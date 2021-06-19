« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
June 19, 2021, 02:02:55 am
More confirmation that the GOP is 100% owned by Trump.

Conservative Christians jeer traitor Pence for refusing to overturn election
> Former vice-president heckled at conference in Florida
> Pence makes only passing reference to deadly Capitol attack

Mike Pence, the former US vice-president, has been heckled as a traitor for his refusal to overturn last years election result during a speech to a gathering of religious conservatives.

Pence, who is widely seen as laying the groundwork for a White House run in 2024, had entered an auditorium in Orlando, Florida to a standing ovation on Friday. But a small group began shouted abuse including traitor! as he began a 28-minute speech. The dissenters were quickly escorted out by police.

Earlier, in a corridor outside the ballroom, an attendee named Rick Hurley, wearing a red Make America great again cap, also vented his frustration over Pences role in certifying Donald Trumps defeat on 6 January amid false claims of voter fraud.

We need to start fighting! Hurley shouted at anyone who would listen. We need to stop being so damned nice. What the hells going on? Why is Pence coming today? Donald Trump has his pen in his back still.

Before being taken aside by police, he also remarked: Im ready to fight. Im going to boo him off stage. Ill take the bullet. Ill walk to the front of the stage and look him in the eye and and say, What are you doing here?

In an interview, Hurley said he had been at the US Capitol on 6 January. I want to know why Pence is here today. he said. He stabbed Donald Trump in the back and took the coins like Judas.

But Ralph Reed, organiser of the Faith & Freedom Coalitions annual Road to Majority conference, was at pains to give Pence a warm welcome and honor him as stalwart of the Christian conservative movement.

And the ex-vice president, who earlier this month admitted that he and his former boss may never see eye to eye on the events of 6 January, when some Trump supporters called for him to be hanged, did not dwell on that disagreement during his remarks.

He instead told the gathering: Thank you for the privilege of serving as your vice-president with Donald Trump. It was the greatest honor of my life.

Pence made only a passing reference to the deadly insurrection that implied an equivalence with racial justice protests and Joe Bidens policies: Weve all been through a lot over the past year: a global pandemic, civil unrest, a divisive election, a tragic day in our nations Capitol, and a new administration intent on transforming our country.

Since leaving office, Pence has bought a house in Indiana, announced plans for a podcast and signed a two-book deal for his memoir. Despite the anger of some Trump supporters, he is seen as a potential candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

His conference speech on Friday duly listed the Trump administrations achievements  from supreme court appointments to coronavirus vaccines  and took aim at Biden for rapidly unravelling its legacy with a tidal wave of leftwing policies.

Pence quipped: Democrats have been so busy advancing their liberal agenda, sometimes I feel like the left hand doesnt know what the far left hand is doing.

He went on to rail against an explosion of runaway spending, proposed tax increases, plans to cut military funding and the cancellation of construction on Trumps signature border wall.

Literally in five months, they turned the most secure border in the world into the worst border crisis in American history, Pence said to applause. You know, when I was vice-president, I visited our southern border. And yes, its past time for our current vice-president to go to the border, put our policies back into effect and end the Biden border crisis today.

He also threw out false assertions to go after culture war targets currently in vogue in conservative media including cancel culture and defund the police.

Among them was critical race theory which, developed by academics starting in the 1970s, examines how racism embedded in law and institutions creates an uneven playing field for people of color in America. Numerous Republican controlled states have moved to ban it from being taught in schools.

Pence crudely misrepresented the intellectual tool by stating: Instead of teaching all of our children to be proud of their country, critical race theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of their skin color. Critical race theory is racism, pure and simple  and it should be rejected by every American of every race.

The truth is its past time for America to discard the left wing reflex to see systemic racism across our nation. As my friend Senator Tim Scott says so well, America is not a racist country  America is the most just, noble and inclusive nation ever to exist on the face of the earth.

In another wildly contentious claim, Pence said: The United States military is the greatest force for good the world has ever known.

Pence closed a morning session that included Republican senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, all potential rivals for the 2024 nomination. Trump himself has not yet declared whether he will run or whether Pence would again be his running mate.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/18/mike-pence-conservative-christian-conference-heckled
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
June 19, 2021, 02:46:25 am
The above reminds me of this snippet from r/politics:

Worst part is, this all has already been so thoroughly studied that it is literally academic

Mayer, 1955

There was no need to. Nazism gave us some dreadful, fundamental things to think aboutwe were decent peopleand kept us so busy with continuous changes and crises and so fascinated, yes, fascinated, by the machinations of the national enemies, without and within, that we had no time to think about these dreadful things that were growing, little by little, all around us. Unconsciously, I suppose, we were grateful. Who wants to think?

[...]"To live in this process is absolutely not to be able to notice itplease try to believe meunless one has a much greater degree of political awareness, acuity, than most of us had ever had occasion to develop. Each step was so small, so inconsequential, so well explained or, on occasion, regretted, that, unless one were detached from the whole process from the beginning, unless one understood what the whole thing was in principle, what all these little measures that no patriotic German could resent must some day lead to, one no more saw it developing from day to day than a farmer in his field sees the corn growing. One day it is over his head.

[...]But the one great shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds or thousands will join with you, never comes. Thats the difficulty. If the last and worst act of the whole regime had come immediately after the first and smallest, thousands, yes, millions would have been sufficiently shockedif, let us say, the gassing of the Jews in 43 had come immediately after the German Firm stickers on the windows of non-Jewish shops in 33. But of course this isnt the way it happens. In between come all the hundreds of little steps, some of them imperceptible, each of them preparing you not to be shocked by the next.

[...]And one day, too late, your principles, if you were ever sensible of them, all rush in upon you.

[...]Suddenly it all comes down, all at once. You see what you are, what you have done, or, more accurately, what you havent done (for that was all that was required of most of us: that we do nothing)

The Republican party are fascists.  They're the biggest threat to general well-being I've seen in my lifetime,  as their influence and location acts as the precursor to the rise of their poison all over the world.  Practically everything I'm seeing from them now,  have seen for months and years,  is based on a lie,  racism,  violence,  foolishness,  callousness,  incompetency or opportunism. 

They're now seeing that the opposition to their actions is feeble.  The way forward isn't to work with them,  it is to throw into jail every possible criminal in their ranks,  bankrupt their resources,  take away their platforms,  turn them into pariahs,  being a Trump republican should only ever cause you problems in a fair,  healthy system.  You stamp them out now or later you will have to kill your own citizens as they stand there pointing their weapons at you.  And that's still being optimistic,  worst case they'll take over the country while the Dems try for 'bipartisanship'  with their would-be-killers.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
June 19, 2021, 09:12:47 am
Quote
   Democrats have been so busy advancing their liberal agenda, sometimes I feel like the left hand doesnt know what the far left hand is doing.   

Got to admit, I chuckled at that.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
June 21, 2021, 04:47:01 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 19, 2021, 02:02:55 am
the Faith & Freedom Coalitions annual Road to Majority conference,

'Faith' and 'Freedom'... aren't they mutually exclusive?

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm
Quote
Bidens Justice Dept may defend Trump in Capitol riot lawsuits

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have an unlikely ally to defend him against lawsuits alleging he incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection: President Joe Bidens Justice Department.

The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by arguing in an unrelated defamation case against Trump that presidents enjoy sweeping immunity for their comments while in office - and the right to a defense by government lawyers. Bidens Justice Department used that rationale in a surprise decision this month to continue defending Trump in a case filed by E. Jean Carroll, who contends Trump raped her 25 years ago and then lied about it while in office, defaming her.

That decision reaffirms the position the department took under the Trump administration. And it has profound implications for several ongoing lawsuits, including one filed by two U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump liable for injuries they suffered defending the building in the Jan. 6 attack.

Attorney Philip Andonian said he fears the Justice Department, under the same legal rationale, will also defend Trump in a case Andonian is pursuing on behalf of U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat. Swalwell alleges Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot in an effort to stop Congress from performing its duty to certify Biden as the election winner. Andonian called the logic behind the departments decision to defend Trump against Carrolls defamation suit alarming.

The Justice Department appears to put no limits on immunity for speech by a sitting president on any matter considered of public concern, Andonian said.

The Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would use the same argument as a basis for intervening in the other lawsuits Trump faces. The White House did not respond to a request for comment but has previously said it had no role in the departments decision on whether to defend Trump in the Carroll case or others.

Trump faces more than a dozen active investigations and lawsuits involving a wide range of matters, including sexual misconduct allegations, financial disputes and government probes into his business dealings and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. But the Justice Departments assertion of presidential immunity in the Carroll case would only be relevant to other cases involving his statements or actions while in office.

The Justice Department laid out its rationale for defending Trump in a June 7 brief in the Carroll case. After Carroll, a former magazine writer, wrote in 2019 that Trump raped her, Trump - while in office - accused her of lying and said hed never met her. Carroll is among about two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The brief argues that Trump, like any president, is covered by federal laws, including the Westfall Act, that protect federal employees from being sued for actions taken as part of their jobs.

Although Trumps remarks were without question unnecessary and inappropriate, the brief said, he was acting within the scope of his office when he made them. Elected officials can  and often must  address allegations that inspire doubt about their suitability for office, the argument says. Speaking to the public and the press on matters of public concern is undoubtedly part of an elected officials job.

TITANIC LEGAL BLUNDER

One prominent constitutional scholar characterized the departments position in the Carroll case as a blunder that will be difficult to undo.

It would be very difficult for the Justice Department to change course now, said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University constitutional law professor and a frequent critic of Trump. The Titanic is aimed at the iceberg.

Tribe and other critics of the departments position say it fails to draw obvious distinctions between a president's official conduct and matters that clearly fall outside the duties of the office. When a president says or does something illegal, they say, it does not warrant a taxpayer-financed defense by government lawyers.

Tribe served as a legal adviser for the House of Representatives second impeachment of Trump, in which the former president was accused - but eventually acquitted - of trying to overturn legitimate election results to retain presidential power. Tribe said it would be outrageous for the department to defend Trump against the lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riots on the basis that fomenting a violent insurrection, as charged in those suits, fell within the presidents job description.

Trump has denied any responsibility for the violence at the Capitol. His lawyers have said he was making political arguments, protected by the First Amendment, and not inciting people to riot.

Jesse Binnall - a private lawyer defending Trump in the Capitol Police case, the Swalwell case and at least two other ongoing suits - declined to comment on whether he will seek the department's intervention on Trump's behalf in any of those matters. Such a request would require the Justice Department to take an official position.

Binnall has echoed the Justice Department's immunity argument in briefs filed for some of those cases, but he so far has not directly requested that the department intervene in any of them.

If the Justice Department does end up defending Trump in any of the other cases pending against him, he still would be able to retain his private counsel, allowing him to protect his own interests if they diverge from those of the government.

MATTERS OF PUBLIC CONCERN

While Trump was president, the Justice Department argued in the Carroll case that federal law gave him a broad grant of immunity against her lawsuit, adding that he was protected because he spoke about her in his role as president. A federal district court rejected that position in October, and the department filed an appeal in the waning days of Trumps presidency. If the Justice Department wins on appeal, that would effectively end Carrolls case against Trump.

Carrolls lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, said it was shocking that the department would maintain the same argument under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by Biden after the appeal was filed.

In testimony before Congress, Garland defended the position by saying the department had a duty to follow the law rather than to protect any administration. Sometimes it means we have to make a decision about the law that we never would have made and that we strongly disagree with as a matter of policy, he said.

The Justice Departments appeal in the Carroll case is pending before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The outcome could have implications for at least four other federal lawsuits pending against Trump. Three of them seek to hold Trump liable for remarks in a speech on Jan. 6 shortly before the Capitol riots. They include the case filed by injured Capitol Police officers, as well as the cases filed by Representative Swalwell and U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. Thompson alleges that Trump violated federal law by inciting his supporters to block Congress from executing its official duties.

The fourth case was filed by the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization, an advocacy group for low-income people. The lawsuit claims Trump disenfranchised Black voters by trying overturn the results in Detroit, a majority Black city, after the 2020 election.

Andonian, the lawyer in Congressman Swalwell's suit against Trump, said he fully expects that Trumps lawyers now will adopt the Justice Department's reasoning to argue that the former president was speaking on matters of public concern in his Jan. 6 speech. Trump that day continued his false claims that the election had been stolen from him through voter fraud; assailed Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to stop Congress from certifying Bidens win; and called for his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Andonian and other attorneys argue theres a legal distinction between Trumps attacks on Carroll and his incendiary speeches seeking to reverse his election loss.

Ben Berwick, a lawyer representing the Capitol police officers, said that Trumps appearance at the Jan. 6 gathering just before the Capitol insurrection amounted to a campaign rally unrelated to his official duties. Thats a different setting, he said, than the presidential news conference where Trump made the statements about Carroll.

He is effectively acting as a candidate, Berwick said. He has no official role in the certification of electoral votes.

Joseph Sellers, an attorney representing Congressman Thompson in his suit against Trump, concurred that Trump had stepped well beyond the cover of presidential immunity.

I dont think anyone would think its within the scope of the presidents legitimate duties to encourage people to interfere with the functioning of another branch of government, Sellers said. He was promoting an insurrection and a riot.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-justice-dept-may-defend-trump-capitol-riot-lawsuits-2021-06-22/
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 08:17:45 am
^^^
That's just a poor opinion article, the two subjects are completely different and the DOJ has not commented at all.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 10:05:15 am
Trump ordered his DoJ to investigate SNL and other late night show comedians to try and get them to stop making fun of him. ::)

Thin orange skinned little cretin.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 10:27:37 am
An OathKeeper is cooperating and will get WITSEC ...
https://twitter.com/ericgarland/status/1407533717812387841
