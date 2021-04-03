« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 53193 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1520 on: April 3, 2021, 11:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April  3, 2021, 07:24:52 pm
As much as I despise Gaetz and his provocative politics, it appears a lot of people have decided to go right ahead and just assume that he's guilty

So much for being innocent until proven otherwise, eh?

His well known background & the damning mountain of social media evidence does not bode well for him. Oh, and hes very obviously a total cock. If you cant spot that, I dont know how you dress yourself in the morning.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1521 on: April 4, 2021, 07:02:28 am »

Ron DeSantis now having to declare a state of emergency.

Florida emergency as phosphate plant pond leak threatens radioactive flood

No longer safe to be anywhere near Piney Point, says official
Millions of gallons of wastewater contain radium and uranium

We are talking about the potential of about 600m gallons within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area, Scott Hopes said.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1522 on: April 4, 2021, 07:22:27 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  4, 2021, 07:02:28 am
Ron DeSantis now having to declare a state of emergency.

Florida emergency as phosphate plant pond leak threatens radioactive flood

No longer safe to be anywhere near Piney Point, says official
Millions of gallons of wastewater contain radium and uranium

We are talking about the potential of about 600m gallons within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area, Scott Hopes said.

But - but all those pesky environmental regulations the EPA so thoughtfully jettisoned because they were soooooo expensive and such a burden to businesses...
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1523 on: April 4, 2021, 07:37:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on April  3, 2021, 11:20:27 pm
Oh, and hes very obviously a total cock. If you cant spot that, I dont know how you dress yourself in the morning.

Did you miss the part of my post where I said I despise him?

Shouldn't be hard to spot seeing as the post is only 2 fucking sentences long
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1524 on: April 4, 2021, 07:58:55 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April  4, 2021, 07:37:14 am
Did you miss the part of my post where I said I despise him?

Shouldn't be hard to spot seeing as the post is only 2 fucking sentences long
Apologies, I didnt mean You specifically.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1525 on: April 5, 2021, 08:30:01 pm »
It appears that prosecutors have more than doubled the number of charges Joel Greenberg is facing with his trial just weeks away.  Glenn Kirschner reckons they're trying to get him to flip on Matt Gaetz.

It would be most amusing if he did.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1526 on: April 6, 2021, 10:15:40 pm »

Part of the new court filing, from the bloke who had his feet up on Pelosi's desk, asking to be released.


Offline Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1527 on: April 6, 2021, 11:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  6, 2021, 10:15:40 pm
Part of the new court filing, from the bloke who had his feet up on Pelosi's desk, asking to be released.

Hates racist smug elites, votes for Trump. In fact, not just votes for Trump, but waves the flags, buys the hats, and worships the man as a paragon of what he wants America to be.

Perfectly rational.
Offline Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1528 on: April 6, 2021, 11:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  6, 2021, 10:15:40 pm
Part of the new court filing, from the bloke who had his feet up on Pelosi's desk, asking to be released.




Awwwwww poor white man who feels bad.

Shame, poor man.

My heart beats lumpy custard for the c*nt.
Online stoa

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1529 on: April 6, 2021, 11:33:32 pm »
Am I getting this right? He says that the Retrumplicans were the first ones to listen to them and now they're best friends? It goes to show how fucking stupid he is, if he really believes that. Listening to someone means fuck all. We all have been there, when we've been sitting in a meeting listening to the boss speak while thinking "What a fucking idiot."
Offline oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 12:01:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on April  6, 2021, 11:33:32 pm
Am I getting this right? He says that the Retrumplicans were the first ones to listen to them and now they're best friends? It goes to show how fucking stupid he is, if he really believes that. Listening to someone means fuck all. We all have been there, when we've been sitting in a meeting listening to the boss speak while thinking "What a fucking idiot."
You can understand a statement like that in 2018+. seen a few interviews given by people in the rust belt areas saying nobody else had done anything for us so we thought why not give Trump a chance, they then say he had his chance and he did nothing so they won't be voting for him in 2020.

I know a few of the rioters have regretted storming the Capitol but you would think most of them would of been furious when Trump sold them out.

Donald Trump executed a surprising about-face on Thursday night when he issued a short video statement explicitly condemning the mob of his own supporters who stormed the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem, he said, adding that the MAGA faithful who looted and vandalised congressional property had defiled the seat of American democracy.

To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country To those who broke the law, you will pay.

it's hard to get your head around. only thing I take from it is don't believe all the reasons why people say they vote for something, they may well believe it themselves but they have more deep rooted opinions, racism being one of them. decency doesn't seem to be something they think is important.
Horrible fact which just doesn't apply to the US but won't derail the thread, the more nasty and racist Trump got in 2016 the more his poll ratings went up.

Offline Brissyred

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 02:58:10 am »
In the final weeks of Mr. Trumps term, Mr. Gaetz sought something in return. He privately asked the White House for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/06/us/politics/matt-gaetz-trump-pardon.html?smid=tw-share
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 08:55:34 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 02:58:10 am
In the final weeks of Mr. Trumps term, Mr. Gaetz sought something in return. He privately asked the White House for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/06/us/politics/matt-gaetz-trump-pardon.html?smid=tw-share

Was just about to post that. "Please pardon me for all the things I definitely haven't done." ;D

Quote from: Chakan on April  6, 2021, 11:27:37 pm
Awwwwww poor white man who feels bad.

Shame, poor man.

My heart beats lumpy custard for the c*nt.

Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 am »
You'd have to wonder what goes through the mind of a person who thinks that Matt Gaetz is a suitable candidate for congressional government

I mean, how warped and fucked up must your world view be in order to go out and willingly vote for Matt Gaetz to legislate on your behalf?

I've no doubt that lack of education plays a major role in the degeneracy of certain peoples political views

But I also think that basic inner intuition is all that's needed to recognise that Matt Gaetz is nothing more than an odious grifting shit bag

Hence I'm not convinced it's solely down to partisanship or lack of education. There are other motivating factors at play, surely?



Offline Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:09:44 am
Hence I'm not convinced it's solely down to partisanship or lack of education. There are other motivating factors at play, surely?

Usuallly just a combination of partisanship and gerrymandering. In the case of Gaetz, wikipedia has this on his district:

"According to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, it is the most Republican district in Florida and the 15th most Republican in the United States."

So whatever tricks he pulled locally to get the nomination (could just have had the right name, as his father was a state senator), once he did it was a lock for congress. Oddly enough, Gaetz's most recent win was the worst Republican showing at 64% of the vote (Republicans are usually in the 70s and once it 80%). Whether that's to do with him specifically or a slowly changing voting demographic remains to be seen.

Electoral strongholds are a massive problem for democracy, because you can get utter turds floating through them into the legislature (I mean, in a fair democractic system how could Chris Grayling ever get into Parliament?) but I don't really know what you can do about them without a massive amount of extreme gerrymandering to ensure that all electoral areas are made up of equal parts city, suburban and rural parts.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 09:41:36 am »
Matt Gaetz's district in Florida is solid GOP. You could put a red tie on a man-eating alligator there and it'd be elected.

That's why Republicans aren't rushing to defend the little snot. Losing him doesn't damage their prospects at all.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 02:58:10 am
In the final weeks of Mr. Trumps term, Mr. Gaetz sought something in return. He privately asked the White House for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/06/us/politics/matt-gaetz-trump-pardon.html?smid=tw-share

Nothing to see here, nothing suspicious at all ::)

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:41:36 am
Matt Gaetz's district in Florida is solid GOP. You could put a red tie on a man-eating alligator there and it'd be elected.

That's why Republicans aren't rushing to defend the little snot. Losing him doesn't damage their prospects at all.

Yep
Offline Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
Nothing to see here, nothing suspicious at all ::)

It's easily defensible to the base.

"We knew that the radical left Marxist Democrats would steal the election and start their political witch hunts against anyone standing up to their cancel culture, so we spoke with the rightful president Trump about using his power to protect us from any of their potential hysterical attacks whilst he could."
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:11:46 am
It's easily defensible to the base.

"We knew that the radical left Marxist Democrats would steal the election and start their political witch hunts against anyone standing up to their cancel culture, so we spoke with the rightful president Trump about using his power to protect us from any of their potential hysterical attacks whilst he could."

That is indeed the line being hinted at, but it's strange how Trump didn't reward one of his most loyal acolytes. Almost as if he knew Gaetz was in trouble and disposable...
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 06:32:54 pm »
Anyone watch the QAnon HBO documentary series? Looks like Watkins essentially accidentally confirmed he was 'Q' (or at least one of the Qs) all along. *pretends to be shocked*
Online FlashGordon

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:32:54 pm
Anyone watch the QAnon HBO documentary series? Looks like Watkins essentially accidentally confirmed he was 'Q' (or at least one of the Qs) all along. *pretends to be shocked*

Who is Watkins?
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:32:54 pm
Anyone watch the QAnon HBO documentary series? Looks like Watkins essentially accidentally confirmed he was 'Q' (or at least one of the Qs) all along. *pretends to be shocked*

Yep, it's not like loads didn't know its him.  Additionally, how fucking dumb are people for believing it all.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
Who is Watkins?

Started 8Chan with his Dad.  Pair of c*nts.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm
Started 8Chan with his Dad.  Pair of c*nts.

Vaguely remember him. A pair of c*nts orchestrating a gaggle of c*nts.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
Vaguely remember him. A pair of c*nts orchestrating a gaggle of c*nts.


Pulling strings for shits & giggles.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm
That is indeed the line being hinted at, but it's strange how Trump didn't reward one of his most loyal acolytes. Almost as if he knew Gaetz was in trouble and disposable...

Trump wouldn't reward anyone who could rival him or any of his family members for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 11:39:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:33:13 am
Trump wouldn't reward anyone who could rival him or any of his family members for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Nah. Gaetz might think he's that good, but he really isn't abd Trump knows it. Most likely Trump was warned off helping Gaetz because people knew he was about to become a liability.

And if he goes it's a perfect chance for Ivanka or Junior to slot in.
