Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 12:54:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April  1, 2021, 08:50:03 pm
Like with so many other aspects of culture and history, America has rewritten religion to suit its own needs and agenda for personal convenience.  And many of them have the nerve to lecture one another and the whole world on who is doing what right.

Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 01:10:40 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:54:34 pm
Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 02:12:16 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:54:34 pm
Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?

I would say they are different from just 50 years ago. But there is a subtle difference between a religion evolving to keep in step with changes in society and altering precepts supposedly underpinning your denomination.

For example,  I consider myself to be anti-abortion, but pro choice. Whilst I acknowledge that doesn't make me a very good catholic, at least I know where my church stands on the issue. The presence of Christ in the Eucharist is kind of a lynchpin to Catholicism.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm
Capitol gone into lockdown due to car crashing into security barrier.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm
Capitol gone into lockdown due to car crashing into security barrier.

No gaetz in the security barrier?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:08:07 pm
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:09:28 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?

 :D

His week has been a bit of a car crash...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
Only a few years ago, if youd heard this story you might guess jihadist terrorism. Now, your first thought is right wing terrorism. Quite a change.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
Only a few years ago, if youd heard this story you might guess jihadist terrorism. Now, your first thought is right wing terrorism. Quite a change.

I think you will find it is 'troubled individuals' going through a hard time.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Fuck
One of the policemen has died from wounds
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:46:08 pm
Shit, one of the officers has died, that is awful. Heart breaking for his family.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:50:28 pm
All the rightwing trolls trying to make out the police over reacted by shooting the guy. Scumbags
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:09:26 pm
Is there an argument that Trump is a terrorist ring leader ?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
I dont want to make light of the attack and sad death of the officer, but what kind of attacker in the US doesnt have a gun? In a country awash with guns the best this loser could find was a knife?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:37:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:09:26 pm
Is there an argument that Trump is a terrorist ring leader ?

The only people who will argue against it are Republicans.  Trump has done this, and by refusing to take action against him, the GOP are complicit. 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:38:15 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
I dont want to make light of the attack and sad death of the officer, but what kind of attacker in the US doesnt have a gun? In a country awash with guns the best this loser could find was a knife?

DC has some of the tightest gun laws in the US.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
I dont want to make light of the attack and sad death of the officer, but what kind of attacker in the US doesnt have a gun? In a country awash with guns the best this loser could find was a knife?
DC gun laws?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:38:15 pm
DC has some of the tightest gun laws in the US.

Ahhhh did not know that. And I assume you cant just drive to another state and just buy guns assuming the perpetrator is from DC?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:01:55 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Ahhhh did not know that. And I assume you can’t just drive to another state and just buy guns assuming the perpetrator is from DC?

No, but you can drive to DC with a gun from another state (where it would be easier to acquire) without much of a problem. That is, if the suspect wasn't from DC. We don't know yet. Which is why your original point was an interesting one.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Ahhhh did not know that. And I assume you cant just drive to another state and just buy guns assuming the perpetrator is from DC?

I forget the details, but I saw it covered in the run up to 1/6, and later the inauguration. I think it's along the lines of you need all kinds of permits to carry a gun in DC, even if you hold your weapon perfectly legally in your home state. 

If a car were to show up at the Capitol I imagine it would be stopped and searched anyway, especially after January.  But if it carried non-DC plates and the driver had a weapon he would definitely need paperwork for it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm
DC gun laws?

Ah yes, the chap who planned to ram his car into a cop and go on a knife rampage decided not to try to acquire a firearm because of the legalities involved.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
Some suggestions it was a suicide by cop scenario.

I guess well hear in the near future, but I just dont understand.

Ive been talking to a gaming buddy this weekend, a genuinely good guy, but every word on American politics is like a Trump soundbite. Theres no getting through to him. He thinks his Governor (Florida Ron) has done an amazing job the lowest rate of COVID in the states whilst remaining open and he doesnt trust the government to get him his cheque, wont have the vaccine. Hes sure their will be a civil war & doesnt realise/believe hes on the wrong team. I despair. This all comes from a primary source, but at least Jack Dorsey finally cut it off.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 02:22:07 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
Some suggestions it was a suicide by cop scenario.

I guess well hear in the near future, but I just dont understand.

Ive been talking to a gaming buddy this weekend, a genuinely good guy, but every word on American politics is like a Trump soundbite. Theres no getting through to him. He thinks his Governor (Florida Ron) has done an amazing job the lowest rate of COVID in the states whilst remaining open and he doesnt trust the government to get him his cheque, wont have the vaccine. Hes sure their will be a civil war & doesnt realise/believe hes on the wrong team. I despair. This all comes from a primary source, but at least Jack Dorsey finally cut it off.

Can he really be such a good guy if his every word on american politics is like a Trump soundbite?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 07:23:11 am
I see soft lad has called for a ban on Woke companies by his white supremacist scumbag followers.
He includes the MBL because they disapprove of voter suppression, and have taken action moving a big game out of Georgia.
All the trolls are out calling for a boycott and crying about being cancelled.
Horrible scumbags.
Wonder how long before Fox does the same.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 07:29:55 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 02:22:07 am
Can he really be such a good guy if his every word on american politics is like a Trump soundbite?

Well, theres a definite disconnect between the things he actually does & the word for word propaganda he spouts. But, who knows anyone really?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 10:09:59 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:23:11 am
I see soft lad has called for a ban on Woke companies by his white supremacist scumbag followers.
He includes the MBL because they disapprove of voter suppression, and have taken action moving a big game out of Georgia.
All the trolls are out calling for a boycott and crying about being cancelled.
Horrible scumbags.
Wonder how long before Fox does the same.

But it's perfectly fine to refuse service to a gay couple on religious grounds.  ::)

In other news, Gaetzgate looks like it might be spreading into  Florida-wide GOP scandal. I hope the governor is involved.

Is child sex trafficking a federal crime? Think we're starting to see why Gaetz was for Trump so much!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 10:36:05 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:09:59 am
But it's perfectly fine to refuse service to a gay couple on religious grounds.  ::)

In other news, Gaetzgate looks like it might be spreading into  Florida-wide GOP scandal. I hope the governor is involved.

Is child sex trafficking a federal crime? Think we're starting to see why Gaetz was for Trump so much!
Dont forget that Epstein was based in Florida and cut a real sweetheart deal with the DAs office.
Seems like there was a culture of predatory behaviour within the statehouse.
As for the stories emerging about him showing off to other Republicans in the House with videos of naked women he claims to have had sex with....?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 10:59:26 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:36:05 am
Dont forget that Epstein was based in Florida and cut a real sweetheart deal with the DAs office.
Seems like there was a culture of predatory behaviour within the statehouse.
As for the stories emerging about him showing off to other Republicans in the House with videos of naked women he claims to have had sex with....?

Looks like Greenberg spent his days hunting up women who accepted "gifts" for sex online, and handed them over to Gaetz once he found them. Apparently if you do it right, it's a bit like a tax loophole - dodgy, but not necessarily illegal.

That said, it's easy to brag about the dozens of women you've slept with when you've paid for them to do so. When it comes to this underage girl, I guess the question becomes, did Gaetz get bored with his usual fare? Did he get greedy, cocky, or did he always have a taste for the forbidden? (Allegedly, of course.)

Are there others in this age bracket, or was this the one off that proved a step too far? Whatever it is, it seems he doesn't have many friends in the party willing to stand by him.
