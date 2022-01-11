« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 111559 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2440 on: January 11, 2022, 10:55:58 pm »
I had the impression that Trump had always got away with stuff by lawyering up so bigly that he could cow his smaller opponent into submission, and using out-of-court settlements and NDAs when all else fails. Not sure how he'd manage that with the weight of NY state or federal governments against him. Well, it's America c. 2022,so probably the same way, come to think about it.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2441 on: January 11, 2022, 11:18:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 11, 2022, 10:55:58 pm
I had the impression that Trump had always got away with stuff by lawyering up so bigly that he could cow his smaller opponent into submission, and using out-of-court settlements and NDAs when all else fails.
He did mate, he has a massive reputation for it.
I'm desperate for someone to be lashed in the clink, I'm sick of US politics.

Two things that keep getting repeated by like-minded people is that Watergate took about two years; and the prosecution of one person involved (don't forget Nixon was pardoned) was rushed and she won on appeal.

There's still time for indictments, we must hope.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2442 on: January 12, 2022, 02:31:51 am »
Talking Points Memo
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas More Trump-World Operatives, Revealing Deepening Investigation
Josh Kovensky - 4h ago

The Jan. 6 Committee issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three people purportedly involved in discussions with Trump administration officials and rally planners on Jan. 6.

The panel issued subpoenas to Arthur Schwartz, Andy Surabian, and Ross Worthington, all Republican political operatives who worked in support of the Trump administration.

Worthington, the panels subpoena says, helped draft the speech that Trump gave on the Ellipse on the morning of Jan. 6, in which he urged the crowd to go to the Capitol and fight.

According to the subpoena, Worthington may have focused on voter fraud issues that Trump raised during the speech in support of the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

Schwartz, a friend of Donald Trump Jr. known for screaming at reporters, received a subpoena asking him about how the Ellipse rally was organized. Surabian, another Trump Jr. associate and deputy to Steve Bannon while he was in the White House, received a similar subpoena.

In both cases, the committee asked about communications that the men had with organizers of the rally as well as with speakers, which included Trump, Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), and others.

The panel also wants to know about potential concerns around having Infowars emcee Alex Jones and far-right provocateur Ali Alexander appear, appearance fees for certain people who did speak at the rally, and follow-up media coverage.

The committee says that, based on its own investigation, it has reason to believe that Schwartz and Surabian communicated with each other, Trump Jr., Katrina Pierson, Kimberley Guilfoyle, and rally financier Julie Fancelli before Jan. 6.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jan-6-panel-subpoenas-more-trump-world-operatives-revealing-deepening-investigation/ar-AASG2O7?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2443 on: January 12, 2022, 02:35:26 am »
A little-known Trump supporter and billionaire heiress of Publix is facing a federal investigation for her alleged role in financing the coordinated efforts to storm the U.S. Capitol.

According to The Washington Post, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots has indicated that an investigative probe is being focused on Julie Fancelli the 72-year-old daughter of Publix grocery store chain founder, George W. Jenkins and her financial influence which contributed to the Capitol riots coming to fruition.

Fancelli, who reportedly lives a relatively quiet like in Florida, is said to have quietly donated a total of $650,000 to three different right-wing organizations that participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Initially, investigators calculated approximately $300,000 that Fancelli allegedly wired to the organizations. But, now that suspected amount has more than doubled. The timeline of her donations has also been revealed:

December 29, 2020 - Women for America First, a non-profit that helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally, received $300,000 from Fancelli.

On the same day, she allegedly sent $150,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association, an organization that covered the cost of a robocall encouraging Trump supporters to call on Congress to stop the steal.
The State Tea Party Express also received $200,000 that day, according to tax filings from the group that day, per a report published by Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington.

During the time leading up to the "Stop the Steal" rally and the insurrection, Fancelli reportedly shared reports from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with her friends and family members. One day before Fancelli's donations were wired out, Jones discussed the baseless claims of election fraud during one of his Infowars segments.

I dont want Trump to step down, Jones said during a segment of his online platform Infowars platform on Dec. 28. Either by overturning the election and showing its a fraud and getting Congress to act on Jan. 6 to not certify for Biden, or whether we end up impeaching Joe Biden or getting him arrested as a Chi-Com agent, one way or another, he will be removed.

In wake of the reports of Fancelli's donations, Publix has released a statement to The Washington Post addressing the situation. We are deeply troubled by Ms. Fancellis involvement in the events that led to the tragic attack on the Capitol on January 6, Publix said.

https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/julie-fancelli/
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2444 on: January 12, 2022, 08:53:44 am »
The bit in bold is what I was emphasising yesterday.


A Georgia district attorney has claimed that a decision will soon be made over whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump for his alleged pressuring of state officials to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential election.

During an interview conducted with the Associated Press on Sunday, Fulton Countys District Attorney, Fani Willis, attempted to give a rough timeline on when a decision would be made.

I believe in 2022 a decision will be made in that case, Ms Willis told the AP. I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decisions will be made.

This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the elections administration, Ms Willis previously said in a letter to state leadership, according to The Hill.

While declining to discuss the specifics of the case, Ms Willis explained: Were going to just get the facts, get the law, be very methodical, very patient and, in some extent, unemotional about this quest for justice.
I just think the public should be patient  you know, go on, lead your lives  trust that theyve elected a district attorney that knows that this is a serious issue, takes it seriously and were doing our job here, she added.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/georgia-da-trump-election-interference-b1990668.html
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2445 on: January 13, 2022, 09:12:06 am »
The Daily Beast
Hannity Has Old Pal Manafort on for a Prison Pity Party
William Vaillancourt - Yesterday 11:55 PM

In his first television appearance since being pardoned by then-President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort ran to good friend Sean Hannity to complain about what happened to him.

The Fox News host on Wednesday introduced the former Trump campaign chairman, who was convicted in 2018 of lying to federal investigators about his role in Russian election interference in 2016, by launching into what sounded like a greatest hits spiel from the early Trump years. Hannity began with special counsel Robert Muellers witch hunt and the deep states effort to destroy Trump and his allies.

Mueller and his team wanted Manafort to die in jail, an angry Hannity began, and they tried hard, and they also put him in solitary confinement for nearly a year. Why? To break him.

Manafort was jailed in June 2018 after his bail was revoked for violating conditions of his house arrest. He remained incarcerated until May 2020, when he was released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prisoners were never an issue with me. The special prosecutor was. They are the ones who put me into view of harms way. Solitary is a terrible thing, Manafort griped.

They said it was to protect me. I never believed that for a minute. It didnt protect me. What it did was it put me into a situation [where] Im in an 8-by-10 room with no windows, with no access to people, no access to outside, and limited ability to communicate with my lawyers.

Manafort continued, noting that he discusses his imprisonment in his forthcoming book, Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced.

I talk about how, you know, its inhumane what they call solitary confinement. Then, they tried to get me to go to Rikers Island and be in solitary, which fortunatelydue to the Department of Justicedidnt happen because there was an issue of safety for me in that context there.

Its no surprise that the convicted felon found a sympathetic ally in the Fox News host. After all, the two communicated frequently in 2017 and 2018, with Manafort claimingand Hannity agreeingthat he was being set up by corrupt, anti-Trump prosecutors in the Justice Department. Hannitys incredible reporting on the Russia probe, the former Trump campaign chairman wrote, warranted a Pulitzer. And after Roger Stone appeared as a guest on his Fox News show one night, Hannity texted Manafort, We r all on the same team.

Memos from the Russia investigation also show that Manafort said he used Hannity as a backchannel to Trump while under investigation for financial crimes. That tight relationship came up Wednesday.

They didnt understand that there was no way I was going to lie, Manafort said of prosecutors in Muellers office. There was no way that they could force me into giving up the president, you know, and I never felt uncomfortable talking to them because I knew that as long as I told the truth, I had nothing to fear. But I was wrong.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/hannity-has-old-pal-manafort-on-for-a-prison-pity-party/ar-AASIMIp?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,362
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2446 on: January 13, 2022, 11:26:27 am »
They didnt understand that there was no way I was going to lie,

This is the same Manafort who pretended to cooperate with Mueller's people so he could feed information to Trump, right? Just checking. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2447 on: January 14, 2022, 08:12:55 am »
11 members of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
by The Associated Press | January 13, 2022 at 3:59 p.m.

WASHINGTON  Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Bidens 2020 election victory, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges levied in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

It marked a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Departments history  more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes  and highlighted the work that has gone into piecing together the most complicated cases. The charges rebut, in part, the growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly challenged the seriousness of the insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.

The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. They repeatedly wrote in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, to scare the s--- out of Congress. And on Jan. 6, the indictment alleges, they entered the Capitol building with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.

Authorities have said the Oath Keepers and their associates worked as if they were going to war, discussing weapons and training. Days before the attack, one defendant suggested in a text message getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their waiting arms, prosecutors say.

On Jan. 6, several members, wearing camouflaged combat attire, were seen on camera shouldering their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation, authorities say.

The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or stacks, that entered the Capitol. The first stack split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two quick reaction forces that had guns in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.

Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege. He and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The nine others were already facing criminal charges related to the attack.

Sedition charges are difficult to win and rarely used, but defendants face steep prison time of 20 years if convicted, compared with five for the other conspiracy charges. The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didnt, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.

Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.

Most of the hundreds of people charged in the violence are facing lower-level crimes. More than 150 people have been charged with assaulting police officers at the Capitol. Over 50 have been charged with conspiracy, mostly people linked to the far-right Proud Boys and anti-government Oath Keepers. There have been no sedition charges brought against the Proud Boys.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence. Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who said he represented Rhodes, said Rhodes was supposed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in a deposition but it got called off.

He has been subject to a lot of suspicion to why he wasnt indicted, so far in the Jan. 6 riot, Moseley said. I dont know if this is in response to those discussions, but we do think its unfortunate. Its an unusual situation.

A second attorney representing the group, Kellye SoRelle, said she was issuing a statement later and said Mosley did not represent Rhodes.

Rhodes has said in interviews with right-wing hosts that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that the members who did so went rogue. But he has continued to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, while posts on the Oath Keepers website have depicted the group as a victim of political persecution.

Other defendants in the conspiracy have argued in court that the only plan was to provide security at the rally before the riot or protect themselves against possible attacks from far-left antifa activists.

Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. The right-wing extremist group recruits current and former military, police and first responders. Several of those arrested are veterans.

Rhodes has appeared in court documents in the conspiracy case for months as Person One.

Authorities say he held a GoToMeeting call days after the election, telling his followers to go to Washington and let then President Donald Trump know that the people are behind him. Rhodes told members they should be prepared to fight antifa and that some Oath Keepers should stay on the outside and be prepared to go in armed if necessary.

Were going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you dont guys, youre going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war, and a bloody  you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight, Rhodes said, according to court documents.

Authorities have said Rhodes was part of an encrypted Signal chat with Oath Keepers from multiple states leading up to Jan. 6 called DC OP: Jan 6 21 and it showed the group was activating a plan to use force that day.

On the afternoon of the 6th, authorities say Rhodes told the group over Signal: All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. Theyve had enough.

Around 2:30 p.m., Rhodes had a 97-second phone call with Kelly Meggs, the reputed leader of the groups Florida chapter, who was part of the military-style stack, authorities say. About 10 minutes later, Rhodes sent a photo to the group showing the southeast side of the Capitol with the caption, South side of US Capitol. Patriots pounding on doors. Around that same time, those in the stack formation forcibly entered the Capitol, prosecutors say.

He was expected in court on Friday in Texas.

More than 70 defendants remain detained on riot charges. At least 183 defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Jan. 11. At least 78 of them have been sentenced, including 35 people who received jail or prison sentences or time already served.

https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2022/jan/13/11-members-of-oath-keepers-charged-with-seditious/
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2448 on: January 14, 2022, 08:29:14 am »
Newsweek
Jim Jordan Mocked as Trump's 'Mar-a-Lago Mutt' in Cartoon by Ohio's Largest Newspaper
Jason Lemon - Yesterday 3:33 PM

Ohio's largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer, mocked Representative Jim Jordan in an opinion cartoon this week, describing the Republican congressman as "Trump's national champion" dog and "Mar-a-Lago mutt."

Jordan, who has represented Ohio's 4th congressional district since 2007, is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. He has rejected cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, which sought more information about his communication with Trump on the day of and prior to the U.S. Capitol assault carried out by the former president's supporters.

The Plain Dealer, a Cleveland-based newspaper and the largest in the state by circulation, published a Wednesday opinion cartoon taking aim at Jordan and his loyalty to the former president. The newspaper makes its content available online at Cleveland.com.

The image featured what is apparently Trump's hand holding the end of a red tie functioning as a leash around the neck of a dog representing the congressman. In a speech bubble, the dog describes himself as "Trump's national champion," while wearing a large button that says, "voted no on 1/6 testimony."

Below the image, the cartoonist, Jeff Darcy, wrote: "Buckeye Bulldog, Rep. Jim Jordan still claims Donald Trump is the true National Champion. The Mar-a-Lago mutt also barked back at a request by the Jan. 6 Committee to speak to him about his Jan. 6 phone calls to Insurrection instigator Donald Trump and plotters meeting at the Willard Hotel on Jan 5."

Mar-a-Lago is Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president regularly spent time at his residence there while he was still serving in the White House. He officially transferred his residency from New York to Florida in October 2019.

Jordan in a Sunday letter to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6 signaled that he would not cooperate after he was asked to provide information. "I have no relevant information that would assist the select committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose," the Republican wrote.

The GOP congressman has helped promote misinformation about the 2020 election, which was a key driver of the mob that assaulted the Capitol on January 6 of last year. Like more than 140 other Republican members of Congress, Jordan voted against formal certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory just after the assault occurred.

Trump and his allies continue to claim that the 2020 election was "rigged" or "stolen" through widespread voter fraud. They have not provided evidence substantiating the extraordinary allegation. Despite numerous ballot audits and more than 60 failed legal challenges to the election, no evidence has emerged corroborating the conspiracy theory.

Nonetheless, Jordan drew substantial controversy in December when it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laying out a strategy to keep the then president unconstitutionally in office ahead of the Capitol attack. Some have described the Republican lawmaker as a "traitor" for sending that message.

"Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor. He's a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for quite a while, and now we actually have it in text," Representative Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, told MSNBC in mid-December.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jim-jordan-mocked-as-trump-s-mar-a-lago-mutt-in-cartoon-by-ohio-s-largest-newspaper/ar-AASKNge?ocid=undefined
« Last Edit: January 14, 2022, 08:31:11 am by jambutty »
Logged
I'll smell the roses when I'm dead.  I'm smelling the coffee.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2449 on: January 14, 2022, 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 13, 2022, 11:26:27 am
They didnt understand that there was no way I was going to lie,

This is the same Manafort who pretended to cooperate with Mueller's people so he could feed information to Trump, right? Just checking. ::)

The same one who was admonished by the judge at sentencing

Quote
It is hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved, she said.

Logged
Believer

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2450 on: January 15, 2022, 01:40:09 am »
John Oliver got his way.

[quote]DirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative Channel

(Bloomberg) -- DirecTV, one of the largest U.S. pay-TV providers, plans to drop One America News Network, dealing a major blow to the conservative channel thats been criticized for spreading misinformation and had a loyal fan in former President Donald Trump.

The satellite-TV provider has notified OANs owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it plans to stop carrying the companys two channels when their contract expires. Herring Networks also owns AWE, a lifestyle channel that stands for A Wealth of Entertainment.

We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires, the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

DirecTVs contract with Herring Networks expires in early April, according to a person familiar with the matter. Herring Networks didnt immediately respond to a request for comment.

OAN depends heavily on DirecTV, its largest distributor, to reach its audience. The channel is still carried on Verizon FiOS and smaller pay-TV providers, according to its website. The broadcast can also be streamed via an online-TV service called KlowdTV. OAN has never been carried by Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. or Dish Network Corp., three other major providers.


DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T Inc. and TPG via a joint venture, has offered OAN to customers since April 2017 after Herring Networks won a lawsuit that forced the satellite-TV provider to carry the channels.

OAN became one of Trumps favorite channels while he was president. In 2020, he gave OAN a boost by tweeting one of its stories that maligned an elderly protester who was knocked down and injured by police on TV during a protest in Buffalo.

Critics have called on TV distributors to stop carrying the network. In a November blog post, John Bergmayer, legal director at the advocacy group Public Knowledge, said that OANs support for the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen and the fact that its consistently giving airtime to conspiracy theories and misinformation on COVID-19, moves it from a participant in the marketplace of ideas to a peddler of toxic lies.

Pay-TV providers like DirecTV have been dropping channels to lower their programming costs at a time when consumers are increasingly replacing traditional TV with lower cost streaming services.

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/directv-to-drop-one-america-news-in-blow-to-conservative-channel-1.1707990[/quote]

AT&T funding the OAN - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 11 Oct
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-arYEVuI26U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-arYEVuI26U</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,498
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2451 on: January 15, 2022, 09:07:21 am »
Quote from: John C on January 11, 2022, 10:41:07 pm
:) By me & RB?

I think we're probably encouraging exercising patience, that's all mate.

I hear you John. I fully appreciate that the legal process requires time to play out. I'm also mindful that in dealing with an evasive character like Trump, additional time may be needed to ensure the prosecution is well measured. I'm not arguing with any of that. My overriding point is that a lot of anti-Trump people seem to have it in their heads that Trump is some senile old moron with a trail of crimes just waiting to be found and prosecuted. That's a view that I just don't share mate - and I say that as someone who absolutely detest the guy

I think the thing that has to be remembered when it comes to Trump (particularly the way he's portrayed) is that American media (on both sides of the political spectrum) is not geared towards objectivity. It's just not part of the business model. Everything (and I mean literally EVERYTHING) that makes it onto American television is neatly curated to ensure it panders to specific audiences. Added to that is the fact that the culture of American entertainment (particularly comedy and late night TV) relies heavily on the lampooning of political figures for cheap laughs

I guess what I'm trying to say is that when you take the likes of Colbert and Meyers, and mix them together with the likes of Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell, and put them on TV almost every night of the week, then you're going to wind up with a somewhat biased view of reality. I think it's useful to stop and remind oneself of that, particularly when you find yourself getting too involved with Trump and the stories that surround him. It can be quite intoxicating at times. The Mueller report being the perfect case in point. What an absolute load of complete and utter fucking bollox that whole furore turned out to be

When I say I don't believe the SDNY indictment will harm Trump, its not because I lack faith in the system of justice. It's because I lack faith in the objectivity of American media. I just don't believe that Trump is as idiotic as he is portrayed, nor do I believe he's as guilty as some "legal commentators" suggest. Objectively speaking, he'll more than likely walk away with a hefty fine and a slap on the wrist. I also think anyone who was desperate to see him go down during the Mueller probe and impeachment trials are likely to wind up disappointed again.

But as you you say, there's only one way to find. Let's be patient and see

   
« Last Edit: January 15, 2022, 09:12:17 am by Billy The Kid »
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2452 on: January 16, 2022, 01:32:00 am »
Batshit Crazy Mike Lindell on point again.

Quote

Mike Lindell tells MAGA rally there will be 'no computers or machines' used in 2022 elections

Speaking at Donald Trump's rally in Arizona on Saturday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed no computers or voting machines will be used in 2022 midterm elections.

Lindell told the crowd that things have actually gotten better for Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was stolen during the last year.

"The reason I say that is because everybody now is out there with no fear, and we all know what happened, and it's all going to get corrected, and it's been on God's timing, not our timing, and I will promise you this: There's not going be any election done with any machines or any computers in 2022," Lindell said.

In an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network after his speech, Lindell claimed he's preparing to launch "a replacement for the machines," which he called "paper on steroids."

"Its the most awesome paper you've ever seen," he said. "You cant copy it. Its better than money."

https://www.rawstory.com/mike-lindell-2656414551/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,031
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2453 on: January 16, 2022, 01:34:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 16, 2022, 01:32:00 am
Batshit Crazy Mike Lindell on point again.


Hahah he competes with Rudy on the batshit crazy scale, it's lovely.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,362
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 07:10:30 pm »
Matt Gaetz's ex-gf has officially been given immunity from prosecution after her testimony in front of a grand jury. It may be in relation to an 18 yo woman Gaetz was having sex with, but who may have been younger when the sexual relationship began.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,031
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 02:44:50 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 