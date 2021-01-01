« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 50771 times)

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm
Like with so many other aspects of culture and history, America has rewritten religion to suit its own needs and agenda for personal convenience.  And many of them have the nerve to lecture one another and the whole world on who is doing what right.

Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:54:34 pm
Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?

 :thumbup
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,617
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:54:34 pm
Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?

I would say they are different from just 50 years ago. But there is a subtle difference between a religion evolving to keep in step with changes in society and altering precepts supposedly underpinning your denomination.

For example,  I consider myself to be anti-abortion, but pro choice. Whilst I acknowledge that doesn't make me a very good catholic, at least I know where my church stands on the issue. The presence of Christ in the Eucharist is kind of a lynchpin to Catholicism.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 06:57:51 pm »
Capitol gone into lockdown due to car crashing into security barrier.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Capitol gone into lockdown due to car crashing into security barrier.

No gaetz in the security barrier?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,617
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?

;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,980
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?
:wellin
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?

 :D

His week has been a bit of a car crash...
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,391
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 07:38:46 pm »
Only a few years ago, if youd heard this story you might guess jihadist terrorism. Now, your first thought is right wing terrorism. Quite a change.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:38:46 pm
Only a few years ago, if youd heard this story you might guess jihadist terrorism. Now, your first thought is right wing terrorism. Quite a change.

I think you will find it is 'troubled individuals' going through a hard time.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Fuck
One of the policemen has died from wounds
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,980
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 07:46:08 pm »
Shit, one of the officers has died, that is awful. Heart breaking for his family.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 07:50:28 pm »
All the rightwing trolls trying to make out the police over reacted by shooting the guy. Scumbags
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,078
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm »
Is there an argument that Trump is a terrorist ring leader ?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,940
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 08:15:23 pm »
I dont want to make light of the attack and sad death of the officer, but what kind of attacker in the US doesnt have a gun? In a country awash with guns the best this loser could find was a knife?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,617
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:09:26 pm
Is there an argument that Trump is a terrorist ring leader ?

The only people who will argue against it are Republicans.  Trump has done this, and by refusing to take action against him, the GOP are complicit. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,617
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 08:38:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:15:23 pm
I dont want to make light of the attack and sad death of the officer, but what kind of attacker in the US doesnt have a gun? In a country awash with guns the best this loser could find was a knife?

DC has some of the tightest gun laws in the US.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 08:39:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:15:23 pm
I dont want to make light of the attack and sad death of the officer, but what kind of attacker in the US doesnt have a gun? In a country awash with guns the best this loser could find was a knife?
DC gun laws?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,940
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:38:15 pm
DC has some of the tightest gun laws in the US.

Ahhhh did not know that. And I assume you cant just drive to another state and just buy guns assuming the perpetrator is from DC?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,505
  • SPQR
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 09:01:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:58:57 pm
Ahhhh did not know that. And I assume you can’t just drive to another state and just buy guns assuming the perpetrator is from DC?

No, but you can drive to DC with a gun from another state (where it would be easier to acquire) without much of a problem. That is, if the suspect wasn't from DC. We don't know yet. Which is why your original point was an interesting one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 