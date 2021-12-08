« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 8, 2021, 01:18:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on December  8, 2021, 12:16:45 pm
The problem with Trump & his cronies developing their own social media platform is that they will (thankfully) be preaching to the converted. With Twitter he could spread his hate to everyone. Decent human beings with more than 1 brain cell are not going to sign up to it.

The problem is that they're hardening Republican voters' positions on issues, which makes it difficult to reach out to moderates.

Example: Republican voter belief that the election was stolen from Trump has increased 10% to 70% over the  past year. These bastards don't need to prove a damn thing in court; they're playing to the gallery, and in doing so makes more Jan 6th type events more likely.

A further example: Bannon's trial has been set for 18th July. WHY!? Why the fuck do they need to wait eight fucking months on the very definition of an open and shut case??

It's pissing about like this that is part of the problem!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 8, 2021, 01:52:26 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on December  8, 2021, 01:18:47 pm


There is movement within the Repugs that lead me to believe that they will fracture with an alternate candidate and approach which will further weaken Fungus. He isn't growing his base.  The election is a long way away.

The longer they take to prepare for Bannon the deeper the evidence and stronger the case.  Suspending until then takes the steam out of his public posturing.

No one in Yank politics has the nous that Biden has.  After 50 years in Congress he knows all the tricks and has more contacts, favors and methods to accomplish the difficult than anyone.  He and Pelosi will do wonders with this thin (soon to be thinner) majority.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 8, 2021, 10:37:47 pm
Mediaite
Stephen Colbert Roasts Grossly Incompetent Devin Nunes for Leaving Congress to Run Trumps Media Company
Leia Idliby - 8h ago

Stephen Colbert took aim at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for resigning from Congress to lead a new media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking of catastrophes, Colbert said on Tuesdays Late Show, teeing up his take on the Republican. Theres news about California representative and goldfish who watches you have sex  Devin Nunes.

The host earned a round of applause from viewers as he shared news of Nunes impending departure from Congress, going on to assure them that the Republican will not be out of a job.

Nunes has been named the CEO of the former presidents new media company despite having no apparent prior experience working in the tech industry or as an executive, Colbert said. Instead, Nunes is a former dairy farmer.

Colbert then really took the joke home, cracking that Nunes past experience makes him the perfect guy to make money off the old president, because he has experience milking things with leathery skin.

The host went on to remind viewers that Nunes past life as a dairy farmer is not his only connection to cattle, as he sued Twitter for $250 million over a parody account pretending to be his cow.

The case was of course dismissed and we still dont know who was behind the cow Twitter account, he said. All we know is that its someone smarter than Devin Nunes, so probably a cow.

Colbert went on to say that the president normally has good reason to appoint someone who is grossly incompetent to an important position.

Theyre related to him, he joked. That means the only reason Nunes got this gig is because [Jared Kushner], Don Jr., and Eric all turned it down.

Sorry, Dad, no can do. That job is beneath me! But Id still like to be considered for the role of chief executive hug-receiver, Colbert added, whipping out his Eric Trump impression.

Watch above, via CBS.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/stephen-colbert-roasts-grossly-incompetent-devin-nunes-for-leaving-congress-to-run-trump-s-media-company/ar-AARBFE6?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 9, 2021, 10:26:16 pm
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 9, 2021, 10:54:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on December  9, 2021, 10:26:16 pm
Another loss

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/12/09/politics/trump-documents/index.html

And then it will go to the supreme court and that'll take another 6 months and they'll block it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 12:50:21 pm
"I haven't spoken with him since [he congratulated Joe Biden]. F*** him," are the words former-US president Donald Trump said about former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an exclusive interview for political journalist Barak Ravid's new book Trumps Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, showing, in part, that the relationship between the two world leaders was not as tight as it seemed. Snippets of the interview were released on Friday morning.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 12:57:08 pm
New York Daily News
Trump allies testify before Jan. 6 committee as details leak out about messages sent during Capitol riot
Dave Goldiner - Yesterday 4:27 PM

Two high-profile allies of former President Trump testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday as more damaging details emerged about messages ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided the panel.

Ali Alexander, a right-wing activist who promoted the so-called Stop the Steal rally before the attempted insurrection, and ex-Pentagon official Kash Patel both appeared for closed-doors hearings of the select committee probing the attack.

I had nothing to do with any violence or law-breaking that happened on Jan. 6, Alexander said in an opening statement that he released to reporters before testifying. I had nothing to do with planning.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committees vice-chair, said two other unnamed key players also appeared Thursday, raising to 300 the number of witnesses heard by the panel.

Despite resistance by some big names, Cheney insisted the committee was making rapid progress and vowed: the truth will come out.

Trump is trying to hide what happened on Jan. 6 and to delay and obstruct, Cheney said in a tweet. We will not let that happen.

Cheney also tantalizingly referred to exceptionally interesting and important messages handed over to the panel by Meadows and others.

CNN reported that the Meadows messages detail what Donald Trump was doing and not doing during the riot and include exchanges with prominent lawmakers and other bold-name GOP political figures.

They include documents that are directly related to what President Trump should have been doing on Jan. 6 during the attack, Cheney told the cable news network.

The former Chief of State also handed over a PowerPoint presentation, not created by him, that included proposals to get Trump to declare a national security state of emergency. It urged Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electors from states that President Biden won and toss out all electronic votes cast in the 2020 election.

Meadows decision to stop complying with the committee was a reversal after he had initially agreed to the deposition and after his attorney, George Terwilliger said the committee was open to allowing him to decline some questions based on Trumps executive privilege claims.

The former Trump aide sued the committee on Wednesday as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-allies-testify-before-jan-6-committee-as-details-leak-out-about-messages-sent-during-capitol-riot/ar-AAREXx0?ocid=msedgntp

If Cheney gets voted out (and nothing is assured), this will be an admirable swan song.

FWIW I hate her war criminal father's guts.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 01:24:37 pm
Now Meadows' book is doing well, he probably fancies he can afford the lawyers to defy the subpoena. He figures he only has to delay until after the midterms, as the GOP will torpedo the investigation if they regain the house.

He also seems desperate to stay in Trump's good books.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 01:35:47 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:24:37 pm
Now Meadows' book is doing well, he probably fancies he can afford the lawyers to defy the subpoena. He figures he only has to delay until after the midterms, as the GOP will torpedo the investigation if they regain the house.

He also seems desperate to stay in Trump's good books.

Yet again exposing how useless the US system of government and "checks and balances" really is.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 05:12:54 pm
I can't find the article I was reading now, but there's renewed interest in the 'Speaker Trump' idea within Republican circles. Essentially there's no actual requirement for the House Speaker to be an elected member (but even if that were to be found a bridge too far he can always stand in a Florida district) so if Republicans take the House in '22 then they would elevate him to the position.

Edit: Found it, with the key bit from the end quoted.

https://newrepublic.com/article/164670/matt-gaetz-trump-speaker-2024

Quote
Another reason, and perhaps a more urgent one, is that the speaker can effectively decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential race. When the members of the Electoral College vote for a president and vice president, they cast their ballots in their respective state legislatures some time in December. The electoral votes are then brought before a joint session of Congress in January, where the sitting vice president opens and counts them before the assembled lawmakers. If no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes, it falls to the House and Senate to elect the president and vice president, respectively.

Usually this is all an anachronistic formality. But it took on new significance after the last election when Trump, drawing upon memos drafted by conservative lawyer John Eastman, pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to throw out enough of Bidens electoral votes to deny him a majority. If Pence had gone along with it, the thinking went, the House would then decide the presidential election as prescribed by the Twelfth Amendment. That amendment includes a twist: The House votes for a president by state delegation instead of as individual lawmakers, which would have given Trump the majority in a contingency voteand a second term.

As I noted in September, the Eastman memo has its share of legal and constitutional issues. But it also had one big practical problem at the time: the House Democratic majority. Ned Foley, an Ohio State University law professor who specializes in election law, noted that if Pence had tried to disrupt the count in Trumps favor, House Democrats could have simply ended the joint session to prevent the plot from reaching fruition. After all, it takes both chambers to conduct the joint session, and thus if the House shuts it down (even potentially kicking the Senate out of its own chamber), the joint session cant proceed to completion to identify whether any candidate has won an electoral college majority, he wrote.

Now consider how this process might play out after the 2024 election if Biden defeats Trump to win reelection. What if Speaker Trump, claiming once again that the election was stolen from him, simply refuses to convene that session? There is no other mechanism to count the Electoral College votes, and without a count, the rest of the process breaks down. The current terms of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would expire at noon on January 20, 2025. Under the Twentieth Amendment, control of the executive branch would then pass to the acting president for as long as the House refuses to count the electoral votes or until the next election is held in 2028. And under the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, the acting president in this scenario would be Speaker Donald Trump.

It's a mad Hail Mary play, but it would be grimly amusing to see it play out with half the country protesting over such an outrageous move. But like the article says, there's a defined process, and you can't just say "Even Fox called it for Biden" and assume things will work out. Any framework of rules can have loopholes, and there's an obvious big one that's there to be flagrantly gamed by anyone with the balls to do so.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:12:54 pm
I can't find the article I was reading now, but there's renewed interest in the 'Speaker Trump' idea within Republican circles. Essentially there's no actual requirement for the House Speaker to be an elected member (but even if that were to be found a bridge too far he can always stand in a Florida district) so if Republicans take the House in '22 then they would elevate him to the position.

Edit: Found it, with the key bit from the end quoted.

https://newrepublic.com/article/164670/matt-gaetz-trump-speaker-2024

It's a mad Hail Mary play, but it would be grimly amusing to see it play out with half the country protesting over such an outrageous move. But like the article says, there's a defined process, and you can't just say "Even Fox called it for Biden" and assume things will work out. Any framework of rules can have loopholes, and there's an obvious big one that's there to be flagrantly gamed by anyone with the balls to do so.

Can someone be a Speaker of the House and also be a Presidential candidate?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Can someone be a Speaker of the House and also be a Presidential candidate?

I doubt it, but the presidency stuff will only happen just before 2024, whereas the speaker of the house can happen next year
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
I doubt it, but the presidency stuff will only happen just before 2024, whereas the speaker of the house can happen next year

True. But wouldn't Trump have to step-down as Speaker to run for POTUS? He wouldn't be in a position to refuse to convene a session to count the Electoral College votes.

It's like being the referee in a football match your playing and blow full-time when you're winning.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:40:53 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
True. But wouldn't Trump have to step-down as Speaker to run for POTUS? He wouldn't be in a position to refuse to convene a session to count the Electoral College votes.

It's like being the referee in a football match your playing and blow full-time when you're winning.

Honestly I have no idea how it would work, it's so fucked up with him anyway. He'll probably say he's ruler of the world soon and the republicans will get behind it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
True. But wouldn't Trump have to step-down as Speaker to run for POTUS? He wouldn't be in a position to refuse to convene a session to count the Electoral College votes.

It's like being the referee in a football match your playing and blow full-time when you're winning.

I don't think so. Harris was a senator as VP candidate; Obama was also a senator. They only had to vacate their seats after assuming office. And of course, serving VP's have run for the presidency also.

Presumably, Trump would have to vacate the role of Speaker to assume the office of acting president, but I don't think he has to stand down from the role if he wants to actually run. That said, if he's put in as speaker, the GOP could appoint a chicken as their presidential candidate - Speaker Trump could refuse to certify the election regardless of whether it's won by a Democrat or a Republican. As the article Riquende states, he'd become acting president - but only in January 2025.

The issue then becomes a matter of risking outright civil war. There's no way the military top brass would go along with that, and there would be mass civil unrest. Biden would still have three months of his presidency still to run - he wouldn't just sit on his fucking hands.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
I don't think so. Harris was a senator as VP candidate; Obama was also a senator. They only had to vacate their seats after assuming office. And of course, serving VP's have run for the presidency also.

Presumably, Trump would have to vacate the role of Speaker to assume the office of acting president, but I don't think he has to stand down from the role if he wants to actually run. That said, if he's put in as speaker, the GOP could appoint a chicken as their presidential candidate - Speaker Trump could refuse to certify the election regardless of whether it's won by a Democrat or a Republican. As the article Riquende states, he'd become acting president - but only in January 2025.

The issue then becomes a matter of risking outright civil war. There's no way the military top brass would go along with that, and there would be mass civil unrest. Biden would still have three months of his presidency still to run - he wouldn't just sit on his fucking hands.

Thanks for that. Madness that all along they've had a system whereby the Speaker could effectively make themselves POTUS for 200+ years. Just goes to show how crazy the US has become for it to even been considered an option now.

If it did transpire there'd be all out civil war. The irony of the 'right' fighting for their freedom by supporting someone who selected himself as their leader would be delicious. On the other hand there'd be serious ramifications on the global economy and on world peace. If Americans started fighting each other, Russia and China would use the distraction to push out their borders.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Can someone be a Speaker of the House and also be a Presidential candidate?

It's late and I didn't find an exhaustive list, but I did quickly find the example of Henry Clay, a man who did just this in 1824.

Interestingly he was part of a 4 way tie which didn't have an overall victor and so went to the House to decide, as 4th choice he was eliminated before the vote, but under his influence (remember he was serving Speaker) he convinced them to elect his ally John Quincy Adams rather than the electoral college frontrunner Andrew Jackson.

Adams then made him Secretary of State.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:47:30 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
It's late and I didn't find an exhaustive list, but I did quickly find the example of Henry Clay, a man who did just this in 1824.

Interestingly he was part of a 4 way tie which didn't have an overall victor and so went to the House to decide, as 4th choice he was eliminated before the vote, but under his influence (remember he was serving Speaker) he convinced them to elect his ally John Quincy Adams rather than the electoral college frontrunner Andrew Jackson.

Adams then made him Secretary of State.

Thanks. Just did some further reading on this under the banner of the 'Corrupt bargain'.

Still wouldn't go down well if someone selected themselves as POTUS.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 02:34:49 am
Still can't believe these fuckers had a PowerPoint presentation for a coup
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 03:19:37 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:50:21 pm
political journalist Barak Ravid's new book Trumps Peace:

I hope that title is ironic. It still grates with me that the drone-iest president of all time by a wide margin still gets away with being known as the president who stopped the warmongering, even among some of his enemies. His twitter nonsense has had exactly the desired effect.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 03:20:40 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:34:49 am
Still can't believe these fuckers had a PowerPoint presentation for a coup

Wait till you see the crayon transcript they made for Donnie.
