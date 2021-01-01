« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 12:02:06 pm
Daily Beast has a hell of an exclusive

Roger Sollenberger@SollenbergerRC
EXCLUSIVE: In May 2018 Matt Gaetz Venmo'd $900 to his good buddy & alleged child sex trafficker Joel Greenberg. Greenberg then paid three women $900. One had turned 18 five months prior. She now does adult films.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 12:17:38 pm
Consenting adults.
Nothing to see here.
Obama wore a tan suit once.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 01:17:33 pm
Looks like Joel's gonna flip on his mate. ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 08:59:32 pm

"DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida"

    :puke2
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 11:16:34 pm
Mike Lindells Absoute Proof videos turn out to be the same old lies recycled with the help of so called experts in the hope of giving them some credibility.
Not bothered watching the whole video as the intention is clear, start off with a lie and add a load  of data to make the lie look even worse.
Lindells video site
https://lindelltv.com/
All the claims in the video are ripped apart as you would expect.
https://factcheck.thedispatch.com/p/assessing-the-various-claims-in-mike

I found the OAN disclaimer on a video called Absolute Proof amusing. :D

Before airing Absolute Proof, OAN issued a disclaimer distancing itself from Lindell and  the content of the film, stating hat Lindell has purchased the airtime for the broadcast of this program on One American News and that Lindell is the sole author and executive producer of this content and is solely and exclusively responsible for its content. The disclaimer also says that the statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts
