@NatashaBertrand
"Federal investigators in Manhattan executed a search warrant on Wednesday at the Upper East Side apartment of Rudolph W. Giuliani... stepping up a criminal investigation into Mr. Giulianis dealings in Ukraine"

Excellent news.
Sweat and rot Rudy.
Wonder how willing he'll be to go down for his master?
Quote from: Red Berry on April 28, 2021, 06:22:43 pm
Wonder how willing he'll be to go down for his master?

Let him check down his pants first...
Rudy genuinely baffles me.

Imagine risking your life and the lives of your family to take down an organisation as dangerous and ruthless as the mafia, only to eventually piss your reputation down the drain for a piece of shit like Donald Trump. How can one person go from so much ethical fortitude to such unashamed levels of unscrupulousness? Seriously, how?

Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 28, 2021, 07:41:23 pm
Rudy genuinely baffles me.

Imagine risking your life and the lives of your family to take down an organisation as dangerous and ruthless as the mafia, only to eventually piss your reputation down the drain for a piece of shit like Donald Trump. How can one person go from so much ethical fortitude to such unashamed levels of unscrupulousness? Seriously, how?

Power.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 28, 2021, 07:41:23 pm
Rudy genuinely baffles me.

Imagine risking your life and the lives of your family to take down an organisation as dangerous and ruthless as the mafia, only to eventually piss your reputation down the drain for a piece of shit like Donald Trump. How can one person go from so much ethical fortitude to such unashamed levels of unscrupulousness? Seriously, how?

He helped take down the mafia, that is correct, but he's always been a slimeball.

I would assume, that as a former U.S Attorney, Rudy would know not to leave potentially incriminating evidence sitting around in his gaff

I mean, imagine successfully bugging and incriminating the mafia only to get caught colluding with a foreign adversary because you forgot to delete your Gmail off your wank iPad
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 28, 2021, 08:08:43 pm
I would assume, that as a former U.S Attorney, Rudy would know not to leave potentially incriminating evidence sitting around in his gaff

I mean, imagine successfully bugging and incriminating the mafia only to get caught colluding with a foreign adversary because you forgot to delete your Gmail off your wank iPad

The guy routinely butt dials and has a level of incompetence that was a hallmark of Trump's Administration.

If I were to try and analyse this situation, I'd say search warrants are a big deal, and they wouldn't look to do it if they didn't have an idea of finding something. Rudy might think he's eliminated a lot of incriminating evidence, but it really depends on what they are looking for.  He's been up to so much shit that there's a lot to keep track of, but with this relating to his Ukraine dealings it makes me wonder if they have information from other sources that they're looking to corroborate by sifting Giuliani's records.

Shake the tree, see what falls out. 
Carole Cadwallader tweeting out that the other guy who was raided is a lawyer for an Ukrainian Oligarch who  can be linked to Tory Party donations and a minister. But of course Johnson has sat on the Russian Report...

https://twitter.com/carolecadwalla/status/1387651964239060992?s=21
Yorky (and others of course), the ex FBI assistant Director Frank Figluizzi (who you like) is starting a new podcast on 25/5. Apparently he's being allowed to interview existing operatives about cases.
Sounds really interesting, not sure if its a subscription yet.

Will post more detail when I have it.
Quote from: 12C on April 29, 2021, 11:32:22 am
Carole Cadwallader tweeting out that the other guy who was raided is a lawyer for an Ukrainian Oligarch who  can be linked to Tory Party donations and a minister. But of course Johnson has sat on the Russian Report...

https://twitter.com/carolecadwalla/status/1387651964239060992?s=21

Amazing how it took people from the former USSR such a long time to realise leadership in the West could just be paid off, rather than engage in some sort of proxy ideological conflict with them.
Quote from: Riquende on April 29, 2021, 12:41:12 pm
Amazing how it took people from the former USSR such a long time to realise leadership in the West could just be paid off, rather than engage in some sort of proxy ideological conflict with them.

Tbf, it only seems to have become a realistic option since Thatcher-Reagan. Funny that green-lighting greed leads to widespread corruption, isn't it? It's like nobody saw it coming.
Quote from: Riquende on April 29, 2021, 12:41:12 pm
Amazing how it took people from the former USSR such a long time to realise leadership in the West could just be paid off, rather than engage in some sort of proxy ideological conflict with them.

Capitalism works in mysterious ways, even for the "commies".
Daily Beast has a new Gaetz story. Greenberg apparently has written a confession letter stating that both he and Gaetz paid for sex with a 17 year old, among other women. They also have Signal messages between Greenberg and Roger Stone where they discuss pardons and Matt Gaetz's exposure level
At this point the only real question is why hasn't Gaetz been arrested yet?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:35:14 am
Daily Beast has a new Gaetz story. Greenberg apparently has written a confession letter stating that both he and Gaetz paid for sex with a 17 year old, among other women. They also have Signal messages between Greenberg and Roger Stone where they discuss pardons and Matt Gaetz's exposure level
The question is why did Greenberg write a letter confessing crimes that he knew would land him in jail for decades?
Looks like he knew it was only a matter of time before the authorities uncovered everything he was confessing to in the letter so he must of asked Stone to pass on his confession to Trump to ask him for a pardon, how this will hurt one of his biggest supporters in congress, Mat Gaetz, blah blah blah.
Maybe Stone turned Greenburgh down, then again maybe Stone did ask Trump to pardon Greenberg, Trump must have refused point blank. Trump has said Greenberg never asked him for a pardon and that's probably true, next question, has anyone else asked Trump to pardon Greenberg.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:35:46 pm
At this point the only real question is why hasn't Gaetz been arrested yet?

Or at the very least removed of his duties from the House Judiciary Committee
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm
Or at the very least removed of his duties from the House Judiciary Committee

The GOP wont do anything until he is charged. They will bleat "innocent until proven guilty"; wont even remove him temporarily pending the outcome of the investigation.
Exclusive reaction to searching Rudy Giuliani's iCloud.
Watched a snipped of Rudy crying his wrinkly arse off to Fucker Carlson, trying to rewrite the law when it comes to search warrants.  Am I wrong to think he incriminated himself, live on television?

He said something along the lines of, "you only get a search warrant if you think there's an immediate danger of evidence being destroyed.  I've got the evidence, I've had it for years and didn't destroy it!"

Apart from the fact he's lying about what a search warrant is for, did he really just admit to having evidence? ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:00:55 pm
Watched a snipped of Rudy crying his wrinkly arse off to Fucker Carlson, trying to rewrite the law when it comes to search warrants.  Am I wrong to think he incriminated himself, live on television?

He said something along the lines of, "you only get a search warrant if you think there's an immediate danger of evidence being destroyed.  I've got the evidence, I've had it for years and didn't destroy it!"

Apart from the fact he's lying about what a search warrant is for, did he really just admit to having evidence? ;D
So that's a full house now, the Trump administration has attacked all of the constitutions Seperation of Powers, they have attacked the Legislative, Congress and the Senate, they have attacked the Executive, The President, they have now attacked the Judiciary, the Judges. and these people argue they are Patriots. sick.
I watched a short clip of a TV interview last night he gave around 2 yrs ago, it may come back to haunt him.
Giuliani was asked why HE got rid of the US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
Giuliani said HE got rid of her because she's corrupt!!!!!
We didn't know all the facts back then. Maria Yonovitch herself couldn't understand why she was suddenly under attack from the Whitehouse.  we now know they wanted her gone so they could conspire with the Russians so they could dig up some dirt on Biden and his son Hunter,  the Russians took them for fools, feeding them disinformation on Biden+Hunter.
Anyway, the opportunity to argue he played no part in the sacking or knew the reasons behind the sacking are gone now, the d/head confessed it all on National TV.
Quote from: John C on April 29, 2021, 12:19:30 pm
Yorky (and others of course), the ex FBI assistant Director Frank Figluizzi (who you like) is starting a new podcast on 25/5. Apparently he's being allowed to interview existing operatives about cases.
Sounds really interesting, not sure if its a subscription yet.

Will post more detail when I have it.

Cheers John. 
