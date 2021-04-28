I would assume, that as a former U.S Attorney, Rudy would know not to leave potentially incriminating evidence sitting around in his gaff



I mean, imagine successfully bugging and incriminating the mafia only to get caught colluding with a foreign adversary because you forgot to delete your Gmail off your wank iPad



The guy routinely butt dials and has a level of incompetence that was a hallmark of Trump's Administration.If I were to try and analyse this situation, I'd say search warrants are a big deal, and they wouldn't look to do it if they didn't have an idea of finding something. Rudy might think he's eliminated a lot of incriminating evidence, but it really depends on what they are looking for. He's been up to so much shit that there's a lot to keep track of, but with this relating to his Ukraine dealings it makes me wonder if they have information from other sources that they're looking to corroborate by sifting Giuliani's records.Shake the tree, see what falls out.