I can understand the "nothing will change" argument. It's borne out of a cynicism I can relate to. It's the "no point in even trying" bit I'll never get.
May as well say, no point in competing in the League Cup anymore, as City will always win it, or a hundred other examples. I realise there are native born Americans on here, and those who have far more experience of the country at ground level on a day to day basis than I have. But anybody would think it's them personally being asked to do the legwork on this to hear some talk. Why not just let the system do its job and talk about developments as they occur?
Nobody's forcing anybody to watch the news on this subject, or to read this thread. We're all about opinions of course, but the opinion that nothing will change so it's pointless to try is a somewhat irrelevant opinion to bring into a thread that's meant to discuss the actual legal developments.
I don't bother posting in threads that don't interest me, so I'm honestly baffled.