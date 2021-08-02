« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 82516 times)

Offline jambutty

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 07:14:25 pm »
Salon
"Broke" and abandoned: Rudy Giuliani is reportedly now getting the cold shoulder from Trump
Jon Skolnik  2 hrs ago

Donald Trump is continuing to rake in the cash from supporters while shrugging his shoulders at the people who failed to secure him a second term.

Despite boasting a war chest of more than $100 million, Trump is reportedly refusing to extend any help to his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is now struggling under a mountain of legal fees that could leave the former New York mayor entirely broke. According to The New York Times, Trump raised a whopping $102 million in the first half of 2021. Salon reported last month that he has been relatively frugal in his spending habits, opting to not direct any of the money toward his election conspiracy efforts, including the GOP-backed recounts in Georgia, Pennsylvania, or Arizona.

On Sunday, Maggie Haberman reported that Trump's fiscal conservatism appears to apply even to his closest allies  and namely, one of his most loyal election objectors: Rudy Giuliani.   

"Giuliani allies are looking at the Trump $ - even if it isn't $82 million," Haverman tweeted, adding that the ex-lawyer's friends say "he is close to broke."

"Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani's legal bills that isn't problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it," Haberman continued. "But this is of note in the context of Trump having had a previous lawyer who pleaded guilty and then cooperated with an investigation into Trump."

The report comes amid two major legal setbacks for the former mayor.

Currently, Giuliani is steeped in a federal investigation alleging that he worked as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukraine, pressuring Ukrainian officials to launch a probe in President Biden and his son Hunter by threatening to withhold U.S. military aid. The ex-attorney is also the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his baseless claims that the company's equipment was compromised in President Biden's favor.

Earlier this month, the Daily Beast found that Giuliani had managed to raise a "paltry" $9,798 for his legal defense fund  about $4,990,202 short of his goal. To boot, the Trump loyalist was also recently suspended from practicing law in the state of New York, significantly crippling his ability to make any personal income.

But even on the brink of apparent bankruptcy, Giuliani doesn't appear to be particularly fazed.

Last week, the ex-attorney told NBC New York that everything he's done over the past several years came as part of an effort to defend his client, Donald Trump. "I'm more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail," Giuliani said in a Friday interview. "And if they do, they're going to suffer the consequences in heaven, I'm not. Because I didn't do anything wrong."

Trump's refusal to extend Giuliani aid appears to be part of a broader effort by the former president to distance himself from the ex-attorney.

Back in January, The Washington Post reported that Trump "instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees and "has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president's behalf to challenge election results in key states." Trump also privately "expressed concern" about some of Giuliani's moves in attempting to overturn the election and was put off by the ex-attorney's $20,000 daily fees.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/broke-and-abandoned-rudy-giuliani-is-reportedly-now-getting-the-cold-shoulder-from-trump/ar-AAMQIbZ?li=BBnbfcL
Online Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 07:56:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
The state of these fucking twats,they're having pretend cabinet meetings & you can bet your life that Drumpf thinks that they are real.


It's all part of the act, the Qult etc are lapping this stuff up after his old chief of staff mentioned him 'talking to cabinet members' in connection with a potential 2024 run. Fairly obvious that he meant sounding them out for potentially working with him again, but the weird side of the internet got all giddy as many of them already believe that Biden is a clone/actor/hologram, the White House is empty and being guarded by the military and that Trump is still running the country from his Florida toilet. Pictures like this are purposefully released to feed the crazies.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 08:25:54 pm »
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:25:54 pm
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/08/02/politics/dc-metropolitan-police-officer-suicide-january-6-capitol-riot/index.html

fucking hell

The traumas of the day have to be hitting extra hard when a big chunk of the people you were risking your neck to protect have turned on you. Very sad
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 07:54:33 am »
Lyndsay Graham tests positive for Covid, despite being double jabbed.

If only the Democrats could ram some legislation through whilst he's away.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Officer who responded to US Capitol attack is third to die by suicide

Gunther Hashida, 44, was found dead at home on 29 July, the Metropolitan police department said

A third police officer who defended the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump has taken his own life, Washington DCs Metropolitan police department confirmed on Monday.

Officer Gunther Hashida, who was assigned to the emergency response team within the special operations department, was found dead at home on July 29, the department said.

DC Metropolitan Police office Michael Fanone said he received a death threat after his Tuesday testimony.

Hashida, 44, joined the force in May 2003 and was among those who responded to the Capitol attack, spokesperson Brianna Burch confirmed to the Guardian.

We are grieving as a department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashidas family and friends, Burch said.

Hashida is survived by his wife, Romelia, and three children, his sister and other members of a wonderful family, according to an online fundraising campaign established in his memory.

The death of Hashida is the third known instance of a suicide by law enforcement officers related to the 6 January insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent attempt to stop the certification of Bidens election win.

The attempt failed and Bidens victory over Trump from the 2020 election was certified by Congress in the early hours of the following morning.

But the attack on the Capitol, which lasted several hours, involved rioters attacking outnumbered officers to break into the building in a failed effort to hunt down lawmakers, including then-vice president Mike Pence.

Trump was impeached, for an unprecedented second time, on the charge of inciting the insurrection, and acquitted in February by the Senate.

Officer Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran of the force, and Officer Howard Liebengood, a 16-year Capitol police veteran, also responded to the 6 January attack and later died by suicide.

Hashidas death comes a week after officers testified to a House select committee about their harrowing experiences defending Congress.

Almost 600 people have been criminally charged for their part in the events.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-40351472.html
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
A little confused, who received the death threat?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 10:33:29 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:15:51 am
A little confused, who received the death threat?

I was too but eventually read it as:

DC Metropolitan Police office Michael Fanone said he received a death threat after his (own) Tuesday testimony.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
Do yourselves a favour and avoid the troll comments doing the rounds on these tragic suicides.
Online Machae

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 11:31:59 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
The state of these fucking twats,they're having pretend cabinet meetings & you can bet your life that Drumpf thinks that they are real.




Thought he was talking to Amber Heard and Scott Parker for a second!
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:33:29 am
I was too but eventually read it as:

DC Metropolitan Police office Michael Fanone said he received a death threat after his (own) Tuesday testimony.

That`s what i thought, thanks.

Those people around the table, are they politicians or just Mar-e-lago guests he forces to play pretend cabinet with? Also, diet coke will probably be his eventual cause of death, with or without polonium.
Online Kekule

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:22:21 pm
That`s what i thought, thanks.

Those people around the table, are they politicians or just Mar-e-lago guests he forces to play pretend cabinet with? Also, diet coke will probably be his eventual cause of death, with or without polonium.

Theyre basically the bat-shit crazy wing of the increasingly bat-shit crazy Republican Party.

One of them looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes the Q-Anon thing about Democrats drinking the blood of children.  And the bloke opposite Trump is Madison Cawthorn who recently said he wants Anthony Fauci to be prosecuted for being a pawn of the Chinese Communist party if the Republicans get back in.

So quite the brains trust round that table.
