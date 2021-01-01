« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 07:31:17 pm
Quote from: KMKYWAP on Today at 02:33:04 pm
What...stop reporting the news? Sort of their job.

Its a criminal investigation of a company owned by a former president. Massive story

Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 07:34:00 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:31:17 pm
he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now
P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.
;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 07:40:59 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:31:17 pm
Is it really news though? Considering everything else that's going on in America (and indeed around the world) should another investigation involving Donald Trump really be considered newsworthy? I mean, it's been almost 6 years non stop now. In that time the guy has been caught fucking porn stars, paying them off with campaign funds, bragging about sexual assault, obstructing justice, colluding with foreign adversaries, delegitimising the democratic process and inciting riots on the nations capitol. To name but a few.

We also had the Mueller Report and 2 Impeachment trials, both of which amounted to a grand total of absolutely sweet fuck all. Therefore I think its fair to ask why should an NY Attorney General investigation into Trump be given air time or headlines at this stage in the game? Don't get me wrong, I believe in the rule of law and due process. I also believe Trump is a vile unscrupulous cretin who's likely guilty of numerous crimes. But he's not the idiot people make him out to be which is why I don't believe he's going to wind up in as much legal jeopardy as some people think. People need to let it go now

P.S. Yes, I realise the irony of my post and where I'm posting it.


It's news because they've obviously seen criminality that should result in charges,they wouldn't insert themselves had they not.
