Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 45187 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1400 on: March 15, 2021, 10:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 15, 2021, 08:25:33 pm
He was "advised" by "an independent watchdog group"

I'm sure Mitch is giving it careful consideration as we speak

Of course he is. ;)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 05:09:26 pm »
This could get interesting

Quote
The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been fake.

Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate proper oversight by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses  Ford and Kavanaugh  were never interviewed as part of the inquiry.

Among the concerns listed in Whitehouses letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence.

https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/16/fbi-brett-kavanaugh-background-check-fake?
Offline 12C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 05:29:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:09:26 pm
This could get interesting

Especially if they find out who cleared his credit card debt
Offline John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:09:26 pm
This could get interesting

The FBI were only given a week and a very narrow scoping exercise weren't they? So although he is probably entirely unsuitable I do wonder if they'll find the actual investigation to be inadequate when really the entire selection process was inadequate.

Yep, interesting though mate.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm »
Well they're only investigating the investigation.  I doubt it will mean much for Kavanaugh himself.  It's not like he's going to resign, and impeachment isn't really an option based on recent precedents.
Online Al 666

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:29:53 pm
Especially if they find out who cleared his credit card debt

Follow the money.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 03:29:15 am »
Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for '22 challenger

Quote
ANCHORAGE, Alaska  The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn't want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year's election, a member of the party's State Central Committee said Tuesday.

"The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate," said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party.

The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said. The decision has not been publicly announced by the party.

"It went further than censure, which was strong," Babcock said. "But it also directed the party officials to recruit an opponent in the election and to the extent legally permissible, prevent Lisa Murkowski from running as a Republican in any election," he said.

https://www.startribune.com/alaska-gop-censures-murkowski-looks-for-22-challenger/600035010/
