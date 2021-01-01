« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
Quote from: KMKYWAP on Yesterday at 02:33:04 pm
What...stop reporting the news? Sort of their job.

Its a criminal investigation of a company owned by a former president. Massive story

Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now
P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.
;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.


It's news because they've obviously seen criminality that should result in charges,they wouldn't insert themselves had they not.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.

Trump is a former president and a criminal investigation has just been launched into his business Empire mere weeks after SDNY got ahold of his tax returns; plus a special commission for the insurrection just got voted on. This is newsworthy, regardless of the ultimate outcome.

I think you need to let this discussion go and allow those who are interested in it to carry on without you. The ongoing damage being done to the American political system and the sustained attacks on voting rights make it absolutely impossible to just "let it go". Republicans are using Trump as cover and it needs to be dealt with.
Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm

It's news because they've obviously seen criminality that should result in charges,they wouldn't insert themselves had they not.

Kind of like all the other times criminality was seen over the last 6+ years?
KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 03:52:30 pm
Look this is the last I'm saying on the matter, in my initial message I mentioned that you may like the poster and you took it to mean that I was saying you had a relationship in real life, you can't understand that when you tell me I needed to explain myself when I've done it twice and tell you this and then tell me again that's why I said please stop and did not mean it literally, you haven't been able to understand what I said about pisstaking and took it to mean I was on about you not understanding a joke, I have seen you do this many a time which is why I asked not because you disagreed with me. If you are sensitive about your dyslexia then I am sorry if the question triggered you and maybe it is something I should have been more mindful of before saying but I don't see autism as a disability or impairment, it just means somebody sees the world and things in a slightly different way than I do and I think it's clear the question was not asked maliciously and I said why I was asking it. My issue was the way you inaccurately characterised the question and lied about me going through your history and tried to group it in with the shameful comments from the lawyer or suggest that I think that being autistic is a bad thing or a negative and somehow makes them not all there.

Can I have a side order of punctuation with that? I gave up after 3 lines.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Kind of like all the other times criminality was seen over the last 6+ years?


Not sure what your point is (I said Should).
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 09:10:09 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Kind of like all the other times criminality was seen over the last 6+ years?

have you been following the news on this?  About how a judge blasted Bill Barr for misrepresenting the Mueller Report and demanding the DoJ release the memo Barr drafted as justification for not charging Trump whilst in office?

The fact that Giuliani had his house raided and phones confiscated? That Roger Stone may find himself getting dragged into Gaetz-Gate?  As Glenn Kirschner might say, justice takes time to build momentum.  Trump is not protected by the system anymore.  Nobody can predict what's going to happen to him, or his slimy kids.

I'll stick with Glenn's opinion over yours if it's all the same with you.
John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1728 on: Today at 07:41:01 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:10:09 pm
have you been following the news on this?  About how a judge blasted Bill Barr for misrepresenting the Mueller Report and demanding the DoJ release the memo Barr drafted as justification for not charging Trump whilst in office?

The fact that Giuliani had his house raided and phones confiscated? That Roger Stone may find himself getting dragged into Gaetz-Gate?  As Glenn Kirschner might say, justice takes time to build momentum.  Trump is not protected by the system anymore.  Nobody can predict what's going to happen to him, or his slimy kids.

I'll stick with Glenn's opinion over yours if it's all the same with you.
And there's plenty more to add to that list without even starting on his children.
Manhattan district and SDNY probably have millions of documents to plough through. Garland hasn't been in place long.

You're right, it's imperative each and every crime is now investigated without the hinderance of Barr and the barrier of him being President.

It's clearly painstaking, but it will all be worth it in due course, and I can't fucking wait :)
Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1729 on: Today at 08:35:52 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:10:09 pm
I'll stick with Glenn's opinion over yours if it's all the same with you.

I have absolutely no doubt that you will. Hanging on his every word I'm sure
KMKYWAP

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1730 on: Today at 09:39:10 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.

Just because he hasn't been charged yet doesn't mean it isnt coming down the pipeline. The numerous crimes of the two impeachment trials are still there and are no doubt being investigated behind the scenes. If you believe in the rule of law then you want things to be properly investigated? Seems a bit weird that you'd say in the next breath that people need to let it go. Unless you're hoping that's the case?

I'll refer you to previous message re the implications of not investigating and bringing charges. If you can get away with mob like tactics in office and not be investigated and punished then the country is basically an autocracy without checks and balances on whoever might strongarm their way into office with the help of anti-democratic foreign enemy governments.

From what I can gather when the dam bursts there's going to be numerous charges being brought. Will there be more 'Frozen' posts if that happens?
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1731 on: Today at 10:13:32 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:01 am
And there's plenty more to add to that list without even starting on his children.
Manhattan district and SDNY probably have millions of documents to plough through. Garland hasn't been in place long.

You're right, it's imperative each and every crime is now investigated without the hinderance of Barr and the barrier of him being President.

It's clearly painstaking, but it will all be worth it in due course, and I can't fucking wait :)

Aye. I forgot to add the criminal investigation in Georgia over Trump's other perfect phone call, and apparently there's also an investigation into those who may have illegally profited from the pandemic, which apparently might put Jared in the legal crosshairs as he was overseeing a lot of this stuff in the background.

We're all impatient to see things get started, but the early signs are promising. We're only 120 days or so in, so patience is key. And honestly, I'm enjoying the stories coming out about Trump's random meltdowns and tantrums down at Mar-a-Lago. He's clearly shitting himself and trying desperately to secure protection.  :)
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1732 on: Today at 10:18:08 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:35:52 am
I have absolutely no doubt that you will. Hanging on his every word I'm sure

Really, why do you even bother posting in here at all? That's a comment I'd expect to see from the YouTube  trolls.

Trusting the words of a 30 year career prosecutor over yours? You bet. Not like I'll be opening my wrists if Trump does get away with it.

Maybe you need to reread your own sig about human spirit overcoming challenges? Putting you on ignore now anyway.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1733 on: Today at 12:18:32 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.
:shocked
Making arguments like this on a Liverpool forum.  :(

I doubt you've really thought much about the arguments your making.
So someone should make a conscious decision to stop numerous criminal and civil investigations, I wouldn't like to be in the shoes of the person who makes that decision when they have to explain to any future inquiry, which particular crimes should they turn a blind eye too, the corruption, fraud, tax evasion or treason investigations.

Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:36:14 am
Call me a cynic, but absolutely fuck all will happen here. At worst they'll get slapped with a few fines, and pay them using donations from their nutcase base

There's quite a few people in the media who seriously need to let this go and get on with their lives. Its become an unhealthy obsession for many of them
Are you really talking about the media here or posters who have been following developments closely as it's a ridicules argument to make.  you think the media should stop reporting a developing big story which could likely end up being the biggest story in US political history so they can get on with their lives?
What is stopping all the people reporting this news from getting on with their lives.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1734 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm
I can understand the "nothing will change" argument.  It's borne out of a cynicism I can relate to.  It's the "no point in even trying" bit I'll never get. 

May as well say, no point in competing in the League Cup anymore, as City will always win it, or a hundred other examples.  I realise there are native born Americans on here, and those who have far more experience of the country at ground level on a day to day basis than I have.  But anybody would think it's them personally being asked to do the legwork on this to hear some talk.  Why not just let the system do its job and talk about developments as they occur?

Nobody's forcing anybody to watch the news on this subject, or to read this thread. We're all about opinions of course, but the opinion that nothing will change so it's pointless to try is a somewhat irrelevant opinion to bring into a thread that's meant to discuss the actual legal developments.

I don't bother posting in threads that don't interest me, so I'm honestly baffled.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1735 on: Today at 04:15:01 pm
I think it's more to do with people accepting simple arguments and repeating those same arguments time after time again over the years whenever a justice campaign crops up without ever challenging their opinion, the nasty politicians who refuse to condemn the guilty really do take them for fools.
Patels a typical example. she was asked her opinion on TV on the storming of the capitol hours after it happened, she refused to condemn Trump 3 times and came out with the same old bull...to try and con people into arguing against any inquiry or justice. I imagine many people nodded along with this bulls.. without even a second thought.

 Hours after the riots shes on TV saying she thinks " it's important America moves on"
stara

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1736 on: Today at 04:25:00 pm
 
Quote
'A loan of $1.2 billion has closed on the asset known as the Bank of America Building (555 California Street) in San Francisco, CA. The interest rate is approximately 2%. Thank you!' Trump said in the statement.

paying MasterCard bill with Visa card  ;)
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1737 on: Today at 04:37:06 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:15:01 pm

 Hours after the riots shes on TV saying she thinks " it's important America moves on"

This is the one that really rankles me.  The "move on" argument - if argument it can be called - just reeks of GOP. 
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1738 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:37:06 pm
This is the one that really rankles me.  The "move on" argument - if argument it can be called - just reeks of GOP.
I don't think it's something she actually believes. if she does then she should be nowhere near Parliament, imagine saying that if Parliament was stormed by thousands,killing policemen, chanting for MPs heads.
It's all about giving the gullable a opinion, there will be people who swallowed it who repeat her words, "I think it's important America moves on now"
The right wing really do treat them like fools.
