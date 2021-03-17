« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 48513 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1400 on: March 17, 2021, 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2021, 09:00:56 am
Doesnt matter. Alaska in the 2020 election voted to adopt top 4 primary followed by ranked choice election. She will 100% make top 4 in Primary and I would expect her to win a lot of votes from dem/Independents at worst voting for her as 2nd choice and to be reelected as a senator from Alaska. She legit got challenged from the right in 2010 won as write in candidate with the last name of Murkowski. She never got 50% of the vote before in an election to win, 2004 was the closes, 2010 she won as write in,2016 there was a 4 way race which she got 44% of the vote. I highly doubt she will lose a ranked choice vote in Alaska.

That's...some oddly impressive Alaskan political knowledge
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,409
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1401 on: March 18, 2021, 01:16:31 pm »
Would be interesting to see if that response could end up backfiring on them quite badly, if you kick somebody out then they are going to be far less inclined to stick to the party line of a party that kicked them out.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,970
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1402 on: March 20, 2021, 07:18:16 am »
https://twitter.com/ryanjreilly/status/1372988958561406980?s=21

Interesting and strangely sad thread about how Trumps gullible foot soldiers  are being arrested.
They are so dumb the worse merchandise with their company name and phone number on, and other nonsense
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1403 on: March 22, 2021, 04:52:28 pm »
District Attorney of District of Columbia confirming that ex president Donald is still under investigation for 1/6
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,693
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1404 on: March 23, 2021, 12:51:41 pm »
Sydney Powell, one of Trumps looney lawyers and the one who was leading the charge against the dominion voting machines and accusing them of all sorts of corruption during the election, appeared in court today.  Shes being sued by Dominion for libel for making all those accusations repeatedly and publicly.

Her defence? No reasonable person would conclude that they were statements of fact.   :o. She submitted numerous lawsuits based on those claims, now shes saying they were bollocks. 

So...isnt that some sort of admission of trying to falsely overturn a legitimate election result then?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1405 on: March 23, 2021, 12:55:10 pm »
Trying the FOX defence. :lmao

She ain't Fucker Carlson though.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1406 on: March 23, 2021, 12:57:35 pm »
Haha fucking hell.  What a bunch of blaggers they all are.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1407 on: March 23, 2021, 01:19:15 pm »
Needs to be disbarred that one.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,693
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1408 on: March 23, 2021, 01:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2021, 01:19:15 pm
Needs to be disbarred that one.

She simply has to be.  Shes either admitting to filing many lawsuits which she knows to be false, or is admitting to the court that she is not a reasonable person.

Neither of which will (or rather should) get you very far as a lawyer in any functioning system.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1409 on: March 23, 2021, 01:55:01 pm »
A example has to be set. she has admitted she lied, her lies had serious consequences, I can sympathize with Dominion and Smartmatic, who is going to bring them in to provide machines after this, the people organizing the election would just be leaving themselves wide open to possible fraud accusations as well.
Bankrupt her and Rudy etc, maybe they can ask all those Morons they conned if they will crowdfund the legal costs.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1410 on: March 23, 2021, 02:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on March 23, 2021, 01:32:10 pm
She simply has to be.  Shes either admitting to filing many lawsuits which she knows to be false, or is admitting to the court that she is not a reasonable person.

Neither of which will (or rather should) get you very far as a lawyer in any functioning system.

Indeed yes.  She shared a stage with the personal attorney of the President of the United States and claimed she had evidence of widespread voter fraud. She's not a politician; she's a lawyer, and has no business furthering a political agenda, even if it's the president.

If you're going to declare to the world you have evidence of voter fraud in the capacity of representing the president, you can't then turn around and claim only dumb people would believe you. You have helped fuel the fire that culminated in 1/6 - you know, where people died.

And that fucking defence - No reasonable person would conclude that they were statements of fact - what gives?  Talk about trying to admit you lied without admitting you lied.  Dominion gave her ample time to back down on her claims, but it seems she's trying to resort to some kind of double-speak rather that fess up.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,127
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1411 on: March 23, 2021, 02:13:10 pm »
No reasonable person would conclude that they were statements of fact she says submitting law suits that deal with "Statements of facts"

You can get away with it if it's a TV Show, but that defense isn't going to work in a court of law

Fucking morons they are.

Deplorables is right.

You gotta think that she just called all trump supporters who believed the election was stolen "Not reasonable people"
« Last Edit: March 23, 2021, 02:19:17 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1412 on: March 23, 2021, 04:03:05 pm »
Would love to know how Louis DeJoy is still in charge at the Postal Service and not behind bars. 
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1413 on: March 24, 2021, 07:48:04 am »
Quote from: Kekule on March 23, 2021, 01:32:10 pm
Shes either admitting to filing many lawsuits which she knows to be false,

Ιs she? I thought one of the telling things going on at the time (this might have been restricted to just Rudy, I forget) was that the lawsuits were relatively weak in terms of accusations compared to what the lawyers were saying in press conferences.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1414 on: March 24, 2021, 09:30:46 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 23, 2021, 04:03:05 pm
Would love to know how Louis DeJoy is still in charge at the Postal Service and not behind bars.

Just seen this on Colbert. DeJoy is not a political appointee, so can't just be fired. He also seems bent on fucking the system up even more because he knows he's safe.

Quote from: Riquende on March 24, 2021, 07:48:04 am
Ιs she? I thought one of the telling things going on at the time (this might have been restricted to just Rudy, I forget) was that the lawsuits were relatively weak in terms of accusations compared to what the lawyers were saying in press conferences.

Yeah, they would play the court of public opinion, repeating their bullshit lies, practicality on the steps of the courthouse where their latest filing just got tossed. The whole set up was nothing more than a propaganda campaign. None of them would have dared lie to a judge in the actual court.

But there is definitely a case to make for both her and Hairdye leaker to be disbarred. It's just nailing the nuance.

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1415 on: March 24, 2021, 09:42:00 am »

Edit: Damn, wrong thread for the Seth video, I'll replace it with this one about Powell.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/jCuSsbsZsSs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/jCuSsbsZsSs</a>

So if Powell has knowingly submitted lawsuits that weren't just frivolous, but had no basis in fact, does that bring her status as a lawyer into jeopardy?
« Last Edit: March 24, 2021, 09:55:09 am by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1416 on: March 24, 2021, 10:01:52 am »
Quote from: Riquende on March 24, 2021, 07:48:04 am
Ιs she? I thought one of the telling things going on at the time (this might have been restricted to just Rudy, I forget) was that the lawsuits were relatively weak in terms of accusations compared to what the lawyers were saying in press conferences.
Very true but she did make claims she knew to be untrue in court.

A federal judge dismissed former Trump attorney Sidney Powells lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud in Georgia Monday, marking the second loss in Powells nationwide legal effort alleging voter fraud through Dominion voting machines and yet another blow to the Trump campaign and GOPs campaign to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory.

Powell brought lawsuits on behalf of Republican plaintiffs in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona alleging widespread fraud and seeking to overturn the election results, alleging votes on Dominion Voting Systems machines were flipped from President Donald Trump to Biden
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Batten dismissed the Georgia case in a hearing Monday, saying that the GOP plaintiffs simply do not have standing to bring these claims and waited too long to bring the lawsuit, which should have been brought in state court instead of federal court.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2020/12/07/sidney-powell-georgia-lawsuit-gets-thrown-out-in-court/?sh=3e769895ff73
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1417 on: March 25, 2021, 06:04:41 pm »
Trump aide concealed work for PR firm and misled court to dodge child support

Jason Miller signed secret deal to stay with DC-based Teneo after resigning and then appeared to misrepresent employment status

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/25/jason-miller-trump-aide-teneo-secret-deal-pr-firm
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,569
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1418 on: March 25, 2021, 06:16:10 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 25, 2021, 06:04:41 pm
Trump aide concealed work for PR firm and misled court to dodge child support

Jason Miller signed secret deal to stay with DC-based Teneo after resigning and then appeared to misrepresent employment status

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/25/jason-miller-trump-aide-teneo-secret-deal-pr-firm

Oh if there's one little shit I'd like to see lose everything it's this gerbil looking motherfucker.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1419 on: March 25, 2021, 06:27:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 25, 2021, 06:16:10 pm
Oh if there's one little shit I'd like to see lose everything it's this gerbil looking motherfucker.

Sure you don't mean Stephen Miller there?  Herr Goebbels himself?

Although Jason looks like a right one as well tbf.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1420 on: March 25, 2021, 07:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 06:27:16 pm
Sure you don't mean Stephen Miller there?  Herr Goebbels himself?

Although Jason looks like a right one as well tbf.

Herr Gerbils?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,569
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1421 on: March 25, 2021, 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 06:27:16 pm
Sure you don't mean Stephen Miller there?  Herr Goebbels himself?

Although Jason looks like a right one as well tbf.

No Jason Miller is who I meant. Although having a quick peak at Stephen Miller for the first time in a while he could also be a gerbil.

Herr Gerbils indeed.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1422 on: March 25, 2021, 08:53:33 pm »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1423 on: March 25, 2021, 08:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 08:53:33 pm
Fuck me. :lmao

Hair Gerbils would have worked a snip better...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1424 on: March 25, 2021, 09:00:23 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2021, 08:55:45 pm
Hair Gerbils would have worked a snip better...

Except Stephen Miller would be Hairless Gerbils?

Brazilian Gerbils?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1425 on: March 25, 2021, 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 09:00:23 pm
Except Stephen Miller would be Hairless Gerbil?

Brazilian Gerbil?

Not bad... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1426 on: March 27, 2021, 05:38:16 pm »
Has anyone been listening to Michael Cohen's podcast Mea Culpa?
He was an inherent part of the evil Trump cabal and he has admittedly conflicted misfortune on many people, but he comes across as a sound bloke :)

I've been enjoying every episode including his interesting guests.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1427 on: March 27, 2021, 06:22:28 pm »
Hes certainly very good at getting his point over. Made for podcasting. More than a little of Trump about him, but obviously seriously pissed at his betrayal. I dont know how other people think they can play Fat Donnie at his own game.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1428 on: March 27, 2021, 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 27, 2021, 06:22:28 pm
Hes certainly very good at getting his point over. Made for podcasting. More than a little of Trump about him, but obviously seriously pissed at his betrayal. I dont know how other people think they can play Fat Donnie at his own game.
His collaboration with Cy Vance could be priceless for those of us wanting to see Trump sweat in a cell.
The fat twat Trump is even trying to say there was "zero threat" on January 6th. FFS.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1429 on: March 27, 2021, 07:28:19 pm »
Cohen's an odd one, certainly.  I want to believe that he's actually reforming, rather than just vengeful, and that he's glad to be out of it all.  Without the chance of forgiveness and to move on with your life, there's little incentive to change. Of course, there's plenty in the Trump cult who don't give a crap because they just want to watch the world burn, like Stone.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1430 on: March 27, 2021, 09:40:17 pm »
Yep, Cohen definitely isn't like Stone. While Stone can't hide his vile white supremacist racism, conversely Cohen unwittingly I think rather than purposely, drops left-wing comments which I often nod to.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1431 on: March 27, 2021, 10:34:41 pm »
Cohen must be relishing the opportunity he has to not only get pay back on Trump but to also come out of it a rich man, his expose book on Trump is being turned into a movie with a few big star lined up. he has every right to feel bitter but he's doing the best thing possible to hurt Trump, he's providing damning evidence while coming out of it a rich man. Trump and his family must be crapping themselves right now, Trump is loosing weight, Fox are spinning it as some sort of new Trump fitness regime.  :)
Trump will face the courts am sure but will he see the inside of a Prison if convicted?
I doubt he will sadly, it would be a logistical nightmare putting Trump in a Orange suit and tossing him in jail, I will be delighted to be proven wrong but he would probably face home arrest for a few years on some luxury estate. am sure someone will look after him even if he is bankrupted. his sons are another matter, they may well go down.
Not sure if ive posted the short video below, it's taken from the 13th documentary.
John Erlichman also perjured himself in similar circumstances trying to cover up for Nixon, he also wrote a book blowing the lid on Nixon.
It is shocking and well worth watching.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2nBUXc83oI
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,580
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1432 on: March 27, 2021, 11:13:17 pm »
I'd say that, being objective, there are more critical goals than simply putting Trump in jail, although I do believe that is still possible if due process is allowed to proceed unmolested.

Right now, damaging his political legacy (such as it is) is important, as it's what his acolytes want to inherit.  Throwing his kids in jail, fucking over the likes of Cruz, Hawley, McConnell and Graham, and seeing Faux News take a few kicks to the groin are all equally important cards in this particular house.

There's no way that I see that Trump walks away unscathed from this, even if it's just having his health progressively destroyed by stress and then watching his family fight over his ruins of an estate like carrion birds.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1433 on: March 27, 2021, 11:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 27, 2021, 11:13:17 pm
I'd say that, being objective, there are more critical goals than simply putting Trump in jail, although I do believe that is still possible if due process is allowed to proceed unmolested.

Right now, damaging his political legacy (such as it is) is important, as it's what his acolytes want to inherit.  Throwing his kids in jail, fucking over the likes of Cruz, Hawley, McConnell and Graham, and seeing Faux News take a few kicks to the groin are all equally important cards in this particular house.

There's no way that I see that Trump walks away unscathed from this, even if it's just having his health progressively destroyed by stress and then watching his family fight over his ruins of an estate like carrion birds.
Am certain there's the will to hold Trump to account for his finance crimes and that will be enough to bring charges against his family. think his sons are also worried about having committed perjury as well.we shall see by the end of the year hopefully, am sure the charges will bring in other crimes such as Russia.
I think we all know just how serious the situation in the US is right now if the Republicans get voter suppression laws passed. I just hope decency wins the day and voters turn on the Republicans.
Cruz, Hawley and others need to be shown the door in disgrace, Fox needs to be hit in the pocket.
I think the Democrats may go all out to attack the Republican politicians in a similar fashion as the Led by Donkeys posters etc in this country, exposing statements and voting records of the politicians in their area. seems to be many people who haven't got a clue about what their Republican Senators or Congressmen say ot vote for.

Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1434 on: March 29, 2021, 08:57:07 pm »

     :lmao    There is way to much to unpack here:

https://www.twitter.com/blaireerskine/status/1376376396969353221

"Donald Trump crashed our wedding at Mar-a-Lago!!! Thats MY president!!!"
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1435 on: Yesterday at 10:22:19 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on March 29, 2021, 08:57:07 pm
     :lmao    There is way to much to unpack here:

What are you unpacking out of a parody skit?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,128
  • Dutch Class
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
NYT reporting Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ over whether he had a sexual relationship with a minor. Investigation was opened under Barr at the end of the Trump Administration.

Quote
Investigators are reportedly looking into whether or not Gaetz had a sexual relationship with the teenager approximately two years ago and whether he paid her to travel with him, an act which could violate federal sex trafficking laws which make it illegal to coerce someone under 18 to travel across states to have sex in exchange for payment

[...]

Gaetz, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, was elected to Congress in 2016, meaning whatever conduct he engaged in would have occurred while he was in Congress. (In his first year as a representative, he was the only member of Congress to vote against a law granting the federal government more resources to combat human trafficking.)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/matt-gaetz-under-investigation-for-possible-relationship-with-a-minor-report/ar-BB1f8Cgl?ocid=st
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,969
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 01:17:52 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfGFoRwPx3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfGFoRwPx3E</a>

Fucking hell... He really is like some washed-up prize-fighter who has gotten fat and now just sits around all day, talking about how great he used to be and how he would still wipe the floor with all those young new world champions.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1438 on: Today at 04:47:55 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:09:52 am
NYT reporting Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ over whether he had a sexual relationship with a minor. Investigation was opened under Barr at the end of the Trump Administration.
Car crash interview on Tucker Carlson too.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1377059721044230145
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 