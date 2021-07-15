« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 78764 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2000 on: July 15, 2021, 04:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 15, 2021, 03:53:55 pm
The incident - if true - apparently involves the bed used by the Obama's when they were in Moscow, and the prostitutes urinating on it.

https://archive.is/fJizK
It's not as far fetched as the Republicans like to make out.
Trump has history when it comes to Prostitutes.
If he was filmed then he must have been set up so the prostitutes themselves might be in on the set up.If the intention is to use the tape to potentially blackmail Trump then the Russians would want a bit more than them all lying under bed sheets. so maybe the Prostitutes were told to do it and Trump may not have knew they were going to pee over each other until they did it. anyway I will pass on watching if it ever does the rounds on the Internet. :)
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,486
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2001 on: July 15, 2021, 05:16:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 15, 2021, 04:08:56 pm
It's not as far fetched as the Republicans like to make out.
Trump has history when it comes to Prostitutes.
If he was filmed then he must have been set up so the prostitutes themselves might be in on the set up.If the intention is to use the tape to potentially blackmail Trump then the Russians would want a bit more than them all lying under bed sheets. so maybe the Prostitutes were told to do it and Trump may not have knew they were going to pee over each other until they did it. anyway I will pass on watching if it ever does the rounds on the Internet. :)

I remember when it was brought up several years ago. He denied it, claiming he's a germaphobe.  Yet he refuses to wear a condom to contain his manly sperm. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,164
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2002 on: July 15, 2021, 05:57:18 pm »
POLITICO
MEDIA
Trump rages over post-presidential books he did interviews for
The avalanche of coming books has caused recriminations. And there is anxiety about whats to come.
By MERIDITH MCGRAW
07/15/2021 04:30 AM EDT

He knew it was coming. But former President Donald Trump still was not pleased.

He had read a new book excerptone of many about his presidency in the last few weeksthat described him telling his former chief of staff John Kelly that Hitler, for all his horrors, did a lot of good things.

The account came from Michael Benders work, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost. And for weeks, the former president had anxiously anticipated it surfacing. When Bender first approached him about it in the spring, Trump, through a spokesperson, told the Wall Street Journal reporter the anecdote was defamatory. Bender said he interpreted it as a legal threat; but like many such threats from Trump, nothing came of it.

Now it was in print. Reading the line for the first time, Trump denied it before engaging in speculation about the storys origins. But that doesnt mean John Kelly didnt tell Mike Bender that, he said, according to an adviser. That doesnt mean other people didnt say it.

The guessing game that Benders book sparked added to the schisms and points of tensions that have erupted in Trumps orbit in recent weeks. As the deluge of Trump-related books has hit the shelves, the already tenuous alliances that bind aides and associates of the former president have been strained further. Ex-aides have publicly attacked one-time allies while others have sought distance from a presidency they once dutifully served.

Fear is mounting, too, about the tea-spilling to come. In particular, Trump officials are anxiously awaiting the books set to be published by actual colleagues, chief among them counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Jared Kushner, who plan to write their own accounts of the Trump presidency.

I think its fraught right now as to who is telling the truth, said a Trump adviser. Theyre all trying to go back in time and curate their own images.

Privately, former administration officials and top campaign aides have shared concerns about Conways upcoming tell-all in particular. The ex-presidents loyal former counselor is expected to give a hold-no-punches account of her time in the White House and those she worked alongside. Conway herself sat down with Trump for her book at Mar-a-Lago.

Every end to a presidency leads to a sprint by the reporters who covered it to tell the definitive history in the form of a retrospective book. But the rush of work related to Trump seems like an avalanche compared to past administrations. In the past four years, there have been more than a thousand unique titles about Trump, according to an analysis shared with The New York Times by NPD BookScan in August 2020. But the most high-profile White House reporters are expected to release their own offerings in the coming year. Already, books about Trump released this week have soared to the top of bestseller lists.

The sheer saturation has forced the authors to release a steady stream of scooplets from their books in advance of publication. And though the Trump White House was known, in real time, for its leaks, the post-mortems have exposed infighting that was previously unknown.

I know that there are still a lot of major excerpts that will come out in the future, said a former senior administration official who participated in multiple book interviews. The most interesting thing to me is how much the big scoops actually hold until publication.

Eager to put his own positive spin on the books, Trump agreed to sit down with a parade of reporters at Mar-a-Lago. That included interviews with Bender, author Michael Wolff, ABC News Jonathan Karl, Pulitzer Prize winning Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, The New York Times Maggie Haberman, and Jeremy Peters, among others.

According to an adviser, Trump, who is sensitive to how history will remember him, said that I think if you can improve the book 3, 5, 10 percent [by participating], that matters. But the publications have, instead, further muddied his reemergence on the political scene. After months of keeping a relatively low profile, the former president has hit the trail and done news interviews with friendly outlets in which he not only continued to falsely claim the election was stolen from him, but praised the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol at his encouragement on Jan. 6.

Those who know Trump suspect that he is content to be at the center of conversation, no matter how unflattering the conversation may be, under the mantra that all press is good press.

He thinks that, Oh, theyre talking about me, me, me, said an adviser.

And yet, if Trump is happy with the new books about him, he hasnt always shown it. In a statement released last week, the former president said sitting down with the authors was a total waste of time and insisted that so many of the stories were pure fiction.

Hes not the only one who has been displeased with the final product. Wolffs book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, set off fireworks after it revealed that Republican National Committee chief counsel Justin Riemer said Rudy Giuliani and Trumps former campaign attorney Jenna Ellis election fraud arguments were a joke.

Since then, Ellis has demanded that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel resign and declared she is quitting the Republican Party for not doing enough to support Trumps attempts to overturn the election results.

Its not surprising that some Republicans are too spineless to stand for the truth, Ellis told POLITICO. I dont care what they think. Anyone siding with Ronna is simply outing themselves as the self-serving politicians that have continued to undermine Trump and America for years.

People close to Trump dismissed Ellis proclamations as a transparent attempt to stay relevant post-election. And through a spokesperson, both the RNC and Reimer defended their work on election integrity. I will say publicly now what I then said privately: I take issue with individuals who brought lawsuits that did not serve President Trump well and did not give him the best chance in court, Reimer said.

Trump himself, meanwhile, released a flurry of attacks on his former Attorney General William Barr after the publication of a portion of Karls book in the Atlantic. In the excerpt, Barr is quoted as saying he did not believe Trumps claims of widespread election fraud and felt it was his duty to share his views publicly.

If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it, Barr told Karl. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.

More recently, Trump publicly bristled at another excerpt from Benders book, in which it was reported that he and former Vice President Mike Pence got into a heated argument over the hiring of political adviser Corey Lewandowski. Bender stood by his reporting, which he said came from multiple sources.

As the excerpts and subsequent recriminations have piled up, people in Trumps inner circle have criticized Trumps decision to cooperate with the book authors. Some recalled Trump giving access to Wolff and veteran reporter Bob Woodward during his time as president, only to then erupt over the material that they ended up publishing.

I understand the rationale, but it was a strategic mistake to sit down with these folks  youre giving them credibility. Its hard to say, I sat down with them and they got it wrong. So theyve created a sense of credibility that makes it harder to critique, said Sean Spicer, Trumps former press secretary turned Newsmax host.

Perhaps sensing that it was a mistake to give certain authors content, Trump has, in recent days, taken to promoting the work of MAGA allies. On Wednesday, he issued two glowing reviews about books by friends Mark Levin and Jesse Watters. The Watters one was so glowing that it led to speculation about who wrote the review, only for internet sleuths to point out the books own publisher actually wrote the review. Trump had ripped it straight from the promotional web page.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/15/trump-post-presidential-books-499741
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2003 on: July 16, 2021, 12:09:20 am »

"There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to."

"Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."

"Practically every senator called me ... and said, 'Cut him loose, sir, cut him loose. Hes killing us, Kavanaugh.' ... I said, 'I cant do that.'"

"I had plenty of time to pick somebody else," the orange faced c*nt continued. "I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh  and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself ... okay? I fought for that guy and kept him."

"I dont want anything ... but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings."

https://www.axios.com/trump-kavanaugh-supreme-court-michael-wolff-fd429590-57ab-4a7f-a648-9a3fd50d25f3.html
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2004 on: July 16, 2021, 06:13:25 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on July 16, 2021, 12:09:20 am
"There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to."

"Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."

"Practically every senator called me ... and said, 'Cut him loose, sir, cut him loose. Hes killing us, Kavanaugh.' ... I said, 'I cant do that.'"

"I had plenty of time to pick somebody else," the orange faced c*nt continued. "I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh  and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself ... okay? I fought for that guy and kept him."

"I dont want anything ... but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings."

https://www.axios.com/trump-kavanaugh-supreme-court-michael-wolff-fd429590-57ab-4a7f-a648-9a3fd50d25f3.html

Every single thing in his life is transactional and he expects to come out the winner in every transaction.
He cannot comprehend making any decisions that are not beneficial to him personally.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2005 on: July 16, 2021, 09:23:17 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on July 16, 2021, 12:09:20 am
"There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to."

"Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."

"Practically every senator called me ... and said, 'Cut him loose, sir, cut him loose. Hes killing us, Kavanaugh.' ... I said, 'I cant do that.'"

"I had plenty of time to pick somebody else," the orange faced c*nt continued. "I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh  and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself ... okay? I fought for that guy and kept him."

"I dont want anything ... but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings."

https://www.axios.com/trump-kavanaugh-supreme-court-michael-wolff-fd429590-57ab-4a7f-a648-9a3fd50d25f3.html

People have criticised the appointment-for-life of the Supreme Court recently (thanks to Mitch's shenanigans) but this is precisely what it's supposed to do - break any potential link of patronage from the president who nominated them. Once you've got the nod you can stick two fingers up at whoever sits in the Oval Office regardless of what they did for you.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2006 on: July 18, 2021, 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on July 16, 2021, 12:09:20 am

https://www.axios.com/trump-kavanaugh-supreme-court-michael-wolff-fd429590-57ab-4a7f-a648-9a3fd50d25f3.html


"In retrospect, he just hasn't had the courage you need to be a great justice"

Not only does that quote provide an insight into Trump's mindset, it's also a telling indicator of how he views the legal system

He obviously doesn't see it in a black/white, wrong/right, guilty/innocent type of way

He sees it as a game, that can be played, where the rules are interpretable and the pieces manoeuvrable

He may be a horrendous human being, but he's an exceptional shyster. If he wasn't then he'd have gone down long ago

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2007 on: July 18, 2021, 12:09:41 pm »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2008 on: July 18, 2021, 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July 18, 2021, 11:34:48 am
"In retrospect, he just hasn't had the courage you need to be a great justice"

Not only does that quote provide an insight into Trump's mindset, it's also a telling indicator of how he views the legal system

He obviously doesn't see it in a black/white, wrong/right, guilty/innocent type of way

He sees it as a game, that can be played, where the rules are interpretable and the pieces manoeuvrable

He may be a horrendous human being, but he's an exceptional shyster. If he wasn't then he'd have gone down long ago
I suppose it is a sort of game but I think it's more of a propaganda war and Trump uses the same old tried and tested rhetoric to attack and defend himself over and over.
Kavanaugh never had the courage. an attack and also a defence as the only reason Kavanaugh never did what  Trump wanted is down to him not  having the courage rather than knowing Trumps arguments on election fraud are lies. same with Pence. Lets hope Pence has the courage not to certify the elect ion results and I will be president.  again, the only reason Pence didn't  overturn the election is down to him not  having the courage rather than playing along with Trumps aim to bring about  a collapse of government anyway he could.
« Last Edit: July 20, 2021, 11:26:24 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2009 on: July 20, 2021, 07:36:15 am »
Obviously you mean Pence. The far right Christian theocrat whos not nutty enough for the modern Republican Party. Ghouliani would do anything for Trump, and probably not remember the next day amidst his massive hangover.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2010 on: July 20, 2021, 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 20, 2021, 07:36:15 am
Obviously you mean Pence. The far right Christian theocrat whos not nutty enough for the modern Republican Party. Ghouliani would do anything for Trump, and probably not remember the next day amidst his massive hangover.
Yep. thanks. typing away watching tv
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,164
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2011 on: July 20, 2021, 02:50:52 pm »

I know it's only gossip, but it's so sweet that it's priceless.

Kinda like I, Claudius.

And we know The Donald doesn't like anyone else breathing his air.


SheKnows
Donald Trump Jr.s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems Cautious With the Former President
Kristyn Burtt  16 hrs ago

Donald Trump isnt the easiest to get along with, and thats something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trumps Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker thats releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight into the dynamic between the former president and his sons girlfriend  lets just say it appears to be a bit strained.

The book describes her approach to Donald as cautious and formal, via Vanity Fair, like someone who would like their relationship to be more informal, but they havent reached that point. The authors share a moment while they were interviewing the 45th president at Mar-a-Lago where Guilfoyle timidly approached her boyfriends dad to come join her table and greet her guests. The excerpt reads, Theyre huge supporters of yours, Guilfoyle stressed. Trump nodded and smiled, telling her he would swing by.

This awkwardness may seem out of left field, especially since the former news anchor has remained one of Donalds most loyal advisers (and we know its loyalty that he loves), but she may have gone too far by becoming national campaign chair for Eric Greitens controversial Senate campaign in Missouri. The former Governor of Missouri has some horrific allegations of sexual assault with a woman he had an affair with that ultimately led to his resignation from office  not exactly a stellar track record. When Donald found out his sons girlfriend was involved in the campaign, a source dished the behind-the-scenes drama to Politico Playbook, Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying, the insider revealed. He said, Why the f*** is she working for him?

Guilfoyle might be well aware of how Donald feels about her, so shes treading lightly with him. And with the power shift of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stepping away as the family favorites, its been an opportunity for Donald Jr. to become his fathers favorite ally  and thats likely something Guilfoyle doesnt want to screw up. But it sounds like she has a long way to go to establish herself in the Trump family because Donald appears to be side-eyeing her motives.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/donald-trump-jrs-longtime-girlfriend-reportedly-seems-cautious-with-the-former-president/ar-AAMkDLB?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,486
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2012 on: July 21, 2021, 08:16:06 pm »
So, Pelosi has rejected the appointments of Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to the Jan 6th Commission.  Kevin McCarthy has ran crying the commission has lost all legitimacy.  Like the Two Jims would have done anything but fuck it up. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,599
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2013 on: July 21, 2021, 08:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 21, 2021, 08:16:06 pm
So, Pelosi has rejected the appointments of Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to the Jan 6th Commission.  Kevin McCarthy has ran crying the commission has lost all legitimacy.  Like the Two Jims would have done anything but fuck it up. ::)

Finally playing the game as the Republican/conservatives do. And they go all snowflake in response.

Beautiful...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,173
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2014 on: July 21, 2021, 08:19:42 pm »
So they all voted against a bi-partisan commission but then squeal when they aren't allowed on the commission.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,486
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2015 on: July 21, 2021, 11:43:53 pm »
The latest spat between Fauci and Rand Paul was tasty.  Fauci verbally took Paul's head off.  And of course now Paul's throwing all kinds of legal threats around, the little shit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,164
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2016 on: July 22, 2021, 01:55:33 pm »
Newsweek
What Donald Trump Said in Newly Released Audio Clip
Darragh Roche  2 hrs ago

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated his claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him and described supporters who heard him speak on January 6 as a "loving crowd" in newly released audio.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker have shared audio clips of their 2-hour interview with Trump conducted as part of research for their book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.

The authors spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday and aired part of their interview with Trump where they asked him about the Capitol riot and his speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. that preceded it.

Trump described the crowd that listened to his speech as "loving."

"I think it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before," Trump said.

"It went from that pointwhich is almost at the White Houseto beyond the Washington monument. It wasand wide. And it was a loving crowd, too, by the way."

"There was a lot of love. I've heard that from everybody. Many, many people have told me that was a loving crowd," he said.

The former president said of the event: "Personally what I wanted is what they wanted."

"They showed up just to show support because I happen to believe the election was rigged at a level like nothing has ever been rigged before," he said.

Trump said he didn't want his supporters to go into the Capitol building on January 6 but he said they were "ushered in by the police" and that the Capitol police were "hugging and kissing" them.

The former president maintained that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in his remarks to Leonnig and Rucker. He claimed dead people and "illegal immigrants" had voted, as well as "Indians that got paid to vote in different places."

He also said that state legislatures had not approved many aspects of voting in the 2020 election, including early voting and mail-in ballots in some cases, and repeated his criticism of the Supreme Court for not acting on claims of fraud in the election.

Trump also discussed former Vice President Mike Pence's role on January 6, and reiterated his disappointment with Pence, who refused to reject the results of the Electoral College.

"I didn't tell him to do anything," Trump said, but said the vice president had to "protect the constitution of the United States" when "you have more votes than you have voters."

"I don't believe he's just supposed to be a statue who gets these votes from the states and immediately hands them over," Trump said.

The former president also suggested Pence might not be his choice of running mate if he runs for another term in 2024, saying he wasn't "locked into anything."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/what-donald-trump-said-in-newly-released-audio-clip/ar-AAMqKr2?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz&pc=U591


Just count the lies in everything he said.

He's incapable of truth.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,486
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2017 on: July 22, 2021, 02:13:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 22, 2021, 01:55:33 pm

Just count the lies in everything he said.

He's incapable of truth.

He gaslit himself.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2018 on: July 22, 2021, 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 22, 2021, 01:55:33 pm
Newsweek
What Donald Trump Said in Newly Released Audio Clip
Darragh Roche  2 hrs ago

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated his claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him and described supporters who heard him speak on January 6 as a "loving crowd" in newly released audio.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker have shared audio clips of their 2-hour interview with Trump conducted as part of research for their book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.

The authors spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday and aired part of their interview with Trump where they asked him about the Capitol riot and his speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. that preceded it.

Trump described the crowd that listened to his speech as "loving."

"I think it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before," Trump said.

"It went from that pointwhich is almost at the White Houseto beyond the Washington monument. It wasand wide. And it was a loving crowd, too, by the way."

"There was a lot of love. I've heard that from everybody. Many, many people have told me that was a loving crowd," he said.

The former president said of the event: "Personally what I wanted is what they wanted."

"They showed up just to show support because I happen to believe the election was rigged at a level like nothing has ever been rigged before," he said.

Trump said he didn't want his supporters to go into the Capitol building on January 6 but he said they were "ushered in by the police" and that the Capitol police were "hugging and kissing" them.

The former president maintained that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in his remarks to Leonnig and Rucker. He claimed dead people and "illegal immigrants" had voted, as well as "Indians that got paid to vote in different places."

He also said that state legislatures had not approved many aspects of voting in the 2020 election, including early voting and mail-in ballots in some cases, and repeated his criticism of the Supreme Court for not acting on claims of fraud in the election.

Trump also discussed former Vice President Mike Pence's role on January 6, and reiterated his disappointment with Pence, who refused to reject the results of the Electoral College.

"I didn't tell him to do anything," Trump said, but said the vice president had to "protect the constitution of the United States" when "you have more votes than you have voters."

"I don't believe he's just supposed to be a statue who gets these votes from the states and immediately hands them over," Trump said.

The former president also suggested Pence might not be his choice of running mate if he runs for another term in 2024, saying he wasn't "locked into anything."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/what-donald-trump-said-in-newly-released-audio-clip/ar-AAMqKr2?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz&pc=U591


Just count the lies in everything he said.

He's incapable of truth.
You wonder if his supporters ever reach this stage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWvpvlT9pJU
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 08:43:34 am »
Quote from: jambutty on July 22, 2021, 01:55:33 pm

"There was a lot of love. I've heard that from everybody. Many, many people have told me that was a loving crowd," he said.


It's all so painfully predictable, isn't it? I knew the second I read the opening line of the article that Donny was going to trot that out   

If he was caught banging his daughter he'd probably come out with "You know a lot of people are saying that mine and Ivanka's relationship is one of the most loving father/daughter relationship they've ever seen. Possibly even the greatest of all time"

c*nt!
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm »
The chairman of Drumpfs inaugural committee has been arrested on a seven-count indictment that included illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, obstruction of justice, and lying to the FBI.

The Judge overseeing the case has released him on a $250m bond and stuck him with an ankle monitor.

74yr old Billionaire facing the rest of his life in prison,what to do,what to do,I'd flip wouldn't you ?  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
The chairman of Drumpfs inaugural committee has been arrested on a seven-count indictment that included illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, obstruction of justice, and lying to the FBI.

The Judge overseeing the case has released him on a $250m bond and stuck him with an ankle monitor.

74yr old Billionaire facing the rest of his life in prison,what to do,what to do,I'd flip wouldn't you ?  ;D

Is this Barrack?  Thats news, but thought the secret UAE lobbiest was the other guy Caulk or Calk was arrested this week, banker who gave Paul Manafort a shitload of suspect loans.and a list of which positions he wanted in Agent Oranges admin, to make it easier for investigators I suppose.  Or because these white collar criminal asshats think theyre above it all and are dumber than a bag of rocks.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,486
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm
Is this Barrack?  Thats news, but thought the secret UAE lobbiest was the other guy Caulk or Calk was arrested this week, banker who gave Paul Manafort a shitload of suspect loans.and a list of which positions he wanted in Agent Oranges admin, to make it easier for investigators I suppose.  Or because these white collar criminal asshats think theyre above it all and are dumber than a bag of rocks.

Clarification here.  Personally, I think he'll find a way to run.  For him it will be $250m well spent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LM6FTf7BvVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LM6FTf7BvVs</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,735
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
The chairman of Drumpfs inaugural committee has been arrested on a seven-count indictment that included illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, obstruction of justice, and lying to the FBI.

The Judge overseeing the case has released him on a $250m bond and stuck him with an ankle monitor.

74yr old Billionaire facing the rest of his life in prison,what to do,what to do,I'd flip wouldn't you ?  ;D
This is the most significant arrest in 2021 (indeed most exciting for those of us who want the whole Trump cabal indicted). As of this morning he was still in the clink for fear of him fleeing?
The justice machine is slow, extremely slow, so anything he spills may not be revealed for at least 6-months. So I still believe some of those treasonous Trumps face jail time.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 12:46:15 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm
Clarification here.  Personally, I think he'll find a way to run.  For him it will be $250m well spent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LM6FTf7BvVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LM6FTf7BvVs</a>

Thanks mate. I had confused the two arrests. As John says takes a fucking eternity,,,,,but justice seems to be coming for most of these cretins.

I still dont understand why Joe Biden doesnt walk up to a mic and say hey, do you all remember when Justice Kavanaugh was railroaded into the highest court in the land despite being very credibly accused of sexual assault, financial vulnerability, and ummm questionable ethics?  Remember when he got all shouty rather than factual, and claimed boofing was farting when some us who also lived through the 80s know it was 101% slang for fucking?  Well, I remember, and we are doing an actual background investigation of Justice Kavanaugh, and if we find he lied during his testimony, his ass is out of SCOTUS.  If he was honest he has nothing to fear.  Thanks for listening.  But then I dont know anything about anything. Still. Seems like it would be a political win if nothing else, I mean anyone who watched that confirmation could smell a rat. And the rat was very shouty
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 