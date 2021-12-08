Two high-profile allies of former President Trump testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday as more damaging details emerged about messages ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided the panel.Ali Alexander, a right-wing activist who promoted the so-called Stop the Steal rally before the attempted insurrection, and ex-Pentagon official Kash Patel both appeared for closed-doors hearings of the select committee probing the attack.I had nothing to do with any violence or law-breaking that happened on Jan. 6, Alexander said in an opening statement that he released to reporters before testifying. I had nothing to do with planning.Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committees vice-chair, said two other unnamed key players also appeared Thursday, raising to 300 the number of witnesses heard by the panel.Despite resistance by some big names, Cheney insisted the committee was making rapid progress and vowed: the truth will come out.Trump is trying to hide what happened on Jan. 6 and to delay and obstruct, Cheney said in a tweet. We will not let that happen.Cheney also tantalizingly referred to exceptionally interesting and important messages handed over to the panel by Meadows and others.CNN reported that the Meadows messages detail what Donald Trump was doing and not doing during the riot and include exchanges with prominent lawmakers and other bold-name GOP political figures.They include documents that are directly related to what President Trump should have been doing on Jan. 6 during the attack, Cheney told the cable news network.The former Chief of State also handed over a PowerPoint presentation, not created by him, that included proposals to get Trump to declare a national security state of emergency. It urged Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electors from states that President Biden won and toss out all electronic votes cast in the 2020 election.Meadows decision to stop complying with the committee was a reversal after he had initially agreed to the deposition and after his attorney, George Terwilliger said the committee was open to allowing him to decline some questions based on Trumps executive privilege claims.The former Trump aide sued the committee on Wednesday as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.If Cheney gets voted out (and nothing is assured), this will be an admirable swan song.FWIW I hate her war criminal father's guts.