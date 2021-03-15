He was "advised" by "an independent watchdog group"I'm sure Mitch is giving it careful consideration as we speak
The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been fake.Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate proper oversight by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.[...]The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses Ford and Kavanaugh were never interviewed as part of the inquiry.Among the concerns listed in Whitehouses letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence.https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/16/fbi-brett-kavanaugh-background-check-fake?
This could get interesting
Especially if they find out who cleared his credit card debt
ANCHORAGE, Alaska The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn't want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year's election, a member of the party's State Central Committee said Tuesday."The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate," said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party.The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said. The decision has not been publicly announced by the party."It went further than censure, which was strong," Babcock said. "But it also directed the party officials to recruit an opponent in the election and to the extent legally permissible, prevent Lisa Murkowski from running as a Republican in any election," he said.
