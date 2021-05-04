Isn't that just a website where he can spew his worthless opinion? I mean he even has retweet- and share-on-facebook-buttons there. And isn't the purpose of social media that people can communicate with each other and not just read what one worthless orange fucker has to say? I have to say I do like his statements of the day section. The statement on the 3rd of May was "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Fucking hell...



It's not a laughing matter mate. As ridiculous as this shit is, it works. Up until now, "The Big Lie" has been the phrase used to describe the fraudulent election claims; Trump's now try to co-opt it and twist its meaning to be the exact opposite, in the same way he did with the term "fake news". A hostile takeover, if you will.It can't be allowed to happen. A majority of Republican supporters already buy into this lie, and I'm sick of ceding ground to this incompetent political bastard.As for his new platform, he needs to be strangled of the oxygen of publicity. I've enjoyed the lack of publicity these memos have received up until now. But whether we like it or not, there are people out there who hang onto his every word. People who have shown they're prepared to kill for him. He has to be hampered at every turn when it comes to reaching them.If the right wing media starts pumping out Trump coverage, then the liberal media has to counter coverage in response. It's all he wants and needs, and he needs to be denied, the fucking sick psycho.Edit: case in point. Don't underestimate this fucker, or his backers.