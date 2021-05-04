« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 61007 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1640 on: May 4, 2021, 10:03:53 am »
Probably decades of seething & holding her tongue, but grasped the opportunity when she saw the rise of the inevitable new reich under Trump. Im sure history is scattered with her kind of disappointed zealots who bet on the wrong horse.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1641 on: May 4, 2021, 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on May  4, 2021, 10:03:53 am
Probably decades of seething & holding her tongue, but grasped the opportunity when she saw the rise of the inevitable new reich under Trump. Im sure history is scattered with her kind of disappointed zealots who bet on the wrong horse.

Aye. If those reported post election conversations in the Oval Office are anything to go by, she feared a loss of influence even more than she feared her legal exposure.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1642 on: May 4, 2021, 01:05:13 pm »
It's hard to work out if Guiliani is thick as pigshit or he's just trying to save his own skin. looks like he's dropped Trump right in it to me.
Guiliani says he has not worked as a foreign agent as he had no obligation to register his meetings with Ukrainians as he was acting on behalf of the President 4 min 30secs into video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go3mY5vikxc
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1643 on: May 4, 2021, 01:31:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on May  4, 2021, 01:05:13 pm
It's hard to work out if Guiliani is thick as pigshit or he's just trying to save his own skin. looks like he's dropped Trump right in it to me.
Guiliani says he has not worked as a foreign agent as he had no obligation to register his meetings with Ukrainians as he was acting on behalf of the President 4 min 30secs into video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go3mY5vikxc

Yes, and yes. ;D

I believe Trump has already started trying to distance himself from Giuliani, claiming he didn't give Rudy any instructions. But hell hath no fury as a lawyer scorned, and Giuliani has no choice but to push back.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1644 on: May 4, 2021, 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May  4, 2021, 01:31:37 pm
Yes, and yes. ;D

I believe Trump has already started trying to distance himself from Giuliani, claiming he didn't give Rudy any instructions. But hell hath no fury as a lawyer scorned, and Giuliani has no choice but to push back.
:D
Is there some sort of competition going on to outdo Sydney Powell for the most stupid defense or what.
"No your honour am not corrupt, I just did something for someone who is corrupt so don't blame me if I did something illegal, blame Trump because he told me to do it."
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1645 on: May 4, 2021, 04:59:57 pm »
Yuriy Lutsenko's name keeps appearing in dodgy dealings.

A bit of a political chameleon, he served under the governments of Tymoshenko and Yekhanurov, as well as under presidents Yanukovytch and Zelensky, including being Minister for Internal Affairs and also Prosecutor General.

It was Lutsenko who was apparently the conduit for negotiations to get rid of Maria Yovanovitch in exchange for dirt on the Bidens.

Lutsenko opened an investigation into GRU agent Konstantin Kilimnik, but didn't arrest him, blocked investigations by other Ukrainian authorities, and allowed Kilimnik to leave Ukraine for Russia.

Kilimnik once headed the Kyiv office of Davis Manafort International.

In 2018, Luksenko blocked an investigation by the Special Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office Ukraine into Paul Manafort.

There's so many links of the Trump camp to corrupt oligarchs & their stooge politicians, surely the various investigations will put together enough to see all/most of them spend the rest of their natural lives in prison.


Offline TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1646 on: May 5, 2021, 07:27:37 am »
Trump has launched his own social media platform called, wait for it, from the desk of Donald J Trump.  Rolls of the tongue that.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1647 on: May 5, 2021, 09:28:17 am »
Quote from: TSC on May  5, 2021, 07:27:37 am
Trump has launched his own social media platform called, wait for it, from the desk of Donald J Trump.  Rolls of the tongue that.

Trumpaganda  must have been taken.
Offline stoa

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1648 on: May 5, 2021, 09:34:22 am »
Isn't that just a website where he can spew his worthless opinion? I mean he even has retweet- and share-on-facebook-buttons there. And isn't the purpose of social media that people can communicate with each other and not just read what one worthless orange fucker has to say? I have to say I do like his statements of the day section. The statement on the 3rd of May was "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Fucking hell... :lmao
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1649 on: May 5, 2021, 09:38:43 am »
Quote from: stoa on May  5, 2021, 09:34:22 am
Isn't that just a website where he can spew his worthless opinion? I mean he even has retweet- and share-on-facebook-buttons there. And isn't the purpose of social media that people can communicate with each other and not just read what one worthless orange fucker has to say? I have to say I do like his statements of the day section. The statement on the 3rd of May was "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Fucking hell... :lmao

Its an interesting notion that these Umbrage-like proclamations might be stored in his Presidential Library charting the course of his decline into dementia. Of course, theres as much chance of that being built as Everton building their white elephant dream stadium.
Offline Hazell

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1650 on: May 5, 2021, 09:53:53 am »
Quote from: TSC on May  5, 2021, 07:27:37 am
Trump has launched his own social media platform called, wait for it, from the desk of Donald J Trump.  Rolls of the tongue that.

I know what people like. It's got to have sex appeal, and a catchy name.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1651 on: May 5, 2021, 09:58:11 am »
Quote from: stoa on May  5, 2021, 09:34:22 am
Isn't that just a website where he can spew his worthless opinion? I mean he even has retweet- and share-on-facebook-buttons there. And isn't the purpose of social media that people can communicate with each other and not just read what one worthless orange fucker has to say? I have to say I do like his statements of the day section. The statement on the 3rd of May was "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Fucking hell... :lmao

It's not a laughing matter mate. As ridiculous as this shit is, it works. Up until now, "The Big Lie" has been the phrase used to describe the fraudulent election claims; Trump's now try to co-opt it and twist its meaning to be the exact opposite, in the same way he did with the term "fake news".  A hostile takeover, if you will.

It can't be allowed to happen. A majority of Republican supporters already buy into this lie, and I'm sick of ceding ground to this incompetent political bastard.

As for his new platform, he needs to be strangled of the oxygen of publicity. I've enjoyed the lack of publicity these memos have received up until now. But whether we like it or not, there are people out there who hang onto his every word. People who have shown they're prepared to kill for him. He has to be hampered at every turn when it comes to reaching them.

If the right wing media starts pumping out Trump coverage, then the liberal media has to counter coverage in response. It's all he wants and needs, and he needs to be denied, the fucking sick psycho.

Edit: case in point. Don't underestimate this fucker, or his backers.

 <a href="https://youtube.com/v/RvJrwOs1dg4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RvJrwOs1dg4</a>
Offline Andy_lfc

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1652 on: May 5, 2021, 10:28:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on May  5, 2021, 07:27:37 am
Trump has launched his own social media platform called, wait for it, from the desk of Donald J Trump.  Rolls of the tongue that.

I went and took a look.  That is not a social media platform in any real sense.  Just unfettered rantings of an addled old man.  Not even posts from allies and other right wing 'firebrands', just him shouting in to the void via tweets without character limits.  I particularly like the posts in quotation marks that give you no clue as to who is supposed to have uttered the words.  I suppose it is a way to try and get indirect access to Twitter and Facebook with his drivel, and obviously an attempt to grift even more money from his loyal rubes.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1653 on: May 5, 2021, 11:38:11 am »
Quote from: TSC on May  5, 2021, 07:27:37 am
Trump has launched his own social media platform called, wait for it, from the desk of Donald J Trump.  Rolls of the tongue that.


FTDODJT?



Online tubby pls.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1654 on: May 5, 2021, 11:48:30 am »
He's blogging?  Ha.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1655 on: May 5, 2021, 04:51:41 pm »
Trump's Facebook ban has been upheld, but so far it is still not indefinite.  Apparently, FB have no clear policy when it comes to such circumstances, to their independent board has given them six months to come up with something.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1656 on: May 5, 2021, 05:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May  5, 2021, 04:51:41 pm
Trump's Facebook ban has been upheld, but so far it is still not indefinite.  Apparently, FB have no clear policy when it comes to such circumstances, to their independent board has given them six months to come up with something.

Republicans currently going mental about free speech and breaking up Facebook etc. You love to see it
Offline TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1657 on: May 5, 2021, 05:32:07 pm »
Whens his arrest coming?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1658 on: May 5, 2021, 05:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May  5, 2021, 05:24:13 pm
Republicans currently going mental about free speech and breaking up Facebook etc. You love to see it

They deregulate the industry and then flip out when they can't regulate it because it's not working in their favour.

Quote from: TSC on May  5, 2021, 05:32:07 pm
Whens his arrest coming?

No idea, but the pieces are slotting into place nicely. I'd say, 18 months, tops.
Offline Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1659 on: May 7, 2021, 08:35:53 am »
Offline Jshooters

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1660 on: May 7, 2021, 08:45:15 am »
Such a loser

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-the-desk-twitter-social-media-b1843084.html

Quote
A Twitter account reportedly created by the staff of former President Donald Trump has been suspended a day after its creation.


The account, @DJTDEsk, was believed to have been established to post statements from Mr Trump and broadcast updates on his new website From the Desk of Donald Trump.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1661 on: May 7, 2021, 12:30:36 pm »
The Esk?!?
Offline 12C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1662 on: May 7, 2021, 02:27:12 pm »
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1663 on: May 11, 2021, 04:49:11 pm »

There is bamboo in the ballot slips.    :lmao
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1664 on: May 12, 2021, 03:29:01 pm »
Quote
The founder of Students for Trump has been sentenced to 13 months in prison nearly two years after pleading guilty to posing as a lawyer and scamming clients out of $46,000.

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/judge-called-students-trump-founder-190159181.html
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1665 on: May 13, 2021, 01:27:24 pm »
This looks big to me, Judge reviews a document kept secret for years and as good as says Barr ignored all the evidence on Trump obstructing justice, he lied to the American people and the Courts  :shocked, judge ordered the justice dept to release of a damming document they have kept secret for years, Barr used this document as justification for not bringing charges against Trump. document ordered document to be made public by Monday.
Muller report states Trump could have obstructed justice at least 10 times, most of this is based on Don McGhans evidence. McGhan will now give evidence to the Justice dept. which is now under new management, Merric Garland.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXv7fM2x_2M&t=316s
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1666 on: May 13, 2021, 02:02:16 pm »
^^^ yeah I've been keeping tabs on this. This memo was the flimsiest of excuses Barr used not to prosecute Trump. I think the judge's comments were along the lines of Barr never intended to charge Trump.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1667 on: May 13, 2021, 04:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 13, 2021, 02:02:16 pm
^^^ yeah I've been keeping tabs on this. This memo was the flimsiest of excuses Barr used not to prosecute Trump. I think the judge's comments were along the lines of Barr never intended to charge Trump.
Exactly what the video says, Barr decided not to prosecute Trump no matter what evidence was found, Barr said you can't prosecute a sitting president, even that's not fact, open to dispute as it's never been tested, nothing in the constitution about it, afair, it was in some memo and it's been taken as fact.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1668 on: May 13, 2021, 04:45:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 13, 2021, 04:06:58 pm
Exactly what the video says, Barr decided not to prosecute Trump no matter what evidence was found, Barr said you can't prosecute a sitting president, even that's not fact, open to dispute as it's never been tested, nothing in the constitution about it, afair, it was in some memo and it's been taken as fact.

Aye.  Not prosecuting a sitting president is more a convention or unwritten rule, but on the face of it, very few presidents have behaved in a manner that warranted prosecution whilst in office. GWB maybe, but let's face it - presidents get the US involved in dodgy wars all the time. Trump's actions would have made Nixon blush.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1669 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 pm »
Matt Gaetz's buddy Greenburg is going to plead guilty to six charges, including human trafficking. Deal cut?
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1670 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:17:29 pm
Matt Gaetz's buddy Greenburg is going to plead guilty to six charges, including human trafficking. Deal cut?
Yep. Monday. deal done must mean he's flipped. only 6 charges, I think someone said he faced 31 charges, maybe dropped some as part of the deal,?  anyway Gaetz must be crapping himself.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1671 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
Yep. Monday. deal done must mean he's flipped. only 6 charges, I think someone said he faced 31 charges, maybe dropped some as part of the deal,?  anyway Gaetz must be crapping himself.

33 charges actually. Gaetz could be in cuffs by this time next week.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1672 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
Yep. Monday. deal done must mean he's flipped. only 6 charges, I think someone said he faced 31 charges, maybe dropped some as part of the deal,?  anyway Gaetz must be crapping himself.
I don't know all the evidence but am sure Gaetz lawyer does and for him to say this must mean he knows Greenbergs testimony is damming for Gaetz.

I think this is Lawyer talk for Matt Gaetz must be s,,, himself.

Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'
https://www.businessinsider.com/matt-gaetz-associate-joel-greenberg-lawyer-speaks-out-about-congressman-2021-4?r=US&IR=T
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1673 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
I don't know all the evidence but am sure Gaetz lawyer does and for him to say this must mean he knows Greenbergs testimony is damming for Gaetz.

I think this is Lawyer talk for Matt Gaetz must be s,,, himself.

Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'
https://www.businessinsider.com/matt-gaetz-associate-joel-greenberg-lawyer-speaks-out-about-congressman-2021-4?r=US&IR=T

That's old news mate.  He was saying that a month ago. ;D
Online Ray K

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 12:12:16 am »
@MEPFuller
We can place Matt Gaetz in a hotel room snorting cocaine with an escort, according to two sources.

A source also says Joel Greenberg will testify that shes one of 15+ women that Gaetz paid for sex.

https://t.co/Gaffy2jibz


Is this bad? Sounds kinda bad.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 02:28:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm
That's old news mate.  He was saying that a month ago. ;D
I know.point is it's inside info, Greenbergs Lawyer knows all the facts and I doubt he would say Gaetz will be feeling uneasy without good reason.
