2022, 09:22:32 am »
New York State AG subpoenas Don, Junior and Ivanka for testimony.  In other news, Rudy gets called in by the Jan 6th committee.
« Reply #2457 on: January 20, 2022, 01:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 20, 2022, 02:44:50 am
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-won-t-block-release-trump-documents-jan-6-n1287750?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=news_tab

Only Clarence Uncle Thomas dissented. He wont be missed when hes gone either. Im sure there will be a great deal of lovely whining from South Florida man over the betrayal of his justices.
« Reply #2458 on: January 20, 2022, 11:31:41 pm »
« Reply #2459 on: January 21, 2022, 04:35:39 pm »
Just don't expect jail time.

Civil fines up the ying, possibly. Most important is get him on summat that will bar him from ever running again.
« Reply #2460 on: January 23, 2022, 12:28:12 am »
CNN
Boris Epshteyn, ex-Trump campaign adviser, acknowledges being part of 2020 fake electors plot
By Sonnet Swire - 4h ago

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, acknowledged Friday that he was part of the effort to prop up so-called "alternate electors" to support Trump in key states.

Boris Epshteyn, former special assistant to President Donald Trump arrives for the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019.
"Is that something you ever worked on or would support, for example, in Michigan?" MSNBC's Ari Melber asked him Friday night.

"Yes, I was part of the process to make sure there were alternate electors for when, as we hoped, the challenges to the seated electors would be heard, and would be successful," replied Epshteyn, who is a lawyer, after insisting that the electors were indeed "alternate" and not "fraudulent electors."

Then-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani supervised the effort, CNN reported earlier this week, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the scheme. It involved helping pro-Trump electors access state Capitol buildings, drafting language for fake electoral certificates to send to the federal government, and finding replacements for electors who refused to go along with the plot. Epshteyn was among those working with Giuliani at the post-election Willard Hotel "command center" that sought to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election win on January 6, 2021. They were both among multiple people subpoenaed Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Throughout the interview Friday, Epshteyn repeated false claims about election fraud.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/boris-epshteyn-ex-trump-campaign-adviser-acknowledges-being-part-of-2020-fake-electors-plot/ar-AAT2ATP?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2461 on: January 23, 2022, 12:49:35 pm »
LA Times
Why pay TV operators are dropping Trump-loving cable networks
Stephen Battaglio - Yesterday 8:00 AM

Before One America News Network host Dan Ball finished an interview with guest Jim Jordan last week, he asked the Ohio Republican congressman for a favor.

Please put some pressure on AT&T and DirecTV for us, said Ball, whose nightly program "Real America" airs nightly on the right-wing cable channel. OAN would love to continue broadcasting on that platform and we know for a fact it is all political behind the scenes on why theyre doing that to us.

Earlier in the week, Ball solicited viewers to send him "dirt" on William Kannard, chairman of of the board for DirecTV parent AT&T, including any evidence of marital infidelity. OAN's 80-year-old founder, tech entrepreneur Robert Herring, also went on camera to plea with viewers to ask other cable and satellite providers in their areas to add the channel to their lineups.

The desperate calls for help  which would be considered unseemly on a traditional cable news outlet  follow DirecTVs Jan. 15 announcement that it will drop the San Diego-based OAN from its service in April. DirecTV, which AT&T spun off last summer, accounts for nearly half of the 35 million homes that can receive OAN on cable or satellite TV. The channel is not broadly distributed enough to be measured by Nielsen.

The loss of DirecTV will deprive the channel of its major source of revenue and cast doubt on the future of the operation, where President Biden's administration is called a "regime" and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic are described as hysteria. OAN correspondents have promoted efforts to audit the vote counts in the 2020 election.

OAN is not be the only conservative outlet losing distribution. Newsmax, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based channel that is the TV home of former President Trumps first press secretary, Sean Spicer, was dropped from four cable systems in January after it failed to reach new carriage agreements with those companies.

The two channels gained notoriety in recent years by seeking out conservative viewers who believe right-leaning Fox News, the dominant ratings leader in cable news, did not show enough unwavering fealty to Trump. Both believe it's now open season on conservative outlets.

"We count 11 liberal news and information channels in a typical cable package, with Fox News Channel and Newsmax as the only alternatives," Newsmax Chief Executive Chris Ruddy said in a statement to The Times. "All Americans are harmed when any voice, liberal or conservative, is closed down. We believe that society as a whole benefits from more discussion and political views being represented, not less."

Progressive groups, which have lobbied companies to drop OAN, lauded DirecTV's decision.

"The network is a known perpetrator of disinformation and extremism, fueling real-world violence and placing the health and safety of so many in jeopardy," said Yosef Getachew, director of Common Cause Media & Democracy Program.

A 2017 Washington Post story on OAN based on internal emails from the company, noted how Herring directed his channel to avoid any negative stories about Trump, who regularly promoted the outlet on his Twitter feed.

As late as March 2021, an OAN correspondent, Pearson Sharp, said in a report, Theres still serious doubts about whos actually president. In another, he suggested COVID-19 vaccines are causing mass deaths.

OAN, Newsmax and Fox News, are all being sued for defamation by voting technology companies Smartmatic and Dominion. Both firms allege their reputations were damaged by false statements presented by anchors and guests who echoed Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

The lawsuits could create significant liabilities and a heap of bad publicity for the networks, complicating their relationship with distributors. The networks have said they were within their 1st Amendment rights to report on election fraud allegations made by well-known public figures, including Trump his advisors and members of Congress.

The pay TV providers who dropped OAN and Newsmax make the case that its not politics that drove their decisions, but the upended economics of their business.

Cable and satellite companies are coping with subscriber loss as the emergence of streaming services, such as Netflix, disrupts TV habits. The number of pay TV homes declined by nearly 9% through the first nine months of 2021, according to research firm MoffettNathanson. DirecTV has seen significant subscriber losses as well.

The cost of a cable package is a major factor in the consumers' decision to cut the cord, which means service providers are under pressure not to raise rates. Cable bills creep up when the cost to carry programming is passed along to consumers.

DirecTV did not comment on OAN beyond its initial statement saying the decision to drop it came "after a routine internal review." The company's chief executive Bill Morrow did offer an explanation in a memo to employees obtained by The Times.

Morrow said carriage decisions on channels are based on "industry trends such as secular decline, programming price increases, competitive offerings with lower price points, our competitors offers, and consumers desire to have more narrow bundles."

Breezeline, the Quincy, Mass.-based cable company formerly known as Atlantic Alliance, took a similar stance in its comment on its decision to part with Newsmax.

"While we worked in good faith to negotiate a fair agreement, Newsmax insisted on terms and conditions that we could not accept, said Andrew Walton, a spokesperson for Breezeline. "The decision was not related in any way to the content on the network."

Walton added that Newsmax's demands for a higher fee "would have resulted in increased TV fees for all Breezeline customers  for a channel that is free online to other viewers."

Newsmax can be streamed online without a pay TV subscription, a selling point the company has touted to Fox News fans who are reluctant to drop cable. (Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox News, shows the cable channel's programming only on a delayed basis and has no live news programming.)

While the loss of carriage on Breezeline and other small carriers will not significantly cut into the 54 million homes that carry Newsmax, other cable providers could cite the service's free stream as a reason to drop it from their channel lineups in the future.

"It could be canary in the coal mine," said one veteran cable distribution executive who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Newsmax has noted it picked up carriage on 170 pay TV systems since Nov. 2020. While Newsmax has expressed support for OAN publicly, its executives privately distance themselves from their more extreme competitor.

Newsmax is still a major comfort zone for Trump supporters  its biggest ratings come from live coverage of the former president's rallies, which Fox News no longer airs. But Newsmax declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election  something OAN resisted  and has been a strong supporter of COVID-19 vaccines.

As for OAN, the loss of revenue through DirecTV  Herring told his viewers the company gets 10 cents a month per subscriber  will mean it has to substantially alter its business model to survive. (The company did not reply to a request for comment.)

OAN could be offered as a direct-to-consumer subscription service or a free advertiser-supported video-on-demand steaming channel. Herring also has a multichannel subscription streaming service called KlowdTV that includes OAN.

"We don't know exactly what we are going to do yet," Herring told viewers. "But don't worry, we have a lot of options."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/why-pay-tv-operators-are-dropping-trump-loving-cable-networks/ar-AAT2fRN?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2462 on: January 23, 2022, 12:52:56 pm »
Reuters
Sarah Palin set to battle New York Times at defamation trial
By Jonathan Stempel and Helen Coster - 1h ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, has spent 4-1/2 years battling the New York Times over an editorial she said falsely linked her to a deadly Arizona mass shooting that left a U.S. congresswoman seriously wounded.

On Monday, Palin is poised to try to begin convincing jurors in a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court that the newspaper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet defamed her.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff marks a rare instance of a major media company defending its editorial practices before an American jury. Opening statements could take place as soon as Monday, following jury selection.

Palin bears the high burden of showing by clear and convincing evidence that there was "actual malice" involved in the newspaper's editorial writing process.

"This is a lawsuit over an editorial, essentially an opinion. This is a potentially dangerous area," said Roy Gutterman, a Syracuse University law and communications professor. "If we give public officials a green light to litigate on editorials they disagree with, where's the end?"

Palin, 57, has accused the Times of defaming her in a June 14, 2017, editorial linking her political action committee (PAC) to the 2011 mass shooting in an Arizona parking lot that left six people dead and then-U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords wounded. Palin is seeking unspecified damages, but according to court papers has estimated $421,000 in damage to her reputation.

The editorial said "the link to political incitement was clear" in the 2011 shooting, and that the incident came after Palin's PAC circulated a map putting 20 Democrats including Giffords under "stylized cross hairs."

It was published after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia in which U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, a member of the House of Representatives Republican leadership, was wounded.

Palin objected to language that Bennet had added to a draft prepared by a Times colleague. She said the added material fit Bennet's "preconceived narrative," and as an "experienced editor" he knew and understood the meaning of his words.

The Times quickly corrected the editorial to disclaim any connection between political rhetoric and the Arizona shooting, and Bennet has said he did not intend to blame Palin.

Bennet's "immediate sort of emergency mode or panic mode" upon learning what happened strongly suggests he had been unaware of any mistake, said Benjamin Zipursky, a Fordham University law professor.

"Negligence or carelessness - even gross negligence - is clearly not good enough for Palin to win," Zipursky said.

SUPREME COURT PRECEDENT

It has been 58 years since the U.S. Supreme Court adopted the "actual malice" standard in the landmark decision called New York Times v. Sullivan, which made it difficult for public figures to win libel lawsuits.

Two current justices, conservatives Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have suggested revisiting that standard.

Palin has signaled in court papers she would challenge the Sullivan case precedent on appeal if she loses at trial.

Don Herzog, a University of Michigan law professor, said Palin would have trouble showing that the Times "subjectively doubted or disbelieved" the truth of what it presented as fact.

"In context, and given the kind of publication it was, this is a matter of opinion and so simply not actionable in defamation," Herzog said.

While the trial could spotlight office politics at the Times, the newspaper could argue that mistakes do happen under deadline pressure.

It has said that despite Palin's efforts to demonstrate its "liberal bias" and views on gun control, the editorial was never about her and did not undermine her reputation.

"Gov. Palin already was viewed as a controversial figure with a complicated history and reputation, and in the time since the editorial was published, Gov. Palin has prospered," the Times said in a Jan. 17 court filing.

The trial is expected to last five days.

Gutterman said he expects the Times to prevail.

"It's unfortunate that this happened at one of the most prominent newspapers in the county, on deadline, but even a mistake does not rise to actual malice," Gutterman said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/sarah-palin-set-to-battle-new-york-times-at-defamation-trial/ar-AAT3zWy?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2463 on: January 24, 2022, 11:04:28 am »
Newsweek
Liz Cheney Issues Warning After Newt Gingrich Says 1/6 Committee Members May Face Jail
Jason Lemon - Yesterday 4:25 PM

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, responded with a warning after prominent Republican Newt Gingrich suggested that members of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack against the U.S. Capitol could face jail time if the GOP returns to power.

Gingrich, who served as House Speaker from 1995 to 1999, made the remarks during an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning. He predicted what will happened to the January 6 committee if Republicans take control of Congress. "The wolves are gonna find out that they're now sheep, and they're the ones whoin fact, I thinkface a real risk of jail for the kind of laws they're breaking," Gingrich said.

Cheney, a staunch Trump critic, serves as the vice-chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 violence. She tweeted a response to Gingrich's threat later on Sunday.

"A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution," the Wyoming Republican wrote. "This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels."

This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels. https://t.co/vpQZjTg9em

 Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 23, 2022

Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who also serves on the House select committee, tweeted a GIF of deceased actor Chris Farley driving a bus full of children in the 1995 film Billy Madison in response to Gingrich's remarks. Kinzinger and Cheney are the only two GOP lawmakers serving in the congressional committee.

https://t.co/gzd7LbkFkd pic.twitter.com/JAMz2LBFQp

 Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 23, 2022

Both Kinzinger and Cheney voted alongside eight other Republicans to impeach Trump for inciting his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol a little more than a year ago. Since then, Cheney and Kinzinger have become fierce Trump critics while also regularly slamming fellow GOP lawmakers who continue to support the former president.

As a result, the two Republicans have faced substantial backlash from Trump and members of their own political party. Cheney will face off in a GOP primary against a Trump-backed challenger later this year ahead of the 2022 midterms. Kinzinger has chosen not to seek another term. Pro-Trump Republican colleagues have dubbed the duo "spies for the Democrats," calling for their ouster from the House GOP Conference.

Hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 after the former president urged them to walk to the legislative building and "fight like hell." The crowd of rioters was largely animated by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" or "stolen" in favor of President Joe Biden.

Although Trump and many of his conservative allies continue to promote this allegation, they have not brought forward evidence substantiating the claim. To the contrary, more than 60 election challenge lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by the former president ruled against the legal challenges.

Audits and recounts of the 2020 results across the country have consistently reaffirmed Biden's victory. Local and state GOP officials have countered many of Trump's and his supporters' claims, as have a number of former Trump administration officials. Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely viewed as one of Trump's most loyal Cabinet members, asserted in December 2020 that there was "no evidence" of fraud that would change the election's outcome.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/liz-cheney-issues-warning-after-newt-gingrich-says-1-6-committee-members-may-face-jail/ar-AAT4kyQ?ocid=undefined
« Reply #2464 on: January 24, 2022, 11:38:13 am »
The Washington Post
How Trumps flirtation with an anti-insurrection law inspired Jan. 6 insurrection
Devlin Barrett, Spencer Hsu - Yesterday 1:07 PM

Within days of President Donald Trumps election defeat, Stewart Rhodes began talking about the Insurrection Act as critical to the countrys future.

The bombastic founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers told followers that the obscure, rarely used law would allow Trump to declare a national emergency so dire that the military, militias or both would be called out to keep him in the White House.

Invoking the Insurrection Act was an idea sparked in conservative circles that spring as a means of subduing social justice protests and related rioting, a goal Trump seemed to embrace when he called for state leaders to dominate their streets. By the end of the year, it had become a rallying cry to cancel the results of a presidential election. Now, private and public discussions of the law stand as key evidence in the cases against the Oath Keepers.

Earlier this month, Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy, accused along with 10 members of his group of conspiring to use violence to try to stop Joe Bidens certification as president. Rhodes has denied wrongdoing, saying he never wanted or told his group to enter the U.S. Capitol.

A court hearing in Plano, Tex., on Monday will determine whether he must stay in jail while awaiting trial.

Court filings and public statements leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, show how important the idea of the Insurrection Act became to Rhodes and other extremists, including followers of the ever-changing QAnon extremist ideology, and to Trump and people close to him.

It is hard to put into words how mind-boggling this idea was, to use a statute designed to protect the country from insurrection to support an actual insurrection, said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino.

The act was last used in 1992 to quell days of protests and rioting in Los Angeles after four police officers accused of beating motorist Rodney King were found not guilty. The 1807 law was used at the request of the governor to federalize the California National Guard units to quell the riots.

Indictments filed in the Jan. 6 investigation show Rhodess followers were drawn to Washington partly in the hope that Trump would invoke the law once more, transforming the Oath Keepers into a kind of shock troop militia to smite imagined rioters, government officials and anyone who tried to make Bidens election victory a reality.

If Trump activates the Insurrection Act, Id hate to miss it, Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins of Ohio wrote a week before the Capitol attack, according to court papers. Around the same time, Kelly Meggs, the head of the Florida chapter of Oath Keepers, allegedly predicted in a separate conversation that Trump would stay in power and claim the Insurrection Act.

That notion began gaining steam in late May 2020, when mass protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted Trump and some of his supporters to suggest the military be called out to put an end to sporadic unrest.

Within days, Trump was suggesting much the same, and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) penned a New York Times opinion piece urging the laws use. But after the nation watched disturbing images of federal agents using tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters near the White House, government officials, including the defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, publicly opposed invoking the Insurrection Act to deal with protests or rioters.

Trump didnt let it go, declaring later that summer that he was still considering it. Other Trump supporters, like his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, issued similar calls for Trump to declare martial law.

Our countrys going to change, Trump said. Were not supposed to go in, unless we call it an insurrection. But you know what were going to do? Were going to have to look at it.

That message resonated with some of Trumps most fervent supporters, particularly the Oath Keepers.

Whatever you think of him, the presidents words were taken by the more organized and hardened extremists as a call to action, said Levin of California State University. Trumps public flirtation with the Insurrection Act fit into what Levin said was a longer, disturbing trend among far-right extremists who oppose the government.

In the 1990s, such insurrectionist doctrine was centered largely on a perceived threat to the Second Amendment right to own guns, and more radical advocates declared they would use violence to defend gun ownership, Levin said.

But over time, extremists brought the same logic to all sorts of issues, from federal land regulations to coronavirus restrictions and, in late 2020, to refusing to accept Bidens electoral victory.

Insurrectionist doctrine has morphed into a much broader argument that now tries to justify violent aggression against the routine functioning of government, Levin said. Last year, it was used as a dagger to interfere with the constitutional and peaceful transfer of power. Thats extraordinarily troubling, and the kind of conduct we see in authoritarian regimes.

By December 2020, Rhodes was explicitly tying his apocalyptic notions of a looming civil war to Trumps decision about whether to invoke the law.

He needs to use that now, he needs to invoke the Insurrection Act and suppress this insurrection, Rhodes said to cheers from a crowd at a pro-Trump rally in Washington on Dec. 12.

He added, If he does not do it now, while he is commander in chief, we are going to have to do it ourselves later, in a much more desperate, much more bloody war.

Prosecutors say the Oath Keepers spent the weeks leading up to the breach of the Capitol preparing for just such violence, packing an arsenal to stash just outside the nations capital in case they wanted their weapons quickly, developing communications plans and urging supporters to converge on Washington, at least partly in the hope that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act.

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, as an angry mob descended on the Capitol, Rhodes allegedly sent a message to his Oath Keepers leadership group: All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no attempt by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it in their own hands. Theyve had enough.

About an hour after that message was sent, prosecutors say, some of the Oath Keepers who received it stormed the white-domed building.

The Insurrection Act is not just part of the case against Rhodes, who faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of seditious conspiracy. Its part of his defense.

In an interview with The Washington Post last February, Rhodes acknowledged his group had a cache of weapons outside the city, saying such a quick-reaction force was only if the president calls us up.

We thought antifa might try to storm the White House, he said, without evidence. If such a thing happened, he argued, D.C. gun restrictions would no longer apply, because we would have been part of the military.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/how-trump-s-flirtation-with-an-anti-insurrection-law-inspired-jan-6-insurrection/ar-AAT3Trh?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2465 on: January 28, 2022, 07:02:19 pm »
New York Daily News
Oath Keeper leader plotted elaborate series of escape tunnels in yard, kept unregistered cars in the woods: wife
Brian Niemietz - Yesterday 4:46 PM

Bail was denied for Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes Wednesday, after his wife testified the alleged seditious conspirator once put razor wire around his property, where he had begun work on a series of elaborate escape tunnels that would lead to a wooded area where he kept unregistered getaway cars.

Tasha Adams, who celebrated Rhodes ongoing detention on Twitter, also tweeted photos of her estranged husband crawling into a spider hole she says he dug on the back yard of a Texas rental property the couple shared.

Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in the backyard of your rental house, keep in mind it may back to haunt you if you later attempt to overthrow the US government, Adams wrote.

She attached a district court document to that tweet in which a judge ruled Rhodes must be detained.

This isn't even the tunnel system I was talking about this was a training 'spider hole", less elaborate. I might have pics of the real thing somewhere, my daughters used them as a playhouse https://t.co/D6j0jpqR0Y

 Tasha Adams (@That_Girl_Tasha) January 27, 2022
According to Adams, her daughters used the tunnel system Rhodes had started digging as a playhouse. She says he got about a quarter of the way through the project.

Adams described her estranged spouse as a complete sociopath during a recent appearance on CNN. Their son Dakota Adams, formerly Rhodes, called his dad a fraud and a huge narcissist who sees himself as the next George Washington in a recent interview posted to YouTube.

A GoFund me page started by Adams in 2021 to finance her divorce from the Rhodes has raised nearly $14,000.

No need to guess my thoughts on the ex; you can always just ask, her Twitter profile reads. I am Oh-so-full of opinions on the matter.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/offbeat/oath-keeper-leader-plotted-elaborate-series-of-escape-tunnels-in-yard-kept-unregistered-cars-in-the-woods-wife/ar-AATdaYS?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2466 on: January 28, 2022, 07:10:45 pm »
Haha... What a fucking idiot. Can't even hold a gun properly without shooting himself in the face, but wants to overthrow the government...:lmao
« Reply #2467 on: January 29, 2022, 12:12:18 pm »
Associated Press
Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback
By JILL COLVIN, Associated Press - 6h ago

CONROE, Texas (AP)  As he prepared to tee off at one of his Florida golf courses, a fellow player introduced Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

45th and 47th, Trump responded matter-of-factly, before hitting his drive.

The quip  a moment of levity on the links captured on shaky cellphone video  was a reminder that the former president often has another presidential run on his mind. But the declaration belied the growing challenges he's confronting as a series of complex legal investigations ensnare Trump, his family and many associates.

The probes, which are unfolding in multiple jurisdictions and consider everything from potential fraud and election interference to the role he played in the Jan. 6 insurrection, represent the most serious legal threat Trump has faced in decades of an often litigious public life. They're intensifying as a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Trump's iron grip on the GOP may be starting to loosen.

His popularity among Republicans is declining somewhat, with 71% saying they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared with 78% in a September 2020 AP-NORC/USAFacts poll. But the new poll shows only a narrow majority of Republicans  56%  want him to run for president in 2024. The poll found that 44% of Republicans do not want Trump to run.

Despite the legal and political headwinds, those around Trump describe him as unbothered, emboldened by a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to recover from devastating turns, including two impeachments, that would have ended the careers of other politicians. He's powering ahead, and continuing to tease a comeback run for president.

Hes in great spirits, said Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and Trump ally who met with the former president this week.

Trump huddled with top aides in Florida this week as he plots a midterm strategy that could serve as a springboard for future efforts. He'll hold another campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday ahead of the state's March 1 elections that formally kick off the midterm primary season.

Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for comment on the investigations or polling. In interviews and appearances, mostly on right-wing media outlets, he often boasts of his endorsement record as he aims to reward candidates who pledge loyalty to his vision of the party and parrot his election lies.

But his effort to freeze the field of Republicans eyeing the 2024 field has been uneven. Some, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have so far refused to demur, making speeches and traveling to key states that suggest they are strongly considering campaigns. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also seen as another contender for the nomination and drew attention recently when he said that one of his biggest regrets as governor was not pushing back when Trump urged Americans to stay home in the early days of the COVID pandemic to stop the viruss spread.

As Trump tries to move forward, so do the legal cases against him.

On Monday, judges in Georgia approved a request for a special grand jury by the Fulton County prosecutor who has been investigating whether Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said her office received information indicating a reasonable probability that the election had been "subject to possible criminal disruptions.

In New York, state Attorney General Letitia James claimed in a court filing last week that her office uncovered evidence that Trumps company used fraudulent or misleading valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property to secure loans and tax benefits. While her lawyers said they hadn't decided whether to bring a lawsuit in connection with the allegations, they revealed the company overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on paperwork submitted to the IRS and misreported the size of Trumps Manhattan penthouse, among other misleading valuations.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office has also been working with James office on a parallel criminal investigation, which resulted in charges last summer against Trumps company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the Jan. 6 committee investigating the violent insurrection has interviewed hundreds of witnesses, issued dozens of subpoenas and obtained tens of thousands of pages of records, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump, as well as thousands of pages of White House records that Trump fought to shield from public view. Among them: a draft executive order that proposed using Defense Department assets to seize voting machines, the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said.

A top Justice Department official said this week that prosecutors are investigating fake certificates sent to the National Archives with made-up slates of electors who wrongly declared Trump the winner in seven states he lost as part of a desperate campaign to subvert the voters' will. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the Justice Department remains committed to "holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.

As president, Trump was largely shielded from legal consequence. But no longer.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami, said that, until now, Trumps legal problems have largely been relegated to money things, with various lawsuits seeking payouts. But he described what Trump is facing now, particularly in Georgia and Washington, as more significant, because with those comes the potential exposure to criminal punishment.

If they can prove intention, knowledge, involvement in an ongoing conspiracy, he said, thats potential criminal exposure, something hes never faced before.

But those who have worked with Trump said he and those around him are likely to continue to brush off the probes as nothing more than politically motivated witch hunts aimed at damaging his future political prospects. After spending so many years jumping from one crisis to the next, from the Russia investigation to inquiries about everything from his Washington hotel lease to payoffs to a former porn star, being under investigation in TrumpWorld is the norm.

For many in his circle, Its a badge of honor to be subpoenaed, said Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary who quit on Jan. 6 and has since penned an anti-Trump book.

Its easy to say Its just another witch hunt because thats what we said about everything, she said. People are doubling down. Thats what we do in TrumpWorld, we double down. And you just claim its a witch hunt, you claim it's political theater. And thats how you get your supporters to continue to donate money and to continue to believe theyre on the good side.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-facing-legal-political-headwinds-as-he-eyes-comeback/ar-AATgenw?ocid=msedgntp
« Last Edit: January 29, 2022, 12:22:38 pm by jambutty »
« Reply #2468 on: January 30, 2022, 10:35:14 am »
Junya cementing his credentials for the future.

Business Insider
Donald Trump Jr. brought his 12-year-old son to Texas for a Trump rally and let him build an AR-15 at his friend's business
mkeith@insider.com (Morgan Keith) - Yesterday 10:13 PM

Former President Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday night in Conroe, Texas.

During his speech at the rally, Donald Trump Jr. said he took his son to make an AR-15.

The firearm was manufactured at F-1 Firearms in Spring, Texas, according to Donald Trump Jr.

"Oh, I love Texas. And today, by the way, I got to do the most Texas thing ever," Donald Trump Jr. said during his speech at the rally. "Since we came in late last night, I was able to bring my little son Donny to my buddy Dion's manufacturing facility at F-1 Firearms. And Donny, little kid from New York City, now Florida, thank God, got to make his own AR-15."

F-1 Firearms is a semi-automatic weapon systems manufacturer based in Spring, Texas, about 20 minutes south of the rally location. Dion Podgurny serves as CEO of the company, according to F-1 Firearms social media accounts.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-jr-brought-his-12-year-old-son-to-texas-for-a-trump-rally-and-let-him-build-an-ar-15-at-his-friends-business/ar-AAThOO0?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
« Reply #2469 on: January 31, 2022, 03:46:36 pm »
The Washington Post
Critics say Ginni Thomass activism is a Supreme Court conflict. Under court rules, only her husband can decide if thats true.
Michael Kranish - 3h ago

Ginni Thomass name stood out among the signatories of a December letter from conservative leaders, which blasted the work of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as overtly partisan political persecution.

One month later, her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took part in a case crucial to the same committees work: former president Donald Trumps request to block the committee from getting White House records that were ordered released by President Biden and two lower courts.

Thomas was the only justice to say he would grant Trumps request.

That vote has reignited fury among Justice Thomass critics, who say it illustrates a gaping hole in the courts rules: Justices essentially decide for themselves whether they have a conflict of interest, and Thomas has rarely made such a choice in his three decades on the court.

I absolutely do believe that Clarence Thomas should have recused from the Jan. 6 case, said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a nonpartisan advocacy group, who called the Supreme Court the most powerful, least accountable, institution in Washington.

While the Supreme Court is supposed to operate under regulations guiding all federal judges, including a requirement that a justice shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned, theres no procedure to enforce that rule. Each justice can decide whether to recuse, and there is no way to appeal a Supreme Court members failure to do so.

Unlike in lower courts, there is no other judge that can step in, and thus a recusal by one justice would mean considering the case with only eight justices, increasing the chance it could not be resolved.

Thomas, 73, has recused himself 32 times in the last 28 years, mostly on petitions never granted by the court, according to research by Roths group. (He recused himself more often in his first two years on the court, due partly to conflicts with his previous employment.) He has recused himself in a family matter, sitting out a case involving a college that his son attended. But Thomas has never bowed out of a case due to alleged conflicts with his wifes activism, according to Roth.

Ginni Thomas has long been one of the nations most outspoken conservatives. During her husbands time on the Supreme Court, she has run organizations designed to activate right-wing networks, worked for Republicans in Congress, harshly criticized Democrats who she said were trying to make the country ungovernable, and handed out awards to those who agree with her agenda. Ginni Thomas also worked closely with the Trump administration and met with the president, and has come under fire over messages praising Jan. 6 crowds before the attack on the Capitol. In a number of instances, her activism has overlapped with cases that have been decided by Clarence Thomas.

Thomass vote in the Jan. 6 case is such a striking conflict of interest, critics say, that some hope it sparks further support for long-sputtering efforts to toughen rules governing the justices  an effort bolstered by a White House commission last month that noted the inherent problem with courts recusals.

It doesnt get more partisan than sending a letter to the Republican caucus criticizing the Jan. 6 committee, said Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), author of several bills that would require an independent review to determine when Supreme Court justices should recuse. He said in an interview that Clarence Thomass conflicts with his wifes work make him the poster child for passing the ethics legislation.

However, some scholars said Clarence Thomas had no reason to recuse in cases such as the Jan. 6 decision. Louis J. Virelli III, the author of Disqualifying the High Court: Supreme Court Recusal and the Constitution, said in an interview that a spouses ideological position alone is no reason for a justice to recuse.

Ginni Thomas is not a party to the case, nor is her organization as I understand it, so the fact that his spouse would prefer one outcome in the case is not in and of itself disqualifying, Virelli said. He also said he did not believe it would be constitutional for Congress to impose a recusal mandate on the Supreme Court.

Caroline Fredrickson, a Georgetown University law professor who served on the White House commission, said that she could think of no precedent for Justice Thomass decision to rule on issues closely linked to his wifes activism.

In every case that has come up, he has shown no interest in recusal and has in fact seemingly been defiant, Fredrickson said. To be a Supreme Court justice and to be married to a firebrand activist whos trying to blow things up is unique. Its so out of bounds that if it werent so frightening, it would be comical.

Fredrickson said that while Thomas theoretically is supposed to recuse himself when there is a perceived conflict, theres no binding mechanism to enforce it. Its sort of the honor system, it depends on their own evaluation.  Its kind of crazy. Theyre supposed to be responsible for keeping us all on the right side of the law. And in fact, they dont have any responsibilities themselves.

But Michael Ramsey, who also served on the White House commission and is a former clerk for conservative justice Antonin Scalia, said he saw no reason for Clarence Thomas to recuse in the Jan. 6 case. If Justice Thomas says he is not influenced by his wife, I believe him, Ramsey said in an interview.

Ginni and Clarence Thomas, and a Supreme Court spokesperson, did not respond to a request for comment.

Neither Clarence nor Ginni Thomas appear to have spoken publicly about his stance on recusals related to her work, but in the past he has batted back criticisms of his objectivity. Amid demands that he recuse himself from an Obamacare case in 2011, Thomas said critics seem bent on undermining the court.

In a recording obtained by Politico at the time, he said his wife gave 24/7 every day in defense of liberty, and that there is a price to pay today for standing in defense of your Constitution.

Ginni Thomas, who served as an attorney for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, met Clarence  then the head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission  on lunch date in 1986, and they were married the following year. Four years later, Clarence Thomas survived tumultuous nomination hearings and began serving on the Supreme Court.

Ginni Thomas, already known for her conservative activism, eventually went to work for House Majority Leader Richard K. Armey (R-Tex.). She pushed back against Democratic complaints that there was a conflict of interest between her work and her husbands Supreme Court rulings, telling the Wall Street Journal that You really are seeing with Supreme Court or congressional spouses an evolution in the roles men and women play.

The first major case that drew national attention to that potential conflict came in 2000, when the fate of the presidential campaign between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore came before the Supreme Court. At the time, Ginni Thomas was working with the Heritage Foundation to recommend people for jobs within a possible Bush administration. Some Democrats called for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from hearing the case that would decide the presidency, but Ginni Thomas told the New York Times at the time that There is no conflict and that she rarely discussed cases with her husband.

It was a pivotal, historic moment, and Gore faced a decision that would set the tone for politicians dealing with the court for years. Pressed by his aides about whether to call out the perception of the conflict, Gore instead instructed his deputy campaign manager Mark Fabiani to issue a statement that said, The vice president has the highest regard for the independent judiciary, so were not going to comment on the various questions that have been raised.

Thomas then joined with the 5-4 majority that ruled for Bush.

Today, Fabiani looks back and sees Gores faith in the independence of the judiciary as a turning point in history.

Its an attitude that, today, seems positively quaint, Fabiani told The Washington Post in an email. I wish we had objected more vigorously to the Vice Presidents high-minded advice  Ginni Thomas claim in 2000 that she doesnt talk to her husband about Supreme Court business now seems laughable. Is there a single opinion that Justice Thomas has ever written that is inconsistent with his wifes far right-wing views?

Gore did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2011, a group of 74 House Democrats wrote a letter to Clarence Thomas urging that he recuse himself from ruling on whether to uphold the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. The letter noted that Ginni Thomas had received $686,589 between 2003 and 2007 from the conservative Heritage Foundation, which opposed the health care law. (Clarence Thomas had not disclosed the source of her income, as required; he was not required to disclose to amount of her earnings.) In addition, the letter said Ginni Thomas received an undisclosed salary from a nonprofit group she ran called Liberty Central that received undisclosed donations, which was made possible by Clarence Thomass vote with the 5-4 majority in the Citizens United case.

Clarence Thomas did not heed the request from House Democrats and he did not recuse in the 2012 case that upheld Obamacare. He was in the minority in that 5-4 decision. (Republicans had also called on Justice Elena Kagan to recuse from ruling on Obamacare, due to her work as solicitor general in the Obama administration  but she also remained on the case and voted to uphold the law.)

Ginni Thomas later founded Liberty Consulting, which she still operates. Her website does not list clients but provides a list of conservative charities that she supports, and says she speaks to activist groups around the country.

Ginni Thomas has reveled in her role as one of the nations leading right-wing activists, saying that conservatives must not be complicit as the left moves its forces across our country.

The Post reported in 2018 that she shared a post that accused Democrats of committing fraud in the midterms. She claimed that students who campaigned for gun control after surviving the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school were dangerous to the survival of our nation. She claimed President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump.

She wrote to officials in Clifton, Va., in 2020 urging that they take down a Black Lives Matter banner, saying Lets not be tricked into joining cause with radical extremists seeking to foment a cultural revolution because they hate America.

When Ginni Thomas interviewed her husband in 2018 for a video on the conservative website the Daily Signal, he told his wife that being a justice would be impossible without you. I have to be honest. Its sort of like, how do you run with one leg? You cant. He also pushed back against those who suggested he should rule a certain way because he is Black. As a judge you dont get to be on one team or the other. You have to think independently in order to live up to the oath that you take.

Ginni Thomas, in recent years, cultivated close ties to the Trump administration and other Republican leaders  an arrangement that critics say has created a number of potential conflicts for her husband.

In 2019, Ginni Thomas gave what she called an Impact Award to then-Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who co-founded the Freedom Caucus, a group of hard-right Republicans in the House. In accepting the award, Meadows, who later became Trumps chief of staff, told the audience he had teamed up with Ginni Thomas to combat charges against Trump in the first impeachment trial.

Meadows has refused to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, leading the committee to refer the matter to the Justice Department for possible prosecution  a matter that could wind up before the Supreme Court. Meadows could not be reached for comment.

Advocates have also said potential conflicts may extend to people who work with Ginni Thomas and file amicus friend of the court briefs. The New Yorker earlier this year detailed how the Center for Security Policy, run by Frank Gaffney, paid Ginni Thomass company for consulting services; tax returns reviewed by The Post show the center paid $101,500 in 2017 and $134,500 in 2018 for consulting.

Gaffney and others filed an amicus brief in 2017 supporting Trumps travel restrictions on people from Muslim-dominated countries. The court upheld the restrictions by a 5-4 vote, with Clarence Thomas in the majority.

We know that she has been a paid consultant to groups that have submitted these briefs before the court, Johnson, the Georgia congressman, said.

Gaffney did not respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who said that amicus briefs have flooded the Supreme Court in an effort to sway justices, has introduced legislation that would require those who file such briefs to disclose the source of the financing.

They're not even at the point of letting the parties and themselves and the public know who's really behind the amicus front groups, Whitehouse said in an interview.

Ginni Thomas has worked closely with the Trump administration on an array of matters, leading a group of conservative activists who met at the White House with the president, and going to the White House to celebrate his acquittal in his first impeachment trial. Her actions on Jan. 6, 2021, have also drawn scrutiny.

Hours before the attack on the Capitol, she celebrated the crowd at the Save America rally on the Ellipse, where Trump and others made baseless claims that the election had been stolen. She urged people to tune into C-SPAN for what Congress does starting at 1:00 p.m. today. LOVE MAGA people, referring to Trumps slogan, Make America Great Again. In a subsequent post, she wrote, GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP OR PRAYING.

After the protesters stormed the Capitol, Ginni Thomas updated her post to note that it was written before the violence. She later wrote a message to a group of about 120 people who had clerked for her husband, suggesting that she would refrain from inserting herself in such divisive political matters.

I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions, she wrote. My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long.

In the wake of that apology, reported last year by The Post, she wrote, Lets pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.

Nonetheless, months later, Ginni Thomas inserted herself into one of the most fraught political issues of the moment: the investigation into what led to the insurrection.

She was among a group called the Conservative Action Project who signed a Dec. 15, 2021, letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) decrying the probe. The letter said that the two Republicans on the panel, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), should be removed as members of the House Republican Caucus, complaining that the committee put out improperly issued subpoenas and other investigatory tactics designed not to pursue any valid legislative end, but merely to exploit for the sake of political harassment and demagoguery.

Eight days later, Trumps lawyers asked the Supreme Court to stop White House records from his administration from being turned over to the congressional committee. Congress may not rifle through the confidential presidential papers of a former President to meet political objectives, the filing said.

Meadows, the self-described teammate of Ginni Thomas, filed an amicus brief in support of Trumps request.

On Jan. 19, the Supreme Court rejected the request. Clarence Thomas, the lone justice to say he would have sided with Trump, did not explain his reasoning.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/critics-say-ginni-thomass-activism-is-a-supreme-court-conflict-under-court-rules-only-her-husband-can-decide-if-thats-true/ar-AATk1wE?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz


Uncle Tom's cabinet.

Biden's nominee would be only the 2nd authentic black voice to achieve appointment.
« Reply #2470 on: January 31, 2022, 08:09:48 pm »
Newsweek
Donald Trump Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
Ewan Palmer - 8h ago

Donald Trump has been accused of saying the "quiet part out loud" after suggesting Mike Pence should have "overturned the election" last January 6, but "unfortunately" failed to do so during his role as presiding officer of the Senate.

In a statement on Sunday night, Trump was denouncing bipartisan efforts to update the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to make it clear that a vice president doesn't have the constitutional or legal power to prevent election results from being certified.

However, Trump interpreted the proposals as a way to prevent VPs from being able to change the outcome of the results, once again falsely suggesting Pence therefor had the power to do so.

"If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?" Trump said.

"Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn't exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!"

While the former president has been falsely claiming the 2020 Election was "rigged" against him for more than 14 months now, his latest statement was the first time that he has let slip that his voter fraud cries were part of intentions to completely overturn the results in his favor.

A number of critics, lawmakers and journalists now have condemned Trump's comments in which he specifically states that his attempts to put pressure on Pence to prevent the votes from being certified in Congress were part of an effort to disregard the democratic results.

Bill Kristol, a political commentator and advisor in President Ronald Reagan's administration, tweeted: "Talk about saying the quiet part loud. Trump here admits or rather boasts that what he wanted Mike Pence to do was to 'overturn the election.'"

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman also said Trump was "saying the quiet part out loud" about overturning an election with his latest comments.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republican members of the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, said that Trump's remarks are an "admission" and a "massively un-American" statement.

"It is time for every Republican leader to pick a side...Trump or the Constitution, there is no middle on defending our nation anymore," Kinzinger tweeted.

Olivia Troye, a former national security official and ex-advisor to Pence, tweeted: "Trump boasting in his latest statement: the goal was to overturn the electionafter touting at his rally that he'll pardon Jan 6 insurrectionists. Every Republican candidate & official should go on record with their answer: Do you support sedition & pardoning domestic terrorists?"

NBC News' senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur added: "Two important developments here (1) This is the first time Trump has weighed in on the bipartisan talks about stopping election subversion; we'll see if it affects GOP sens.

"(2): He's more openly using phrases like 'change the outcome' and VP 'could have overturned the Election.'"

While this is the first time that Trump has openly revealed that he wanted Pence to overturn the election results, it is by far the first time he has falsely claimed his vice president had the power to stop the results being certified on January 6.

In the days prior to the Capitol attack, Trump was putting pressure on Pence to prevent the results from being certified in Congress despite the fact he did not have the power to do so during his purely ceremonial role as presiding officer of the Senate.

On January 5, 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence "has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors" and previously told a crowd at a rally in Georgia in support of then senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue how he hopes Pence "comes through for us" and stops the results from being declared in favor of Joe Biden.

Even as his supporters were storming the Capitol building on January 6, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done" and stop results from being certified.

Pence released a statement just before the joint session of Congress to count the votes to state that there is no constitutional basis to Trump's claims that he can stop the ballots being certified.

"As a student of history who loves the Constitution and reveres its Framers, I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no Vice President in American history has ever asserted such authority," Pence said.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-just-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud/ar-AATjVME?ocid=undefined



Uh oh.
« Reply #2471 on: February 1, 2022, 10:22:31 am »
Business Insider
Trump told Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security to see if they could 'take control of voting machines': NYT report
salarshani@businessinsider.com (Sarah Al-Arshani) - 4h ago

Former President Donald Trump asked Rudy Giuliani, his attorney, to call the Department of Homeland Security to see if they could legally take control of voting machines in key states in December 2020, six weeks after the Presidential election, The New York Times reported.

Giuliani called Kenneth Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, who told him he did not have the authority to do so, the Times reported.

Insider previously reported people in Trump's orbit had written a draft executive order that was dated to December 2020 that mentioned using the Pentagon to seize machines.

That draft order was recently obtained by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

The Times reported that plans of using other federal agencies were also previously known but new details from three unnamed sources  either briefed on the events by participants or with firsthand knowledge of the events  show which plans Trump considered and advocated for.

Trump's request to Giuliani to call DHS came after he rejected a proposal to use the Pentagon to confiscate the machines to look for evidence of alleged voter fraud that Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel, claimed to have discovered, the Times reported, adding that Waldron first mentioned this plan to former Trump advisor Michael Flynn.

Waldron also proposed the use of the military to seize the machines, but after Trump presented that idea to Giuliani, the attorney opposed it.

The Times reported that Trump also met with former Attorney General William Barr about the idea of using the Justice Department to seize voting machines. Barr immediately shot down the idea, essentially telling Trump that there was no probable cause that could justify the move, the Times reported.

The former president even asked lawmakers in Michigan and Pennsylvania to use local law enforcement to seize machines, the Times reported.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-told-giuliani-to-call-the-department-of-homeland-security-to-see-if-they-could-take-control-of-voting-machines-nyt-report/ar-AATlzYT?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2472 on: February 1, 2022, 11:48:41 am »
Trump is suggesting that a loophole (that is now seeing bipartisan support for being closed) could have been used to overturn the results of an election by a VP? So in his alternate universe: if Trumpy wins a landslide election next time up Harris can just ignore it and send the electors back to their states? That all sounds reasonable to me.
« Reply #2473 on: February 1, 2022, 02:50:01 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on February  1, 2022, 11:48:41 am
Trump is suggesting that a loophole (that is now seeing bipartisan support for being closed) could have been used to overturn the results of an election by a VP? So in his alternate universe: if Trumpy wins a landslide election next time up Harris can just ignore it and send the electors back to their states? That all sounds reasonable to me.

They're simply clarifying the existing law/process because only Trump would have the front to exploit the ambiguity.

"I know the label on the bleach bottle says 'do not drink', but it doesn't say 'do not give to someone else to drink ', does it?"
« Reply #2474 on: February 3, 2022, 03:36:39 pm »
Trump and his Julie Annie.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/spn0MJZr-QQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/spn0MJZr-QQ</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2475 on: February 3, 2022, 04:24:28 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February  3, 2022, 03:36:39 pm
Love at first sight.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/spn0MJZr-QQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/spn0MJZr-QQ</a>

What the.....
« Reply #2476 on: February 3, 2022, 09:26:55 pm »


« Reply #2477 on: Yesterday at 03:02:53 am »
Rolling Stone
Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump Are Fundraising Laps Around Their MAGA Primary Opponents
William Vaillancourt - 7h ago

All seven House Republicans who are seeking reelection after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol are faring well financially, campaign disclosures filed this week with the Federal Election Commission show.

The New York Times points out that despite drawing Trumps wrath, the seven Republicans are out-raising their primary opponents. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), for instance, raised a war chest of around $6.5 million in 2021, and is entering the 2022 election year with just under $5 million, while her opponent, Harriet Hageman, has about $380,000 in cash on hand. Cheney became a lightning rod for attacks from Trump and his allies after speaking out against the former presidents false election claims, as well as for her prominent seat on the Jan. 6 committee. Former president George W. Bush donated $5,800 to Cheneys campaign, while establishment figures in the GOP like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and former House Speaker Paul Ryan have each helped with fundraising.

In Michigan, meanwhile, Rep. Fred Upton has about $1.5 million in cash, while state Rep. Steve Carra, whom Trump endorsed, has $200,000. Joe Kent, the Army Special Forces veteran running to unseat Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), also couldnt match the incumbents haul, although the that the gap is narrower ($297,000 for Kent and $422,000 for Butler in the fourth quarter) than some of the other races, perhaps due to his frequent appearances throughout right-wing media, including Steve Bannons podcast.

NBC News points out that Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) hauled in over eight times what his Trump-endorsed challenger did in the fourth quarter. Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and David Valadao (R-Calif.) are also out-raising the field  although Trump has yet to endorse a challenger in either race. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) is out-raising challenger state Rep. Russell Fry, although Trump only recently endorsed the latter.

A similar trend is playing out in the Senate, where Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a frequent target of Trump, raked in $1.2 million last quarter. Her fundraising efforts, aided by a contribution from Bush, was double the amount that her Trump-supported challenger brought in over the same period.

Naturally, Trumps desire for revenge against the lawmakers who voted to remove him from office led to primary challengers to try to remove them from office. Trump has firm control of the GOP base, but his endorsement alone hasnt been enough against those favored and funded by establishment figures and political action committees. Part of this has to do with crowded primary fields, candidates who have only recently announced their campaign, and recent endorsements from Trump  like the one Fry locked down in his race to unseat Rep. Rice on Tuesday.

Theres still plenty of time for the lot of MAGA candidates to make up ground, their bids to unseat anti-Trump Republicans may be a case in which there is strength in fewer numbers. If youd seen 100 Republicans voting to impeach Trump, the donor pool would have been more diluted, veteran GOP strategist Alex Conant explained to the Times. Theyre in a unique position to raise a lot of money.

As a whole, House Republicans have overtaken Democrats in their fundraising efforts to win back the House of Representatives. At least 53 Republicans raised over $500,000 last quarter, according to Federal Election Commission data reviewed by Politico, compared to 38 Democrats who did the same.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-trump-are-fundraising-laps-around-their-maga-primary-opponents/ar-AATrBUG?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #2478 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 am »
« Reply #2479 on: Today at 02:12:17 am »
Love him or hate him Pence calls out Trump.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gr7r9JNOWiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gr7r9JNOWiI</a>
