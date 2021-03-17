I'd say that, being objective, there are more critical goals than simply putting Trump in jail, although I do believe that is still possible if due process is allowed to proceed unmolested.
Right now, damaging his political legacy (such as it is) is important, as it's what his acolytes want to inherit. Throwing his kids in jail, fucking over the likes of Cruz, Hawley, McConnell and Graham, and seeing Faux News take a few kicks to the groin are all equally important cards in this particular house.
There's no way that I see that Trump walks away unscathed from this, even if it's just having his health progressively destroyed by stress and then watching his family fight over his ruins of an estate like carrion birds.