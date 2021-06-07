« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1840 on: June 7, 2021, 11:48:47 am
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2021, 11:43:13 am
What do they mean by warned off though? Warned in the sense his rhetoric causes further unrest, or because when people see the state he's in what's left of his mainstream support will collapse and there'll be a massive backlash against the GOP in the mid terms for continuing to write blank check support for this drooling lunatic and their voter disenfranchisement laws?
Maybe they are concerned about the Dominion + Smartmatic lawsuits.
Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1841 on: June 7, 2021, 12:43:00 pm
Unfortunately trump sleeps fine at night, he has no conscience.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1842 on: June 7, 2021, 12:49:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on June  7, 2021, 12:43:00 pm
Unfortunately trump sleeps fine at night, he has no conscience.
:)
Who said his conscience keeps him awake, he's a narcissist who doesn't give a sh.. but he is terrified of being prosecuted for what he's done.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1843 on: June 7, 2021, 12:49:48 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June  7, 2021, 11:48:47 am
Maybe they are concerned about the Dominion + Smartmatic lawsuits.

Well whatever the reason, the good of the American people will be bottom of the list.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1844 on: June 7, 2021, 01:35:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2021, 12:49:48 pm
Well whatever the reason, the good of the American people will be bottom of the list.
Ohh yeah, Reports say he couldn't understand why everyone wasn't as delighted as him when his supporters were violently trying to overthrow the government screaming Hang Mike Pence, walking around the Capitol building calling out for Nancy. everyone was worried about rioters going on the rampage, how this could explode nationwide. Trumps only thought was how it will benefit him. the man is a psychopath.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1845 on: June 7, 2021, 01:47:46 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June  7, 2021, 11:17:38 am
Ive wondered how Trump sleeps at night knowing his corrupt life is catching up on him and his family. I would like to think he would also be deeply ashamed of how History will view him but I doubt he cares. maybe he hasn't been able to cope.

Fox Did Not Broadcast a Minute of Trumps Slurred, Disturbing Speech: Were They Warned Off by Trump Aides?

We worried about the impact Trumps new commitment to rallies might have on his MAGA movement. We know that 75% of Republicans do not see Biden as the legitimate president and a stunning number  well over half  believe that the left had something to do with January 6th. They have proven themselves to be fanatical enough to do the previously unthinkable. A riot, attempted coup, all designed to halt Congress, perhaps truly hang Pence.

Trump hasnt shut-up about what he calls the Big Lie, indeed in a video put out on Friday, he promised he would take back the White House and it would be sooner than you think. As we keep saying, its a horrifically dangerous mix. Again, think Timothy McVeigh, only more organized, and multiple hits.



    Ok well I just saw a couple clips from this Trump speech and he is in worse shape than I imagined. He looks and sounds sick both physically and mentally. He has experienced a steep decline in these few short months.

     Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 6, 2021
https://www.politicalflare.com/2021/06/fox-didnt-broadcast-any-of-trumps-slurring-or-wandering-speech-were-they-warned-of-trumps-deterioration/


Reported to have been wearing his trousers back-to-front, too  ;D

Maybe he's just preparing the groundwork for pulling an Ernest Saunders.

Jshooters

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1846 on: June 7, 2021, 02:05:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2021, 01:47:46 pm

Reported to have been wearing his trousers back-to-front, too  ;D

Maybe he's just preparing the groundwork for pulling an Ernest Saunders.

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2021/06/07/trumps-trousers-looked-backwards-reactions/
stoa

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1847 on: June 7, 2021, 02:06:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2021, 01:47:46 pm

Reported to have been wearing his trousers back-to-front, too  ;D

Maybe he's just preparing the groundwork for pulling an Ernest Saunders.



Sadly, they are not true. Snopes has debunked that... https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-wear-pants-backwards/

But even without that, it sounds like he didn't look good in his speech. I would imagine it's not so much about whether he was rambling or talking shite, it was more about protecting his image of being this tough guy who's in much better shape than "Sleepy Joe". It would be hard to keep that up if he was shitting himself on stage or something like that live on Fox News.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1848 on: June 7, 2021, 02:13:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2021, 01:47:46 pm

Reported to have been wearing his trousers back-to-front, too  ;D

Maybe he's just preparing the groundwork for pulling an Ernest Saunders.
You live by the sword,you die by the sword.
A couple of years ago someone working on The Apprentice series was talking about Trump always crapping himself, how he had to wear a adult nappy. provided a link on you tube showing the outline of what he says is a nappy under his trousers, I took it with a pinch of salt, I would normally have a bit of sympathy for the person being ridiculed, I have zero sympathy for Trump when it comes to him being attacked for anything, not when he publicly mocked a physically handicapped man mimicking his disability on tv one day.
That should of been a warning for everybody on the sort of man he is, if his supporters or Fox news or whoever think this pants thing is sick reporting then they have double standards. if they really do care about decency then they should have been outraged when Trump mocked that handicapped reporter as it was far worse, it was something you expect to see from some immature nasty teenager not a older man standing to be President.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1849 on: June 7, 2021, 02:24:35 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June  7, 2021, 02:13:35 pm
You live by the sword,you die by the sword.
A couple of years ago someone working on The Apprentice series was talking about Trump always crapping himself, how he had to wear a adult nappy. provided a link on you tube showing the outline of what he says is a nappy under his trousers, I took it with a pinch of salt, I would normally have a bit of sympathy for the person being ridiculed, I have zero sympathy for Trump when it comes to him being attacked for anything, not when he publicly mocked a physically handicapped man mimicking his disability on tv one day.
That should of been a warning for everybody on the sort of man he is, if his supporters or Fox news or whoever think this pants thing is sick reporting then they have double standards. if they really do care about decency then they should have been outraged when Trump mocked that handicapped reporter as it was far worse, it was something you expect to see from some immature nasty teenager not a older man standing to be President.
He must have really hated the huge inflatable orange baby, complete with nappy.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1850 on: June 7, 2021, 02:40:24 pm
Quote from: stoa on June  7, 2021, 02:06:36 pm
Sadly, they are not true. Snopes has debunked that... https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-wear-pants-backwards/

But even without that, it sounds like he didn't look good in his speech. I would imagine it's not so much about whether he was rambling or talking shite, it was more about protecting his image of being this tough guy who's in much better shape than "Sleepy Joe". It would be hard to keep that up if he was shitting himself on stage or something like that live on Fox News.


Snopes are almost certainly right that they weren't on backwards - but that seam down the front isn't a fly, as other pics & footage almost certainly shows.

It's like they're the sort of trousers that have an elasticated waist.

And Trump wear them with an incontinence nappy  :lmao
Dr. Beaker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1851 on: June 7, 2021, 03:45:58 pm
Biden needs to go on a full-on incontinence attack on Trump.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1852 on: June 7, 2021, 05:32:49 pm
Quote from: stoa on June  7, 2021, 02:06:36 pm
Sadly, they are not true. Snopes has debunked that... https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-wear-pants-backwards/

But even without that, it sounds like he didn't look good in his speech. I would imagine it's not so much about whether he was rambling or talking shite, it was more about protecting his image of being this tough guy who's in much better shape than "Sleepy Joe". It would be hard to keep that up if he was shitting himself on stage or something like that live on Fox News.

Yeah, this is what I mean.  You just know if Fox don't run it, it's not because they're concerned about the impact on the American people; it's about protecting the movement so that Republicans can continue to try and harness the energy in Trump's name.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1853 on: June 7, 2021, 05:36:58 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June  7, 2021, 02:13:35 pm
You live by the sword,you die by the sword.
A couple of years ago someone working on The Apprentice series was talking about Trump always crapping himself, how he had to wear a adult nappy. provided a link on you tube showing the outline of what he says is a nappy under his trousers, I took it with a pinch of salt, I would normally have a bit of sympathy for the person being ridiculed, I have zero sympathy for Trump when it comes to him being attacked for anything, not when he publicly mocked a physically handicapped man mimicking his disability on tv one day.
That should of been a warning for everybody on the sort of man he is, if his supporters or Fox news or whoever think this pants thing is sick reporting then they have double standards. if they really do care about decency then they should have been outraged when Trump mocked that handicapped reporter as it was far worse, it was something you expect to see from some immature nasty teenager not a older man standing to be President.

I seem to recall someone posting a link to that video on one of the old Trump threads.  Would probably be too difficult to find it now though.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1854 on: June 7, 2021, 06:26:34 pm

#DiaperDon
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1855 on: June 7, 2021, 06:42:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2021, 05:36:58 pm
I seem to recall someone posting a link to that video on one of the old Trump threads.  Would probably be too difficult to find it now though.
The video you posted is still on you tube, image reminds me of the scene in Dumb and Dumber when he spikes his drink with a laxative. without checking am sure I read Amazon have now bought up all the TV rights to Trumps The apprentice including the out takes!!!!!!!!!!!
Maybe they could compile a Xmas special It will be alright on the Night Trump special.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1856 on: June 7, 2021, 06:47:19 pm
Yeah, Besos bought MGM, which has the rights to The Apprentice.  Some speculate he did it to release Trump's racist and sexist outbursts because he overvalued the company by several billion.  Could a really rich guy be that petty?  Probably. ;D
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1857 on: June 7, 2021, 06:53:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2021, 06:47:19 pm
Yeah, Besos bought MGM, which has the rights to The Apprentice.  Some speculate he did it to release Trump's racist and sexist outbursts because he overvalued the company by several billion.  Could a really rich guy be that petty?  Probably. ;D
Yeah thats what I read as well.
Using Trumps language. a lot of people are saying he kacks his pants, I don't know but a lot of other people think it's true so he should be giving us some sort of proof it's not true.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1858 on: June 7, 2021, 07:05:19 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June  7, 2021, 06:53:44 pm
Yeah thats what I read as well.
Using Trumps language. a lot of people are saying he kacks his pants, I don't know but a lot of other people think it's true so he should be giving us some sort of proof it's not true.

Well I went digging in the video archive - what a wonderful storehouse of knowledge ;D - and found the video on Diaper Don.  Was originally posted by John C, so thanks for that! :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I</a>



Going through those early pages of the latest archive were an eye opener.  Only on page two were the warnings of an attempted coup, and that was dated November 14, less than ten days after the election. :o
Dr. Beaker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1859 on: June 7, 2021, 07:09:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2021, 06:47:19 pm
Some speculate he did it to release Trump's racist and sexist outbursts because he overvalued the company by several billion.
Im sure we'll all be watching out for his outbursts.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1860 on: June 7, 2021, 08:54:09 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2021, 07:05:19 pm
Well I went digging in the video archive - what a wonderful storehouse of knowledge ;D - and found the video on Diaper Don.  Was originally posted by John C, so thanks for that! :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I</a>



Going through those early pages of the latest archive were an eye opener.  Only on page two were the warnings of an attempted coup, and that was dated November 14, less than ten days after the election. :o
Good job they cut out the sound on the WWF video, every fore arms smash must sound like the Phantom Raspberry blower. :)

The US+UK intelligence are foiling terror plots out the blue all the time and nobody saw this coming they tell us. if a terrorist went on Twitter saying all meet up out side the capitol building on inauguration day it's going to be wild the FBI would be booting down his door before he managed to put his shoes on.
I imagine the rioters will give us more information on the planning and whose involved, did anyone in a position to do something to warn the police etc. am convinced someone took the decision not to bring in the National guard as it would have reflected badly on Trump supporters which would have meant anger from Trump.
TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
CNN reporting that some bipartisan report into the Jan 6th attack omits to mention the role of Trump and avoids using the word insurrection. 
Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
CNN reporting that some bipartisan report into the Jan 6th attack omits to mention the role of Trump and avoids using the word insurrection. 

Democrats bend over again. Well done
Caligula?

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1863 on: Today at 04:43:46 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
Democrats bend over again. Well done

There are going to be no legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal.

That can be the new thread title. No one is going to face any consequences.
