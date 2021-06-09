« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 70979 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1880 on: June 9, 2021, 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June  9, 2021, 10:06:13 pm
Not sure if I am misunderstanding you but SDNY are federal.  Do you mean the NY State Attorney General?

Sorry, I was under the impression that SDNY was state. 

We know that there is now a criminal as well as a civil case against Trump in NY, and that there are two grand juries looking into this.  You don't throw grand juries together for the hell of it.  Something is brewing.

There is plenty of information to be had on what's going on if people check it out.  The only reason this thread has mostly gone quiet is that we've all moved on from Trump somewhat, and are just awaiting further developments.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1881 on: June 10, 2021, 09:38:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  9, 2021, 01:20:34 pm
Because it's not obvious. It's an assumption.  ::)

With the greatest respect mate, it's a bit fresh of you to be rolling your eyes at me for being assumptive when the majority of your posts in this thread are laden with assumption and conjecture. Just to be clear, I don't disagree with your assertions about Trump. I share your disdain and have no doubt he's guilty of numerous crimes. But unlike you, I don't share my opinions as though they are fact, I don't claim to know more than I do, I don't engage in broad dot joining, and I don't routinely make predictions based on massively presumptive conclusions. Don't get me wrong, I think you're a good contributor, but you're clearly way too emotionally involved in this thread for your own good. The contents of your posts and the authoritative tone used within them absolutely scream it!

The other thing that I've noticed about your posts is the way you tend to pounce on Trumps political gaffs and use them to reconfirm your assertions that he's an idiot. It is here where our lines of thinking diverge. He may be politically green, he may be naive, he may be clueless when it comes to things like global economics and foreign trade, but I absolutely do not subscribe to the notion that the guy is an idiot. You don't reach the heights that Donald Trump has reached and get away with fucking over as many people as he has without a sound working knowledge of the legal system and how to protect yourself from prosecution.

He's been doing this since the 70's, has parachuted out of numerous failed ventures, has wiggled his way out of bankruptcy on more than 1 occasion, has quashed numerous lawsuits and escaped all kinds of prosecution from financial fraud to collusion with the mafia. Given he hasn't spent a night in a cell to date suggests to me that he knows precisely what he's doing and he knows precisely what legal precautions he needs to take to avoid prosecution. Don't forget also that he has the ear of lawyers who have built their reputation helping known criminals to escape life sentences and walk away free men

Therefore, it is my opinion (and I stress it is just an opinion) that Donald Trump will not face prosecution. Not because he is innocent, but because he is not the moron that many people assume he is. Some of his allies may go down and some of his businesses may get wrapped hard on the knuckles but Donald himself won't. Of course I could be wrong. Only time will tell on that front. But if its ok with you, I'm going to continue holding that opinion until I see a court/jury/judge actually convict him.

Quote from: oldfordie on June  9, 2021, 01:55:38 pm
I can understand the cynicism but I would need a bit more than a argument of it being wishful thinking to change my mind.

Quote from: John C on June  9, 2021, 07:10:59 pm
Billy with his own version of fake news :)

See above. God speed
   
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1882 on: June 10, 2021, 11:23:40 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 10, 2021, 09:38:20 am

You know, Billy, I spent a good 10-15 minutes typing out a rebuttal to your post on my phone before I realised - I'm okay with you having your opinion about me. I dont have to justify or defend myself against any of your points.

Think what you like about me. :)
Offline Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1883 on: June 10, 2021, 11:56:39 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 10, 2021, 09:38:20 am
Don't get me wrong, I think you're a good contributor, but you're clearly way too emotionally involved in this thread for your own good. The contents of your posts and the authoritative tone used within them absolutely scream it!   

Spot on. I used to come in here a lot but only check back now periodically after something newsworthy actually happens, as it's almost become like RB's own blog about Trump and every single thing gets a reply laden with the same discussion-closing assertions I can get from the likes of BTC on Youtube.

Though I will also point out, the ignore function can be your friend in some circumstances.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1884 on: June 10, 2021, 02:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 10, 2021, 11:56:39 am
Spot on. I used to come in here a lot but only check back now periodically after something newsworthy actually happens, as it's almost become like RB's own blog about Trump and every single thing gets a reply laden with the same discussion-closing assertions I can get from the likes of BTC on Youtube.

Though I will also point out, the ignore function can be your friend in some circumstances.

Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1885 on: June 10, 2021, 02:19:36 pm »
I think his supporters & enemies actually overestimate Trumps intelligence, admittedly Ive only observed him from afar but I estimate his actual IQ to be in the 80s and declining. In my opinion hes just a schoolyard bully with narcissism, low cunning, a big mouth & a rich daddy. Id love to see the results of IQ tests hell never take.

He has, though, learned to cheat every system hes come up against & tried to find work around when rebuffed or denied, ultimately deflecting blame when hes obviously, publicly failed. He & Bozo the Clown are the Dunning-Kruger twins. Neither will be missed when theyre gone.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1886 on: June 10, 2021, 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 10, 2021, 09:38:20 am
With the greatest respect mate, it's a bit fresh of you to be rolling your eyes at me for being assumptive when the majority of your posts in this thread are laden with assumption and conjecture. Just to be clear, I don't disagree with your assertions about Trump. I share your disdain and have no doubt he's guilty of numerous crimes. But unlike you, I don't share my opinions as though they are fact, I don't claim to know more than I do, I don't engage in broad dot joining, and I don't routinely make predictions based on massively presumptive conclusions. Don't get me wrong, I think you're a good contributor, but you're clearly way too emotionally involved in this thread for your own good. The contents of your posts and the authoritative tone used within them absolutely scream it!

The other thing that I've noticed about your posts is the way you tend to pounce on Trumps political gaffs and use them to reconfirm your assertions that he's an idiot. It is here where our lines of thinking diverge. He may be politically green, he may be naive, he may be clueless when it comes to things like global economics and foreign trade, but I absolutely do not subscribe to the notion that the guy is an idiot. You don't reach the heights that Donald Trump has reached and get away with fucking over as many people as he has without a sound working knowledge of the legal system and how to protect yourself from prosecution.

He's been doing this since the 70's, has parachuted out of numerous failed ventures, has wiggled his way out of bankruptcy on more than 1 occasion, has quashed numerous lawsuits and escaped all kinds of prosecution from financial fraud to collusion with the mafia. Given he hasn't spent a night in a cell to date suggests to me that he knows precisely what he's doing and he knows precisely what legal precautions he needs to take to avoid prosecution. Don't forget also that he has the ear of lawyers who have built their reputation helping known criminals to escape life sentences and walk away free men

Therefore, it is my opinion (and I stress it is just an opinion) that Donald Trump will not face prosecution. Not because he is innocent, but because he is not the moron that many people assume he is. Some of his allies may go down and some of his businesses may get wrapped hard on the knuckles but Donald himself won't. Of course I could be wrong. Only time will tell on that front. But if its ok with you, I'm going to continue holding that opinion until I see a court/jury/judge actually convict him.

See above. God speed
   
Where do you start. the contradictions or the factual inaccuracies to justify a opinion. maybe the under the belt personal attack on Red Berry.

You were agreeing with a post that said Trump will face no legal consequences in fact nobody will face the consequences because that's obvious. no explanation why you hold this opinion, it's just obvious and you wonder why people put this opinion down to cynicism. I will edit post when I have time but to support a argument saying nobody will face prosecution because of Trump is absurd considering how many people who have already been given prison sentences because of Trump. the list is too long to post so I will give a link instead.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/2/20/17031772/mueller-indictments-grand-jury

Quote from: Caligula? on June  9, 2021, 04:43:46 am
There are going to be no legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal.

That can be the new thread title. No one is going to face any consequences.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June  9, 2021, 08:08:24 am
Careful mate. Some of the thread regulars can get a bit tetchy when you point out the obvious
As I say, I would need more than that to change my opinion.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1887 on: June 10, 2021, 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2021, 02:17:30 pm
Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)


Don't do that mate,fuck'em.

Drumpf's a c*nt and anybody who doesn't think so,is also possibly a c*nt as well.

Not worth arguing about.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1888 on: June 10, 2021, 03:39:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  9, 2021, 02:54:01 pm
As can some of the thread gadflys...

 ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1889 on: June 10, 2021, 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 10, 2021, 02:19:36 pm
I think his supporters & enemies actually overestimate Trumps intelligence, admittedly Ive only observed him from afar but I estimate his actual IQ to be in the 80s and declining. In my opinion hes just a schoolyard bully with narcissism, low cunning, a big mouth & a rich daddy. Id love to see the results of IQ tests hell never take.

He has, though, learned to cheat every system hes come up against & tried to find work around when rebuffed or denied, ultimately deflecting blame when hes obviously, publicly failed. He & Bozo the Clown are the Dunning-Kruger twins. Neither will be missed when theyre gone.


 :thumbup


We've seen countless con-artists and bullies financially succeed throughout history, without intellectual intelligence, at least for a while. All you need is the balls and the gob. Of course, most meet their comeuppance at some point. Trump's big advantage is that he first had daddy to bail him out, then had daddy's inherited money (didn't he inherit close to $1bn in today's money?).

If he'd have stayed as a businessman/part-time TV figure, I doubt the legal authorities would have pursued him.

It would be delicious irony if his becoming President -driven by his ego - was responsible for him spending time in prison, a broken man as his empire (built on debt) crumbled.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1890 on: June 10, 2021, 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2021, 02:17:30 pm
Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)
I am not aware of any such consensus.
Offline Kekule

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1891 on: June 10, 2021, 04:12:22 pm »
Agree with Jiminy and Angels.  I've enjoyed Red Berry's contributions and opinions on this thread and don't see them as smothering debate at all.

Carry on, I say.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1892 on: June 10, 2021, 04:38:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 10, 2021, 03:39:03 pm

Don't do that mate,fuck'em.

Drumpf's a c*nt and anybody who doesn't think so,is also possibly a c*nt as well.

Not worth arguing about.

Nah, it's all good.  I do find it ironic, though, that Billy is doing exactly what he's accused me of - presenting opinion as fact and brow beating anybody who disagrees with him and trying to bully them out of the discussion.

For the record, I'm not obsessed with Trump.  I spend a lot of time in here because he was the one thing we could all unite on in hatred and mockery. I still hold true to the opinion that, if people are that convinced Trump is going to get off, then we may as well just close this thread altogether.  After all, if it's pre-ordained that he will evade justice, then this discussion serves no useful purpose.  There's only so many times you can explain why you think he wont get punished.

I'd actually be fine with it if the mods decided to lock all Trump related threads until someone in his cabal is actually charged with something. In the meantime, I'll try to stay out of things. :)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1893 on: June 10, 2021, 05:16:32 pm »
It's healthy to hate the fucking c*nt of a senile old man baby.

Bet he hasn't seen his "Wife" naked since near or around August 2005,all depends how much she liked sex whilst Pregnant.

He was banging an adult film star when she was carrying.

And that's not a slight on either of the ladies,the adult film star is far more likeable than the wife.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1894 on: June 10, 2021, 05:35:51 pm »
Feel like it's ok to have differing opinions on if you think Trump is going to face justice of any kind. It's a message board and you're entitled to your opinion. RB and I don't see eye to eye on a lot and that's ok.

It's indescribably healthy to take a break from American politics (and politics in general) and this thread though from time to time, I can't stress that enough. There's far better fetishes out there.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1895 on: June 10, 2021, 06:17:01 pm »
Another vote for RB continuing to post.

Don't stop because Billy got called out and had a strop and one other person agreed.
Offline Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1896 on: June 10, 2021, 06:17:39 pm »
Fuck Red Berry...

;)
Online TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1897 on: June 10, 2021, 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2021, 02:17:30 pm
Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)

That is not a consensus.
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1898 on: June 10, 2021, 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 10, 2021, 09:38:20 am
See above. God speed
   
I'm on RB's side of the hope fence, but you know I love you as a poster me :)
Offline blert596

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1899 on: June 10, 2021, 09:05:48 pm »
I'm not very up to speed with the whole American justice system and how it goes about bringing Trump to account - if it will.

However, I do find the different viewpoints from all posters in here (not just the current two hogging the limelight) very very informative. Listening to both sets of "opinions" is a great way of finding my own path through this.

Pretty sure what a forums meant to be about really.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1900 on: June 11, 2021, 03:01:50 am »
Quote from: blert596 on June 10, 2021, 09:05:48 pm
I'm not very up to speed with the whole American justice system and how it goes about bringing Trump to account - if it will.

However, I do find the different viewpoints from all posters in here (not just the current two hogging the limelight) very very informative. Listening to both sets of "opinions" is a great way of finding my own path through this.

Pretty sure what a forums meant to be about really.


John,John tell him,tell him it's a football forum  ;D
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1901 on: June 11, 2021, 09:13:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2021, 04:38:30 pm
Nah, it's all good.  I do find it ironic, though, that Billy is doing exactly what he's accused me of - presenting opinion as fact and brow beating anybody who disagrees with him and trying to bully them out of the discussion

Except I didn't present my opinion as fact mate. I did nothing of the sort. I briefly outlined why I think Trump will escape prosecution and then made a point of stating that my opinions may well be proved wrong in time. I actually said it, with words, that are right there in the post, for all to see and read. So with the greatest of respect, stop trying to spin my post out of context and stop trying to reinterpret the meaning of my words

As I said (and I'll say it again now that I'm being accused of bullying) I think you're a good contributor. I genuinely think that. I've read enough of your posts throughout the forum over the years to know you're a pretty sharp tack. Again, that's why I made a point of saying it with actual words in my post. So with respect, stop trying to play the victim card at my expense. No one is trying to bully you nor is anyone suggesting that you're smothering a wider debate. That's just cry arsing and well you fucking know it

You're free to opine mate. You're also free to post as frequently and repeatedly as you like. But here's the thing, if you're going to take it upon yourself to be a key contributor to a thread, and offer as many opinions as you do, and speak as authoritatively and conclusively as you tend to do, and emotionally involve yourself in the way that you do, then don't be surprised if your posts eventually get picked apart by people who don't subscribe to your line of thinking. Moreover, don't get the hump if some people decide to strip back the eloquence of your wording, examine the actual substance of what you say, and challenge the conjectural way in which you say it
 
It's a discussion board. It's par for the course FFS

Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1902 on: June 11, 2021, 09:20:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 10, 2021, 03:07:45 pm
Where do you start. the contradictions or the factual inaccuracies to justify a opinion. maybe the under the belt personal attack on Red Berry.

Care to outline what I said that's factually inaccurate ?

And I didn't launch a personal attack on Red Berry.

I challenged him on the way he contributes to the thread. I veered nowhere near a personal attack
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1903 on: June 11, 2021, 09:26:23 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2021, 09:13:36 am
Except I didn't present my opinion as fact mate. I did nothing of the sort. I briefly outlined why I think Trump will escape prosecution and then made a point of stating that my opinions may well be proved wrong in time. I actually said it, with words, that are right there in the post, for all to see and read. So with the greatest of respect, stop trying to spin my post out of context and stop trying to reinterpret the meaning of my words

As I said (and I'll say it again now that I'm being accused of bullying) I think you're a good contributor. I genuinely think that. I've read enough of your posts throughout the forum over the years to know you're a pretty sharp tack. Again, that's why I made a point of saying it with actual words in my post. So with respect, stop trying to play the victim card at my expense. No one is trying to bully you nor is anyone suggesting that you're smothering a wider debate. That's just cry arsing and well you fucking know it

You're free to opine mate. You're also free to post as frequently and repeatedly as you like. But here's the thing, if you're going to take it upon yourself to be a key contributor to a thread, and offer as many opinions as you do, and speak as authoritatively and conclusively as you tend to do, and emotionally involve yourself in the way that you do, then don't be surprised if your posts eventually get picked apart by people who don't subscribe to your line of thinking. Moreover, don't get the hump if some people decide to strip back the eloquence of your wording, examine the actual substance of what you say, and challenge the conjectural way in which you say it
 
It's a discussion board. It's par for the course FFS
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 10, 2021, 03:39:03 pm

Drumpf's a c*nt and anybody who doesn't think so,is also possibly a c*nt as well.

Not worth arguing about.


We all think he's a c*nt.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1904 on: June 11, 2021, 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2021, 09:13:36 am
Except I didn't present my opinion as fact mate. I did nothing of the sort. I briefly outlined why I think Trump will escape prosecution and then made a point of stating that my opinions may well be proved wrong in time. I actually said it, with words, that are right there in the post, for all to see and read. So with the greatest of respect, stop trying to spin my post out of context and stop trying to reinterpret the meaning of my words

As I said (and I'll say it again now that I'm being accused of bullying) I think you're a good contributor. I genuinely think that. I've read enough of your posts throughout the forum over the years to know you're a pretty sharp tack. Again, that's why I made a point of saying it with actual words in my post. So with respect, stop trying to play the victim card at my expense. No one is trying to bully you nor is anyone suggesting that you're smothering a wider debate. That's just cry arsing and well you fucking know it

You're free to opine mate. You're also free to post as frequently and repeatedly as you like. But here's the thing, if you're going to take it upon yourself to be a key contributor to a thread, and offer as many opinions as you do, and speak as authoritatively and conclusively as you tend to do, and emotionally involve yourself in the way that you do, then don't be surprised if your posts eventually get picked apart by people who don't subscribe to your line of thinking. Moreover, don't get the hump if some people decide to strip back the eloquence of your wording, examine the actual substance of what you say, and challenge the conjectural way in which you say it
 
It's a discussion board. It's par for the course FFS

Dude, you seem as obsessed with me in here as you say I am with Trump. ::)

"Trump will get off because, well, reasons " is not fact. It is opinion, it is conjecture, and it is your only line of "discussion" - a perspective that precludes any further debate, as I've repeatedly said.

If you're right, then there's nothing left to talk about, but by all means, the floor is yours. I'm taking a break, which is what you wanted. :)

PS: you're on ignore. I've responded out of goodwill, but I'm swerving future responses.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1905 on: June 11, 2021, 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 11, 2021, 12:01:16 pm
Dude, you seem as obsessed with me in here as you say I am with Trump. ::)

"Trump will get off because, well, reasons " is not fact. It is opinion, it is conjecture, and it is your only line of "discussion" - a perspective that precludes any further debate, as I've repeatedly said.

If you're right, then there's nothing left to talk about, but by all means, the floor is yours. I'm taking a break, which is what you wanted. :)

PS: you're on ignore. I've responded out of goodwill, but I'm swerving future responses.
By all means take a break if that's what you wish to do, Red. But there seems to be little to no desire for this from anyone expect, maybe, Billy (and I doubt even he wishes to see you go).

I expect that you and I have disagreed more than once in this thread (and others) over the months and years. But your contributions are always welcome. Don't sweat it.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1906 on: June 11, 2021, 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2021, 09:20:49 am
Care to outline what I said that's factually inaccurate ?

And I didn't launch a personal attack on Red Berry.

I challenged him on the way he contributes to the thread. I veered nowhere near a personal attack
You were on a wind up. regulars get a bit tetchy was a dig then carrying on the dig by questioning Red Berrys mental health I thought was below the belt.
I should have added your post agreeing with Caligula over nobody associated with Trump ever being prosecuted which was factually wrong as many have been prosecuted and sent to prison already.
You were making Trump out to be someone who must be brilliant as he's managed to avoid prosecution for decades, he's managed to survive all his business scams etc proves he knows exactly what to do proves he's no idiot.

The house of cards are falling in on Trump. any survival tactics Trumps used in the past aren't a option for him anymore therefore using those tactics as a argument to prove he will survive this period don't really add up. they may have been true in the past but not anymore and this is what we are discussing now.
Can you tell me where Trump will get the money to pay all the bank debts next year, where will he get future business loans which helped him survive for decades. has Trump ever faced so many pending prosecutions. there are dozens, how has this clever man managed to leave himself so wide open to dozens of pending prosecutions.
Which top lawyers will he get to defend him this time, Sydney Powell. Rudi or Dumb and Dumber from the 2 nd impeachment  trial.
Trumps problems getting decent legal representation today is well known.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1907 on: June 11, 2021, 01:59:48 pm »
I can see both sides of this, really.

Trump has been a clown car of crimes, misdemeanours and corrupt practices, no doubt, and all other things being equal, he should go to jail.

As against that, there has always been a deep running tradition in US politics to let bygones be bygones, politically, usually for "the good of the nation". Now, I'm not sure anyone has tested that to its straining point. Nixon's crimes were far less grievous than Trump's and he had the good grace to step down anyway. Dubya's crimes were arguably worse, in terms of lives affected, but again, they were mostly non American lives, which don't really count. Add to that the fact that it was all under the umbrella of "national security" and nothing ever happened.

It's kind of unthinkable that Trump could get away with all the shit he's done but then you have to remember that one of the two main parties supported and shielded him at every turn. They could have easily gotten rid of him and still achieved the same policy outcomes with Gay Mike but they couldn't admit they were wrong or risk losing too much of their idiot voters. They are even now using his big lies to try to swindle the next election. If they couldn't bring themselves to hold him accountable for the Ukraine business or the violent attack on the seat of government, why would they change their spots now?

To be clear, Trump engineered a violent attack on his own fucking party colleagues, including his VP and they still support him.

So, to sum up, of course Trump should go to jail but given the state of the Republican party, I'm not sure he will. Hell, I'm not even sure he won't be President again, if he lives that long.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1908 on: June 11, 2021, 02:26:01 pm »
Just to add to that, consider these two contrasts.

Morality

When Clinton was President, Republicans believed by 75-17 per cent, that it was more important to have a president who set a good moral example, irrespective of his policy views and priorities.

When Trump was President, Republicans believed by 75-19 percent, that it was more important to have a president who had good policy views rather than good morals.

Syria

22% of Republicans supported Obama's bombing of Syria in 2013.

86% of Republicans supported Trump's bombing of Syria in 2017.

This isn't really a Trump problem, it's a Republican/conservative problem. They have basically given up on the idea of consistency or shared facts or agreed upon principles. They are the biggest danger to modern democracy. They are vandals.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1909 on: June 11, 2021, 04:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 11, 2021, 01:59:48 pm
I can see both sides of this, really.

Trump has been a clown car of crimes, misdemeanours and corrupt practices, no doubt, and all other things being equal, he should go to jail.

As against that, there has always been a deep running tradition in US politics to let bygones be bygones, politically, usually for "the good of the nation". Now, I'm not sure anyone has tested that to its straining point. Nixon's crimes were far less grievous than Trump's and he had the good grace to step down anyway. Dubya's crimes were arguably worse, in terms of lives affected, but again, they were mostly non American lives, which don't really count. Add to that the fact that it was all under the umbrella of "national security" and nothing ever happened.

It's kind of unthinkable that Trump could get away with all the shit he's done but then you have to remember that one of the two main parties supported and shielded him at every turn. They could have easily gotten rid of him and still achieved the same policy outcomes with Gay Mike but they couldn't admit they were wrong or risk losing too much of their idiot voters. They are even now using his big lies to try to swindle the next election. If they couldn't bring themselves to hold him accountable for the Ukraine business or the violent attack on the seat of government, why would they change their spots now?

To be clear, Trump engineered a violent attack on his own fucking party colleagues, including his VP and they still support him.

So, to sum up, of course Trump should go to jail but given the state of the Republican party, I'm not sure he will. Hell, I'm not even sure he won't be President again, if he lives that long.
To be honest ive more confidence in the US justice system holding politicians+associates to account legally than I have in the UK, you only have to look at Watergate convictions to see they don't shy away from holding the guilty to account, then there's the Muller report which brought many convictions.
I think we have to separate the political trials etc from the legal  justice trials. Trump doesn't look like being held to account by the politicians but the justice system is trying to throw the book at Trump. the most important questions right now for me by far are the Grand jurys.
We know the chances of a grand jury being successful are in the high 90%. can grand jury indictments be ignored. if not then Trump will stand trial regardless of what the politicians say,  ignoring the California extradition rumours.
Can a Grand jury be influenced.  the Grand Jury was 100% in favour of convicting Nixon until talked out of it so it could happen again but I doubt it, the argument to let it go so America can move on won't cut much ice as Trumps corruption etc is far worse than Nixons, maybe others know more about this as it's interesting.
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1910 on: June 11, 2021, 07:44:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 11, 2021, 03:01:50 am

John,John tell him,tell him it's a football forum  ;D
hahahahahahah  ;D
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1911 on: June 13, 2021, 09:22:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 11, 2021, 12:01:16 pm
I'm taking a break, which is what you wanted. :)

Mate, can you please stop with the feigned victimisation? If you want to ignore my posts and disengage then that's fine. 

But you weren't bullied, you weren't hounded out, and at no point did I try to dissuade you from having your say

I challenged you mate, I didn't try to censor you. There's a big difference.

So if you could, please park the bullying insinuations and put the victim card away

I might be a petulant contrary fart at times but a bully I am not sir


Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 11, 2021, 12:43:30 pm
But there seems to be little to no desire for this from anyone expect, maybe, Billy (and I doubt even he wishes to see you go).

You're correct Jiminy. I have no desire to see him go and never did.




Offline mickeydocs

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1912 on: June 13, 2021, 01:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on June 10, 2021, 04:12:22 pm
Agree with Jiminy and Angels.  I've enjoyed Red Berry's contributions and opinions on this thread and don't see them as smothering debate at all.

Carry on, I say.

Amen. I really enjoy rbs contribution to this thread. More please.
Online TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1913 on: Today at 06:49:24 am »
