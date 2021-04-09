« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1560 on: April 9, 2021, 12:02:06 pm
Daily Beast has a hell of an exclusive

Roger Sollenberger@SollenbergerRC
EXCLUSIVE: In May 2018 Matt Gaetz Venmo'd $900 to his good buddy & alleged child sex trafficker Joel Greenberg. Greenberg then paid three women $900. One had turned 18 five months prior. She now does adult films.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1561 on: April 9, 2021, 12:17:38 pm
Consenting adults.
Nothing to see here.
Obama wore a tan suit once.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1562 on: April 9, 2021, 01:17:33 pm
Looks like Joel's gonna flip on his mate. ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1563 on: April 10, 2021, 08:59:32 pm

"DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida"

    :puke2
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1564 on: April 10, 2021, 11:16:34 pm
Mike Lindells Absoute Proof videos turn out to be the same old lies recycled with the help of so called experts in the hope of giving them some credibility.
Not bothered watching the whole video as the intention is clear, start off with a lie and add a load  of data to make the lie look even worse.
Lindells video site
https://lindelltv.com/
All the claims in the video are ripped apart as you would expect.
https://factcheck.thedispatch.com/p/assessing-the-various-claims-in-mike

I found the OAN disclaimer on a video called Absolute Proof amusing. :D

Before airing Absolute Proof, OAN issued a disclaimer distancing itself from Lindell and  the content of the film, stating hat Lindell has purchased the airtime for the broadcast of this program on One American News and that Lindell is the sole author and executive producer of this content and is solely and exclusively responsible for its content. The disclaimer also says that the statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1565 on: April 10, 2021, 11:37:11 pm
I'm almost starting to feel sorry for this guy. It's like something in his brain has just broken. He genuinely needs help.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1566 on: April 10, 2021, 11:38:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 10, 2021, 11:37:11 pm
I'm almost starting to feel sorry for this guy. It's like something in his brain has just broken. He genuinely needs help.


He's back on the rock.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1567 on: April 11, 2021, 12:06:45 am
IMO. Lindells company may end up being hit with the biggest financial settlement after Dominion have finished with them in court. I hope Powell+Giuliani are wiped out but I doubt the settlement will be anywhere near $1.2 bill each. Fox will come out with a load of crap about freedom of speech and taking action when Dominion asked them to limit liability but My Pillow left themselves wide open offering a discount to anyone buying a Pillow using the code "Stopthesteal" Dominion will argue they slandered them with a pack of lies for financial gain.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1568 on: April 11, 2021, 10:40:43 am
Been catching up on this thread and when I thought that Matt Geatz couldnt get any weirder. I thought he was busy with his son Nestor. What a weirdo.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1569 on: April 11, 2021, 01:33:58 pm
As the current social media meme about Gaetz says; its always the ones you suspect.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1570 on: April 11, 2021, 06:27:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on April 11, 2021, 12:06:45 am
IMO. Lindells company may end up being hit with the biggest financial settlement after Dominion have finished with them in court. I hope Powell+Giuliani are wiped out but I doubt the settlement will be anywhere near $1.2 bill each. Fox will come out with a load of crap about freedom of speech and taking action when Dominion asked them to limit liability but My Pillow left themselves wide open offering a discount to anyone buying a Pillow using the code "Stopthesteal" Dominion will argue they slandered them with a pack of lies for financial gain.

It's a personal tragedy for Lindell.  Yes, he's a right wing nut job, but on a human level he's a guy who pulled himself back from the brink and became a self made man, now currently destroying himself and what he built in service of a narcissistic lunatic who doesn't give a crap that Lindell is destroying himself - only that it's just how things should be because in his head it's the natural order of things.

Lindell's own company need to jettison him if they want to stand a chance of riding this out with Dominion. But as you say, that code could prove fatal.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1571 on: April 11, 2021, 10:14:39 pm
Whenever the question arises "Why is this previously successful and presumably intelligent man bending over backwards to defend Trump?", I always tend to think that maybe that person has been a bit naughty at some point in a hotel room with a young, female Russian 'journalist' and is now pretty much just acting as a foreign agent lest the tapes get out.

After all, if they had any integrity in the first place then they wouldn't be Republicans.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1572 on: April 11, 2021, 10:20:36 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 11, 2021, 06:27:52 pm
It's a personal tragedy for Lindell.  Yes, he's a right wing nut job, but on a human level he's a guy who pulled himself back from the brink and became a self made man, now currently destroying himself and what he built in service of a narcissistic lunatic who doesn't give a crap that Lindell is destroying himself - only that it's just how things should be because in his head it's the natural order of things.

Lindell's own company need to jettison him if they want to stand a chance of riding this out with Dominion. But as you say, that code could prove fatal.

He's a human who messed up, got a second chance, had success and is now fucking it up again by supporting a guy and a party who want people like him locked up for life after a simple fuck up. He can fuck right off. I hope he ends up sleeping in a ditch somewhere drinking his own piss...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1573 on: April 11, 2021, 11:32:04 pm
Quote from: stoa on April 11, 2021, 10:20:36 pm
He's a human who messed up, got a second chance, had success and is now fucking it up again by supporting a guy and a party who want people like him locked up for life after a simple fuck up. He can fuck right off. I hope he ends up sleeping in a ditch somewhere drinking his own piss...

See, I can subscribe to your opinion of the guy, and I certainly don't think anybody should get away with using their business influence to aid Donald Fucking Trump. But I do feel there's a human tragedy involved in there, and that livelihoods beyond Lindell's depend on it.

Maybe I'm just too kind, but I hate to see people fall on their sword for that cnut.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1574 on: April 11, 2021, 11:35:56 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 11, 2021, 06:27:52 pm
It's a personal tragedy for Lindell.  Yes, he's a right wing nut job, but on a human level he's a guy who pulled himself back from the brink and became a self made man, now currently destroying himself and what he built in service of a narcissistic lunatic who doesn't give a crap that Lindell is destroying himself - only that it's just how things should be because in his head it's the natural order of things.

Lindell's own company need to jettison him if they want to stand a chance of riding this out with Dominion. But as you say, that code could prove fatal.
I wonder if his latest Absolute proof etc 1 hour videos are more about trying to make the claims far more complicated than they are to confuse a jury hoping Dominion will back off.  he's made his bed so I imagine he knows using Sydney Powells defence will get him nowhere.
I also can't understand why My Pillow haven't dumped him. outelets are dropping them telling them nobody is buying anymore. he may be thinking his personal future lies in politics and his fanatical unwavering support for Trump will give him what he wants.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1575 on: April 12, 2021, 01:29:18 am
Can't wait for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Ron DeSantis running for President in 2024 once Trump is either indicted/or jailed. The future is bright.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1576 on: April 12, 2021, 02:25:10 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on April 11, 2021, 11:35:56 pm
I wonder if his latest Absolute proof etc 1 hour videos are more about trying to make the claims far more complicated than they are to confuse a jury hoping Dominion will back off.  he's made his bed so I imagine he knows using Sydney Powells defence will get him nowhere.
I also can't understand why My Pillow haven't dumped him. outelets are dropping them telling them nobody is buying anymore. he may be thinking his personal future lies in politics and his fanatical unwavering support for Trump will give him what he wants.

Maybe he's hoping to plead insanity.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1577 on: April 12, 2021, 02:31:21 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on April 11, 2021, 11:35:56 pm
I wonder if his latest Absolute proof etc 1 hour videos are more about trying to make the claims far more complicated than they are to confuse a jury hoping Dominion will back off.  he's made his bed so I imagine he knows using Sydney Powells defence will get him nowhere.
I also can't understand why My Pillow haven't dumped him. outelets are dropping them telling them nobody is buying anymore. he may be thinking his personal future lies in politics and his fanatical unwavering support for Trump will give him what he wants.


He's hired detectives to investigate Fox news  ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1578 on: April 12, 2021, 03:20:24 pm
Quote
The ⁦@NRSC gave an award to Donald trump. Over the weekend, trump called ⁦@LeaderMcConnell  senate gop leader  a dumb son of a bitch. Below is the photo of ⁦@SenRickScott⁩ giving trump the award, included in an email the nrsc sent out this morning.

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1381603972667080704

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/11/donald-trump-mitch-mcconnell-dumb-son-of-a-bitch-republicans-fauci-chao-mar-a-lago
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1579 on: April 12, 2021, 03:25:49 pm
Is Trump alright? He looks a bit disheveled in that photo.  Not that he ever was a picture of health, mind.

Stress of potential legal cases, feeling miserable at being kicked out of office, or something else?  Or is it just a bad photo?

Not that I particularly care, you understand!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1580 on: April 12, 2021, 04:23:19 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on April 12, 2021, 03:20:24 pm
https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1381603972667080704

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/11/donald-trump-mitch-mcconnell-dumb-son-of-a-bitch-republicans-fauci-chao-mar-a-lago


I wonder if his hosting the event at Mar a Lago had any influence on the judging panel*




* yeah, judging panel  :lmao


In his rant at Moscow Mitch, he's reported as saying I hired his wife, [as Transportation Secretary]  Did he ever say thank you?

Surely she got the job on merit, and not because her husband was a powerful Repug figure!! I'm shocked!!

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1581 on: April 12, 2021, 08:14:49 pm
Wont share the video, but Brian Tyler Cohen interviewed Glenn Kirschner on his podcast and discussed Gaetz, and the issue of pardons came up.  Now I've heard Glenn talk about pocket pardons before in respects of Bill Barr, but he intimated that Trump may well have already issued pardons to key people - including himself, or Gaetz - that we just don't know about yet because nobody has been charged with anything.

All the reports I've seen say Trump was warned off self-pardons and blanket pardons, but I guess the truth is we just don't know.  What we do know is that Trump is capable of anything, and that a self pardon would have to be challenged in the courts.

Seeing Gaetz charged might actually give us an indication on whether these secret pardons exist and who might have received them.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1582 on: April 12, 2021, 08:18:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 12, 2021, 02:31:21 pm

He's hired detectives to investigate Fox news  ;D
Another 1 hour special of Absolute Bullshit coming up.

Quote from: Red Berry on April 12, 2021, 02:25:10 pm
Maybe he's hoping to plead insanity.
Crafty git, trying to con Trump supporters into thinking he's one of them.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1583 on: April 12, 2021, 08:32:41 pm
[quote author=Red Berry link=topic=346332.msg17696535#msg17696535 Trump may well have already issued pardons to key people - including himself, or Gaetz - that we just don't know about yet because nobody has been charged with anything.

All the reports I've seen say Trump was warned off self-pardons and blanket pardons, but I guess the truth is we just don't know.  What we do know is that Trump is capable of anything, and that a self pardon would have to be challenged in the courts.

[/quote]


I don't think he'll have done anything for Gaetz, and with regards to a self-pardon, have I understood correctly that one could only apply to federal charges and not state?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1584 on: April 12, 2021, 10:37:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 12, 2021, 08:32:41 pm



I don't think he'll have done anything for Gaetz, and with regards to a self-pardon, have I understood correctly that one could only apply to federal charges and not state?

I also don't think Trump did anything for Gaetz; as I said before, Gaetz is completely disposable and easily replaced. Unless Gaetz has something on someone, and it doesn't seem like it as given his abhorrent personality I doubt there are many who would confide in him.

And yes, presidential pardons only work at federal level; it's why Giuliani's son wants to run for the governorship of New York - so he can issue a state level pardon to his old man. We wont know if Trump has granted himself a self pardon until he is actually charged with a federal crime.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1585 on: April 13, 2021, 11:07:28 pm

The Carolinas love for Trump in photos.    :rollseyes

Art
Tolerance of the Intolerable and the Longevity of Trump Paraphernalia
Artist Brad Downey's travels through the Carolinas encouraged him to document the strange "Trump shops" that are still open.

https://hyperallergic.com/637319/tolerance-of-the-intolerable-and-the-longevity-of-trump-paraphernalia/
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1586 on: April 14, 2021, 05:27:40 am
^ deep in the dark heart of Trumpistan 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1587 on: April 14, 2021, 11:16:27 am
I see Gaetz is trending.
It seems his mate the tax collector has been cooperating with the Feds since December.
His phone was seized then along with that of his ex girlfriend.
There are also allegations about the private flights to the Bahamas.
The other guy is once again saying there was no request for pardons.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1588 on: April 14, 2021, 01:43:30 pm
Quote from: 12C on April 14, 2021, 11:16:27 am
I see Gaetz is trending.
It seems his mate the tax collector has been cooperating with the Feds since December.
His phone was seized then along with that of his ex girlfriend.
There are also allegations about the private flights to the Bahamas.
The other guy is once again saying there was no request for pardons.

I'm going to enjoy watching this smug, obnoxious troll being force fed karma for the rest of the year.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1589 on: April 14, 2021, 06:49:41 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April  9, 2021, 12:17:38 pm
Consenting adults.
Nothing to see here.
Obama wore a tan suit once.

This topic has been on this page for days now, yet every time I see this comment I keep expecting to see a newspaper front-page mock-up like the Salah one, showing Barack in a tan suit  ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1590 on: April 14, 2021, 06:51:25 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 14, 2021, 06:49:41 pm
This topic has been on this page for days now, yet every time I see this comment I keep expecting to see a newspaper front-page mock-up like the Salah one, showing Barack in a tan suit  ;D

With Dijon mustard stains on it... ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1591 on: April 14, 2021, 07:20:33 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 14, 2021, 06:49:41 pm
This topic has been on this page for days now, yet every time I see this comment I keep expecting to see a newspaper front-page mock-up like the Salah one, showing Barack in a tan suit  ;D

And yet everybody forgets this Trump scandal.  Probably because he wasn't president at the time. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XXU12nB7zMs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XXU12nB7zMs</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1592 on: Today at 11:33:02 am
First rioter to plead guilty does a deal. 3.5yrs-4.5yrs. imagine others will face stiffer sentencing.

Heavy metal guitarist with ties to Oath Keepers is first US Capitol rioter to plead guilty

A heavy metal guitarist with ties to the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to two crimes related to the US Capitol insurrection, making him the first rioter to do so.
Jon Ryan Schaffer pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon. He admitted to carrying bear spray into the Capitol complex during the formal certification of the Electoral College votes.
One hundred days after the January 6 attack, Schaffer is now the first pro-Trump rioter to plead guilty and admit his crimes.

In his plea deal, Schaffer is described as a "founding lifetime member" of the Oath Keepers, though his lawyers previously claimed in court that he didn't know much about the paramilitary group.

As part of the deal, Schaffer also "admits his belief that the Electoral College results were fraudulent is not a legal justification" for storming the Capitol complex.
Prosecutors and Schaffer's attorneys agreed to recommend that he get between 3.5 and 4.5 years in prison, based on how fruitful his cooperation is with the government. The sentencing decision will ultimately be made by federal Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case.
Many of the Capitol riot defendants have expressed interest in pleading guilty and attempting to move on with their lives. But those plea deals -- and potential cooperation deals -- have been slowed down while prosecutors waited for sign-off from senior Justice Department officials.
Schaffer's plea was made official during a hastily arranged hearing Friday in DC District Court.

Cooperating with prosecutors
As part of the plea deal, Schaffer agreed to cooperate with investigators and potentially testify in related criminal cases, according to the court proceedings. In return for Schaffer's assistance, the Justice Department might later urge the judge to show leniency during his sentencing.
Recent court filings revealed that Schaffer met with federal investigators for several "debrief interviews" last month.
Investigators likely asked for information about the Oath Keepers, the far-right paramilitary group with a dozen members facing conspiracy charges. Schaffer wore an "Oath Keepers Lifetime Member" hat inside the Capitol, but his defense attorneys said he bought the hat from a fan.
Some laws being used against Capitol rioters have never been used like they are now, to target individual members of a mob on federal grounds. Some defendants are disputing the Justice Department's interpretation of these laws, and Mehta alluded to potential "legal challenges down the road" while questioning prosecutors about the specifics of Schaffer's landmark plea.

Schaffer was initially charged with six federal crimes. He was ordered to stay in jail while his case moved through the court system, because a magistrate judge was alarmed by his potential ties to Oath Keepers extremists and by the fact that he brought bear spray inside the Capitol.
Some members of his Indiana-based band reportedly quit in protest of his role in the attack.
The Justice Department heralded the guilty plea on the 100-day mark of the Capitol attack.

"The FBI has made an average of more than four arrests a day, seven days a week since January 6th," acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said in a statement on Friday. "I commend the hundreds of special agents, prosecutors and support staff that have worked tirelessly for the last 100 days to bring those who committed criminal acts to justice."
This story has been updated with details of the plea agreement
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/16/politics/oath-keepers-capitol-guilty-plea-schaffer/index.html
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1593 on: Today at 04:48:22 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:33:02 am
First rioter to plead guilty does a deal. 3.5yrs-4.5yrs. imagine others will face stiffer sentencing.
Excellent news. I imagine the other defendants have now thoroughly soiled their pants. For those who face similar charges and do not plea deal, or have nothing to offer for a deal, they face the prospect of receiving very stiff sentences. That's as it should be.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1594 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:48:22 pm
Excellent news. I imagine the other defendants have now thoroughly soiled their pants. For those who face similar charges and do not plea deal, or have nothing to offer for a deal, they face the prospect of receiving very stiff sentences. That's as it should be.
Yeah,it's very good news. lenancy would have encouraged more trouble, some of the rioters still seemed proud of their actions even after they had been arrested, I got the impression they never realized they were in serious trouble, maybe they do now.
