Dont forget that Epstein was based in Florida and cut a real sweetheart deal with the DAs office.

Seems like there was a culture of predatory behaviour within the statehouse.

As for the stories emerging about him showing off to other Republicans in the House with videos of naked women he claims to have had sex with....?



Looks like Greenberg spent his days hunting up women who accepted "gifts" for sex online, and handed them over to Gaetz once he found them. Apparently if you do it right, it's a bit like a tax loophole - dodgy, but not necessarily illegal.That said, it's easy to brag about the dozens of women you've slept with when you've paid for them to do so. When it comes to this underage girl, I guess the question becomes, did Gaetz get bored with his usual fare? Did he get greedy, cocky, or did he always have a taste for the forbidden? (Allegedly, of course.)Are there others in this age bracket, or was this the one off that proved a step too far? Whatever it is, it seems he doesn't have many friends in the party willing to stand by him.