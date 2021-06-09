I can see both sides of this, really.
Trump has been a clown car of crimes, misdemeanours and corrupt practices, no doubt, and all other things being equal, he should go to jail.
As against that, there has always been a deep running tradition in US politics to let bygones be bygones, politically, usually for "the good of the nation". Now, I'm not sure anyone has tested that to its straining point. Nixon's crimes were far less grievous than Trump's and he had the good grace to step down anyway. Dubya's crimes were arguably worse, in terms of lives affected, but again, they were mostly non American lives, which don't really count. Add to that the fact that it was all under the umbrella of "national security" and nothing ever happened.
It's kind of unthinkable that Trump could get away with all the shit he's done but then you have to remember that one of the two main parties supported and shielded him at every turn. They could have easily gotten rid of him and still achieved the same policy outcomes with Gay Mike but they couldn't admit they were wrong or risk losing too much of their idiot voters. They are even now using his big lies to try to swindle the next election. If they couldn't bring themselves to hold him accountable for the Ukraine business or the violent attack on the seat of government, why would they change their spots now?
To be clear, Trump engineered a violent attack on his own fucking party colleagues, including his VP and they still support him.
So, to sum up, of course Trump should go to jail but given the state of the Republican party, I'm not sure he will. Hell, I'm not even sure he won't be President again, if he lives that long.