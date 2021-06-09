« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 70260 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,540
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1880 on: June 9, 2021, 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June  9, 2021, 10:06:13 pm
Not sure if I am misunderstanding you but SDNY are federal.  Do you mean the NY State Attorney General?

Sorry, I was under the impression that SDNY was state. 

We know that there is now a criminal as well as a civil case against Trump in NY, and that there are two grand juries looking into this.  You don't throw grand juries together for the hell of it.  Something is brewing.

There is plenty of information to be had on what's going on if people check it out.  The only reason this thread has mostly gone quiet is that we've all moved on from Trump somewhat, and are just awaiting further developments.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,362
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  9, 2021, 01:20:34 pm
Because it's not obvious. It's an assumption.  ::)

With the greatest respect mate, it's a bit fresh of you to be rolling your eyes at me for being assumptive when the majority of your posts in this thread are laden with assumption and conjecture. Just to be clear, I don't disagree with your assertions about Trump. I share your disdain and have no doubt he's guilty of numerous crimes. But unlike you, I don't share my opinions as though they are fact, I don't claim to know more than I do, I don't engage in broad dot joining, and I don't routinely make predictions based on massively presumptive conclusions. Don't get me wrong, I think you're a good contributor, but you're clearly way too emotionally involved in this thread for your own good. The contents of your posts and the authoritative tone used within them absolutely scream it!

The other thing that I've noticed about your posts is the way you tend to pounce on Trumps political gaffs and use them to reconfirm your assertions that he's an idiot. It is here where our lines of thinking diverge. He may be politically green, he may be naive, he may be clueless when it comes to things like global economics and foreign trade, but I absolutely do not subscribe to the notion that the guy is an idiot. You don't reach the heights that Donald Trump has reached and get away with fucking over as many people as he has without a sound working knowledge of the legal system and how to protect yourself from prosecution.

He's been doing this since the 70's, has parachuted out of numerous failed ventures, has wiggled his way out of bankruptcy on more than 1 occasion, has quashed numerous lawsuits and escaped all kinds of prosecution from financial fraud to collusion with the mafia. Given he hasn't spent a night in a cell to date suggests to me that he knows precisely what he's doing and he knows precisely what legal precautions he needs to take to avoid prosecution. Don't forget also that he has the ear of lawyers who have built their reputation helping known criminals to escape life sentences and walk away free men

Therefore, it is my opinion (and I stress it is just an opinion) that Donald Trump will not face prosecution. Not because he is innocent, but because he is not the moron that many people assume he is. Some of his allies may go down and some of his businesses may get wrapped hard on the knuckles but Donald himself won't. Of course I could be wrong. Only time will tell on that front. But if its ok with you, I'm going to continue holding that opinion until I see a court/jury/judge actually convict him.

Quote from: oldfordie on June  9, 2021, 01:55:38 pm
I can understand the cynicism but I would need a bit more than a argument of it being wishful thinking to change my mind.

Quote from: John C on June  9, 2021, 07:10:59 pm
Billy with his own version of fake news :)

See above. God speed
   
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,540
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 11:23:40 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:38:20 am

/snip
   

You know, Billy, I spent a good 10-15 minutes typing out a rebuttal to your post on my phone before I realised - I'm okay with you having your opinion about me. I dont have to justify or defend myself against any of your points.

Think what you like about me. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:38:20 am
Don't get me wrong, I think you're a good contributor, but you're clearly way too emotionally involved in this thread for your own good. The contents of your posts and the authoritative tone used within them absolutely scream it!   

Spot on. I used to come in here a lot but only check back now periodically after something newsworthy actually happens, as it's almost become like RB's own blog about Trump and every single thing gets a reply laden with the same discussion-closing assertions I can get from the likes of BTC on Youtube.

Though I will also point out, the ignore function can be your friend in some circumstances.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,540
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 02:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:56:39 am
Spot on. I used to come in here a lot but only check back now periodically after something newsworthy actually happens, as it's almost become like RB's own blog about Trump and every single thing gets a reply laden with the same discussion-closing assertions I can get from the likes of BTC on Youtube.

Though I will also point out, the ignore function can be your friend in some circumstances.

Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 02:19:36 pm »
I think his supporters & enemies actually overestimate Trumps intelligence, admittedly Ive only observed him from afar but I estimate his actual IQ to be in the 80s and declining. In my opinion hes just a schoolyard bully with narcissism, low cunning, a big mouth & a rich daddy. Id love to see the results of IQ tests hell never take.

He has, though, learned to cheat every system hes come up against & tried to find work around when rebuffed or denied, ultimately deflecting blame when hes obviously, publicly failed. He & Bozo the Clown are the Dunning-Kruger twins. Neither will be missed when theyre gone.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:38:20 am
With the greatest respect mate, it's a bit fresh of you to be rolling your eyes at me for being assumptive when the majority of your posts in this thread are laden with assumption and conjecture. Just to be clear, I don't disagree with your assertions about Trump. I share your disdain and have no doubt he's guilty of numerous crimes. But unlike you, I don't share my opinions as though they are fact, I don't claim to know more than I do, I don't engage in broad dot joining, and I don't routinely make predictions based on massively presumptive conclusions. Don't get me wrong, I think you're a good contributor, but you're clearly way too emotionally involved in this thread for your own good. The contents of your posts and the authoritative tone used within them absolutely scream it!

The other thing that I've noticed about your posts is the way you tend to pounce on Trumps political gaffs and use them to reconfirm your assertions that he's an idiot. It is here where our lines of thinking diverge. He may be politically green, he may be naive, he may be clueless when it comes to things like global economics and foreign trade, but I absolutely do not subscribe to the notion that the guy is an idiot. You don't reach the heights that Donald Trump has reached and get away with fucking over as many people as he has without a sound working knowledge of the legal system and how to protect yourself from prosecution.

He's been doing this since the 70's, has parachuted out of numerous failed ventures, has wiggled his way out of bankruptcy on more than 1 occasion, has quashed numerous lawsuits and escaped all kinds of prosecution from financial fraud to collusion with the mafia. Given he hasn't spent a night in a cell to date suggests to me that he knows precisely what he's doing and he knows precisely what legal precautions he needs to take to avoid prosecution. Don't forget also that he has the ear of lawyers who have built their reputation helping known criminals to escape life sentences and walk away free men

Therefore, it is my opinion (and I stress it is just an opinion) that Donald Trump will not face prosecution. Not because he is innocent, but because he is not the moron that many people assume he is. Some of his allies may go down and some of his businesses may get wrapped hard on the knuckles but Donald himself won't. Of course I could be wrong. Only time will tell on that front. But if its ok with you, I'm going to continue holding that opinion until I see a court/jury/judge actually convict him.

See above. God speed
   
Where do you start. the contradictions or the factual inaccuracies to justify a opinion. maybe the under the belt personal attack on Red Berry.

You were agreeing with a post that said Trump will face no legal consequences in fact nobody will face the consequences because that's obvious. no explanation why you hold this opinion, it's just obvious and you wonder why people put this opinion down to cynicism. I will edit post when I have time but to support a argument saying nobody will face prosecution because of Trump is absurd considering how many people who have already been given prison sentences because of Trump. the list is too long to post so I will give a link instead.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/2/20/17031772/mueller-indictments-grand-jury

Quote from: Caligula? on June  9, 2021, 04:43:46 am
There are going to be no legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal.

That can be the new thread title. No one is going to face any consequences.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June  9, 2021, 08:08:24 am
Careful mate. Some of the thread regulars can get a bit tetchy when you point out the obvious
As I say, I would need more than that to change my opinion.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:17:30 pm
Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)


Don't do that mate,fuck'em.

Drumpf's a c*nt and anybody who doesn't think so,is also possibly a c*nt as well.

Not worth arguing about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 03:39:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  9, 2021, 02:54:01 pm
As can some of the thread gadflys...

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,520
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:19:36 pm
I think his supporters & enemies actually overestimate Trumps intelligence, admittedly Ive only observed him from afar but I estimate his actual IQ to be in the 80s and declining. In my opinion hes just a schoolyard bully with narcissism, low cunning, a big mouth & a rich daddy. Id love to see the results of IQ tests hell never take.

He has, though, learned to cheat every system hes come up against & tried to find work around when rebuffed or denied, ultimately deflecting blame when hes obviously, publicly failed. He & Bozo the Clown are the Dunning-Kruger twins. Neither will be missed when theyre gone.


 :thumbup


We've seen countless con-artists and bullies financially succeed throughout history, without intellectual intelligence, at least for a while. All you need is the balls and the gob. Of course, most meet their comeuppance at some point. Trump's big advantage is that he first had daddy to bail him out, then had daddy's inherited money (didn't he inherit close to $1bn in today's money?).

If he'd have stayed as a businessman/part-time TV figure, I doubt the legal authorities would have pursued him.

It would be delicious irony if his becoming President -driven by his ego - was responsible for him spending time in prison, a broken man as his empire (built on debt) crumbled.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:17:30 pm
Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)
I am not aware of any such consensus.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,155
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm »
Agree with Jiminy and Angels.  I've enjoyed Red Berry's contributions and opinions on this thread and don't see them as smothering debate at all.

Carry on, I say.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,540
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 04:38:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm

Don't do that mate,fuck'em.

Drumpf's a c*nt and anybody who doesn't think so,is also possibly a c*nt as well.

Not worth arguing about.

Nah, it's all good.  I do find it ironic, though, that Billy is doing exactly what he's accused me of - presenting opinion as fact and brow beating anybody who disagrees with him and trying to bully them out of the discussion.

For the record, I'm not obsessed with Trump.  I spend a lot of time in here because he was the one thing we could all unite on in hatred and mockery. I still hold true to the opinion that, if people are that convinced Trump is going to get off, then we may as well just close this thread altogether.  After all, if it's pre-ordained that he will evade justice, then this discussion serves no useful purpose.  There's only so many times you can explain why you think he wont get punished.

I'd actually be fine with it if the mods decided to lock all Trump related threads until someone in his cabal is actually charged with something. In the meantime, I'll try to stay out of things. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 05:16:32 pm »
It's healthy to hate the fucking c*nt of a senile old man baby.

Bet he hasn't seen his "Wife" naked since near or around August 2005,all depends how much she liked sex whilst Pregnant.

He was banging an adult film star when she was carrying.

And that's not a slight on either of the ladies,the adult film star is far more likeable than the wife.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:20:34 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm »
Feel like it's ok to have differing opinions on if you think Trump is going to face justice of any kind. It's a message board and you're entitled to your opinion. RB and I don't see eye to eye on a lot and that's ok.

It's indescribably healthy to take a break from American politics (and politics in general) and this thread though from time to time, I can't stress that enough. There's far better fetishes out there.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm »
Another vote for RB continuing to post.

Don't stop because Billy got called out and had a strop and one other person agreed.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,262
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 06:17:39 pm »
Fuck Red Berry...

;)
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:17:30 pm
Fair enough. I want my contribution to be useful, but if the consensus is I'm smothering a wider debate then I'll bow out for a bit. No hard feelings. :)

That is not a consensus.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,472
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:38:20 am
See above. God speed
   
I'm on RB's side of the hope fence, but you know I love you as a poster me :)
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,631
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 09:05:48 pm »
I'm not very up to speed with the whole American justice system and how it goes about bringing Trump to account - if it will.

However, I do find the different viewpoints from all posters in here (not just the current two hogging the limelight) very very informative. Listening to both sets of "opinions" is a great way of finding my own path through this.

Pretty sure what a forums meant to be about really.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 03:01:50 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:05:48 pm
I'm not very up to speed with the whole American justice system and how it goes about bringing Trump to account - if it will.

However, I do find the different viewpoints from all posters in here (not just the current two hogging the limelight) very very informative. Listening to both sets of "opinions" is a great way of finding my own path through this.

Pretty sure what a forums meant to be about really.


John,John tell him,tell him it's a football forum  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,362
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 09:13:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:38:30 pm
Nah, it's all good.  I do find it ironic, though, that Billy is doing exactly what he's accused me of - presenting opinion as fact and brow beating anybody who disagrees with him and trying to bully them out of the discussion

Except I didn't present my opinion as fact mate. I did nothing of the sort. I briefly outlined why I think Trump will escape prosecution and then made a point of stating that my opinions may well be proved wrong in time. I actually said it, with words, that are right there in the post, for all to see and read. So with the greatest of respect, stop trying to spin my post out of context and stop trying to reinterpret the meaning of my words

As I said (and I'll say it again now that I'm being accused of bullying) I think you're a good contributor. I genuinely think that. I've read enough of your posts throughout the forum over the years to know you're a pretty sharp tack. Again, that's why I made a point of saying it with actual words in my post. So with respect, stop trying to play the victim card at my expense. No one is trying to bully you nor is anyone suggesting that you're smothering a wider debate. That's just cry arsing and well you fucking know it

You're free to opine mate. You're also free to post as frequently and repeatedly as you like. But here's the thing, if you're going to take it upon yourself to be a key contributor to a thread, and offer as many opinions as you do, and speak as authoritatively and conclusively as you tend to do, and emotionally involve yourself in the way that you do, then don't be surprised if your posts eventually get picked apart by people who don't subscribe to your line of thinking. Moreover, don't get the hump if some people decide to strip back the eloquence of your wording, examine the actual substance of what you say, and challenge the conjectural way in which you say it
 
It's a discussion board. It's par for the course FFS

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,362
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm
Where do you start. the contradictions or the factual inaccuracies to justify a opinion. maybe the under the belt personal attack on Red Berry.

Care to outline what I said that's factually inaccurate ?

And I didn't launch a personal attack on Red Berry.

I challenged him on the way he contributes to the thread. I veered nowhere near a personal attack
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 09:26:23 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:13:36 am
Spoiler
Except I didn't present my opinion as fact mate. I did nothing of the sort. I briefly outlined why I think Trump will escape prosecution and then made a point of stating that my opinions may well be proved wrong in time. I actually said it, with words, that are right there in the post, for all to see and read. So with the greatest of respect, stop trying to spin my post out of context and stop trying to reinterpret the meaning of my words

As I said (and I'll say it again now that I'm being accused of bullying) I think you're a good contributor. I genuinely think that. I've read enough of your posts throughout the forum over the years to know you're a pretty sharp tack. Again, that's why I made a point of saying it with actual words in my post. So with respect, stop trying to play the victim card at my expense. No one is trying to bully you nor is anyone suggesting that you're smothering a wider debate. That's just cry arsing and well you fucking know it

You're free to opine mate. You're also free to post as frequently and repeatedly as you like. But here's the thing, if you're going to take it upon yourself to be a key contributor to a thread, and offer as many opinions as you do, and speak as authoritatively and conclusively as you tend to do, and emotionally involve yourself in the way that you do, then don't be surprised if your posts eventually get picked apart by people who don't subscribe to your line of thinking. Moreover, don't get the hump if some people decide to strip back the eloquence of your wording, examine the actual substance of what you say, and challenge the conjectural way in which you say it
 
It's a discussion board. It's par for the course FFS
[close]


Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm

Drumpf's a c*nt and anybody who doesn't think so,is also possibly a c*nt as well.

Not worth arguing about.


We all think he's a c*nt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,540
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:13:36 am
Except I didn't present my opinion as fact mate. I did nothing of the sort. I briefly outlined why I think Trump will escape prosecution and then made a point of stating that my opinions may well be proved wrong in time. I actually said it, with words, that are right there in the post, for all to see and read. So with the greatest of respect, stop trying to spin my post out of context and stop trying to reinterpret the meaning of my words

As I said (and I'll say it again now that I'm being accused of bullying) I think you're a good contributor. I genuinely think that. I've read enough of your posts throughout the forum over the years to know you're a pretty sharp tack. Again, that's why I made a point of saying it with actual words in my post. So with respect, stop trying to play the victim card at my expense. No one is trying to bully you nor is anyone suggesting that you're smothering a wider debate. That's just cry arsing and well you fucking know it

You're free to opine mate. You're also free to post as frequently and repeatedly as you like. But here's the thing, if you're going to take it upon yourself to be a key contributor to a thread, and offer as many opinions as you do, and speak as authoritatively and conclusively as you tend to do, and emotionally involve yourself in the way that you do, then don't be surprised if your posts eventually get picked apart by people who don't subscribe to your line of thinking. Moreover, don't get the hump if some people decide to strip back the eloquence of your wording, examine the actual substance of what you say, and challenge the conjectural way in which you say it
 
It's a discussion board. It's par for the course FFS

Dude, you seem as obsessed with me in here as you say I am with Trump. ::)

"Trump will get off because, well, reasons " is not fact. It is opinion, it is conjecture, and it is your only line of "discussion" - a perspective that precludes any further debate, as I've repeatedly said.

If you're right, then there's nothing left to talk about, but by all means, the floor is yours. I'm taking a break, which is what you wanted. :)

PS: you're on ignore. I've responded out of goodwill, but I'm swerving future responses.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Dude, you seem as obsessed with me in here as you say I am with Trump. ::)

"Trump will get off because, well, reasons " is not fact. It is opinion, it is conjecture, and it is your only line of "discussion" - a perspective that precludes any further debate, as I've repeatedly said.

If you're right, then there's nothing left to talk about, but by all means, the floor is yours. I'm taking a break, which is what you wanted. :)

PS: you're on ignore. I've responded out of goodwill, but I'm swerving future responses.
By all means take a break if that's what you wish to do, Red. But there seems to be little to no desire for this from anyone expect, maybe, Billy (and I doubt even he wishes to see you go).

I expect that you and I have disagreed more than once in this thread (and others) over the months and years. But your contributions are always welcome. Don't sweat it.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:20:49 am
Care to outline what I said that's factually inaccurate ?

And I didn't launch a personal attack on Red Berry.

I challenged him on the way he contributes to the thread. I veered nowhere near a personal attack
You were on a wind up. regulars get a bit tetchy was a dig then carrying on the dig by questioning Red Berrys mental health I thought was below the belt.
I should have added your post agreeing with Caligula over nobody associated with Trump ever being prosecuted which was factually wrong as many have been prosecuted and sent to prison already.
You were making Trump out to be someone who must be brilliant as he's managed to avoid prosecution for decades, he's managed to survive all his business scams etc proves he knows exactly what to do proves he's no idiot.

The house of cards are falling in on Trump. any survival tactics Trumps used in the past aren't a option for him anymore therefore using those tactics as a argument to prove he will survive this period don't really add up. they may have been true in the past but not anymore and this is what we are discussing now.
Can you tell me where Trump will get the money to pay all the bank debts next year, where will he get future business loans which helped him survive for decades. has Trump ever faced so many pending prosecutions. there are dozens, how has this clever man managed to leave himself so wide open to dozens of pending prosecutions.
Which top lawyers will he get to defend him this time, Sydney Powell. Rudi or Dumb and Dumber from the 2 nd impeachment  trial.
Trumps problems getting decent legal representation today is well known.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 