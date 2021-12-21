« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 21, 2021, 10:41:13 pm
Law & Crime
Pro-Trump California Man Who Threatened Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, and Others After Bidens 2020 Win Is Sentenced to Prison
Marisa Sarnoff - Yesterday 7:03 PM

The California man who threatened journalists and their family members in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Robert Lemke, 36, sent threatening messages to around 50 victims, including journalists and politicians, according to federal prosecutors.

He chose his targets because of their statements expressing that then-President Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election, the Department of Justice said in a press release Monday. He told a family member of one journalist that he and others were nearby, armed and ready to take action against them.

Lemke also sent threatening messages on Jan. 6, as supporters of Donald Trump overran the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes and certifying Joe Bidens win in the 2020 presidential election.

As that attack was ongoing, Lemke sent threatening text messages to a family member of a journalist, stating: [The Journalists] words are putting you and your family at risk. We are nearby, armed and ready. Thousands of us are active/retired law enforcement, military, etc. Thats how we do it.

That day, Lemke also targeted a New York city-based member of Congress, sending a message to the representatives brother that included a picture of a home in the same neighborhood as the Congressman.

Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words, Lemkes message said. We are armed and nearby your house. You had better have a word with him. We are not far from his either. Already spoke to [the Congressmans son] and know where his kids are.

[Y]our words have consequences, Lemke also said in the message. Stop telling lies; Biden did not win, he will not be president. We are not[] white supremacists. Most of us are active/retired law enforcement or military. You are putting your family at risk. We have armed members near your home. . . . Dont risk their safety with your words and lies.

According to prosecutors, Lemke was not affiliated with law enforcement or the U.S. military, despite having claimed to be in some of his threats.

CNNs Brian Stelter and Don Lemon spoke at Lemkes sentencing hearing Monday, according to a New York Daily News report.

I am tired of looking over my shoulder. I am tired of being suspicious of even friendly faces in public, Lemon said in what the Daily News described as an emotional statement to the court. I am tired of being called fake news  I am tired of being called names like f-t and n-r in public by people like Robert Lemke.

I am exhausted. We are exhausted and tired, Lemon also said, after recalling receiving messages targeting him and his fiancé, according to the Daily News.

Lemon criticized what he characterized as Lemkes efforts to blame other people for his actions.

It is insulting to me that Robert Lemke thinks that he is a victim.  Trump made me do it. The media made me do it, Lemon said. Hes a grown man!

Stelter described messages he received from Lemke about his family, including a picture of the grave of Stelters father, who is buried in Maryland. Another message described the nice dense trees behind the home of Stelters mother, the Daily News reported.

He was saying my family was in danger because I was telling the truth on TV, Stelter said in court, according to the story.

Intimidating a person to shut them up is intolerable, Stelter also said. The press cannot be truly free if it is subject to threats and harassment.

Lemke told the court that he still supports Trump and believes he won the election.

I wholeheartedly believed I was a voice for those being silenced after the election, and was sincerely defending not only the election itself against fraud, but what I believed was the silenced voice of the voters for Donald Trump, Lemke wrote in a letter to the court before his sentencing, according to the Daily News report. I now understand I could have done them all: Defended the election and become a voice for silenced voters, while still being persistent and heard, yet compassionate and respectful.

Lemke also said that his threats were rude and immoral, his actions reckless and hateful, and that the letters and speeches from his targets have changed [his] life permanently for the better, according to the Daily News.

Hellerstein made it clear that Lemke was not being punished for his political views.

His sentence has nothing to do with his opinions, Hellerstein reportedly said. He is not a victim. There is a difference between speech and criminal threats.

Lemkes victims also included relatives of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, the Daily News reported. He also threatened Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the mayor of a major American city and the CEO of a nonprofit, according to prosecutors.

Lemke pleaded guilty in October.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/pro-trump-california-man-who-threatened-brian-stelter-don-lemon-and-others-after-bidens-2020-win-is-sentenced-to-prison/ar-AAS0dEm?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 31, 2021, 08:18:05 am
So nice to see the parasites feeding on each other.

Business Insider
InfoWars host Alex Jones slammed Trump's social media network and called him 'pathetic' for supporting the COVID-19 vaccine
mloh@businessinsider.com (Matthew Loh) - Yesterday 10:19 PM

InfoWars host Alex Jones tore into former President Donald Trump and his upcoming social network platform TruthSocial over Trump's recent public approval of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Jones, previously a staunch and outspoken Trump supporter, told listeners of his InfoWars show to "move on" from the former president.

"Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing. But listen, I've got the inside baseball on Trump  he doesn't know what's going on. And I'm not even defending Trump, I'm just saying we've got to move on," said Jones, a prominent conspiracy theorist on the right-wing fringe.

The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 30, 2021
 
He then threatened to "dish all the dirt" on Trump, saying he had access to unnamed sources from "inside Trump's camp," The Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo first reported.

"It's not to hurt Trump, it's so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess [and] going to save you and he's not," Jones said.

He said that Trump is "not a bad guy," but added that the former president "doesn't know what he's doing" and is "surrounded by bad advisers."

Jones proceeded to criticize TruthSocial as well. "He's got that multibillion-dollar social media network based on Mastodon that they said's an original program that doesn't even work," he said.

"And there's all these SEC criminal investigations of it right now," Jones continued. "And it's all falling apart."

Trump revealed during a Dec. 19 appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he'd gotten a booster shot and told people in the crowd not to boo because of it. Later in an interview with conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens, he repeated the same sentiment.

"Trump did a lot of good, and I believed in him," Jones later said after Trump's comments. "So, the fact that he's done this makes it personal. It makes it hurt!"

"You are either completely ignorant... or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived," he also said during a Christmas broadcast of his show.

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021
Jones joins several far-right commentators in their newfound criticism of the former president.

Others who have recently lashed out against the former president include radio host and longtime Trump supporter Wayne Allyn Root, who said on Jones' show that Trump is "horribly wrong" about the vaccines and "needs an intervention."

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander blasted Trump as well, writing on his Telegram channel: "Trump, stop. Just stop. Have your position (backed by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is backed by science). This losing is getting boomer level annoying."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/infowars-host-alex-jones-slammed-trump-s-social-media-network-and-called-him-pathetic-for-supporting-the-covid-19-vaccine/ar-AASiga6?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 2, 2022, 07:12:12 pm
Business Insider
Liz Cheney says Trump is unfit for office and 'clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again'
ydzhanova@businessinsider.com (Yelena Dzhanova) - 1h ago

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday said Donald Trump should never be in office again.

Cheney said his inaction during the January 6 Capitol riot last year was unacceptable.

She said he had the power to put an end to it but did not despite repeated pleas to do so from his allies.

Rep. Liz Cheney scorched former President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying he has proven that he cannot be "anywhere near the Oval Office ever again."

In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Cheney, a Republican representative from Wyoming, said Trump had the power to put an end to the Capitol riot on January 6 but did not despite repeated pleas to do so from his allies and family members.

"I think it's also important for the American people to understand how dangerous Donald Trump was," Cheney said in the interview. "We know as he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television to tell people to stop. We know Leader McCarthy was pleading with him to do that. We know members of his family. We know his daughter  we have firsthand testimony  that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence."

Cheney is part of the House select committee charged with investigating the January 6 insurrection.

"Any man who would not do so, any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the county of electoral votes, any man who would watch television as police officers were being beaten, as his supporters were invading the Capitol of the United States, is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again," Cheney continued.

The January 6 Select Committee, made up of a group of Republican and Democratic representatives, has been issuing subpoenas to collect documentation and testimony in its investigation of the Capitol riot.

So far, at least 727 people have been charged in relation to the riot.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/liz-cheney-says-trump-is-unfit-for-office-and-clearly-can-never-be-anywhere-near-the-oval-office-ever-again/ar-AASmAdV?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 2, 2022, 08:02:57 pm
anti-vaxx congresswoman is kicked off Twitter for misinformation

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59854916
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 2, 2022, 08:24:48 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  2, 2022, 08:02:57 pm
anti-vaxx congresswoman is kicked off Twitter for misinformation

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59854916
Brilliant. I can already hear the shite from her and Gates, et al, about "cancel culture".
Gobshites.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 3, 2022, 10:16:19 pm
Not much point in continuing the video archive now, but this has a tidbit that is interesting and alarming in equal measure.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OSPKdpOpINc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OSPKdpOpINc</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 3, 2022, 10:52:22 pm
I think it could be worth it mate. Even if the vids are infrequent I suspect there'll be breaking news a few times each month.
It's nearly Insurrection Anniversary Day soon also.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 4, 2022, 12:54:16 am
Quote from: John C on January  2, 2022, 08:24:48 pm
Brilliant. I can already hear the shite from her and Gates, et al, about "cancel culture".
Gobshites.

That paragon of impartiality and thoroughness beloved of the based, Glenn Greenwald, went on such a tirade. Naturally, he omitted to mention that MTG still has her Congressional twitter account. Of course Trump and his cabal never use their official government accounts because they need to distance themselves professionally from their own bullshit. So, as one twitter respondent pointed out, if Greenwald is truly outraged by this ban, then he either believes that Twitter has  no right to enforce any rules or standards whatsoever, or that elected officials should be exempt from the rules that bind the rest of us, even when posting as a private citizen and not as part of their official function. One might call that a little elitist, no?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 4, 2022, 09:45:30 am
The Jan 6 committee has asked the national archives for Trump's blooper reel, as Stephen Colbert called it.

If you recall Trump's puny "we love you, you have to go home" video to his cult, well apparently that was the only usable take. They had to reshoot because Trump "wouldn't say the right thing". ::)

Popcorn gif?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 5, 2022, 08:23:47 pm
I see the January 6 Committee are looking to question Hannity about his involvement

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/politics/january-6-committee-sean-hannity/index.html

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 5, 2022, 08:35:49 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January  5, 2022, 08:23:47 pm
I see the January 6 Committee are looking to question Hannity about his involvement

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/politics/january-6-committee-sean-hannity/index.html



Looks like he was trying to get Trump to calm things down from those text messages.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 6, 2022, 08:46:30 am
Business Insider
Microsoft, AmEx, Airbnb and 4 other major companies have pledged not to donate to Republican election objectors in 2022
gdean@insider.com (Grace Dean) - Yesterday 7:44 AM

Seven big US companies have pledged not to donate to Republican election objectors in 2022.

The companies making the pledge to Popular Information include Microsoft, American Express, and Airbnb.
The so-called Sedition Caucus comprises 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden's election victory.
Seven top US companies including Microsoft, American Express, and Airbnb have pledged not to donate to any Republican election objectors in 2022.

Popular Information contacted 183 companies asking if they would withhold donations to the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win  a group that has been referred to as the "Sedition Caucus."

Microsoft told Popular Information: "We are committed to our pledge." American Express previously told the publication that its PAC would never donate to any of the 147 election objectors again.

The four other companies to make the no-donations pledge are Dow, BASF, Eversource Energy, and Lyft.

Companies including NRG Energy and Marriott International didn't make the pledge directly but told Popular Information they'd keep their donation suspensions in place for the time being.

Popular Information reported that General Electric previously said it wouldn't donate to Sedition Caucus members in 2022, but that it had supported them indirectly by funding the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

After a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to try to prevent Congress certifying Biden's election win, many top US companies scrambled to cut ties with the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against the result.

Dozens of companies said they would stop giving donations to these lawmakers. Other companies said they would pause all political donations, review their contribution policies, or take the January 6 events into account when awarding funding.

Not all companies have stuck to their promises. Major companies have donated around $8.1 million to Sedition Caucus members since January 2021, according to nonpartisan watchdog Accountable.US  and some of these had previously pledged to stop donations to members of the group.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/microsoft-amex-airbnb-and-4-other-major-companies-have-pledged-not-to-donate-to-republican-election-objectors-in-2022/ar-AASskg0?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 6, 2022, 12:53:56 pm
CNN reporting that Trumps ex officials will meet next week to discuss how to stop Trump.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 7, 2022, 03:37:57 pm
Business Insider
I spent the January 6 anniversary near Trump's Mar-a-Lago, and Ron DeSantis' name kept coming up for 2024
Kimberly Leonard 13 hours ago

About 300 Trump supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago on the anniversary of the Capitol attack.

They told me they wanted former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024.
But they also picked a very close second favorite: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

I woke up on the morning of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol expecting to spend my whole day covering former President Donald Trump.

I didn't expect to get an earful about Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Yet that is exactly what happened.

It all started when I woke up to an email from DeSantis' office alerting reporters that he would be holding a press conference in West Palm Beach, not far from where I was planning to cover a pro-Trump rally for Insider outside Mar-a-Lago later that day.

Just two days earlier, Trump abruptly canceled a press conference he was going to host at his private club in Palm Beach where he lives, but his most fervent supporters were still planning to gather at a rally down the road in a Publix supermarket parking lot.

I recently relocated from Washington, DC, to South Florida to cover the 2022 midterms, DeSantis' reelection, and the lead-up to the 2024 election. This would be my first in-person press conference with DeSantis, so I decided to attend and see whether I could ask the Republican governor a few questions.

The DeSantis press conference was about how Florida was making more at-home COVID-19 tests available to seniors,

I asked DeSantis whether he, having served as a US House member from January 2013 to September 2017, wanted to comment on the January 6 riot anniversary.

In response, DeSantis railed against Washington- and New York-based journalists, saying they were "obsessed" with covering the attack.

"January 6 allows them to create narratives that are negative about people that supported Donald Trump," he said, adding that he wouldn't be watching the coverage and thought Florida voters were focused on other issues.

I had also asked DeSantis whether he planned to talk to Trump  who while president would sometimes host DeSantis at the White House  but he didn't answer that part of the question.

After the press conference, I drove to Palm Beach to cover the pro-Trump 'Freedom Rally'

I spent many hours talking to supporters down the road from Mar-a-Lago. Many of them had even been in Washington on January 6 a year ago, but everyone I spoke with said they weren't part of the mob that broke into the Capitol.

Organizers told me earlier in the day that as many as 1,000 people could be attending; I would estimate that roughly 300 showed up by the time nightfall arrived, not counting pro-Trump trucks that drove by the rally. The rally started at about 4 p.m. with a few people and gradually grew by 6 p.m. local time.

A photographer for the New York Post told me Trump did drive by the rally before it officially started  he even caught an exclusive of Trump giving a thumbs-up  but only a couple of supporters had gathered at that point and actually said they saw Trump.

Alan Metser, a leader of the group America's First Responders who was one of the organizers of the rally, told me he thought the event was a success anyway. I ended up interviewing about 20 people throughout the day.

Event organizers said they expected Trump to drive by the rally a second time, so attendees eagerly gathered on the sidewalk to watch for him.

The people were unwavering in their support for Trump and want him to run again in 2024.

"And if he doesn't? Who would you hope would be the Republican nominee?" I asked.

Everyone I asked had the same answer: DeSantis.

DeSantis is running for reelection as governor of Florida and has not said he's running for president, but his name keeps coming up in my interviews with establishment Republicans and outside groups as a 2024 contender for the White House.

So it was interesting to see that same support coming from some of the most enthusiastic Trump voters.

One artist told me he had Trump-DeSantis 2024 hats made.

Maga Jackson, who records songs about Trump, told me he wanted Trump and DeSantis to run together. He said he had hats in his car to give out.

"I would love to meet him," Jackson said of DeSantis.

Others were also in favor of Trump and DeSantis running on the same ticket

Danny Hamilton, the owner and president of Star Coaches Inc., which has a pro-Trump design on a bus he had parked in the Publix parking lot, told me he thought a Trump-DeSantis ticket would result in "the biggest blowout of all time."

Edward Manak, an Army veteran, told me he wanted Trump to run again but would love to see DeSantis become president someday, saying the two had "the same energy." He said Trump could be "down and dirty" in his interactions, while "DeSantis is a little cooler."

"I want them both to be on that ticket," he said.

https://www.businessinsider.com/aside-from-trump-desantis-dominates-chatter-outside-mar-a-lago-2022-1

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 7, 2022, 03:39:45 pm
Abbott/De Santis is a likely pairing.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
January 7, 2022, 04:18:22 pm
To mark the One Year Anniversary of the Insurrection, I've lifted these videos from the archive.

I've kept the archive running since Trump first became president; but I feel that period from November 2020 to January 2021 was the most significant record, so these videos are worth rewatching.

Quote from: Red Berry on January  7, 2021, 08:37:10 am
Stephen speaks.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JpUxQyLCBbk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JpUxQyLCBbk</a>

Quote from: Red Berry on January  7, 2021, 08:53:43 am
And here's Seth.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/UOIFBKB4mIE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/UOIFBKB4mIE</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 01:02:09 pm
It's frankly astounding that Trump is still free a full year on from attempting to overthrow the government.  Maybe the numerous ongoing processes re him will conclude in the manner they should do, but who knows.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:02:09 pm
It's frankly astounding that Trump is still free a full year on from attempting to overthrow the government.  Maybe the numerous ongoing processes re him will conclude in the manner they should do, but who knows.
It's frustrating isn't it. We do have 1 or 2 NY investigations in process and of course ultimately the investigations in to the Capitol riot want to get to the planners and financers of the attack.
But by all accounts part 2 of the Mueller report put on a plate a number of potential obstruction of justice cases which don't seem to have emerged yet, if at all.
I don't know whether you listen to the excellent Daily Beans podcast, whose presenter Allisson Gill fervently promote such an investigation? She still has some hope. When she gives up, I will and I'll be gutted if there hasn't been any other decent case brought against the horrible c*nt Trump.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:30:44 pm
Always believed Trump would get off pretty much scot-free as they were never going to have a former President seen walking into court facing the charges he should be served with. You basically can attempt to bring down the democracy and within weeks have your party circle the wagons to protect their own asses. At best he may have to pay some back taxes he owes but that is about the best we will get. Im sure he has been told to not run in 2024 but he wont listen, fingers crossed he not be up for the election fight.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
Business Insider
Trump boasted that the crowd for his speech on Jan. 6 was so big it was a 'sacred number,' and only a 'tiny percent' stormed the Capitol
ashoaib@insider.com (Alia Shoaib) - 7h ago

Donald Trump said the crowd for his speech on January 6 was the biggest he has ever spoken to.
Speaking to OAN, Trump complained that the "dishonest" media does not report on the size of the crowd.
When Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol, the crowd at the rally was "at least 10,000," reported AP.

Former President Donald Trump complained that the media doesn't report how "massive" the crowd was for his speech on January 6 before his supporters stormed the Capitol.

"The crowd itself was the biggest crowd I've ever  and I've spoken before the biggest crowds  the biggest crowd I've ever spoken by far, by numerous times I think," Trump said in an interview with right-wing network One America News that aired on Wednesday.

"Nobody ever shows the pictures of that."

"The real number I won't say because it'll be a headline 'oh he exaggerated the number.' The real number was over that sacred number you know what that number was right?" Trump said.

It is unclear what the former president meant by "sacred number," but OAN host Christina Bobb said she knew what he meant.

When Trump was giving his speech and he told supporters to march to the Capitol, the crowd at the rally was "at least 10,000," noted AP.

"There was love that day. There was so much love out there during the speech," Trump said.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 7, 2022
 
The former president repeated widely disproved claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"That was anger over a rigged election that got that many people to go to DC. A tiny percentage and I mean tiny, like less than 1% went to the Capitol," Trump said.

"That's the reason they went in massive numbers. They don't cover the numbers of people. They always show the Capitol with a very small, just a tiny percentage of the people that were there," he said.

"They never show helicopter pictures of that incredible crowd, because it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken to before. I've never had a crowd I've never seen a crowd that big."

"It was massive," Bobb responded.

It is not the first time the former president has complained about the size of the crowd on January 6 not being acknowledged. He made similar comments in an interview with a British broadcaster in December.

Trump has long had an obsession with crowd numbers.

Following his inauguration in 2017, Trump complained that the media had misrepresented the number of people attending his inauguration, claims which were disproved.

In the interview with OAN on Wednesday, Trump repeated complaints that the media broadcast images of a meager crowd at his inauguration hours before it started, and insisted they continue to do the same.

Trump had planned to hold a press conference on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection but ultimately canceled it.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-boasted-that-the-crowd-for-his-speech-on-jan-6-was-so-big-it-was-a-sacred-number-and-only-a-tiny-percent-stormed-the-capitol/ar-AASyYzT?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 04:22:16 am
Sacred number... 14 thousand? 88 thousand? 666 thousand?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 04:54:44 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:22:16 am
Sacred number... 14 thousand? 88 thousand? 666 thousand?

73
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 06:48:27 am
Newsweek
McCarthy "Talked Himself Right Into Being a Marquee Witness" Against Trump: Ex-Fed Prosecutor
Fatma Khaled - Yesterday 7:35 PM

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner outlined how he believes GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "talked himself right into being a marquee witness" against ex-president Donald Trump because of his contradictory statements about last year's January 6 Capitol riot.

Making his argument in a video shared on Twitter Saturday, Kirschner noted that McCarthy called on Trump to bear responsibility for the Capitol attack right after the riot, and then made contradictory comments a few months later.

The former prosecutor referred to statements McCarthy made on the House floor about a week after the January 6 attack.

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump," the GOP lawmaker said at the time.

McCarthy later changed his tune about the Capitol attack and contradicted his earlier comments, noted Kirschner.

McCarthy said in an April 2021 interview on Fox News Sunday, "I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on. He didn't see it. What he ended the call telling me, he'll put something out to make sure to stop this. And that's what he did. He put a video out later."

Kirschner said McCarthy needs to testify before Congress and provide details about his conversation with Trump that day.

"If you were the first phone call that came in to Donald Trump, what did you tell him was happening? What did he know what's happening?" Kirschner said.

"You said Donald Trump told you he didn't see it and then, finally, most importantly, and most egregiously, you said when you spoke with him in that very first phone call at the front end of the Capitol attack, which he said he hadn't seen yet, he said he will put something out to make sure it stops. And then he didn't for more than three hours. So you need to testify about all of that," he concluded.

A year has passed since the Capitol attack and Trump is still popular among Republicans mainly due to McCarthy, contends Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

The congressman said on Thursday that McCarthy is helping the GOP continue to embrace Trump.

"Kevin McCarthy is legitimately, single-handedly the reason that Donald Trump is still a force in the party," Kinzinger told the Associated Press. "That full-hearted embrace, I saw firsthand in members, made them not just scared to take on Trump but in some cases also full-heartedly embrace him."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mccarthy-talked-himself-right-into-being-a-marquee-witness-against-trump-ex-fed-prosecutor/ar-AASzUZv?ocid=msedgntp
